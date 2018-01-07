Cold Snap Brings Snowfall to the Sahara Desert – for the second winter in a row

As much of the northern hemisphere endures record cold temperatures, we get this report from Severe Weather EU via Twitter:

Spectacular scenes today in Algeria as snow covered the sand dunes in Ain El Safra! Snow visible also in imagery by NASA’s Terra satellite.

After a 40 year absence, this is the second winter in a row for this occurrence. In late 2016 it was reported by the Telegraph as being not seen in 40 years:

Incredible photos capture freak snowfall in the Sahara Desert, believed to be first time it has fallen on the unforgiving red dunes in almost 40 years.

Now, it’s happened again. Have a look.

Photos by rt Sidali, Gian Alonso, Rabah Ripou Ouchen, Issam Bouchetata Bouchetata

You can also see the snow on the MODIS/TERRA satellite image service from NASA. Ain El Safra is the lone white section in the center of the photo from January 5th, 2018:

https://go.nasa.gov/2qx3aBQ

