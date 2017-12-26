Another positive feature of global warming – less record breaking cold

From the INSTITUTE OF ATMOSPHERIC PHYSICS, CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES and the “cold kills” department.
Human influences have reduced the likelihood of record-breaking cold event in China
It is controversial whether Eurasian mid-latitude cold surges are becoming more likely as a consequence of Arctic warming. A strong cold surge occurred during 21st-25th January 2016 affecting most areas of China, especially Eastern China.
Daily minimum temperature records were broken at many stations. The area averaged anomaly of minimum temperature over the region (20-44oN, 100-124oE) for this pentad average was the lowest temperature recorded since modern meteorological observations started in 1960.
This cold event occurred in a background of warming winter trend and 2015/2016 is the warmest winter in terms of minimum temperature since 1960.
Given the vast damages caused by this extreme cold event in Eastern China and the previous mentioned controversy, it is compelling to investigate what role was played by human influences on this record-breaking cold event and to quantify how much anthropogenic forcing agents have affected the probability of cold events with an intensity equal to or larger than the January 2016 extreme event.
Collaborative efforts among scientists from Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (IAP, CAS), China Meteorological Bureau, Met Office Hadley Centre of UK, University of Reading and University of Edinburgh, investigated the effect of anthropogenic forcings on the likelihood of such a cold event.
They used the Met Office Hadley Centre system for Attribution of extreme weather and Climate Events and station observations.
“Anthropogenic influences are estimated to have reduced the likelihood of an extreme cold event in mid-winter with the intensity equal to or stronger than the record of 2016 in Eastern China by about 2/3.” Says Cheng QIAN from IAP, the first author of the study.
“Still, we caution that even under human-induced warming, extreme cold events can still occur as a result of natural variability.”
###
This work was published in Bulletin of American Meteorological Society. (open access PDF)
15 thoughts on “Another positive feature of global warming – less record breaking cold”
Tell that to most everyone in northern North America, from coast to coast. It was -36 here overnight with windchill down in the -50’s. And getting colder all week. This is an old fashioned winter just like the ones we got back in the 1960’s and 1970’s. I fear a global cooling trend is developing, but am desperately hoping the AGW crowd are actually right, that we will manage some significant warming over time that is just not a 30 year natural warming trend that we have had since the early 1980’s. Significant cooling spells trouble ahead, as it always has. Read history. It’s a big cold universe out there…
That bottom trend line indicates (if the side bar grid is correct) that there has been 3d of warming since 1960?? It would appear thet China has tipped…
Runaway Global warming…Run Away
“They used the Met Office Hadley Centre system for Attribution of extreme weather and Climate Events and station observations.”
I always appreciate science from neutral, unbiased sources.
smart-e-pants
Why does this revelation merit discussion? The Chinese climate alarmists are just setting up a concocted study to reference when the weather turns colder. The straight line fit means nothing. During the first 30 years, the temperature trend is increasing. During the next 27 years, the temperature trend is increasing but at a decreasing rate. The rate of increase will likely become negative less than 30 years in the future. Much ado about nothing.
“Anthropogenic influences are estimated to have reduced the likelihood of an extreme cold event in mid-winter…….”
…and their graph shows them increasing
Another brutal winter is developing in the Northern Hemisphere with many new snowfall and cold temperature records being broken:
1) Greenland’s Net Ice Mass will actually increase by 44 gigatons, which NOAA claims is a 100-yr record.
2) The largest and earliest Deep-South snowfall event in 100 years occurred in the US.
3) Siberia suffered -54C temps at the end of November which is Lowest November temp ever recorded.
4) Parts of Pennsylvania will get upto 96” of snow this week which is weekly record.
The more such cold event records are set, the more even ardent CAGW acolytes will begin to understand CAGW predictions are not coming close to reflecting reality.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens to global temps once the weakest solar cycle since 1790 starts in 2021, and the AMO enters its 30-yr cool cycle at about the same time..
I used to visit the site below fairly regular
http://www.athropolis.com/map2.htm
though most indicated stations state “No Data” now.
But the Dickson, Russia site used to regularly state winter time measurements of 76F.
