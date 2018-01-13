Green Call for the US Military to “Instruct” Civilians to Address Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Having failed to break the US political deadlock, greens are now looking to the US military to intervene in domestic politics, to save us all from the carbon demon.
The Only Force That Can Beat Climate Change Is the U.S. Army
America’s military is the only institution that can break the partisan deadlock on the worst threat the nation faces.
BY ANATOL LIEVEN | JANUARY 9, 2018, 12:45 PM
The precise extent of human-induced climate change is unclear, but the basic science is unequivocal, as is the danger it poses to the United States. This threat comes from the direct impact of climate change on agricultural production and sea levels but equally importantly from the huge waves of migration that climate change is likely to cause, on a scale that even the world’s richest states and societies will be unable either to prevent or accommodate.
…
This is because the most promising avenue to convince conservative American voters and to generate genuinely serious action in the United States against climate change would be to firmly establish the link between global warming and critical issues of national security. The threat should be obvious, but even before Donald Trump took office, the security elites in the United States and other major countries had not yet really integrated it into their thinking. Thus the vast majority of reporting and analysis of security issues in the Persian Gulf relates to classical security threats: the future of the Iran nuclear deal, the geopolitical and religious rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the Saudi-led boycott of Qatar, and so on.
…
But the case for a security role is a vital one. Only security establishments and national militaries have the capacity to mobilize resources on the scale required. Only they can make the link between the threat of climate change and patriotic duty and convince ordinary voters that the sacrifices required are necessary for the future safety of their countries.
Integrating security into this debate would also bring with it a better understanding of how to address the risks involved. Climate change deniers such as the Heartland Institute are apt to call for absolute scientific certainty about climate change — a guarantee that any action will come far too late. On the other hand, some activists falsely assert absolute certainty about detailed future impacts — a certainty that simply cannot be justified scientifically.
…
One of the impediments until now to approaching this issue rationally has been that the issue of climate change has become miserably entwined with the cultural-political divide now splitting American society. In recent years, all too many conservative Americans have begun to deny climate change not on the basis of evidence or debate but because their cultural allegiance rules it out. “We aren’t the kind of people who believe in climate change.”
This is where the role of the U.S. military is so crucial. It is the one American institution that retains the confidence and respect of the great majority of Americans from both political parties. It is also an institution whose culture depends on a sober and realistic appreciation of threats and which can talk to conservative patriotic Americans with conviction and in a style they can understand. No “citizen of the world” will ever persuade a Republican voter to vote against his or her immediate interests. A U.S. soldier talking about threats to America would have no problem doing so.
…
The internal divisions in U.S. society and politics concerning climate change are obviously serious barriers to the security establishment’s playing a bigger role — as witnessed by the Trump administration’s NSS.
However, the sheer scale of the threat to the security of the country means that the U.S. military has an institutional and patriotic duty to instruct Americans concerning this threat, just as it has influenced them in the past on other threats falling within the military’s sphere of competence. Incidentally, this also involves education on the likely security consequences of mass migration, a subject on which liberals are as irrational in their way as conservatives are concerning climate change.
…
The second relates to the role of patriotism and nationalism in America. At present, climate change has been turned — quite unnecessarily — into an issue that divides Americans rather than unites themAt present, climate change has been turned — quite unnecessarily — into an issue that divides Americans rather than unites them. Nationalism is the only force in the United States and elsewhere that can motivate the masses to make sacrifices in the struggle against climate change not on behalf of abstract ideas of planetary responsibility but on behalf of a commitment to the future of their countries. This involvement of patriotism is vital, both because the economic sacrifices required will indeed be very considerable and because they will have to be made by present generations on behalf of future ones.
The military can play a key part in mobilizing these feelings and turning this struggle into one that unites Americans and reduces the divisions and hatred that are beginning to pose a threat not only to the working of the U.S. political system but even the long-term survival of U.S. democracy. Without this engagement, successful action against climate change will be impossible, and the consequences for the United States and the world will be disastrous.
Read more: http://foreignpolicy.com/2018/01/09/the-only-force-that-can-beat-climate-change-is-the-u-s-army/
I suggest one of the main reasons the US military enjoys the respect and support of the US people is because of the long upheld US military tradition of serving the Constitution rather than any particular political cause, a tradition of NOT intervening unnecessarily in US domestic politics.
30 thoughts on “Green Call for the US Military to “Instruct” Civilians to Address Climate Change”
With sentenses like the war against climate or the war for the climate, this is a normal development.
Who is better to war than the military?
Lets nuke the climate.
Not their mission and anyone that ever served would know that. And the very ones complaining about division within our society are those that are loyal to the bunch that admitted that they were dumping the interests of their traditional constituency of blue collar middle class for “identity politics”. Hard to fit anymore pure unadulterated BS in an article than the one above.
Appeal to Authority
Greg
That is the Biggest Appeal To The Biggest Authority…EVAH..
