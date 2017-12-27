Claim: “Climate Denial” is Dead – But Climate Apathy is Preventing Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Willie Soon – Business Green author Leo Barasi is worried people still don’t want to act to save the planet, despite the utter defeat of “climate denial”.
2017 was the year climate denial died
Leo Barasi
27 December 2017
Reality has killed climate denial – but apathy will still condemn the world to dangerous global warming unless it is confronted, argues Leo Barasi
2017 has left climate deniers with nowhere to go. Merciless hurricanes, heatwaves, floods, and droughts swept the planet all year, along with impossible-sounding fires – in icy Greenland; and in California in December. All are an early taste of what life on a hotter world would be like. Public opinion recognises the link with climate change, with international polls showing that worries about global warming are now at record levels with vanishingly few people thinking it’s a hoax.
…
Yet the climate war is far from over. While climate denial may have lost, there is another problem: climate apathy. Most people understand climate change is happening, but just don’t think about it much and don’t accept they should change their lives to deal with it. This matters because stopping dangerous climate change won’t be possible with only popular measures like replacing coal power stations with solar panels. There will have to be difficult changes too, like cutting emissions from flying and meat eating. So long as many people are apathetic, governments will avoid the hard changes that are also needed.
One long-standing reason for apathy is the way climate change often feels like a distant problem, something for polar bears and future generations. So it matters that climate change is now devastating places where emissions need to fall. Those of us who want faster action shouldn’t hold back from pointing out that this is what would become normal if emissions don’t fall.
…
The death of climate denial is one of the most under-appreciated stories of 2017. When the climate deniers played their hand this year they found the world had left them behind. But climate apathy is proving more resilient than denial, and is stopping the world confronting what it will take to live up to its promise to stop dangerous warming. It will take more work to turn that apathy into action.
Read more (paywalled): https://www.businessgreen.com/bg/opinion/3023569/2017-was-the-year-climate-denial-died
I guess the kind of mind which can imagine that this year’s weather was the opening salvo of the coming climate apocalypse has no problem believing that everyone is convinced of the need for climate action, but nobody wants to act.
18 thoughts on “Claim: “Climate Denial” is Dead – But Climate Apathy is Preventing Action”
97% agree that climate denial is dead? How boring! Think of the children and send money
So…
It’s a done deal
It’s happening now
Just look at California
…
This is such wonderful news that Climate Change has finally been proven as fact beyond a doubt…
…
Now there is no more need to fund studies to prove it’s existence…
Michael Mann and John Cook can now retire
Who cares about the children? Just send money.
I think the subtext here is “The publication I work for is probably going to go under once the taxpayer dollars stop flowing in to the people who read my magazine.”
When you can’t defeat the opposition with science, well let’s just say they lost and maybe that will move lots of people to our side. Hey, it worked for the Presidential election where we convinced voters not to waste their vote by voting for Trump; wait, what….
Claim: “Climate Denial” is Dead – No, no, I can see that there is Climate going on outside the Window. I would not deny that there is Climate and therefore Climate Change. What is preventing ‘Action’ on Climate Change, however, is the sure knowledge that whatever I do will have a vanishingly small effect on the Climate so little in fact, that I have become totally Apathetic about it all. In any case, the Climate seems to be getting better. Cold areas are a little less cold and hot areas are exactly the same as they were before. The Earth is greening up and food production is increasing nicely. Catastrophes are occurring less often and deaths from them are falling. Even those poor old Poley Bears are doing well. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!
It is true. ‘Climate Denial’ is dead. It never existed except in the simplistic messaging of the CAGW propagandists.
But looks like this writer is in a serious state of denial about the political climate and where things are going.
“There will have to be difficult decisions too–like cutting emissions from flying and meat eating.”
Clearly this calls for bean-powered aviation. No, wait, there’s CO2 in farts…
Actually CH4 but burning it produces CO2 and H2O
Yes Virginia, there is a climate.
Sorta like whosit’s defeat of JV ISIS. Where has this guy been hiding out? What on earth (or the moon) does he call “reality”?
Talk about denial….
these climate catamites have killed satire.
and the irony of the humorless BEING the joke somehow isn’t funny any more.
People make a living writing this garbage? People really pay for this kind of crap? What a waste.
He’s pushing his book. Selling garbage. Very much like Naomi Oreskes did to push her MoD book a few years ago.
When it comes to public opinion, the skeptics have won. In May, 2017, Gallup did a poll asking folks:
As far as I can tell, nobody said anything about global warming or climate change.link
It is one thing to directly ask people about global warming. They will then offer an opinion. On the other hand, if you don’t prompt them, they won’t even think about climate change. Compared with all the other problems facing the nation, it just doesn’t count.
It’s an insult (or at least clueless) to accuse the population of apathy if they ignore your pet issue. The truth is that most Americans think the country has much more serious problems than climate change. The fact that the Democrat elite doesn’t understand that kind of thing is the reason President Trump won the election.
I still deny that we have a climate.
I am not dead. And I still deny.
I deny that the so-called called climate record is a reliable record. I deny that the true record of the weather (as opposed to the ones cooked up by so-called “scientists”) supports a claim that the weather is measurably warmer now than it was in the first half of the 20th Century. I deny that climate models are anything other than mathematical masturbation. I deny that increasing the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere has any ill effect on any biological system. I deny that the so called climate scientists are honest men. I deny that so called climate scientists have engaged in anything other than fear mongering. I deny that polar bears are in any danger from warmer weather in the arctic. I deny that sea levels are rising faster than they have in the recent past. I deny that so called “tropical” diseases have any causal relation with warmer weather. I deny that any of the weather events of the last year, or any other year are related to any changes in the general climate.
I affirm that the whole miserable theory of anthropogenic catastrophic global warming was created and advanced for the sole purpose of scarring people into surrendering their freedom, their property, and their prosperity to a global socialist government. I affirm that a warmer world is a happier, healthier, and more prosperous world. I affirm that CO2 is absolutely necessary for the existence of life on earth, and that we, and all other living things, are better off at 400 ppm than we were at 280 ppm. I affirm that it is more likely that the increase of CO2 in the atmosphere is due to the end of the Little Ice Age than it is due to human activity. I affirm that humanity would be far better off by the aggressive exploration of fossil fuel energy resources to bring prosperity to Africa and Asia, than it would be by any change in the general climate.
Please add your own denials and affirmations to this thread.