Tamper, tamper! How They failed to hide the gulf between predicted and observed warming

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
The indefatigable Roy Spencer at the University of Alabama at Huntsville is the first to declare the global temperature anomaly for December 2017. As Fig. 1 shows, in the 39 years 1 month from December 1978 to December 2017, the planet has warmed by half a Celsius degree. But that is equivalent to 1.28 C°/century, or little more than one-third of the 3.3 C°/century predicted with “substantial confidence” by IPCC in 1990 and also by the fifth-generation general-circulation models of the Climate Model Intercomparison Project in 2013.
Fig. 1 The least-squares linear-regression trend on the entire UAH satellite shows monthly global mean surface temperature anomaly dataset shows warming at a rate equivalent to just 1.28 C°/century from December 1978 to December 2017.
Is the rate of global warming rising inexorably? The answer is No, as Fig. 2 shows:
Fig. 2 The least-squares trend on the UAH dataset shows warming at a rate equivalent to 0.85 C°/century from February 1997 to December 2017.
The warming rate in the 251 months of data that account for just over half the entire UAH dataset is not higher than the rate for the entire 469-month record. It is down by a third, from 1.28 0.85 C°/century. I chose the start date for Fig. 2 because it was also the start date for the longest period of the Great Pause, which – in the RSS satellite dataset – ran for a spectacular 18 years 9 months from February 1997 to October 2015, as Fig. 3 shows:
Fig. 3 The least-squares trend on the RSS satellite dataset shows no global warming for 18 years 9 months February 1997 to October 2015, the longest period of the Pause, though one-third of all anthropogenic forcings occurred during that period.
A little history. In preparation for a debate in the Senate at the end of 2015, Senator Ted Cruz approached the Heartland Institute to request its advice on the single graph that would most clearly encapsulate the climate-skeptical case. Fig. 3 was chosen, and Senator Cruz displayed it on the floor of the Senate, to the visible discomfiture of the Democrats. The late Bob Carter, shortly before his untimely death, wrote to me to say how pleased he was that we had added the line pointing out that one-third of Man’s entire influence on climate since 1750 had arisen during the Pause, but without causing any global warming at all.
In my report of the Pause in November 2017 at WattsUpWithThat, I predicted that the RSS dataset would swiftly be tampered with to try to eradicate the Pause. Just weeks later, Dr Carl Mears, the keeper of that dataset, who is prone to describe skeptics as “deniers”, announced that there would indeed be a revision, which, when it arrived, airbrushed the Pause away.
What is interesting is that the airbrushing – i.e., the alteration of data ex post facto to suit the Party Line – has continued. The dataset as it stood a few months back swept away the embarrassing zero trend over the 18 years 9 months of the Pause and replaced it with a trend equivalent to 0.77 C°/century (Fig. 4).
However, that tamperature change was not enough. The RSS dataset as it stands today shows a warming rate equivalent to 0.83 C°/century over exactly the same period (Fig. 5).
Fig. 4 The least-squares trend on the RSS dataset for the 18 years 9 months of the Pause, based on the data as they stood in mid-2017.
Fig. 5 The least-squares trend on the RSS dataset for the 18 years 9 months of the Pause, this time using the data as they stand today.
Contrast Figs. 4-5 with Fig. 6, the current UAH data for the 18 years 9 months of the Pause, which show the world warming at a statistically-insignificant 0.05 C°/century equivalent over the period of the Pause.
At the time of the Pause, the UAH data showed a higher rate of warming than RSS. Since then, the UAH data have been revised with the effect of reducing the formerly-evident small warming rate over the period of the Pause, while RSS has been – and continues to be – revised so as to increase the apparent warming rate over the same period.
On all of these data, it is evident that the rate of global warming is very considerably below what had originally been predicted. In a future article, I shall show just how large is the discrepancy between excitable prediction and unexciting observation, and just how false were the various artful claims in certain reviewed papers that IPCC’s original predictions were about right, and just how wrong those predictions – properly understood – truly were.
Finally, in due course I shall show exactly what error in the models has led to the extravagant over-predictions, and just how small the properly-predicted warming rate will be once that fatal error is corrected.
