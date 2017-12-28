The End of “The End of Winter”

/ 12 mins ago December 28, 2017

Quip by Kip Hansen

 

end_of_winter_lg

Happy New Year to All!

and an end to the “End of Winter” madness of 2017.

Advertisements

Related posts

One thought on “The End of “The End of Winter”

  1. All you guys in the NE of the US…..

    Enjoy your “global warming” New year.

    They are forecasting a freezing 28°C here in Newcastle, Australia tomorrow :-)

    Will be tough to cope with. ;-)

    Reply

Leave a Reply - if your comment doesn't appear right away, it may have been intercepted by the SPAM filter. Please have patience while our moderation team examines it.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s