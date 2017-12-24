MSM: Slash CO2 Emissions or the Reindeer Get It

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Must be Christmas, time for the traditional MSM stories about climate change melting Santa’s home in the Arctic.
Climate change in Lapland: The impact of global warming in the land of Santa Claus
Environmental changes in the far north are having disastrous effects on the region’s indigenous people and tourism industry
Josh Gabbatiss Science Correspondent Saturday 23 December 2017 16:24 GMT
Lapland occupies a happy space in the popular imagination as a winter wonderland, occupied by reindeer, elves and Father Christmas.
The real life Lapland, however, is increasingly facing up to the grim reality of global warming.
Research has revealed the disproportionate impact of climate change in the Arctic, where temperatures are currently rising at double the rate of the global average.
The far north is bearing the brunt of global warming, and, as much of Lapland’s population relies on its polar climate for their livelihoods, the effects are starting to be felt.
…
Read more: http://www.independent.co.uk/environment/climate-change-lapland-santa-claus-father-christmas-reindeer-global-warming-a8113041.html
The Irish Times is worried about the impact of melting snow on sled transport;
Global warming puts Santa’s delivery system at risk
John FitzGerald: Have Eircodes made Santa’s job easier? And other bah humbug observations
Fri, Dec 22, 2017, 06:00
It is proving extremely difficult in the aviation sector to find technological solutions to greenhouse gas emissions that influence climate change. As a result, flying may be the last sector staying with fossil fuels.
However, Christmas each year tests an alternative approach. The sleigh driven by Santa Claus is powered by nine reindeer. Like cows, reindeer are ruminants: when they digest grass and lichen, they emit methane gas. Unfortunately this is a very powerful greenhouse gas. On the face of it, this would appear to be a black mark against reindeer-powered sleighs.
However, we should also consider how much greenhouse gas is emitted per tonne of payload per kilometre travelled, and how that might compare with alternative modes of travel. Given that the sleigh is believed to traverse the entire globe over the course of just one night, the number of kilometres travelled is very high.
…
But maybe the best Christmas gift of all for today’s and tomorrow’s children could be effective action to tackle climate change through implementing the Paris Agreement. May all our North Pole Christmases be white.
Happy Christmas!
Read more: https://www.irishtimes.com/business/economy/global-warming-puts-santa-s-delivery-system-at-risk-1.3334240
Not to be outdone, the Canadian Government thinks Santa will have to move to Antarctica because all the snow is melting.
Santa is moving to the South Pole
What?
Thanks to rising global temperatures, rapidly melting Arctic ice and growing human operations in the North, Santa Claus has signed an agreement with the International community to relocate his village next year to operate in an exclusive zone in the South Pole.
So What?
Santa’s relocation agreement marks the first time that the international community agrees on a common legal definition of climate change that includes refugees as corporations, as well as individuals. This deal is expected to lead to the deployment of a global climate change refugee visa system that in the near future could help to more easily relocate individuals and corporations facing the impacts of climate change.
…
Read more: http://www.horizons.gc.ca/en/content/santa-is-moving-to-the-south-pole
For once its not all misery. Grand Canyon News finds hope in Christmas, with a theory that believing in Santa may help kids develop the imagination to solve climate change.
Yes, Virginia, there really is a Santa Claus, and he’s calling you
GRAND CANYON — Think there’s almost a conspiracy out there to squelch your child’s belief in Santa Claus?
Technology can help you fight back.
For years the big guy in red has had to contend with aggressive pushback from the PC crowd who apparently wish he’d just pack up his sleigh and stay home in the North Pole. Department stores were pressured to nix their Santa stand-ins. Schools changed their calendars to say “winter holidays” instead of Christmas.
And let’s not even talk about the damage done to his image by Billy Bob Thornton’s “Bad Santa” movies.
Santa, being Santa, could keep right on ho-ho-hoing when lesser immortals would’ve sicked their elves on them.
But you?
Clearly, just quoting pro-Santa experts like Professor Jacqueline Woolley, chair of the Psychology Department at the University of Texas at Austin, wasn’t going to cut it.
“Believing in impossible beings such as Santa Claus may exercise children’s counterfactual reasoning skills,” she’s written. “The kind of thinking involved in imagining how nine reindeer could fly through the sky carrying a heavy sleigh may well be the same kind of thinking required for imagining a solution to global warming or a way to cure a disease.”