Fig. 6 The least-squares trend on the current UAH dataset agrees with the original RSS dataset in showing global warming at a rate statistically indistinguishable from zero in the 18 years 9 months February 1997 to October 2015.
35 thoughts on “Tamper, tamper! How They failed to hide the gulf between predicted and observed warming”
As I have said once or twice.
The ONLY warming has come from the main El Nino events.
From 1980-1997… NO WARMING
From 2001-2015… NO WARMING
El Nino events have no CO2 or human forcing, they are PURELY NATURAL.
That means there is NO CO2 or human forcing in the whole of the satellite temperature data.
After the 97/98 super El Nino, we went right into a positive AMO. That could account for the apparent step caused by the El Nino.
What happened to 1998 – 2000?
Why are they not represented?
Thanks
Those are above in the original article. Everyone knows what the major El ninos look like. They cause large excursions of increased temps for several years and often a step change in temperature. Andy is illustrating his statement that the increases in the satellite record over time are largely due to the major El nino events as step changes.
Not saying this is the case, but if El nino events became more frequent or stronger or just the major El nine’s did, this could be due to human influence. IF the oceans warmed over time due to the atmosphere and surface warming under the influence of higher CO2. Just because it is El nino does not mean it is all natural. One might expect the warming due to GHGs increasing to come about via increased El nino events in some form.
There is no mechanism for atmospheric CO2 to warm the oceans to the level required for an El Nino. ‘Downwelling’ infrared cannot heat water and in any case does not supply sufficient energy for the observed ocean temperature rise, only the shortwave radiation from the Sun can warm the Pacific to the level required.
In the 1970s, the world had a smog problem. That was regionalised in industrial areas. In the 1970s governments passed clean air acts. Those acts reduced smog roughly in the period 1970-2000. Between 1970-2000 we saw what is falsely called “unprecedented warming”. That warming largely occurred in very specific regional hotspots about 3days downwind of the large industrial areas where the pollution was reducing.
If that 1970-2000 warming had been due to CO2, because CO2 is well mixed, it would have been evenly spread around the world. Therefore the presence of regional hotspots contradicts the theory of CO2 warming and more or less proves the warming in that period was due to the anti-pollution measures.
Or to put it ironically: “It was the Greens what caused global warming”.
The following is gif showing the relationship:
If that does not work try this link: http://scottishsceptic.co.uk/2018/01/03/acid-rain-and-1970-2000-global-warming/
Fascinating SS (unfortunate abbreviation).
Has much (real!) academic work been carried out on this phenomenon? How certain are you of the relationship not just being a conincidence?
He doesn’t have to be certain but just show that there’s another reasonable, plausible explanation by the accused in order for a not guilty verdict, despite the prosecution’s alternative interpretation and belief. It’s not up to the no case to prove categorically they’re not guilty when allegations are thrown at them but the other way round. Still if you stack the jury with amenable dullards you can easily get a miscarriage of justice even if the judge advises them correctly.
Not that I could see. The regional hotspots are treated as “noise”, as natural variation (And then they deny natural variation exists). I did some more work looking to see whether it was possible to detect any yearly pattern and found this:
This shows a distinct change in the average Canada temperature in specific days between 1970-2010 compared to similar periods in the past. These are I believe close to or following a US holiday when either a lot of factories shut down (thereby reducing pollution) … but also there are potentially a lot of cars and aeroplanes.
I think taken together with the regional hotspots, this is enough to conclude that human activity was responsible for the 1970-2000 warming, it seems very likely to be something reducing pollution but it certainly wasn’t CO2.
They changed that at every new update, based on observations. To pretend otherwise is disingenuous to say the least.
From IPCC AR4 (2007):
https://www.ipcc.ch/publications_and_data/ar4/wg1/en/spmsspm-projections-of.html
The warming rate in UAH since 2007 is +0.35 deg. C per decade. Way above what IPCC AR4 forecast. Indeed, warming would need to reduce substantially over the next decade in order for the 2007 IPCC projection not to be wrong in a warm direction!
