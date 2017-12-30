Bill Nye: “We Want to Engage Everybody” – by Declaring Economic War on Climate Skeptics

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Willie Soon & Breitbart – Bill Nye wants to “engage everybody”, get everyone on board his global warming action bandwagon by punishing “hillbillies” and imposing economic sanctions on red states which don’t comply with his climate demands.
Bill Nye: Blue States Will ‘Impose Economic Sanctions’ Against Climate Change-Denying States
… Nye said, “Only 40 percent of people in the U.S. think that Congress should be addressing this and that’s because certain conservative groups, especially from the fossil fuel industry, have been very successful in introducing the idea that scientific uncertainty, plus or minus two percent, is the same as plus or minus 100 percent.”
He continued, “There’s a lot of emphasis from conservatives on what are writ-large states rights. Just watch out, conservatives, if states rights include California, Illinois, New York — these places that, where people voted in a progressive fashion — watch out if all those places start to address climate change and then impose economic sanctions, either overtly or by default, on places that have not embraced the work that needs to be done. Then you’ll end up with this states rights working the other way.”
He added, “We’ve got to remind people that we’re all in this together. The people I think about all the time are what are eloquently stated as the hillbillies. We want to engage everybody. Not working to address climate change is in no one’s best interest. It is not in the best interest, especially of your children and grandchildren. …
In the video Bill Nye also said “we’ve got to get everybody working together, the same way people were working together in world war 2“. Bill Nye’s plan for getting people to work together, for achieving unity, is to call people names and threaten economic war against states which don’t embrace his policy recommendations.
My question – if Bill Nye really believes renewables are cheaper and more reliable than fossil fuels, why does he feel the need to make economic threats and call people names?
54 thoughts on “Bill Nye: “We Want to Engage Everybody” – by Declaring Economic War on Climate Skeptics”
That sounds like a class action dare.
Yes, and from a man who’s proven to be a verifiable idiot. If Nye really understood the true uncertainties involved in climate modeling, he’d jump in front of a Mack truck at freeway speeds.
On the other hand, at least level-headed people know who the self-proclaimed enemy is.
Did you know that both Al Gore and Bill Nye were born in Washington, D, C? I think that gives a very strong indication that there is something that’s just a bit scary both in the air and in the water in that strange little foreign country.
Infected with beltway fever at birth. OMG
Both, also it seems have concluded that they couldn’t make a go at doing science fiction so they made it a religion and are now attempting to foist that upon us in attempt to further their fortunes.
They are merely following in the footsteps of other well known charlatans.
Billy Nye like Al Gore is special
He can talk about Climate Change all he wants and then turnaround and maintain 3 residences.
“Since 2014, Nye has divided his time between the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles and the Chelsea district of Manhattan,[80] though he has also owned a house on Mercer Island near Seattle”
We do not have to do a thing. Bill Nye will make such an utter buffoon of himself that no one will listen to him in 10 or 15 years. He’ll be alone.
Deplorable hillbillies: you know how them people are! Roll eyes. Way to go to get folks working together. The green slime must be really feeling behind the 8 ball
Bill Nye the Not Very Bright Guy. The Commerce Clause of the US Constitution prohibits one state imposing economic “sanctions” on another. But it doesn’t prohibit them from doing it to themselves, which they are with the RGGI and mad-hatter renewables mandates.
We are blessed to have enemies such as this.
Exactly right.
It’s these same people that want to get rid of the Electoral College system too. Seems they are not really fans of the US Constitution, unless of course someone disagrees with them; then they scream “Free speech!”
I’ve lost track of the number of liberals, when someone criticizes something they have said, start to scream about how the constitution gives them the right to speak their minds.
Of course the first amendment is only a restriction on government. Your employer has every right to fire you if you say something that embarrasses the company.
Awesome! No more domestic oil or natural gas for CA … from those pesky RED States. Uh, yeah … Bill Nye the not so bright guy. I am certain that Silicon Valley can operate 100% on solar … yep. Not too bright
Well, it seems as though the laws of physics aren’t the only laws he’s ignorant of.
