Despite What You’ve Heard, Global Warming Isn’t Making Weather More Extreme

From Investors Business Daily
Climate Myths: We keep reading about how the extreme weather of 2017 is the “new normal” thanks to global warming — even if the weather in question is frigid air. But the data don’t show any trend in extreme weather events in the U.S. for decades. Science, anyone?
The latest to make this “new normal” claim is Munich RE, which issued its annual report on the damage costs from hurricanes, floods, wildfires and the like on Thursday
According to the report, insurers paid out a record $135 billion because of these disasters, and total losses amounted to $330 billion, the second worst since 2011. It was also, the report says, the costliest hurricane season on record. And if you look at the chart in the report, it does appear that the cost of natural disasters has been on the uptrend since 1980.
Naturally, climate change advocates point to this as further proof that the increase in CO2 levels is already causing calamities around the world. “As human-induced climate change continues to progress, extreme weather is becoming more frequent and dangerous,” is how the Environmental Defense Fund put it.
Munich RE’s own Corporate Climate Center head claims that “2017 was not an outlier” and that “we must have on our radar the trend of new magnitudes.”
But what evidence is there that extreme weather “is becoming more frequent and dangerous.” In the U.S., there isn’t any.
If you don’t believe that, then look at the series of charts below, which are taken from government sites, that depict trends in hurricanes, tornadoes, droughts and wildfires — all of which should be, according to environmentalists, on the uptrend.
Click here for more, including a series of charts
Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. notes on his blog “The Climate Fix”
The figure above shows the annual costs of weather disasters (data from Munich Re) as a proportion of global GDP (data from the UN), from 1990 to 2017.
Takeaways:
- 2017 ranks 2nd to 2005;
- The dataset is dominated by US hurricanes (accounting for about 70% of losses);
- The trend from 1990 to 2017 is downward;
- Mean and median are both 0.24%;
- 6 of past 10 years have been below average;
The most important caveat: don’t use disasters to argue about trends in climate. Use climate data. Duh. (Pielke 2015 below has an accessible summary of IPCC conclusions on trends in weather extremes. See also IPCC SREX and AR5 .) Trends in the incidence of extreme weather help to explain this graph as the world has experienced a long stretch of good fortune.
20 thoughts on “Despite What You’ve Heard, Global Warming Isn’t Making Weather More Extreme”
Hey look I’m first!
My biggest problem with CAGW is the first line, “Insurance claims”.
So we are using insurance claims as the baseline for CAGW?
Um…..? Yea. The reason is because there IS no science to support CAGW (and no, computer models are not science…they are tools of science but like any computer program, garbage in, garbage out–they are only as good as the numbers they are fed)
In 1979 the average American car cost $6848…. In 2016 the average car cost $25,449.
http://wgntv.com/2016/04/25/the-average-car-now-costs-25449-how-much-was-a-car-the-year-you-were-born/
Population increases, increased cost of housing, cars, etc. (along with the increased cost of insurance) will, to my surprise, lead to increased overall damage amounts in a disaster. ….
I was absolutely dumbfounded to recognize that more people living in disaster prone areas with more valuable property could result in higher total damage costs.
Fizz, you have entered the realm of economics which is not just a foreign language to the Global warm…ahhh climate change alarmist it is an incomprehensible 4th dimension. Their science is ideological and their ideology is faith based and economics is a forbidden dark magic. So you will never succeed in getting the people that need your understanding to understand. They will in fact remain truly dumbfounded as you sarcastically claim to be.
Claims values which have been fully adjusted to take account of inflation would be of greater value. I suspect that fully adjusted for inflation since 1990 this would show an average decline.
Relating it to GDP has this adjustment built-in.
A similar point is made by this summary of good news on the global poverty, health, and military issues:
https://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2018/1/3/16843404/good-news-2017-global-health-development-war
The “extreme weather” meme is such an attractive and convenient one for the manmade climateers. They just can’t help themselves. It gives True Believers something to latch onto, and even those who might be on the fence could find it easy to believe since weather has become so big and so hyped, and thanks to the internet, available 24/7.
It is also an easily fact refuted meme. Two simple methods. 1. Counts over time. 2. Historical reports of past events.
Atlantic Hurricanes are NOT becoming more frequent or more intense – in fact, the opposite is true.
