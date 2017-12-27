“Don’t they Love Their Grandchildren?”: HuffPost Celebrates the Climate Wisdom of the Pre-Moderns

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to the Huffington Post author and historian Evaggelos Vallianatos, climate wisdom ended when the rise of technology displaced Renaissance appreciation of the Greek Gods.
Global Warming Is a Slow-moving Civilization-ending Catastrophe
Ancient Greeks worshipped the Earth. In the fourth century BCE, Plato’s cosmological dialogue, Timaeus, left us a picture of a mathematical, rational, and beautiful cosmos, including a spherical Earth, “the maker of day and night and the first and oldest of the gods.”
However, eight hundred years after Plato, the world changed dramatically. With the support of Roman emperors, Christianity triumphed over the many gods of the Greeks. It denounced Plato and nearly destroyed Greek civilization.
After nearly a millennium of darkness, Europeans put a break on Christianity, which gave birth to the Renaissance. This meant scholars rediscovered Plato’s vision of the heavens and Greek learning.
The Renaissance brought our modern world. Unfortunately, modernity sidelined Greek wisdom for narrow technical achievements like burning fossil fuels (petroleum, coal and natural gas) for energy. In fact, in the twentieth century, “civilized” Europeans and Americans fought WWII with unimagined savagery that culminated in the development and use of nuclear weapons.
The savage thinking that legitimized nukes also legitimizes the burning of fossil fuels. In both cases, human hubris triumphed.
The federal government is now hiding the risks of global warming. Indeed, it is resurrecting the “1984” terror world of George Orwell. The Trump administration “sees burning more fossil fuels as the path to global energy dominance.” This kind of thinking and policy defies reason and national security. It delays actions against fossil fuels. It fails promoting life-saving conversion to solar power and other technologies that might minimize the violence of global warming.
How are Americans reacting to this macabre reality? Unfortunately, not as they should. After all, they elected Trump. Fact has been drowned by the fiction of the Trump administration, the industry and its media. But not everything is lost.
Why are they not leaving fossil fuels in the ground? Don’t they love their grandchildren?
The Renaissance was in many ways a flowering of Western civilisation, but it was also an age of early death, near constant warfare, slavery, disease and brutish poverty. A good time to live if you were a member of the elite, with the idle wealth and leisure time to explore the wonder and beauty of newly rediscovered Greek culture – at least until you got sick. Not so good if you were one of the far more numerous menials or slaves, who mostly lived their short miserable lives hoping for a painless death.
A transition time, so much better than what came before, but so much worse than what most of us have now.
This romantic worship of pre-technological “goodness”, an imaginary golden age before we spoiled the Earth with progress, in my opinion is endemic in the green movement. Many of them would roll back progress and modernity if they could.
In my experience, the people who imagine returning to an idyllic peasant lifestyle living off the bounty of the Earth are mostly people who haven’t tried it for themselves.
Growing a few weeds in the back yard is not the same as trying to feed your hungry family from a small patch of farm, without the benefits of modern farm equipment, fertiliser and pesticides. Working the land with hand tools on any kind of scale is hard work, a constant back breaking contest against weather, weeds and pests. Fall sick a few weeks, injure yourself, or simply suffer a little bad luck, and all your hard work is for nothing.
Update (EW): Clyde points out that providing people survived infant mortality, military service or the dangers of giving birth, people in the Renaissance lived to a similar age to today.
30 thoughts on ““Don’t they Love Their Grandchildren?”: HuffPost Celebrates the Climate Wisdom of the Pre-Moderns”
Anthropogenic “Choice” is a progressive (i.e. monotonic) civilization-ending catastrophe.
Conflating logical domains is a corruption of science and a first-order forcing of dysfunction.
Evaggelos is living in a prosperous time..where people have leisure time to pontificate about all this nonsense…“idle hands are the devil’s workshop.”
Will nobody think of the children?
Don’t they love their grandchildren? In fact we do, and that’s because we live long enough to love them. Where I come from, the average life expectancy is about 80 years. Compared to the “good old days” when life expectancy was short and brutal – about 35 years or so – you would be lucky to live long enough to see your grandchildren, let alone love them. At the risk of being repetitive, longevity is due in no small measure to the availability of cheap, abundant energy, and that means fossil fuel energy. Renewables don’t cut it.
“However, eight hundred years after Plato, the world changed dramatically. With the support of Roman emperors, Christianity triumphed over the many gods of the Greeks. It denounced Plato and nearly destroyed Greek civilization.
After nearly a millennium of darkness, Europeans put a break on Christianity, which gave birth to the Renaissance. This meant scholars rediscovered Plato’s vision of the heavens and Greek learning.”