DWR, as I suspect you know full well, 10 years of data (even in the rare event that it is not tampered with), inclusive of a huge El Nino, is far too small a weather sample period to draw any meaningful conclusions from. Further, the point about past IPCC forecasts is that they were extremely instrumental in influencing the staggeringly expensive green policies that we are now lumbered with across the western world. They mattered far more than any recent downgrades.
Quite correct. But only a few days ago Sheldon Walker was using a ten year period to prove a slow down, and Lord Monckton himself used a 7 year period to claim there had been dramatic global cooling.
I do agree that 10 years of data is too short a period over which to judge a long term trend. As I mention in a further post, including the citation, the IPCC FAR (1990) in fact predicted warming of “… about 0.3°C per decade (with an uncertainty range of 0.2°C to 0.5°C per decade)…”; not “3.3 C°/century… with “substantial confidence”” as stated by Lord Monckton above.
A warming of 0.5 C/dec since 1979 is equal to 0.13 C/dec; well within the 1990 IPCC prediction’s lower error range (0.1 C/dec). It is also the lowest rate of warming in any global temperature data set, whether surface or satellite TLT.
“inclusive of a huge El Nino”
El Ninos are the ONLY way they can show any warming.
They MUST use them, especially the 1998 step and the 2015/2016 transient.
As shown above.. Without them.. NO WARMING.
In the last IPCC report they did not give a median estimate (at least not in a prominent place in the report or summary) as for the first time it would have been lower. And the IPCC report came out after a number of observational estimates with low numbers were published in top tier journals. This got less attention than it should have IMO. Many are starting to acknowledge that the GCMs are a bit over-heated, but that was also not a highlight of the IPCC report.
Lord Monckton:
IPCC FAR, 1990, Policymakers’ summary:
https://www.ipcc.ch/ipccreports/far/wg_I/ipcc_far_wg_I_spm.pdf
Where is the quoted figure of “…3.3 C°/century predicted with “substantial confidence…”” found in the IPCC FAR, 1990 please?
As I was telling Nick Stokes over other thread,
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/12/30/is-the-recent-global-warming-slowdown-real-or-is-it-fake-news/comment-page-1/#comment-2705181
Models show a warming rate from 2000 of 2.25°C/century. Observations from 1950 show a warming rate of 1.17°C/century, with no evidence of acceleration.
Models predict almost double warming that is being observed. The disparity between predicted and observed is only going to get worse with time. As Lord Monckton says, the prediction was 3°C/century in 1990. Predictions are coming down, observations are not going up, yet alarmism is growing. Not rational.
Why do you keep referring to the 1990 models when they have been out of date for over 20 years? If data showed warming at the rate of 3C / century it would show all of the IPCC models were wrong.
Also if we are looking at old failed predictions – Christopher Monckton was predicting in 2009 that we would see less than 0.25C warming over the century. Even the coolest data sets show we are warming at 4 times that rate.
Wasn’t the science settled in 1990? What have we learned since then?
Nope. The 1990 IPCC shows a lot of uncertainty. I think it points points out that the models used are simplistic and likely to be revised. Since then the models have improved, there is far more computing power available, and longer and better temperature records.
If the 1990 IPCC report was settled, why do you think there was a need for all the subsequent reports?
Bellman that is a great question why were more reports produced?
Bellman wrote “Since then the models have improved, there is far more computing power available, and longer and better temperature records.” Thereby assuming that all that is required for accurate simulation of the climate of this planet is more computing power allied with better data without any shred of evidence to back that assertion. Please indicate the seminal paper demonstrating how deeply non-linear dynamical systems are now accessible through numerical methods.
“predicting in 2009 that we would see less than 0.25C warming over the century”
We will see where the El Nino settles down to.
I know you HAVE to use that transient as a linear calculation, but really , its not a very intelligent thing to do. !
And to say his prediction is wrong, just as we start to head into a cooling phase, makes you look quite stupid.
AndyG55,
I didn’t say Monckton’s prediction was wrong, just that so far there’s no evidence to support it.
The El Nino makes little difference in the long run, the trend up to 2015 was 1.11C / century, now it’s 1.28.
Moreover, you keep pointing out that after the 1998 El Nino temperatures remained considerably warmer than before it. Why do you expect temperatures to behave differently after this one?