Nye’s not even a scientist. He just plays one on TV.
If you ever see him in a debate you can tell right away that he’s not even very bright. Basically he’s one notch above a dunce, and to make that clear he really should be wearing a dunce cap when he debates skeptics.
Go figure!
I didn’t know that about Dolph. (Never heard of Dexter.)
But I did know about the dolt.
Dexter … BS, MS, PhD … at USC. High School Valedictorian and brightest mathematics student … Pacifica HS, Garden Grove
Dexter is a LEGIT intellect! … the guy on the left is just a creepy old man that I wouldn’t let anywhere NEAR small children
I had no idea about dolph, go figure. He played the right hand and went where the money was, acting.
Gee, Nazis did this kind of stuff in WWII. Just saying…
Resource Guy, it sounds like a threat. I feel threatened. Should I call my governor to prepare the Texas National Guard for such? This is over the top. This will not stand. Economic war is war, indeed.
I call upon Bill Nye to retract this threat. No good will come of this.
Um, “eloquently stated”????
Someone needs a dictionary. And tutoring on how to be a decent person. What a nasty thing to say.
As a hillbilly, I resent Bill Nye.
Bill looks a lot like Harold Camping. Harold wore regular ties and was more likable.
Bill Nye, this former ‘Blue State’ Deplorable (ya, you could never guess from my credentials) will willingly take you on. In court, my expense until you lose. Bring it, bubba. You got nothing.
I thought that taking punitive economic war on other states was one of the faults that the Constitution was designed to prevent. Sounds like the Left is trying to bring back ancient wars.
Commerce Clause should prevent this nonsense.
It will. That AND the clause that requires Congress to approve compacts between states.
Which is why
communistsProgressives hate the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. It so interferes with their Big Brother schemes.
You know you’re losing an argument when you have to start using threats to make people come aboard. If the science was settled and there was unequivocal proof of cagw then we as a species would do whatever it takes to save the human race and the planet. But since there’s not nor likely ever will be they will just keep name calling bullying and threatening. Every year that passes erodes into their timeline of doom.
And B-nye has been doing this schtick for years now … threatening all us “science illiterates”. Ad hominem attacks are THE last refuge, er, first refuge for leftists.
” If the science was settled and there was unequivocal proof of cagw then ….”
They could just point at it.
The cost of anything depends on what you measure in and what you leave out of the calculation. This applies especially to constant assertions that solar and wind powered electricity are cheaper than nuclear and gas/coal fired power. Electricity prices in Germany and Denmark are more than 65% higher than those in nuclear powered France and are the highest in Europe. This policy is shifting industry out of Germany under “energiewende”.and has resulted in rising levels of energy poverty in this once rich country. This same problem is found in South Australia, where industry is fleeing costly CAGW induced reliance on solar and wind and curtailment of coal/gas powered electricity. The price of electricity in South Australia has increased significantly as ‘renewables’ ballooned and coal/gas was reduced. Electricity in South Australia is about 50% higher than in coal-dependent Queensland. South Australia now hangs off its cable to Victoria’s coal fired plants which themselves are under attack.
There is a clear price pattern evident here and it seems to involve a figure of 50%. THere is ceaseless propaganda supporting the idea that Solar and Wind is cheap, and cheaper in particulat than nuclear or coal/gas. It can be made to appear so when measured in a particular way, but alongside that is the experience of the local electricity consumer who sees their account rapidly and acceleratingly drained by power Company bills. Things that are really cheap, sell themselves and do not need government subsidies.
As Griff keeps telling us, it doesn’t matter how high electricity prices get in Germany, because the people can’t afford to use it anyhow.
I seem to recall there’s something in the Constitution about “interstate commerce”.
But Bill is a “progressive”. What does he care about the Law of The Land?
PS Did “The Science Guy” ever mention anything other than politics and money?