The Dark and Medieval Ages were brought to you by the errors of Aristotle, Ptolemy, Galen, and other Greeks. Scholastics and monks perpetuated the Greek writings for centuries, and it was only by abandoning these ancient philosophies and breaking the monopoly of the dead languages that Northern and Western Europe was able to move on to make new observations and see the world for what it really is.
In fact, even modern philosophers in rare moments of honesty and clarity admit that any one who has ever discovered anything has had to overturn some error of Aristotle.
And Ptolemy’s geography was as inaccurate as his astronomy. It kept Europeans from crossing the Atlantic or going around Africa for centuries. The reverence for the Classical World and the Greeks in particular, demonstrates almost perfectly the staying power of a wrong idea. How they miss it.
Evaggelos Vallianatos needs to get a real job.
Eric,
You remark, “The Renaissance was… an age of early death,…” You support a common misconception about death rates in history. It is true that there was high mortality among infants and children, women giving birth, and young men of military age. However, those children who survived childhood diseases and carried antibodies in their blood, and escaped death from giving birth or serving in the military, tended to live about as long as those of us today. That is, AVERAGE life expectancy AT BIRTH was quite low for everyone during the Renaissance. But, perhaps more importantly, actuarial tables show that the tough (and lucky) ones that survived their first three or four decades of life, were harder to kill in their later years than the obese, out-of-shape, diabetic, users of tobacco and recreational drugs, who constitute many of our citizens of the modern world.
Clyde, you make a good point. Most people do not understand average life expectancy and how it is calculated. Few people appreciate just how high infant and childhood mortality was in the USA through the 19th Century and even up through the early 20th Century. Children commonly died of whooping cough, typhoid, tetanus, etc until mandatory vaccination programs were made widespread.
Actually, Clyde, I tend to disagree and published some reasons in ebook Gaia’s Limits. True that childhood mortality had a huge impact on Life Expectancy (LE). Also true that female childbirth mortality had an impact. But, take the remaining cohort (adult males) and compare Greece, Rome (physician Galen) and modern male adults, and you will find a major extension in life expectancy since the advent of modern evidence based medicine. Infectious disease (pneumonia), cardiovascular disease, cancer, osteoporousous, …
Ristivan: see below for numbers.
Thanks Clyde for reminding me infant mortality was the big killer.
Clyde Spencer: You are only partly correct. Life expectancy at every age has increased markedly in the last 120 years. The following information is from official sources. cdc.gov is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which is an operating component of the Department of Health and Human Services of the United States Government. ssa.gov is the Social Security Administration, an independent agency of the U.S. Federal Government.
United States Life Tables 1890, 1901, 1910, and 1901-1910
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/lifetables/life1890-1910.pdf
Table 1: Life expectancy at 20 was 42.8 years, at 65, 11.9 years.
National Vital Statistics Reports
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/nvsr.htm
United States Life Tables, 2014. NVSR Volume 66, Number 4. 64pp. (PHS) 2017-1120.
Life expectancy at 20 was 59.7 years, at 65, 19.4 years.
Life Tables for the United States Social Security Area 1900-2100
Actuarial Study No. 120 by Felicitie C. Bell and Michael L. Miller
https://www.ssa.gov/oact/NOTES/as120/LifeTables_Body.html
E. Historical Trends and Projections
“An examination of the age-adjusted central death rates reveals several distinct periods of mortality reduction since 1900, as shown in Table 5. During the period 1900-1936, annual mortality reduction summarized for all ages, averaged about 0.7 percent for males and 0.8 percent for females. During the following period, 1936-1954, there was more rapid reduction, averaging 1.6 percent per year for males and 2.4 percent per year for females. The period 1954-1968 saw a much slower reduction of 0.7 percent per year for females and an actual increase of 0.2 percent per year for males. From 1968-1982 rapid reduction in mortality resumed, averaging 1.8 percent for males and 2.2 percent for females, annually. From 1982-2001, mortality rates decreased an average of 1.0 percent per year for males and 0.4 percent for females.”
“… ones that survived their first three or four decades of life,…”
That’s longer than the average life expectance of the time.
Of course these greenie genius’ are blissfully unaware of one of the major benefits of fossil fuels: saving the forests, saving wildlife, and saving whales..
Prior to the use of coal and other fossil fuels, the primary source of heat for cooking and warmth was burning wood. This was the major cause of the massive deforestation of Europe and the Mediterranean region. In addition, this massive deforestation caused massive climate change, from hot and humid, to hot and dry. Not to mention the extermination of numerous animal species that had lived in the forests.
I guess it would be indiscreet to mention the whaling industry: whales were hunted for the oil they produced. This oil was used to fuel the oil lamps which provided light after the sun went down. With the introduction of fossil fuel driven lighting, whales were saved from extinction.
But the genius of the left is that they can prosper in total defiance of reality and facts. A PhD in Women’s studies goes a long way.