I agree that it is valuable to look at the numbers from more recent IPCC reports as well. However, many of the true believers among the climate scientists will argue that the 1990 estimates were not really wrong as our understanding of the amounts of GHGs and their effects have changed since the 1990 report. But, they will rarely actually acknowledge that the news is improving since that report came out. And they will insist that Hansen’s estimates were “really” pretty “good” and they will show how in the wake of the recent El nino that the data lines up pretty well with RCP4.5 projections without discussing that RCP4.5 is lower than what emissions have been and is the 2nd of four concentration pathways and many of these same scientists won’t say a word about all the junk that comes out using RCP8.5 pathway coupled with equally inaccurate biological or economic computer models to predict multiple future armageddons.
That is key. When enough time has passed, models are shown wrong. It is silly to believe we know what is going to happen to the climate by 2100. All we know with certainty is that in 20 years the current crop of models will be shown wrong and outdated. We have no idea how climate will be in 2100, and thinking that we do is self-deception.
A conservative estimate is that current trends will continue, because trends continue until they don’t. So conservative estimates have a slightly higher chance of being right. A conservative estimate suggests about 0.1-0.2°C/decade of warming and 1.5-3 mm/year of sea level rise. We have been adapting to that for many decades with great success. I don’t see why it should be a problem to continue adapting.
I love these irregular verbs. UAH was “revised” downwards, RSS was “tampered” upwards.
One has good physical reason to do with satellite movements.
The other was purely agenda driven.
How convenient.
But the changes made to UAH 6 were far more than just correcting for satellite drift, it was a complete change to the code and models used. As Dr Roy Spencer said at the time.
An entire post about “predicted warming” and the “rate of global warming”, and not once do we see: “average global temperature”. The argument is already lost, because everyone allows the “global temperature anomaly” to be the statistic of record. Anomaly is completely meaningless, unless it is also accompanied with the “average temperature” that was used to generate it. THAT is the only way you can see how the goal post has been moved over time to get the “anomaly” to continue to rise. This post is completely useless without that bit of “data”.
‘and not once do we see: “average global temperature”’
True but then the doomsayers are never prepared to state what their ideal average global temperature should be in order to reach their Green nirvana, let alone how we’re going to measure their ultimate singularity or at what cost. It’s a neat scientific trick not specifying what we should be aiming for but trust them with the money as only they know the way to the Holy Grail.
Christopher
I would not put too much trust in the sats either.
There is no material that can stand for a long time that what is currently coming from the sun.
Hence, what versions are we on now
???
Take a properly sample of terrestrial stations balanced to zero latitude i.e. not biased on NH, and you will find that it has already started cooling.
Whilst I always enjoy Chris Monckton’s presentations, he is squabbling over an academic process that actually has little to do with day to day life.
The important question, in my opinion is, what evidence is there that a warmer planet is a bad planet? None, I suspect, indeed quite the opposite, with the MWP demonstrating considerable human progress.
So far, warming has been coincident with increasing levels of CO2, and as far as I can gather (as a layman) the only observable event manifestation directly attributable to CO2 is that, according to NASA, the planet has greened by 14% in 30 years. I also understand that plants are observably larger and stronger.
Tragically, this academic squabbling is overlooking the bounty available to the planet, instead focussing on wasteful spending on renewable energy sources which may be a source of future regret.
Human progress seems to be higher at periods of colder climate. The Little Ice Age produced the Dutch-English agricultural revolution to adapt to bad crops, and the industrial revolution followed as a consequence. The higher progress in times of climate duress can be tracked back in time to the transition of the Neolithic pre-pottery A to B, at 10,300 years Before Present, as I did in my article:
https://judithcurry.com/2016/09/20/impact-of-the-2400-yr-solar-cycle-on-climate-and-human-societies/
The unification of Egypt under the first dynasty took place shortly after the drying of the Sahara forced a massive migration to the Nile Valley that resulted in the first bronze culture.
Multiple examples of bad climate pushing forward progress, like the spread of agriculture over Europe.
Those that adapt to change are the ones that prevail, and change is biggest under bad climatic conditions.