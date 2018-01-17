Oh FFS, “Researchers explore psychological effects of climate change”

From the UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA and the “abnormal people don’t worry about climate change” department comes this load of codswallop. It’s all about messaging, if we didn’t have the MSM pushing the “weather events are now climate driven” BS, for which there is no evidence (even the most recent IPCC report says so), we would not have people “worrying” about it. An online survey of just 342 people was used for this “study”. Shades of Lewandosky…
Researchers explore psychological effects of climate change
Wildfires, extreme storms and major weather events can seem like a distant threat, but for those whose lives have been directly impacted by these events, the threat hits much closer to home.
As reports of such incidents continue to rise, researchers at the University of Arizona set out to learn more about how people’s perception of the threat of global climate change affects their mental health. They found that while some people have little anxiety about the Earth’s changing climate, others are experiencing high levels of stress, and even depression, based on their perception of the threat of global climate change.
While significant research has explored the environmental impacts of climate change, far fewer studies have considered its psychological effect on humans, said UA researcher Sabrina Helm, an associate professor of family and consumer science in the UA’s Norton School of Family and Consumer Sciences in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Helm and her colleagues found that psychological responses to climate change seem to vary based on what type of concern people show for the environment, with those highly concerned about the planet’s animals and plants experiencing the most stress.
The researchers outline in a new study, which appears in the journal Global Environmental Change, three distinct types of environmental concern: Egoistic concern is concern about how what’s happening in the environment directly impacts the individual; for example, a person might worry about how air pollution will affect their own lungs and breathing. Altruistic concern refers to concern for humanity in general, including future generations. Biospheric concern refers to concern for nature, plants and animals.
In an online survey of 342 parents of young children, those who reported high levels of biospheric concern also reported feeling the most stressed about global climate change, while those whose concerns were more egoistic or altruistic did not report significant stress related to the phenomenon.
In addition, those with high levels of biospheric concern were most likely to report signs of depression, while no link to depression was found for the other two groups.
“People who worry about animals and nature tend to have a more planetary outlook and think of bigger picture issues,” Helm said. “For them, the global phenomenon of climate change very clearly affects these bigger picture environmental things, so they have the most pronounced worry, because they already see it everywhere. We already talk about extinction of species and know it’s happening. For people who are predominantly altruistically concerned or egoistically concerned about their own health, or maybe their own financial future, climate change does not hit home yet.”
Those with high levels of biospheric concern also were most likely to engage in pro-environmental day-to-day behaviors, such as recycling or energy savings measures, and were the most likely to engage in coping mechanisms to deal with environmental stress, ranging from denying one’s individual role in climate change to seeking more information on the issue and how to help mitigate it.
Although not generally stressed about climate change, those with high levels of altruistic concern, or concern for the well-being of others, also engaged in some environmental coping strategies and pro-environmental behaviors — more so than those whose environmental concerns were mostly egoistic.
“Climate change is a persistent global stressor, but the consequences of it appear to be slowly evolving; they’re fairly certain to happen — we know that, now — but the impact on individuals seems to be growing really slowly and needs to be taken very seriously,”
said Helm, whose co-authors include UA Norton School researchers Melissa Barnett, Melissa Curran and Zelieann Craig, along with UA alumna Amanda Pollitt.
The research, Helm said, has important public health implications.
“Climate change has evident physical and mental health effects if you look at certain outcomes, such as the hurricanes we had last year, but we also need to pay very close attention to the mental health of people in everyday life, as we can see this, potentially, as a creeping development,” Helm said. “Understanding that there are differences in how people are motivated is very important for finding ways to address this, whether in the form of intervention or prevention.”
The paper: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0959378017305228?via%3Dihub
Some people have worried about climate change a little too much:
45 thoughts on “Oh FFS, “Researchers explore psychological effects of climate change””
People are afraid of the hype caused by the Lame Stream Media. The actual events are anticlimactic.
The fear will subside when the average Joe realizes that there is no wolf and become inured to the hype.
And???
“also engaged in some environmental coping strategies”….It takes someone really sick to constantly come up with this crap
From the article: “Wildfires, extreme storms and major weather events can seem like a distant threat, but for those whose lives have been directly impacted by these events, the threat hits much closer to home.
As reports of such incidents continue to rise”
The reports may be rising but the incidents of extreme events are not rising, they are in fact, decreasing: Fewer tornadoes, fewer hurricanes making U.S. landfall, fewer wildfires.
“Helm and her colleagues found that psychological responses to climate change seem to vary based on what type of concern people show for the environment, with those highly concerned about the planet’s animals and plants experiencing the most stress.”
Those who are suffering from delusions already are prone to adding more delusions to their self-induced malaise.
That’s it in a “nut”shell.
I would suggest yelling in protest in Tiananmen Square in front of tanks or in the streets of Pyongyang or Tehran.
Been there, done that, China went modern aftterwards.
What about this guy?
