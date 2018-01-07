Claim: Silicon Valley Retreating into a Renewable Energy Safe Space

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Wired author Clive Thompson, everything is going terribly wrong these days for Silicon Valley. But they are living on the hope that in the future we might buy their software so we can use Bitcoin like blockchain systems to trade meagre scraps of power gleaned from our rooftop solar systems with our neighbours.
THE SUNNY OPTIMISM OF CLEAN ENERGY SHINES THROUGH TECH’S GLOOM
CLIVE THOMPSON
THE MOOD AROUND tech is dark these days. Social networks are a cesspool of harassment and lies. On-demand firms are producing a bleak economy of gig labor. AI learns to be racist. Is there anyplace where the tech news is radiant with old-fashioned optimism? Where good cheer abounds?
Why, yes, there is: clean energy. It is, in effect, the new Silicon Valley—filled with giddy, breathtaking ingenuity and flat-out good news.
Tech may have served up Nazis in social media streams, but, hey, it’s also creating microgrids—a locavore equivalent for the solar set. One of these efforts is Brooklyn-based LO3 Energy, a company that makes a paperback-sized device and software that lets owners of solar-equipped homes sell energy to their neighbors—verifying the transactions using the blockchain, to boot. LO3 is testing its system in 60 homes on its Brooklyn grid and hundreds more in other areas.
“Buy energy and you’re buying from your community,” LO3 founder Lawrence Orsini tells me. His chipsets can also connect to smart appliances, so you could save money by letting his system cycle down your devices when the network is low on power. The company uses internet logic—smart devices that talk to each other over a dumb network—to optimize power consumption on the fly, making local clean energy ever more viable.
Mind you, early Silicon Valley had something crucial that clean energy now does not: massive federal government support. The military bought tons of microchips, helping to scale up computing. Trump’s band of climate deniers aren’t likely to be buyers of first resort for clean energy, but states can do a lot. California already has, for instance, by creating quotas for renewables. So even if you can’t afford this stuff yourself, you should pressure state and local officials to ramp up their solar energy use. It’ll give us all a boost of much-needed cheer.
Read more: https://www.wired.com/story/the-sunny-optimism-of-clean-energy-shines-through-techs-gloom/
What I dislike most about renewables, aside of course from the fact they don’t work as a general power solution, is the assumption enthusiasts embrace of a future of scarcity. Who in their right mind would trade fractions of a kilowatt hour with their neighbours, if there was a plentiful supply of energy? Who will care about the energy household appliances consume, if energy is cheap?
The Silicon Valley bubble might be getting all excited about blockchain driven micro-economies trading slivers of energy. I’d rather have affordable home heat and light which works on demand, when I want it.
30 thoughts on "Claim: Silicon Valley Retreating into a Renewable Energy Safe Space"
Ever heard of a “solution in search of a problem to solve?”
This is what the “paperback book sized…” doohickey is.
But… you (the article author) are entirely correct: who in their right mind is concerned about either buying or selling fractions of kilowatt hours to one’s neighbors? if the kWh are plentiful…
Let’s face it – there are tinkerers in this world. A superset of those are the “must have newest tech” peeps. You know, waiting in around-the-block lines in order to buy the newest Apple smart phone. Which remains … “just a phone” in the end. Hardly worth that overnight camping in the snow tour.
Now this may come as some huge surprise to people here, but you know … there really are millions of people who are enraptured with the notion that they, personally, can do bunches and bundles in their “part” to solve the looming boiling-Earth crisis. By buying solar panels, or cute little windmills, or … paperback book sized fractional kilowatt neighbor-selling energy devices. IT IS A HOBBY. Like making sourdough bread – competently – from scratch. You can buy a great loaf for four bucks. Or you can spend 2 days trying. I like the trying, personally.
The thing is, at this site, we tend to chuckle and chortle about the idiocy of the armies of do-gooders who buy paperback frac-a-watt devices; of course we do! Because the banality, the quantitative banality of the measures is so mind numbing. Yet, like my brother in law who has a insanely tricked out speedboat, IT IS A HOBBY, and a fairly harmless one at that.
Let’m sell frac-a-watts. No one’s going to go starving.
GoatGuy
It is way more than just a hobby. Make no mistake, they want to force this on everyone, through state and local government, and eventually, they hope, national. These people are as relentlessly delusional as they are clueless about economics and energy.
I agree that the save the earth and clean energy adherents have a hobby, I dated a woman who was constantly looking for new ways to recycle things that have no economic value such as styrofoam. I told her there is no point in attempting to recycle styrofoam as it has no value and therefore no one would accept it.
She found a place in Massachusetts that accepts styrofoam and we took the styrofoam there while on a ski trip to New England (we live in Tennessee). The problem with the recyclers is they are trying to force us to take up their hobby. No one is trying to force me to buy a speedboat.
I agree, it’s a moralistic crusade. People who never have the balls or the personality to tell anyone else what to do face to face, have found a way they think they can tell others what to do from the safety of their Apple tap-pad thingies.
