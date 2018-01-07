FAIL: NOAA’s winter climate outlook claimed ‘warmer than normal’ temperature

Global warming/climate change advocates want us to believe that computer models will accurately predict temperature out to the year 2100, yet NOAA, which uses computer models to predict the next seasonal outlook, couldn’t even get that right. The north, northeast, and deep south have been in a deep freeze, with blizzard like conditions, and well below normal temperatures. Temperature records have fallen all over the eastern half of the USA in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, advocates of global warming/climate change certainty, such as Al Gore and Michael Mann, took advantage of the cold snap and said have said “that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis“.
Meanwhile, back in the real world, reality bites for NOAA’s short term climate prediction.
From climate.gov, excerpts of their prediction in October.
Both the temperature and precipitation outlooks lean on typical La Niña impacts, particularly those of the past 30 years, and bear some resemblance to the outlooks issued for last winter (not surprisingly since the forecast guidance is similar – more on that below). In the image above, the winter precipitation outlook favors below-normal precipitation across the entire southern U. S., with probabilities greatest (exceeding 50%) along the eastern Gulf Coast to the coasts of northern Florida, Georgia, and southern South Carolina. In contrast, above-average precipitation is more likely across much of the northern parts of the country, in the northern Rockies, around the Great Lakes, in Hawaii, and western Alaska.
The temperature outlook shown above indicates above-average temperatures across the southern US, extending northward out West through the central Rockies and all the way up to Maine in the eastern part of the nation. Above-average temperatures are also favored in Hawaii and in western and northern Alaska. Chances are greatest in an area extending from the desert Southwest to central and southern Texas and Louisiana (greater than 50%).
Probabilities are tilted toward colder-than-normal temperatures along the northern tier from the Pacific Northwest to Minnesota and also in southeastern Alaska. However, the likelihood of below-average temperatures across the North is modest, with no probabilities in these regions reaching 50%.
Read the full outlook here
Surprisingly, the much maligned (as being with skill according to most NOAA meteorologists) Farmers Almanac got it somewhat right with the headline:
WINTER OUTLOOK 2017–2018: COLDER THAN LAST YEAR
Overall, the long-range winter forecast for 2017–2018 shows generally colder temperatures than last winter for the U.S. and Canada but not colder than a typical winter, based on historical averages.
However, their national forecast map didn’t really do justice to the cold wave we’ve seen.
The result is that 2017–18 winter temperatures will be colder than last winter, they will likely still be above normal in the eastern and north-central states, with below-normal temperatures the rule from the Gulf States westward to California and from the Intermountain region westward to the Pacific Northwest.
The reality has been quite different than the climate forecasts.
Arctic air brings bone-chilling temperatures to US (CNN)
Arctic Outbreak Was One of the Coldest on Record For Late December Into Early January (TWC)
Parts of the central and eastern U.S. experienced one of their coldest late December through early January periods on record.
Dozens of other cities from the northern Rockies to Texas to the Great Lakes and East Coast had at least a top-five-coldest two-week stretch ending Jan. 5, according to the SERCC.
According to data from the Southeast Regional Climate Center, (SERCC) the following cities shivered through their record-coldest Dec. 23-Jan. 5 stretch:
- Bangor, Maine
- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Buffalo, New York
- Flint, Michigan
- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Duluth, Minnesota
- Rockford, Illinois
- Waterloo, Iowa
- Lincoln, Nebraska
While winter is not yet over, and a warm-up is forecast for mid-week as the jet-stream changes, forecaster Joe Bastardi suggests that we’ll see more below normal weather soon afterwards.
In central NC, USA, my kitchen pipes froze, twice this week, encouraging me to take preventative measures — breaking out the quartz heater, opening the kitchen-sink cabinets, and blasting with warm air for a couple hours before bed and a couple hours upon arising, which solved the problem. The pipes on that side of the house run inside the walls for a short horizontal span above ground from the main line under ground and under the slab foundation.
I left some elephant-ear bulbs in the ground this year, hoping that they might overwinter okay. I’m having second thoughts now, even though I mounded up a foot of composting materials on top.
I had read the almanac prediction, hoping the cold would not get too ridiculous this winter. I have to say that the weather was misleading, being as warm as it was for so much later into December. Then, blam!, when winter hit, it hit decisively.