From the article: “They found that while some people have little anxiety about the Earth’s changing climate, others are experiencing high levels of stress, and even depression, based on their perception of the threat of global climate change.”
Some people have little anxiety about the Earth’s changing climate because they see the changes as “business as usual”; they have happened before, while those “experiencing high levels of stress, and even depression” are not looking at the weather, they are reading science fiction stories put out by the Alarmists and the Leftwing Media that are meant to scare them.
I think those folks who suffer from anxiety would benefit from a prescription (maybe Escitalopram?).
Zombinol is more effective.
Apparently rising CO2 is good for trees and causes moonbats to flourish. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_JPcBwYGmo
How about the psychological effects of being badgered with grotesque exaggerations and false alarms for years on end?
While knowing they get promotions and tenure along the way.
From the article: “Helm and her colleagues found that psychological responses to climate change seem to vary based on what type of concern people show for the environment, with those highly concerned about the planet’s animals and plants experiencing the most stress.”
Alarmist don’t seem to have much concern about all the birds being killed by windmills. Skeptics are VERY concerned about the fate of the birds.
It is extremely disappointing that after 7 million years of human evolution, a hominid can utter a string like: “weather events are now climate driven”, an imagine to itself that this is symbolic language, a logically expressive phrase of the kind distinguishing humans from other animals or plants. It is not. It is a vacuous tautology of they type “wetness is caused by water” or “a cold thing is cooled by coldness”.
It is not the first time that hominids have unevolved sentience. Humans are unusual in the animal 🦓 kingdom in being the sole example of their genus, with no close relatives alive. This is because during human evolution modern H sapiens wiped out all other human species such as the Neanderthals, Denisovans and floresiensis. What are now chimpanzees and gorillas 🦍 evolved from hominid ancestors like human ancestors, but were “smart” enough to unevolve rational consciousness and expanded cerebral function, returning to the non-sentient animal world and thereby to safety from human extermination.
With Trump in the Whitehouse it is evidently time for liberal lefties to likewise flee from rational sentience and start on the road back to the jungle and the comfort of simple animal consciousness free from anxiety about climate change.
So Much Total BS! Note the “Survey” was taken On-Line. The American Psychiatric Counsel and the “Goldwater Law” BOTH State that Psychiatric Analysis without directly seeing the Patient is not only Stupid and Counter Productive, but it is ILLEGAL! Guess they couldn’t find a Gullible Source for Funding this Idiotic “Survey” despite all the Liberal Funding Largess out there.
“People who worry about animals and nature tend to have a more planetary outlook and think of bigger picture issues,” Helm said. “For them, the global phenomenon of climate change very clearly affects these bigger picture environmental things, so they have the most pronounced worry, because they already see it everywhere. We already talk about extinction of species and know it’s happening. For people who are predominantly altruistically concerned or egoistically concerned about their own health, or maybe their own financial future, climate change does not hit home yet.”
This is the prima example of why these people get climate change wrong. Everything is in a nice neat little box filled with black and white. There are, of course, only 2 or 3 ways to see a thing. They are the ones who are incapable of dealing with the complexity of life and weather and climate. So a lot of psychological projection going on here. The sciencedirect.com paper is HILARIOUS… reminds me of all those gov’t studies we make fun of (but lament their costs)…the study of the effects of cocaine on Japanese quail, or the study of why Argentina gay men partake in risky sexual behavior when they’re drunk. I counted over 100 of such references for this paper alone! This is their own, very special cozy little artificial economy created to exchange our tax dollars.
From the article: ““For them, the global phenomenon of climate change very clearly affects these bigger picture environmental things, so they have the most pronounced worry, because they already see it everywhere. We already talk about extinction of species and know it’s happening.”
Here is another study claiming that CAGW is here today and causing damage. There is no evidence this is true, but that doesn’t stop these people from saying it’s true. They have started out with a false assumption (CAGW is real and affecting the Earth’s climate NOW) and then they extrapolate from there.
There’s no evidence CAGW is here and now, or is causing any damage to Earth or humans. It’s all hysterical science fiction.
Oh, here. I saw this posted by a friend on another website.
The millenials, who want to scream at the sky (because of imaginary monsters) can’t even open a can of beans without fumbling it. And THEY are worried about the environment?
Even Accuweather finally posted an article today that describes the difference between “weather” (immediate and recent) and “climate” (30 years or more). If Accuweather is bending a little, what IS the real problem?
I rather liked that some were videoing the process for future reference. I wonder what they would have done when presented with the “John Wayne” opener that came with C-rations.
Well, I used to scream about stuff when I was 6 or 8… Oh! Silly me, I left out a decade there…
Or maybe Accuweather is upping the ante for more climate ad spending and they are threatening normalcy if they don’t get it pronto.
To be fair, some of those rotary openers can be crap.
Give me the old fashioned “stab” opener every time.