All the save-the-world, it’s for our grandchildren crap is just so they can cast anyone who does not agree as a totally selfish bastard, sociopath.
The mutton are trying to play the virtual wolf. The twitter warriors.
moralistic crusading is more than a hobby , it’s a vocation !!
I am reminded of the Ronald Reagan-Jimmy Carter debate. Carter asserted that only government can manage scarcity fairly. Reagan said, “Screw that! We’re America; we’ll just make more!”
There is no “safe space” with wind turbines:
Solar panels on a person’s roof are ok. Bird-killing windmills are unacceptable.
I would love to be able to power my entire home with solar panels. Get completely off the grid. I would do it in a minute if it were affordable and would get the job done without a whole lot of hassle. That time has not yet come.
“Solar panels on a person’s roof are ok”
As long as my tax dollars aren’t paying for it
And Matthew W – that is the problem. Those with solar panels on their roofs get ‘feed in tariff’ payments from the electricity company after edicts from the politicians. The electricity company then raises their tariffs to pay for this unwanted outlay, and the increase leads poorer customers to have to choose between heating and eating. A really cold winter results in thousands of deaths of the elderly poor because of these increased electricity bills to pay the rich with a roof full of PVs their feed in tariff. By all means go off grid, but don’t charge the rest of us for your self indulgence.
Why do you to get off the grid? Do you stay off the roads? They are part of a grid.
A picture is worth a thousand wind turbines
For decades, “save energy” has been pushed as “saving the planet”. IF we can save the planet by changing out light bulbs, we are NOT in trouble. These “ideas” are scams to placate people’s egos and gulity feelings while their lights and heat are destroyed by the overlords who live in comfort. It’s the same theory as tossing a treat out on the floor for a dog, who runs for the treat and you take his food away while he’s gone. At one time, I actually thought people were smarter than that. Evidence has proven me wrong on that point.
Let those guys in their Mediterranean climate, where they can tolerate shortages of electricity for cooling, move here to northern Illinois and see how long they’ll like power shortages for heat. They wouldn’t last long here in winter without a reliable supply.
Northern Illinois .. how about here in North Carolina where we are having our coldest night in decades and my NG furnaces are running full blast? At least I have a south facing house with a lot of glass and the Sun is finally helping warm the house.
Last night was calm and bitter cold so windmills and solar panels would have let me freeze to death. Thank goodness for the nuclear plant about 25 miles from my house and the NG pipelines bringing in all that natural gas at reasonable prices.
Agreed! This phrase: “you could save money by letting his system cycle down your devices when the network is low on power….” — well, it caught my eye.
First of all, I don’t want my fridge cycled down, period, or the freezer I bought for extra storage. I shouldn’t even have to worry about that. Besides that, in a low power period, I have the option of using a gas-powered generator to keep the electricity levels running on normal. I can buy more efficient appliances, yes, but frankly, where I live in northeastern Illinois, 4 miles west of Lake Michigan, I really don’t want to find that the furnace won’t run because someone else is using too much of the neighborhood energy.
This is a very stupid, very bad idea.
Too right.
The “solutions” to energy delusions remind me of the early home computers, the satisfaction you felt for getting it to do any function,disguised the fact you had done nothing useful at all.
Now with computing the problem was the solution, software.
With energy I see no correlation.To step from reliable on demand base load to what?
Use when available?
How these so called techies can be so ignorant amazes me, refridgeration,hot water and flush toilets as we know them depend on cheap convenient energy.
What is the computing power of a system that can and will be powered down at whims of weather and time of day?
When you consider the time and energy that went into creating uninterruptable power supplies..The now ubiquitous UPS, specifically because of the computer..
Will it take full system crashes to wake these children up?
Knocking out cellphone transmission for just half an hour has them in a tizzy, yet the attitude remains unchanged..Water comes from the TAP,food from the SUPERMARKET and electricity from the WALL SOCKET..Failure of any of these results in weird rituals at these “outlets”, indicating how detached from reality these adult children are.
Last time I checked, Brooklyn isn’t located in Silicon Valley…
don’t try to spoil a good rant by using facts ! They probably mean Brookly, CA ;)
Maybe the company should be renamed LOL 3
This sounds like the digital version of the Vermont alt currency village barter trading scheme. Whatever happened to that? It feeds into that mindset.
Millennial journalists are almost unintelligible. Fortunately they are also wordy so eventually, persevering onwards, I think I got what was being said. Tech is in a long transition from a welfare economy to having to work hard for a living (leaving no time for politics hopefully). They showed, outside of their dexterity with electrons, a remarkable moron level of intelligence when they thumbed their noses at Trump and expressed unwavering allegiance to a dead party (dead until someone is eventually born and recreates an American style party that is out of the grasp of hard-wired global elite [in a post normal sense]).
Would engaging in the transactions described in FP make you a public utility subject to regulation by your state’s public utilities commission?