I assembled these graphs in 2005.
Source:
http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/pdf/NWS-TPC-4.pdf
THE DEADLIEST, COSTLIEST, AND MOST INTENSE UNITED
STATES TROPICAL CYCLONES FROM 1851 TO 2004 (AND
OTHER FREQUENTLY REQUESTED HURRICANE FACTS)
Updated August 2005
Global losses were $330B in 2017 according to Munich RE.
An average of $1.2T – 3.6 times this amount – was added to the US debt annually under Obama.
Let’s keep things in perspective here.
“…The latest to make this “new normal” claim is Munich RE, which issued its annual report on the damage costs from hurricanes, floods, wildfires and the like on Thursday
According to the report, insurers paid out a record $135 billion because of these disasters, and total losses amounted to $330 billion, the second worst since 2011…”
The link I went to included earthquakes among these disasters, which made up a large part of 2005. It was only a small part of 2017 (3%), but still…
The cost of weather/climate damage is an economic issue quite divorced from measured extremes, which is itself a wickedly complex metric to quantify.
Not tropical storms. Global ACE less than 80% of the mean.
Not Tornadoes. US adjusted for inflation numbers right at the 50th percentile.
So who is the layman like me to believe?
On and on we go with so called “climate scientists” chasing the ambulances of severe weather events at every opportunity to claim AFTER THE FACT it was caused by a climate changing for the worse when they could not and did not predict it before it happened?
Or meteorologists like Joe Bastardi and Dr. Raymond Maue who talk about climate but who have made their careers in the cold harsh reality of the world away from the Ivory towers and put their reps on the line continually with their forecasts as they predict weeks prior a significant weather event will happen and where and why, or produce relatively great forecasts on severe weather events such as hurricane?
I’ll go with the later.
Current costs and benefits are not relevant if you believe in the Precautionary Principle, which is either implicitly or explicitly included in all alarmist analyses.
If there is a non-zero chance of a catastrophic outcome (with a dollar value of negative infinity), then all cost benefit analyses will show that it is optimal to spend up to 100% of world GDP to avoid the negative outcome.
In this case, the Precautionary Principle is used to shift the burden of proof to the skeptic – we must prove beyond any reasonable doubt that our actions will serve to prevent the disaster, rather than proving that our actions are optimal today given some finite negative outcome in the future.
A true believer in the PP will be unimpressed with any data about current fires, floods, winds, or sea levels.
Only slightly off topic:
Besides all that, Government funded science adjusts the numbers. NASA just updated their satellite sea level data. Compared to the October 2017 there has been considerable change:
Substantial changes were made to earlier part of the satellite record prior to early 2002 which resulted in a lowering of the the overall rate of sea level rise, but now shows acceleration since 2000.
That the changes have been made is a matter of fact, why the changes have been made is a matter of opinion.
Here’s the link to the NASA data:
ftp://podaac.jpl.nasa.gov/allData/merged_alt/L2/TP_J1_OSTM/global_mean_sea_level/
It’s folly to compare weather events with a ‘sliding’ scale. I’ll go for comparing such things as wind velocity, precipitation volumes, temperature, height of sea level surge and waves, even the number to trees uprooted, or the size of boats blown from the east coast all the way to Kansas. But not insurance claims!
If CAGW were true the insurance companies would be denying the science to drum up business and make more money. ;)
Here is the thing, climate variations that trend up or down will likely be difficult to determine due to the complex interplay between ocean currents and gyri, atmospheric pressure systems, and land mass positions. It is conceivable that a serious trend will commence before the data we collect will detect it. One way to narrow our search for the commencement of a significant change is to model weather patterns most likely at play during previous ice advance/retreat.
Weather Disaster losses as a percentage of GDP SHOULD be decreasing, all as a result of improved weather forecasting, improved media coverage, a ubiquitous personal accessibility via smartphones to those weather warnings, all allowing much improved preparedness. In fact deaths due due to hurricanes have declined significantly.
What America needs is many many more extreme events – worse floods, droughts and fires – to make analysis of the data more reliable. AGW theory predicts that extreme events will be more extreme, not that there will be more, so it has a built-in excuse for not being able to easily demonstrate its predictions.
It’s not enough to just observe weather events are getting worse, we want proof!