That is painful to watch. Not only is the individual really struggling with this simple task but the audience is paying close attention, as if they had never witnessed such an ‘event’ before.
One time, I impressed our receptionist by opening a can with my Swiss Army knife… I bet no millennials know how to to that… Or use a P38 “John Wayne” can opener… ;)
What a woose! Can’t even get a can opener to work without fumbling all over the place. America is in trouble if these represent our best and brightest.
None of the psychological effects are a result of climate change. They are a result of anxiety about climate change, which isn’t the same thing. It would be like doing research on people on people who fear being abducted by aliens, and then labelling it as “Researchers explore psychological effects of alien abduction”. A more accurate title would be “Researchers explore psychological effects of climate alarmism.”
“Climate change has evident physical and mental health effects”
No – it has not. It would be more appropriate to say that:
Climate change alarmism has evident mental health effects.
I’m worried about worrying, but decided not to worry about it.
That worries me…
(take xanax… ☺)
They may be right on the effect that the constant reporting of every natural calamity will cause some people stress.
It is comparable with constant reporting of crime, police shootings ( the police being shot). It causes people to believe our society is falling apart. Of course this is not the true, rather some political groups are capitalizing on the tragedies for their own gain, as a group as well as individuals.
Any peer review should have noted that any quantity of bad news would cause the same level of anxiety.
michael
So this is where the paid protests of ACORN members ended up and other street money.
I’d like to see the demographics of where these people live. I grew up in the countryside, spent a fair bit of time in suburban and urban areas, then moved back to live in the countryside.
Nature’s doing fine, with or without our management. Yes we have areas we can improve, as we have been, but few emergencies.
I’ll be willing to bet that most ‘concerned’ people don’t actually live anywhere near nature itself, but in extremely artificial environments.
climate stuff in the hands of family, consumer issues and agriculture at the uni of Arizona! So 324 people were surveyed. Doesn’t seem a serious survey by a competent group. The real conclusion that won’t be arrived at is that those expressing the neuroses will be democrat voters who are ill over Trump getting in. With Dems truth is what you want to be true. Google Alinskys Rules.
Their followers are handicapped by the lefty education that has been designed for followers. It is amazing that free thinkers have survived the stacked deck of social engineering of the past couple of generations. I harken back to the amazingly brave dissidents that came up through 4 generations of repression in the soviet union but stubbornly thought for themselves. Im sure the study’s pejorative ‘egoistic’ category are the ones that wouldnt bend (sceptics) to become the designer-brained product desired.
For my own family, I made sure I had a role in their education and in my grandchildrens to the degree possible to counter a lot if this stuff. Hey, they didn’t unthinkingly accept a lot of what I had to say, I’m proud to relate.
“People who worry about animals and nature tend to have a more planetary outlook and think of bigger picture issues,” Helm said.
No. They are either urban people whose only contact with nature is TV propaganda or people paid to promote worry to support their eco-crisis research etc. industry.
That’s why “they already see it everywhere” because their everywhere is TV and they are now brainwashed to see everything through Green doomsday glasses.
“We already talk about extinction of species and know it’s happening.”
Yes THEY do constantly talk about “extinction” even when it is “extirpation” because the former sounds much more scary. But they almost never specifically mention any thing that has recently gone extinct because it is not really happening. Nor do they mention that extinction is part of evolution.
Big Pharma propagandizes (advertises) to promote fake or dubious worries too. It works.
Pure confirmation bias.
Climate change to date, whatever the actual sources, is imperceptible.
They can not “know” extinctions are happening; because they just are not happening.
people who worry about animals and nature need to relearn their priorities. It’s a bit obvious they’re used to getting fed and kept warm without any personal efforts on their part.
As far as screaming at the sky, I thought they already did; and the ground, and squirrels, at clouds, wateralls, balloons, and anything they imagine might be even remotely conservative…
In my own personal studies of human behavior I have found that those who believe in alien abductions, or have personally witnessed the phenomenon, are the most disposed to experience anxiety or depression over any report whatsoever (regardless of how insanely ridiculous it almost invariably is) of a UFO sighting.
Abedee, abedee, abedee; that’s all folks!
Leftists drive you nuts and then call you crazy. Perfect.
Journal Global Environmental Change. Not only Global Change, but Environmental as well. That’s a double red flag.
Could it be that exaggerated concern for the environment is a symptom of a pre-existing depression rather being causal?
‘those highly concerned about the planet’s animals and plants experiencing the most stress.’
Oddly you find the same for sport fans , with the biggest fans being most effected by a teams performance, and religions people with the ‘faithful’ taking it very hard indeed when their dogma is challenged.
Given there both based on lack of logic and poor understanding , with a refusal to deal with reality as it is , rather as people want it to be, you can see how it does relate to AGW followers ,
Any predicted warning by the Team is grossly exaggerated, CO2 is good for plants, and even if somehow the alarmists were correct engineers could easily geo engineer to cool earth.