They are not advocating for selfless tinkers. They are advocating citizen pressure placed on government to create mandates for moon beams.
“…but states can do a lot. California already has, for instance, by creating quotas for renewables. So even if you can’t afford this stuff yourself, you should pressure state and local officials to ramp up their solar energy use. It’ll give us all a boost of much-needed cheer.”
In the interior of northern New England temperatures have dropped nightly into the minus 20’s and 30’s creeping above zero for a day or two during the last two weeks. These are not unusual temperatures here. There are few options to heat houses in these temperatures- burning wood, propane or oil. Firewood is the heating fuel of choice being half the cost of propane and oil per million BTU’s. Continuous power is required to run fans and circulator pumps during the coldest parts of the day between midnight and 8 AM. Solar power cannot accomplish that requirement with only 3-4 sunny days of 9 hours of daylight in December and January let alone during the extended periods of darkness. Most of the solar panels in the area were coated with freezing rain followed by snow three weeks ago and are still coated with 4-6″ of snow and ice and are not generating power. It is so cold and icy no one wants to go out to try to scrape them off.
“Most of the solar panels in the area were coated with freezing rain followed by snow three weeks ago and are still coated with 4-6″ of snow and ice and are not generating power. It is so cold and icy no one wants to go out to try to scrape them off.”
Same here. I’ve been meaning to take a picture, but there aren’t a lot of home solar panels here in the Champlain Valley and the ground has been too cold for the dog to walk on, so I haven’t made it the quarter mile to the panels I want to photograph.
BTW, the temp here has climbed 20F in the past ten hours. Just went through 0F headed up Yippee.
I would point out that most roofs around here are fairly steeply pitched in order to minimize snow buildup. We average something over 80 inches a year. No one in their right mind is going to go up on a steeply pitched roof to clear snow/ice off solar panels. People can, and do, get hurt clearing snow off roofs on the fortunately rare occasions when there is no other choice,.
So, I could plug that box into a diesel genset and sell power to my “woke” neighbors when it’s cloudy?
IMO, the problem here is that Silicon Valley has a “goldrush” world view that covers a timespan between 72 hours and maybe five years. That causes all sorts of problems with security, privacy, and atrocious product quality. But this probably isn’t the place to discuss that. They’re looking for instant riches. Renewables — especially without subsidies — almost certainly aren’t the bonanza they are looking for.
VERY long term, there is probably some value in renewables — especially solar. For the 30% or so of humanity that has the “roofspace” solar will probably eventually provide the prospect of minimal dependence on the power grid. But that depends on the availability of cheap solar panels, massive amounts of dirt cheap storage, and some provision for providing power when the sun simply doesn’t shine (enough) for really long periods of time. That’s many, many decades away I think.
For some idea of how pathetic solar is with today’s technology, I recommend Tom Murphy’s excellent https://dothemath.ucsd.edu/ blog. Most people here probably won’t agree with Murphy’s gloomy assessment of mankind’s energy future. (I don’t fully agree either). But the guy actually manages to run his life largely on solar energy. And he makes measurements and keeps records. However, Murphy lives in a mild climate (San Diego) and even there he barely makes it work. And, he says that even with San Diego’s outrageous electric rates, he barely breaks even on total lifetime costs.
Sunday, January 7th. Just watched GPS on CNN.Fareed Zakaria enlightened me about the current cold snap. He says I shouldn’t be fooled by Trump’s assertion that we could “use some gold old global warming”. No, he has it on good authority that the frigid air “may” in fact be due to global warming! Scientists tell him that the increased temperature in the Arctic “may” be destabilizing the polar vortex and “could” be causing an increase in the frequency of cold blasts from the north.So there you have it. It’s simple. Global warming causes global cooling. Who knew!
Take a look at RedOx Power Systems. Some big tech companies are making certain that they are not left high and dry, if they must operate under renewable energy conditions.
https://www.redoxenergy.com/
https://www.seattletimes.com/business/microsoft/microsoft-makes-a-crazy-bet-on-fuel-cells-to-feed-power-hungry-data-centers/
https://energy.gov/sites/prod/files/2015/12/f27/fcto_state_of_states_2015.pdf
I guess those people who propose these quaint ideas don’t live where any of the following happen:
Tornadoes that will destroy/flatten entire towns
Derecheos that will rip up anything in their path and drop it in your neighbor’s yard
Storm sewers that clog when the rain load overwhelms the rivers to the north of them
Washed out bridges that make it impossible for repair trucks to get through
Blizzards that will drop up to 9 feet (Boston 2015) of snow in one storm, making it impossible to even clear the roads, never mind fix downed power lines
Hurricanes that destroy entire infrastructures (Katrina 2005, Sandy 2012, Irma 2017) including bridges and roads
Earthquakes (Japan Tohoku 2011, Hansin, Kobe 1995, Northridge, CA 1994)
Naw, none of those things have anything to do with them. It’s all from the Good Idea Fairy, you see. But they can dream, can’t they?