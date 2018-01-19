Available for slicing and dicing – Al Gore’s new e-book ‘Climate Crisis 101’

People send me stuff, in this case it was Al Gore. I’ve got to travel, and can’t get deeply into it right now, but I wanted to alert readers to this new effort, I’m sure you’ll have fun slicing and dicing the claims made in it. I’ll collect all the points and publish a rebuttal. – Anthony

Dear – [redacted]

At Climate Reality, we get a lot of questions about how the climate crisis is impacting the world we live in. Some of the most common questions have to do with the science behind why and how our climate is changing. How certain are climate scientists that climate change is real and caused by human activity? How do we know? Why should we care and what can we do?

In our Climate Crisis 101 e-book, we teach you the basics of climate science and explain how you can take action today.

The simple fact is that the climate crisis throws natural systems out of balance, and is affecting the health and livelihoods of families around the world. It’s a reality felt by many, and it’s important to tell this story in a way that sticks.

Download the free e-book now for a helpful 101-style refresher on what is causing our climate to change, the crisis unfolding in front of our eyes, and what we can do to solve it.

Of course right after that message, he immediately asks for a donation, typical.

 

  2. Download a tome of utter nonsense? No, I don’t think so. If I want nonsense, I can dig up the silly rhymes from ‘Alice in Wonderland’. ‘Jabberwocky’ is good.

    Maybe if they tone down the rhetoric designed to frighten small children and give them nightmares, I might spend a few seconds, which I will never get back, on another one of Algore’s moneymakin’ scams. I think it’s a real shame that he’s operating on the same level as that Nigerian Prince fellow whose associate in the southern USA was arrested last week for that scam.

  6. In flipping through his “book” it appears it is targeted for a 5th or 6th grade class. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it instituted in our “re-education classes” in our mind control grade schools.

