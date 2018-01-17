World Economic Forum: President Trump Paris Decision Increases the Threat of a Global Environmental Collapse

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to The Guardian, The World Economic Forum, a forum composed of large businesses, is concerned that President Trump is withdrawing from global climate agreements which would have triggered the transfer of vast sums of US taxpayer’s cash to large businesses.
US unilateralism makes tacking climate change harder, WEF warns
Donald Trump’s time in office has coincided with huge increase to all five eco risks surveyed
The World Economic Forum delivered a strong warning about Donald Trump’s go-it-alone approach to tackling climate change as it highlighted the growing threat of environmental collapse in its annual assessment of the risks facing the international community.
In the run-up to the US president’s speech to its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, next week, the WEF avoided mentioning Trump by name but said “nation-state unilateralism” would make it harder to tackle global warming and ecological damage.
The WEF’s global risks perception survey showed Trump’s arrival in the White House in 2017 had coincided with a marked increase in concern about the environment among experts polled by the Swiss-based organisation.
It said all five environmental risks covered by the survey – extreme weather events, natural disasters, failure of climate-change mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse, and human-made natural disasters – had become more prominent.
“This follows a year characterised by high-impact hurricanes, extreme temperatures and the first rise in CO2 emissions for four years. We have been pushing our planet to the brink and the damage is becoming increasingly clear.
“Biodiversity is being lost at mass-extinction rates, agricultural systems are under strain, and pollution of the air and sea has become an increasingly pressing threat to human health.”
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2018/jan/17/us-unilateralism-makes-tacking-climate-change-harder-wef-warns
Here is what the World Economic Forum actually said in its report;
… Humanity has become remarkably adept at understanding how to mitigate conventional risks that can be relatively easily isolated and managed with standard risk- management approaches. But we are much less competent when it comes to dealing with complex risks in the interconnected systems that underpin our world, such as organizations, economies, societies and the environment. There are signs of strain in many of these systems: our accelerating pace of change is testing the absorptive capacities of institutions, communities and individuals. When risk cascades through a complex system, the danger is not of incremental damage but of “runaway collapse” or an abrupt transition to a new, suboptimal status quo.
In our annual Global Risks Perception Survey, environmental risks have grown in prominence in recent years. This trend has continued this year, with all ve risks in the environmental category being ranked higher than average for both likelihood and impact over a 10-year horizon. This follows a year characterized by high-impact hurricanes, extreme temperatures and the first rise in CO2 emissions for four years. We have been pushing our planet to the brink and the damage is becoming increasingly clear. Biodiversity is being lost at mass-extinction rates, agricultural systems are under strain and pollution of the air and sea has become an increasingly pressing threat to human health. A trend towards nation-state unilateralism may make it more difficult to sustain the long-term, multilateral responses that are required to counter global warming and the degradation of the global environment. …
Read more: https://www.weforum.org/reports/the-global-risks-report-2018
Ever since President Trump won the Presidency, greens have assured us that the world can tackle climate change without the help of national governments, that businesses would step into the breach and fix the climate by sacrificing their profits for the greater good – but they keep pointing out their efforts are limited because they don’t have access to US Federal funds.
… Despite the geographical proximity of the “America’s Pledge” delegation, there are limits to what non-state actors can do. They are excluded from many of the technical talks and cannot tap into federal funds that states use to finance commitments to slow climate change or reduce its impacts. More importantly, it is harder for them to set a course for the country.
But while that is missing, Antha Williams, head of the Bloomberg Philanthropies environment team, said it was necessary to fill the void.
“It would be better if we saw leadership from the White House, but the overarching point is that cities, states and companies that represent more than half of the US are showing their support for climate action.” …
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/nov/11/us-groups-honouring-paris-climate-pledges-despite-trump
In my opinion your President stopped the greatest smash and grab ever attempted, but the risk is still very real. Keep President Trump from harm, because there is a lot more work required to secure the President’s victory over the climate kleptocrats.
23 thoughts on “World Economic Forum: President Trump Paris Decision Increases the Threat of a Global Environmental Collapse”
What in Sam Hill is “Global Environmental Collapse”?
ANSWER: Mythology
“Mythology”??? That is being charitable.
How can this matter, the US is but one ONLY that pulled out – so there’s enough of a quorum to carry on this task to avert global environment collapse
Thank you David.
I enjoyed that more than Naked Gun 3.
Tears !…..those poor melting snowflakes. :-)
Is that Harvey Weinstein in the background?
Media melt down over Trump election, hilarious.
” environmental collapse”!!!!……………..ROTFL
If we don’t do $omething to $top the runaway train of climate change, our children may not know what climate is.
It’s what happens to a leftists when the funding spigot is turned off.
This is a acute condition resulting from removal of Obama Sucker Funds from the Environmental Cause. Our President decided to emulate Hoover and sucked them back home.
“In our annual Global Risks Perception Survey, environmental risks have grown in prominence in recent years.”
Could that be because they select the recipients of their survey?
Surveys of the public show increasing apathy over climate change.
I said it elsewhere: you want to motivate change? … Just put prohibitive taxes on things you don’t want them doing, or that you want them to curb, and give the money collected to the people who are actually doing the right thing to undo or reverse the damage caused by the things you want to see stop.
It works every time.
In this case, taking the popsicles away from the moneycucks, the big businesses who are slavering at the prospect of getting a gazillion bucks from somewhere. For useless paint-a-pretty-picture-in-crayon efforts.
GoatGuy
I like President Trumps Paris withdrawal bigly. It’s yuge! Maybe the environmentalists can gain refuge status?
Oh diddums, The rest of the world misses out on US funds.
US funds go to making America great again to the benefit of all the world.. :-)
Extra CO2 will ENHANCE environmental outcomes,
…. and the US withdrawal of funs will stop third world dictators from getting quite a rich.
Businesses will only step into the breach if they can see “something in it for them”
With US money off the table….. Not going to happen.
“to a new, suboptimal status quo.”
The AGW Agenda , written and spoken out loud.
The World Economic Forum delivered a strong warning about Donald Trump’s go-it-alone approach to tackling climate change as it highlighted the growing threat of environmental collapse in its annual assessment of the risks facing the international community. — article
‘Strong warning’? Is that like a ‘sternly worded response’?
Seems to me that the only ‘risks facing the international community’ are those that appear when there’s a shortage of money in the ransom piggy bank, and The They expect someone else to pay their way.
I’d rather see my tax money go for rebuilding bridges and highways and dams, and providing jobs to people here in this country.
Apple announced in a press release on Wednesday that the company will be investing $350 billion into the U.S. economy over the next five years.
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/01/17/apple-announces-350-billion-investment-into-us-economy-20000-new-jobs/
Al Gore is on their Board of Trustees. And some of the other usual suspects.
https://www.weforum.org/about/leadership-and-governance
What the heck is the World Economic Forum? It seems to me that is more like a world government legislative session funded by some of the richest oligarchs on the planet. It certainly has nothing to do with democracy.
Amazing how an actuelle leader can change things! You can always tell if it’s good or bad from the whiners.
It would be very useful to document exactly how that was supposed to happen. If we could prove that some large corporations would benefit by pushing government policy on global warming, that would give us a huge weapon.
The left hates huge corporations. If we could prove that large corporations were behind CAGW alarmism, that would make their heads explode.