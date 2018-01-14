Grist: Bernie Sanders, Sierra Club Impeding CO2 Reductions

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Meteorologist and Grist author Eric Holthaus thinks the only way to save the planet from rising CO2 emissions is to embrace nuclear power.
It’s time to go nuclear in the fight against climate change
By Eric Holthaus on Jan 12, 2018
After holding steady for the past three years, global carbon emissions rose in 2017by an estimated 2 percent. That increase comes amid the largest renewable energy boom in world history.
That irony points to what I see as an inescapable conclusion: The world probably can’t solve climate change without nuclear power.
Something big has to change, and fast, in order to prevent us from going over the climate cliff. Increasingly, that something appears to be a shift in our attitudes toward nuclear energy.
By nearly all accounts, nuclear is the most rapidly scalable form of carbon-free power invented. And, the technology is rapidly improving. But lingering concerns about waste and safety have kept nuclear power from staying competitive.
Solar power has grown at a whopping 68 percent average rate over the past 10 years, but still accounts for less than 2 percent of total U.S. electricity generation. The 99 reactors in the U.S. generate about 10 times that amount. Roughly 30 nuclear facilities are set to retire in the next few years because those plants have become economically infeasible. (California regulators voted unanimously Thursday to shutter Diablo Canyon, the state’s last remaining plant, in 2025.) That’s despite these facilities producing more than double the amount of electricity than all the solar panels in the United States combined.
The sheer urgency of climate change demands an all-of-the-above approach to making carbon-free energy.
“If we discovered nuclear power today, we would be working like mad to make it as safe and cheap as possible,” Stanford University climate scientist Ken Caldeira tweeted last summer.
But resistance by mainstream environmental organizations has helped stymie that progress. And the most ardent supporter of climate change legislation in last year’s presidential election, Bernie Sanders, ran on an anti-nuclear platform. (In December, Shellenberger announced he is running for California governor as an explicitly pro-environment, pro-nuclear independent.)
If we were smart, we’d see nuclear power for what it is: A good bet to save the world.
Note the quote “resistance by mainstream environmental organizations” above links to the anti-nuclear policy of the Sierra Club.
I always find it encouraging when greens advance rational arguments for embracing nuclear power, even if those arguments are based on misconceptions about climate change. Reason is the keystone of climate skepticism.
Except that the world doesn’t need saving from climate change.
Most environmental organizations started out with antinuclear advocacy. It’s no accident solar and wind are replacing nuclear and natural gas is replacing coal. Only the latter Is reducing CO2 emissions. Only the latter is reducing the price of electricity while increasing economic growth.
Except they’re now campaigning against natural gas, under the guise of ‘fracking.’
Go figure. Money talks.
“The world probably can’t solve climate change without nuclear power.”
Need to reconsider the goals. If the goal is to “solve climate change”, then changing CO2 is shown by many not to have much impact and could be a waste of resources while increasing the risk to civilisation. If the goal is to provide a reliable source of power (with capacity to grow) to sustain a modern civilisation, then maybe the idea has merit.
Nuclear yes .But not in its current form.
But do those in power want free energy ?
The tried that in Hawaii yesterday and they didn’t like it.
https://news.sky.com/story/hawaii-accidentally-warns-citizens-of-incoming-missile-11206944
Beware of those who want to save the world.
Instead of joining the debate about the necessity of reducing CO2 and therefore, by implication accepting the “science”, we should concentrate on disproving the fallacy that mankind’s contribution to the total atmospheric concentration of CO2 of 0.0003% is somehow changing the climate. The only way of dealing with this myth is to discuss how much CO2 emissions are curtailed by wind turbines, solar panels etc when emissions for their construction and maintenance are also taken into account. Likewise for wood powered power stations. We also need to disprove the myth that contemporary extremes of weather (not climate), have occurred historically too.
The science is not settled, if it was we would have a “Law” about CO2 induced climate change, the same as the Laws of Gravity (of which the Newtonian version has been recently disproved with the discovery of gravity waves) and the Laws of Thermodynamics and of Motion.
The issue here is that same as with CFL lightbulbs – A poor product rushed in under panic climate change legislation, when by waiting a few years the problem of inefficient lighting would have solved itself naturally anyway.
Likewise a push to proliferate the primitive and non-ideal BWR/PWR reactor designs would be crazy when LFTR is probably only a few years away, and fusion now in sight.
https://bsnews.info/monbiot-not-hypocrite-bully/
George Monbiot is a classic study of one who champions warming theory, and the Assad must go message. One must ask who is he working for? Writing for the U.K. Guardian in 2011, he headlines a piece: “Why Fukushima made me stop worrying and love nuclear power” – an absurd position, given the catastrophe that culminated in radioactive pollution leaking into the Pacific Ocean from the reactors, with a half-life of 30 years.
“You will not be surprised to hear that the events in Japan have changed my view of nuclear power. You will be surprised to hear how they have changed it. As a result of the disaster at Fukushima, I am no longer nuclear-neutral. I now support the technology.”
He also wrote: “Monbiot’s royal flush: Top 10 climate change deniers. My shortlist of people who have done most for the denialist cause – in playing card form”.
Monbiot’s work brings two themes to converge: the dream of nuclear clean green energy replacing coal and Syria being stage set for the same fate as Iraq. However, these two political agendas are in trouble; the nuclear lobby has failed, and those who want to invade Syria have seen their proxy armies defeated, for the time being. ‘The Murky Future of Nuclear Power in the United States’ (Diane Cardwell 2017) tells how the United States government earmarked billions of dollars for atomic energy research and development, “in part to help tame a warming global climate”. Certainly, the nuclear energy industry stood to greatly benefit from catastrophic predictions by the warming climate lobby, that coal is a more dangerous source of energy than nuclear, but Fukushima changed all that. Jonathan Cook on January 12, 2018, writes: ‘Monbiot is not only a hypocrite, but a bully too’.
“Turning a blind eye to his behaviour, or worse excusing it, as too often happens, has only encouraged him to intensify his attacks on dissident writers, those who – whether right or wrong on any specific issue – are slowly helping us all to develop more critical perspectives on western foreign policy goals than has been possible ever before.” Jonathan Cook on January 12, 2018
I believe that the reason that many of the scientists that warn us of catastrophic anthrapogenic global warming (CAGW) are doing it to stop the resistance to nuclear power. I think their noble lies have backfired and they have only succeeded in damaging the world’s economy and the reputation of all scientist. My reading of history is that result of heavily damaged economys lead to war.
Their climate cliff wouldn’t have something to do with the cobalt cliff now would it?
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4127448-cobalt-cliff-two-dire-warnings-musk-soliloquy