I think that the Russians moved the sensor indoors so it would be more convenient to read
http://www.markvoganweather.com/2017/12/21/alaska-bakes-in-warmest-december/
“December 2017 has been described by the NWS as an ‘exceptionally mild’ month throughout Alaska. The major cities of Anchorage, Juneau and now Fairbanks are witnessing their warmest December on record, among countless other places.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/capital-weather-gang/wp/2017/12/19/baked-alaska-49th-state-is-having-an-insanely-warm-december/?utm_term=.3780833aba3e
“Freakishly warm conditions, compared to normal, are happening all over the state. The snowpack and sea ice conditions are out of sorts. And people don’t like it.”
http://juneauempire.com/local/news/2017-12-08/december-heat-wave-warmest-73-years-juneau
http://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/calgary-weather-breaks-record
The high broke the previous record for Dec. 9 — from 1890, when the temperature reached 14.4 C.
And Calgary wasn’t the only city to experience the unusual December weather, with one other record set in High Level, six other near-records in the province and one tie with a previous record. ”
https://www.denverpost.com/2017/11/27/denver-heat-record/
“People threw Frisbees, went shirtless and guzzled water in downtown Denver as temperatures soared to a record 81 degrees during a heat wave never before recorded in the month of November.”
http://weatherplus.blog.mypalmbeachpost.com/2017/12/19/florida-on-pace-to-shatter-heat-record-in-2017/
“Through November, Florida’s average temperature was 2.5 degrees above the 20th Century average, making the first 11 months of the year the hottest since measurements began in 1895, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.”
http://tucson.com/news/local/how-warm-was-november-in-tucson-the-warmest-on-record/article_b404b221-f81b-5330-8863-afdd75eb5f4b.html
“Thanks to a steady stream of 80-degree days and a couple of highs in the 90s, this was Tucson’s warmest November on record, according to the National Weather Service.”
Looking at panel (c) in the above figure set, it seems likely that the circled (red) 2016 -4 deg C anomaly will be followed with another year of negative anomaly. Those negative anomalies seem to come in paired years, which does not appear to be the same case as positive anomaly years, which seem more random.
But also it should be pointed out that 1961-1990 climatology reference choice may be a Cherry Pick. It could be that, was what range of years they have/had sufficient data to select the reference range from.
It’s like sea levels….I really don’t care what it’s doing on the other side
I care about what it’s doing where I am….
You should distrust linear trends being projected into what is a likely cyclical time series data set (as in a ~60-65 yr AMO effect).
Less record breaking cold? On what planet?
I keep track of the weather. So far this cold weather is really in line with “normal” (whatever that is) winter weather, in the teens daytime and single digits or below zero at night. However, last winter at this same time, this kind of cold snap lasted 15 days and then gave up, and this one looks to last a mere 9 days before it breaks, which is fine with me. I have to go out in it, willy-nilly, so I dress for it, but day-ummm, I do wish Mama Nature could just back off a tad on the lows at night! What we don’t have in this area is a lot of snow, which came first last winter and subsequently melted in the spring thaw.
A dry winter (little to no snow) is not a good thing in farmland. Snow in winter melts in the Spring, waters the surface before planting time, and seeps into the water table. Of course, if you live in Boston and you get 14 feet of snow, that goes into the harbor come Spring, doesn’t it? If you have short shrift with snow in the winter in farmland, you may have a problem if the rains don’t come as often as they should or rain at their normal volume of precipitation.
That is what the Chinese should be looking at, not weather/climate “disasters”. There is too much emphasis on how many people will kick the bucket if the weather gets hot, and not nearly enough – ANYWHERE – paid to how it affects crops, especially with a dry winter in the previous season.
“Human Induced Warming”?
So this exists where?
Inside my house at -34 degrees Centigrade outside temp?
Given the rather pathetic saga of Environment Canada and their 1990s automatic weather stations, I am sure the “likely-hood of recording less record breaking cold” is quite high.
If your equipment is unreliable at -40C and less, it is very difficult to “record” record low temperatures.
What was that “record low” in Alaska a couple of years back?
Sorry cannot say as government equipment fails at -40…
And of course the Agencies collaborating on this speculation have such a record of successful prognostication.
How about I consult the warm entrails of a Ptarmigan?
What answer do you need?
Sarcasm aside does anyone know the accurate range of current government issue temperature sensors?
Who calibrates them?
And what is the error range/drift per year?
Besides the siting issues created by requiring a reliable power source in near proximity.
Hmmm…The all time (recorded) record low for my little spot on the globe was -22 F set 1/19/94.
The all time (recorded) record high was 106 F set 7/21/34 and tied 7/14/36.