…
Read more: https://www.grandcanyonnews.com/news/2017/dec/19/yes-virginia-there-really-santa-claus-and-hes-call/
Despite these stories, this year’s effort to weave Santa into the Global Warming myth seems somehow more subdued than previous years. Perhaps heavy snowfall in the North is making it more difficult to believe in the climate ice melt fairy.
Merry Christmas from Australia.
20 thoughts on "MSM: Slash CO2 Emissions or the Reindeer Get It"
Silly season :)
Merry Christmas all 🤪
Silly season 🤪
Merry Christmas all ☃️
HoHoHo
Merry Christmas Eric, thank you for your tireless work against the forces of darkness…
Sorry……………. double post.
from “warnings” about a scorching xmas for aus we now have??? err a bit nippy out at 8c down the southeast.
Merry Xmas to all;-0
Yes, I woke to 17F temperatures, and now I have to decide whether or not to take in the stray calico who has been sponging off of me for two weeks. She’s ear-tipped, so someone else may be feeding her, too, but being out in this extraordinarily HOT winter weather (may go down to -1F tomorrow night) is not something I would wish on a street hobo living on lower Wacker Drive in Chicago.
I wouldn’t want any elves to be sick on me, either…
Well, in Kautokeino in the Norwegian part of Lapland the temperature is 23 centigrades below zero this afternoon…
Disaster! It should be 24 below! We should spend trillions of our children’s money to fix it!
The propaganda campaign continues. Meanwhile, I was shocked to find that Thomas the Tank Engine promotes fascism and misogyny. I didn’t see any mention that he also promotes burning coal, but you can add that to reasons to keep the kids from watching.
Looking at the current snow depth map for the NH. lt looks like large parts of Lapland are currently enjoying above average snow depths. So it looks like Santa and the tourists will be getting a white Christmas after all.
The climate at Lapland (covering the northen parts of Norway, Sweden, Finnland and NW corner of Russia, eq. North Fennoscandia), like the rest of Scandinavia are depending on the direction of the Gulf Stream. Without the present direction, we would have the same cold climate as the rest of the Taiga belt.
First of all, Merry Christmas to one and all. Happy Hanukkah, if it’s still going on. I forgot to ask my Jewish sister (she’s a convert) when it starts and stops this year, but Happy Hannukah, anyway. And happy Yuletide to any Pagans out in the fringes, or Saturnalia if you follow Roman customs.
Second, if the scare mongering doesn’t stop, the people who do it are going to get the same reaction as the kid who hollered “WOLF!” to get attention. At some point, the attention-grabbing and glory-hounding becomes ridiculous. Their credibility is eroding, bit by bit. My Christmas wish for them is that they have a harsh wake-up call.
Merry Christmas to all from Nova Scotia Canada.
As a government geologist I retired after 35 years so may now comment on the site without fear. Decided to go lobster fishing for a change.
Merry Christmas – a geologist from Nova Scotia?
What can you tell us about the Canso Causeway that connects Nova Scotia to Cape Breton? An engineering marvel, environmental scourge, or some of each?
“The causeway is 1,385 metres long, and fills the Canso Strait to a depth of 65 metres (213 ft) making it the deepest causeway in the world. Its crown is 40 m (130 ft) wide and its base is 244 m (800 ft) wide, and its construction required just over 10 million tons of rock for its construction.”
‘Double the rate of the global average’ – so, around .025 C per decade?
Sorry, meant .1 C per decade.
But is it all real? A little girl put the question to a newspaper.
Dear Editor,
I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, “If you see it in The Sun, it’s so.”
Please tell me the truth, is there a Santa Claus?
Virginia O’Hanlon
115 West Ninety-Fifth Street
{The Answer}
Virginia, your little friends are wrong.
They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except what they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little.
In this great universe of ours, man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy.
Alas! How dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus! It would be as dreary as if there were no Virginias.
There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The external light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.
Not believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in fairies. You might get your papa to hire men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if you did not see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus.
The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see. Did you ever see fairies dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that’s no proof that they are not there.
Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world. You tear apart the baby’s rattle and see what makes the noise inside, but there is a veil covering the unseen world which not the strongest man, nor even the united strength of all the strongest men that ever lived could tear apart.
Only faith, poetry, love, romance, can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond. Is it all real? Ah, Virginia, in all this world there is nothing else real and abiding.
No Santa Claus! Thank God he lives and lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.
Merry Christmas, all.
My daughter called last night from Ft. Collins, CO to inform me that a gift from Amazon arrived despite the blizzard conditions on going—-no doubt there will be a White Christmas there. My great grand children will have fresh powder if they are able to make it to the ski slope.
Merry Christmas to all and God Bless you all.