Reading (skimming) the entire huffpost article reveals that it is just an emotional advert for a book by a 90 year old psychiatrist. The wacko author of the subject article is just schilling for another wacko author.
I always wonder; do they really believe, with all their heart? or are they simply trying to take advantage of the over active emotional states of their friends to make a buck? or is it something like a compartmentalized 50% each.
I don’t know anyone like these guys. It just completely blows me away that they exist as self sufficient entities.
I have met people who believe. They mostly seem to find ways to justify their own lifestyles in the context of their beliefs. For example, someone I used to know from school who advocated income equality as a means to help reduce unfairness and save the climate refused to give the majority of his income to poor people in Africa, because he felt his income was a reasonable target for the equality he advocated. He thought I should give some of my income away because I made more money than him.
It is totally untrue to say that the ancients denounced Plato- rather most lived in thrall of the ancient greek- recycling their knowledge over and over. The so-called dark ages were only dark as far as the collapse of the Western Roman Empite. Christianity may have overrun Greek gods rather the Roman equivalents that had already replaced the Greek gods but that means nothing as far as knowledge goes.
Chortle.
So, we should “feather the nest”
rather than try to get the kids and grand kids off this marble
….and out to Alpha Centauri and the universe?
I view this as a tad bit less than intelligent.
‘Environmental strategist’????
Lol….
Gives the game away.
“Many of them would roll back progress and modernity if they could.”
Well, the “Greens” would likely roll back progress and modernity for everyone else if they could, but not necessarily for themselves as they are special and care so much. Also, the reason many skeptics do not support “renewable energy” as it is currently deployed is that they very much love their Grandchildren and don’t want them to be stuck with trying to cope with a lifestyle based on the current crop of “unreliables”.
Energy usage expressed as kW/capita, plotted (estimated for earlier scenarios) is a long, slowly rising curve until the renaissance and eventual machine age. If you have ever seen natives climbing on a wheel as a driver for lifting water into irrigated fields, you suddenly can appreciate steam or internal combustion. The correlation between this (more slowly, at first) rising energy usage and what we think of a standard of living looks to me to be virtually exact.
The Huffington Post historian does not know history. The Renaissance was not about rediscovering Plato’s vision of the heavens. It was about world exploration, arts, the advancement of science and technology. The greatest Renaissance Man was Leonardo da Vinci who worshiped arts, science and technology, not Plato’s heavens. He designed airplane, helicopter, cannons, various machines. He was 300 years ahead of his time. Had he been clever enough to build a steam engine, we would have the industrial revolution in 1500.
“After nearly a millennium of darkness, Europeans put a break on Christianity, which gave birth to the Renaissance. This meant scholars rediscovered Plato’s vision of the heavens and Greek learning.”
If anything, the Renaissance was the rediscovery of Aristotle’s vision of the heavens and Greek learning, not Plato’s vision of the heavens. Plato’s vision of the heavens was pretty strange as it said that the objects we see are just a shadow of the “perfect” version of those objects that we can not see. Plato also believed that the common people should be ruled by a small, elite group of people that were to be kept separate from the common people, so that would fit in with Huffpo’s general vision of government.
Bingo! Plato was a huge fan of the caste system ruled by a philosopher king and his elites and sub-elites. He preferred Spartan society, an early version of applied eugenics and communal property.
So this historian wishes we would go back to a time when people got guidance to make important decisions from an Oracle that lived in a cave emitting toxic fumes claiming to be speaking for Apollo. Me thinks the author has been inhaling vapors.
Hmm, that sounds a lot like a description of the 1960’s hippie culture when lots of toxic substances were emitted and inhaled. It also included caves and Oracles if I remember correctly. A lot of the current elites were part of that scene back then so that may explain them wanting to recreate it. now
“After nearly a millennium of darkness, Europeans put a break on Christianity, which gave birth to the Renaissance. This meant scholars rediscovered Plato’s vision of the heavens and Greek learning.”
I’d like to put in a good word for the printing press. The Renaissance did not actually spring out of the foreheads of Classical scholars as some will assure you — it was actually preceded by the invention of the printing press and by the Protestant Reformation. The northern and western European nations immediately began printing Bibles in their own language (as well as primers) — which had been outlawed by the Roman Church for centuries. This also meant that some countries in the north developed a somewhat free press and a literate citizenry.
The southern and eastern European nations did not have anything like the same experience. France for example cracked down the first book makers, some of whom fled to Holland. And yes, these southern states tended to publish the Greeks and Romans, when they did allow books to be made.
So the best way to think of the Renaissance is as period which started at different times for each country — an enormous patchwork of different national experiences. England and other Protestant countries quickly developed local and national literature and music and technology. In that light, the Renaissance really is also the time of the rise of “nationalism” — another scary bogey man (along with technology and fossil fuels) of the writers of the above types of UNESCO histories.