Of course they predicted warmer… what else could they say?
Unlucky given the warmer anomalies over the NH….
That pesky CO2 likes to ‘clump’. And it seems to ‘clump’ where I never go, there again its where most people never go, isn’t it? Anomalous anomalies; perhaps that should be a new measuring criteria for all GIGO modellers.
Ahem. Being a longterm New Hampshire resident, I may be required to point out that your reference is to the Old Farmers Almanac, proudly published in Dublin NH and founded in 1792, https://www.almanac.com . Joe D’Aleo had a long article in it about climate change and atmospheric/oceanic oscillations several years ago.
The Farmers Almanac is a lesser publication based in Maine since 1818, that no self-respecting New Hampshire curmudgeon would buy, even though it is their bicentennial. https://www.farmersalmanac.com/
Does anyone know if there is any science behind the Farmers Almanac forecasts?
They CLAIM to have a secret algorithm for predicting weather. They say it uses sunspots and historical weather patterns. I have long suspected that the “formula” involves darts augmented by copious amounts of beer. https://www.almanac.com/content/how-we-predict-weather
Weather is weather and climate is climate and never the twain shall meet unless they do and then it is still all man’s fault. It matters not the weather or climate where you live, they have a dialogue all set to go whatever they encounter.
The script is set and ready to load to the teleprompter and as every politician knows never stray from the teleprompter. .
Okay but let’s see the names and the committee members involved in the NOAA forecast next time for the ownership factor and the model basis and model components. Otherwise it is just another almanac call.
It wasn’t a model. It was done on the basis of analogues of typical La Nina driven NH circulation pattern. Weak, medium or strong and where the greatest +ve SST anomaly was likely to be.
Maybe they got that wrong. The methodology is there in the link provided.
It must also be said that a “typical” La Nina winter is not all LN winters.
But, but, the science is settled!! Oh I guess that’s just for projections out 20 -30 years or more. When it comes to giving an accurate outlook for the coming winter then the science is not so settled. BAWAAA!
Anomalous anomalies strike again!
A Siberian cold air mass slipped around our side of the northern hemisphere and dragged south by the jet stream this last cool blast out of the North. It happens every once and awhile. I don’t think it means anything. Unless thus becomes a new trend over the coming decades. I sure hope not, but either way, I am moving south. So count me in as a climate refugee, but ass backwards. I am escaping the cold and dark winter nights.
As for NOAA predicting the climate out to 2100, that’s a mugs game. Or something you make a bet on in the commodities/futures markets, or worse, Las Vegas. But a long time to wait to see any result. May as well consult an astrologer. After all, they have thousands of years of a head start on NOAA. And there guess isn’t much better than the future of chaos.
Joe knows snow. I started checking in on the Weatherbell.com site about a year ago and quickly made it a daily practice. The guy’s been money all year. Likeable character as well. Don’t waste your time with TWC, or the like. You’ll also learn a ton from.Joe at Weatherbell.
I agree Freddy – Joe d’Aleo and Joe Bastardi at Weatherbell are the best in the weather forecasting business, imo.
Over a number of recent years, the NWS Winter Forecast has been too warm. The NWS December 2017 forecast looks a bit shaky – let’s see how they do for the rest of the winter.
Here is a story you may find of interest.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/01/13/new-butt-covering-end-of-snow-prediction/comment-page-1/#comment-2397292
A little recent history about Winter weather forecasts:
The National Weather Service (NWS) of the USA forecast a warm winter for 2014-15 and my friend Joe d’Aleo told me in October 2014 that the NWS forecast was seriously incorrect, and that the next winter would be particularly cold and snowy, especially in the populous Northeast. This was the second consecutive year that the NWS has made a very poor (excessively warm) Winter forecast, in Joe’s opinion – and he and his colleagues at WeatherBell have a great track record of accurate forecasts.
Joe and I had been working together on a paper on Excess Winter Mortality, and I suggested to Joe that this false “warm winter” NWS forecast was dangerous, especially if the country and its people were unprepared. Joe agreed, but did not know how to tackle the problem.
I proposed an approach, and we prepared a presentation for my friend at the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Joe then prepared his own monthly Winter Forecast by region for the EIA, who re-ran their winter energy demand calculations. Using Joe’s forecast, the EIA projected 11% more winter energy required for the USA than the “warm” NWS forecast had projected.