He should be careful what he wishes for, especially since he’s on the wrong side of the true science …
Go Billy go! This dork is a perfect representative of all that is phony and ridiculous about CAGW and this recent comment just emphasizes that. I hope he keeps babbling as often as possible!
Nye is a treasure.
States can’t impose tariffs against each other. Completely against the constitution.
“…Just watch out, conservatives, if states rights include California, Illinois, New York — these places that, where people voted in a progressive fashion — …”
Illinois’ is blue when it comes to voting for president, and the state legislature has a Democrat majority, but the current governor (and 4 of the past 6) is Republican. That’s not quite “voting in a progressive fashion” for Illinois’ leadership.
Will this stupidity never end?
Not while the money holds out.
I think Bill Nye is suffering from self grandiose similar to Al Gore. They are both great educated men in their own minds. I was just told in a blog since I do not have a climate science degree I am not qualified to have an opinion on man-made climate change. Wonder why that only works only one way?
His only purpose in this is to draw attention to himself. In that he is 100% successful. Got WUWT and who knows what else to print this.
Bill Nye is just a “Timmy Cook” without money.
Ha hahahahahah
This needs to be done in reverse – “red areas” (look at demographics by county) produce most of what we need to live – food, energy etc. How about the “red areas” declare war on the “blue areas” (i.e. cities) so they may actually understand where everything they consume comes from. By that , I mean withhold products from red areas to blue areas.
Bill Deny is great,I could not hope for a better enemy than this poor fool.
This is almost as heartwarming as Utubes of Liberal tears on President Trumps election
Goodness Billy Boy! Sounds like you want another civil war. Blue states are going to impose things on red states? Well, first let’s clear up the little matter of just what red and blue states really are. Which political party is mare aligned with socialism/communism? That would be the Democrats, right? And what color flags to communist states normally have? Would that be red? Remember when we called the Chinese the “Blue Chinese”? Or was that the “Red Chinese”? So just how did red turn to blue on its way across the oceans? Now that we have un-reversed the color spectrum, let’s think about hillbillies for a moment. They do tend to have the most firearms and ammunition. Which is a worry, isn’t it?
Liberals see themselves as the new Blue Bloods.
Bill Nye, the Faux Science Guy, seems to have gone completely Senile with his rants now. Apparently his stand on CAGW is falling on so many deaf ears that he has taken to Shouting in a Vacuum, a Vacuum that mainly fills his cranium. For someone so dependent on CO2 (he releases more than the average human) it would have worked out better if he had been able to run that CO2 experiment properly instead of having to fake the results because he not only couldn’t perform the experiment properly, but his entire premise was flawed to begin with.
At least us hillbillies aren’t in it alone. Our neighbors to the north have their own goofy science guy: http://nationalpost.com/news/canada/david-suzuki-on-the-last-great-fight-of-his-life-i-know-god-damn-well-im-in-a-limited-period-of-time-now
Shocking news:
Bill Nye proposes economic sanctions against non complying States, such as Sanctuary States.
He ruined his argument straight away by calling anyone who doesn’t agree with him a Hillbilly.
This guy really needs to be put out of his misery.
Libalism is a mental illness as often noted here in comments. Now it is intersecting with Trump reality to create the modern phenomenon of Trump Derangement Syndrome. TDS is now claiming many so-called celebrities, comedians, and media personalities. Bill Nye is undoubtedly suffering from TDS. This statement is just one such manifestation.
Unless he gets professional help and a steady diet of Xanax, it is likely to worsen. This is afterall just year 1 finishing from President Trump. TDS is just getting going in Progressives. Expect the rhetoric to worsen in 2018.
Liberalism ( not Libalsm). errr.
As an engineer I worked with idiots like Bill Nye all of the time. Theoretically smart, but practically stupid. If the theory makes sense, they are in 1000% even if it can be clearly shown that in the real world the theory breaks down. They also typically couldn’t install a ceiling fan on their own to save their ass.