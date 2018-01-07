As much of the northern hemisphere endures record cold temperatures, we get this report from Severe Weather EU via Twitter:
Spectacular scenes today in Algeria as snow covered the sand dunes in Ain El Safra! Snow visible also in imagery by NASA’s Terra satellite.
After a 40 year absence, this is the second winter in a row for this occurrence. In late 2016 it was reported by the Telegraph as being not seen in 40 years:
Incredible photos capture freak snowfall in the Sahara Desert, believed to be first time it has fallen on the unforgiving red dunes in almost 40 years.
Now, it’s happened again. Have a look.
Photos by rt Sidali, Gian Alonso, Rabah Ripou Ouchen, Issam Bouchetata Bouchetata
You can also see the snow on the MODIS/TERRA satellite image service from NASA. Ain El Safra is the lone white section in the center of the photo from January 5th, 2018:
14 thoughts on “Cold Snap Brings Snowfall to the Sahara Desert – for the second winter in a row”
I guess we now know where Al Gore was last week.
BINGO! :-D
Hope he stays there.
Perhaps this will prompt Al Gore to say that because of climate change, kids in the future might not know what sand is.
Hopefully, kids in the future wont know who the heck Al Gore was and what the climate change bubble was all about. I suppose they could look it up on the Internet – if such a thing still exists. Will probably have been worn out by bitcoin and all the rest of the rubbish. Fast turning into a sewer overall.
John +100
Tell AP’s AGW propagandist Seth Borenstein. He just wrote an article claiming that while North America was cold, the rest of the world was cooking.
+1
In the spring, we get out our “rock skis”, usually an old pair to use when the snow pack gets thin, so we don’t wreck our new boards.
Maybe in a decade or two the good people of Algeria will be able to ski on the dunes:
Emir: “Hey Abdul – get out the “sand skis”, the snow pack is getting really thin!”
Abdul: “Yeah dude! I blame Global Warming! Hah! Hah! Remember that horse’s a$$ Al Gore and his Global Warming BS? What a maroon!”
Love that peach and vanilla ice cream affect :-)
The world is probably seeing the beginning of another cold period. If any scientific hypothesis fails to predict reality then it is wrong! see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KmimDq4cSU.
Increased the number of species, too.
They now have Snow Camels.
I like the apparent look of confusion on the face. Kind of looks like a climate scientist trying to figure out what he’s going to blame this on.
I can’t see the snow in that photo.