After that brutally cold and snowy winter, a back-analysis showed that the actual energy used was 10% more than the NWS forecast projection, and just 1% less than Joe’s forecast projection.
(Note: all numbers are from memory.)
So I think we did a good deed.
As far as the subject 2017 paper is concerned, I expect the climate in the US Northeast to get colder, not warmer, starting soon. Those states that have adopted foolish green energy schemes will soon find that green energy is not green and produces little useful energy.
Regards to all, Allan
What’s with the “boxes”? What’s with the 5-day temps? If this was a heat wave we would get every station very day if a new max was reached. Let’s see a list of record lows for each day and every station. How many record lows were recorded in total? Would like to see this before they can “correct” the data.
So looked through 1967 and 2011 historical data….I’ll take it. It’s not going to be warm (although it hit 70F at the end of March in 1967), but it’s not going to be -60F wind chills either.
The troublesome is the snow depth–if we are going to return, great on the non-snowy drive into work days, but overall, the farmers are not going to be happy at ALL (yes I can hear you, when are they ever happy with the weather). I mean just over a foot of snow is not going to do our crops much good come Spring.
But all in all, I’ll take it, even though I’m looking at a 3 day thaw and rain in January.
One thing I’ve never been able to understand (more than 1 but lets keep it simple) about the alarmists…why is a warmer Earth a BAD thing? Never understood how a longer growing season, more CO2 for the plants and less ice and snow is considered a BAD idea. I guess if I were into coastal real estate I would think differently I suppose. But it’s like there won’t be any adjustments made…of course there will be. Just look at the real estate on barrier islands. There used to be a gorgeous hotel off 1 of them in NC–the last time I was there it was almost completely underwater. Now some will proclaim the sky is falling over it, while more pragmatic people would knock some sense into the developer. You don’t build on the north end of a barrier island you idiot. You build on the southern end because they MOVE.
:D
Jenn wrote:
“One thing I’ve never been able to understand (more than 1 but let’s keep it simple) about the alarmists… why is a warmer Earth a BAD thing? Never understood how a longer growing season, more CO2 for the plants and less ice and snow is considered a BAD idea.”
You are correct Jenn – a slightly warmer world with more atmospheric CO2 would be a better world, for both humanity and the environment. The recent paper by Christy and McNider (2017) concludes that climate sensitivity to increasing CO2 is NO higher than ~1C/(2xCO2), which means that even IF all the recent warming is due to rising CO2 (and it is NOT), then future global warming will be moderate and beneficial to humanity and the environment.
It is much more probable that most of the recent warming is driven by natural factors, not CO2, and I predicted in 2002 that natural global cooling will recommence in the next decade or so, similar or more severe than the natural cooling that occurred from ~1940 to ~1975 (even as CO2 concentrations strongly increased).
Earth is cooler than optimum for humanity, as evidenced by this paper*. In past natural global cooling periods during the Maunder and Dalton Minimums, huge numbers of people perished. If cooling resumes, we should do better this time with modern technologies, except that our idiot politicians have compromised energy systems with “green energy” schemes that are not green and produce little useful (dispatchable) energy.
Regards, Allan
* COLD WEATHER KILLS 20 TIMES AS MANY PEOPLE AS HOT WEATHER, September 4, 2015
by Joseph D’Aleo and Allan MacRae
https://friendsofsciencecalgary.files.wordpress.com/2015/09/cold-weather-kills-macrae-daleo-4sept2015-final.pdf
How can one say winter is “colder” or “warmer when winter isn’t even 3 weeks old (from Solstice) nor have we hit the seasonal mid-winter (Jan 21st). I would suggest one wait until the beginning of March before judging the predictions from NOAA.
PS…with regard to the record setting cold on the East Coast: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-42595180
So? Its hot in summer in OZ. Nearly as hot as in the 1930s when there was how much extra CO2 around?
Its called WEATHER, it changes, always has always will. Its only since silly idiots playing with useless computer ‘models’ influencing energy policies that it mattered.
The Old Farmers Almanac certainly missed when it comes to California especially Southern California – it’s been record warm and dry. We’re off to a much drier start with then we had even during the drought. Things should change by Tuesday though.