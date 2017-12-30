Bill Nye: “We Want to Engage Everybody” – by Declaring Economic War on Climate Skeptics

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Willie Soon & Breitbart – Bill Nye wants to “engage everybody”, get everyone on board his global warming action bandwagon by punishing “hillbillies” and imposing economic sanctions on red states which don’t comply with his climate demands.

Bill Nye: Blue States Will ‘Impose Economic Sanctions’ Against Climate Change-Denying States

… Nye said, “Only 40 percent of people in the U.S. think that Congress should be addressing this and that’s because certain conservative groups, especially from the fossil fuel industry, have been very successful in introducing the idea that scientific uncertainty, plus or minus two percent, is the same as plus or minus 100 percent.”

He continued, “There’s a lot of emphasis from conservatives on what are writ-large states rights. Just watch out, conservatives, if states rights include California, Illinois, New York — these places that, where people voted in a progressive fashion — watch out if all those places start to address climate change and then impose economic sanctions, either overtly or by default, on places that have not embraced the work that needs to be done. Then you’ll end up with this states rights working the other way.”

He added, “We’ve got to remind people that we’re all in this together. The people I think about all the time are what are eloquently stated as the hillbillies. We want to engage everybody. Not working to address climate change is in no one’s best interest. It is not in the best interest, especially of your children and grandchildren. …