Auther Anatol Lieven is a Brit based at Kings College, London. He obviously does not know much about the Constitution, or about the long traditions of the US military. Nor that it is not only conservatives that doubt CAGW and respect the military. US is about 1/3 independents and libertarians, who are not traditional conservatives in the US sense. The converse is, however, generally true: Progressives like Obama and Kerry back warmunism because it furthers their political goals. Most uni professors are progressives (think Naomi Oreskes),and they back because that is where their grants are buttered.
Rud, I think it’s this guy….might be the same one
https://www.qatar.georgetown.edu/profile/anatol-lieven
Are they suggesting a military coup? That always works well everywhere it is tried. /sarc
I thought the libs wanted to get rid of the military?
Anywho, looks like they have their own problems…..
Physically fit recruits for Army are hard to find.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2018/01/10/physically-fit-recruits-army-hard-find-especially-these-states/1016030001/
Is Anatol referring to the 14% increase in the greening of the earth? Because that is the only element of his screed that has any hard data to back it up.
How utterly terrifying, to suggest that a nation’s military be used on its own people to enforce highly distorted views about the cause of climate change.
I once heard a general say that climate change was a national security issue because airplanes can’t take off from a runway that’s under water. I don’t think I want him responsible for anything to do with climate change.
Tom
I don’t think I want him responsible for anything to do with the military.
Having failed to convince people by their arguments, Greens now envision using military force to force people to adopt their position. ‘Reality impaired’ doesn’t even begin to describe the Greens advocating using the military.
There is something called the Hatch Act that makes it a criminal offense to engage in ANY political work while an employee of, or on duty with, the US Government. Whoops!
Besides that, which is more likely, significant climate change or a coronal mass ejection (or an EMP attack) that shuts off all power to anywhere in the US and prevents any food from reaching the cities? And also keeps fuel from getting to farms so more food and be grown?
…or we’ll shoot you.
The last resort of the fascist: The Military.
Jimmy Haigh
Top post.
The word INSTRUCT as advocated for the military is not defined, but the strong implication is that military force is involved. The ultra-liberals must be getting desperate if they advocate military take-over and control, given their historic anti-military bias.
The ‘pro’ case has been presented by the ‘pro’ advocates. The ‘Con’ case has been presented by the ‘pro’ advocates through their own eyes and ears.
This is too typical: I tell you what I think, and I will also tell you what my opponent probably thinks. You decide based on the two viewpoints.
It is interesting that the ‘refugee’ implications are thinly disguised xenophobia happening as the result of ‘climate disasters’. They are trying to sell a globalist idea within an intolerant nationalism, presenting it as the only option for everyone getting along.
Talk about a schizoid plan. Are we supposed to fear and exclude those who might come and eat our meals, or are we supposed to move to other countries and plan on being welcomed as well-heeled do-gooders saving the masses with our self-sacrifice?
It doesn’t seem to have occurred to the advocates of this military solution that the coming chill and a descent into another ice age merits consideration at all. The military is usually far better at conducting risk analysis without interference than civilians. I suspect the military will be unwilling to hand control of the country to an unelected international bureaucracy without a fight.
It’s considered quite important among non-authoritarians that the military answers to the civilian population, not the other way around.
Greens have always been dangerous because they believe their cause justifies any means. Religious terrorists probably have a similar mindset.
Obviously a job for the Green Berets.
The military must make us “obey” the climate change advocates commands?
I suppose it could work. Maybe the next time there is a democrat president and democrat congress.
Which then says to you, why would I ever vote for a climate-change-beholden politician. Not a farken chance.
I just don’t see how such a proposal can even be made. A person would have to be a complete nut job to even propose it. What about those that support the proposition then. It all just comes down to crazy people who should have no influence on anything. Cut-off their funding because we need less crazy people trying to influence anything.
I the someone forgot that The Obama administration ended a year ago.
Progressives get aroused with the thought of using force over the people, whether it be using Islamic Sharia or Military might. Either way they want complete control over the citizen/taxpayer.
Oh! FEMA camps!! They could stay there!!
Funny. The only government that the Communists do not like is Law Enforcement and The Military.
TheLastDemocrat
And judging by the current witch hunt, Trump as well.
Fingers crossed he rides the storm.
It does not occur to most people that the military already has assessed the urgency of climate change and taken the appropriate actions, practically none. It is their job to be prepared. It is required for them to factually assess issues in order to survive, as much as possible. Not to say there isn’t a political bias happening there too, but certainly less than elsewhere.
The military was the origin of the red team – blue team concept, for exactly this reason.
The assumption of the article is that the military looking at all the facts would have to come to the “97% consensus” conclusion. Wrong.
It would indeed be interesting to know exactly how the US military could be expected to force a political agenda down the throats of the voting public. This mope who wrote this little essay has no understanding of the US military at all. He should learn to stay in his own lane before he goes any further, and also learn to mind his own business. What a stooge!