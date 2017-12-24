Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #297

Brought to You by SEPP (www.SEPP.org) The Science and Environmental Policy Project

Warming and Cooling? S. Fred Singer, our founder and newly elected Chairman Emeritus, is busily working on an interesting question: can carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, cause a cooling as well as a warming? The answer is YES, depending on subsidiary conditions.

The notion has been checked by several atmospheric physicists. One issue is putting the concept into a format that is easily understandable, without many highly technical equations.

The concept has the potential of partially explaining the hiatus in measured atmospheric warming despite increasing carbon dioxide (CO2). If correct, adding more CO2 will produce a cooling, not a warming of the atmosphere. Does it sound counter-intuitive? YES!

Hint for this week: Climate sensitivity, both amount and sign, warming or cooling, depends on atmospheric lapse rate. For example, in the troposphere the lapse rate is negative, temperature decreases with altitude increases. In the stratosphere the lapse rate is positive, temperature increases as altitude increases, and additional CO2 may cause cooling.

Seeding Clouds from Space: Fred Singer has reminded us that we need to consider two different types of warming and cooling periods over the recent history of the earth, the past 2.5 million years or so. The longer periods of warming and cooling result in major Ice Ages of long duration, 100,000 years or so interrupted by brief warming periods of 10,000 years or so. These are explained as resulting from a changing of the orbit and tilt of the globe in relation to the sun, known as the Milankovitch cycles. The second type, such as the warming and cooling of the globe of the past 10,000 years may be explained by changing total solar energy, not just solar irradiance, sunlight hitting the upper atmosphere. The effect of changing total solar energy into the solar system may be many times more powerful in changing the earth’s climate than indicated by just changing solar irradiance.

Fred Singer was an early researcher into what now falls under space weather, variations within solar system from changing solar wind, solar magnetism, etc. Early on, Singer supported the Svensmark Hypothesis, formed by Henrik Svensmark and Eigil Friis-Christensen. In summary, the intensity of the solar wind modifies the number of high energy cosmic rays from exploding supernova in deep space that hit the upper atmosphere. According to the hypothesis, the cosmic rays start a cascade of secondary particles that ionize molecules helping form cloud condensation nuclei (cloud seeds) that promote the growth of cloudiness, which cools the earth.

The concept has been tested by the SKY Experiment at the Danish National Space Science Center. Then it was comprehensively verified by the CLOUD Project at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research in Geneva. Despite these laboratory results, critics have dismissed the efforts saying that the small aerosols formed by these ionized molecules are too small to a be means where water vapor can condense. There was no mechanism demonstrated whereby the small particles can accumulate the mass required. Others claimed there is little or no statistical correlations between cosmic rays and clouds or cosmic rays and changes in temperatures.

For four years researchers at The Technical University of Denmark have addressed what they consider to be the last link in the chain of reasoning and experimentation needed to establish a firm relationship between cosmic rays and clouds by using a cloud chamber – a particle detector for ionizing radiation using supersaturated water vapor.

Led by Henrik Svensmark, the researchers state that they may have the last piece of the link and have established that small nucleated aerosols can grow and become cloud condensation nuclei, the seeds for clouds, where water vapor can condense. Further, they state the evidence shows that changing cloud cover is associated with changing intensity of the sun. The classic example is the Little Ice Age, which was a period of low solar activity. According to Svensmark, the temperature effects of changes in total solar energy, varying cloudiness, may be 5 to 7 times the effects of solar irradiance alone.

For the climate establishment, the stakes are huge. For over 38 years, global climate modelers have insisted that a doubling of carbon dioxide (CO2) will result in a warming of 3 degrees C plus or minus 1.5 degrees C. If the Svensmark Hypothesis is correct, and if an increased intensity of the sun, unrelated to measured solar irradiation, has resulted in less cloud formation, then late 20th century and 21st century warming may be more due to solar activity than due to CO2, implying that a doubling of CO2 will lead to a warming of about 1-degree C, hardly cause for concern. The UN climate apparatus, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the Paris Accord, has been built on the assumption the carbon dioxide is a major threat to humanity, and without that fear, it has no basis. The EPA finding that greenhouse gases endanger human health and welfare has little supporting physical evidence, and the Svensmark Hypothesis would remove most of that.

The reduced influence of CO2 on temperatures, would largely remove two other great fears of the future: sudden sea level rise and famine, resulting in an embarrassment to the 13 US government entities that make up the US Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), the elimination of which would be a savings of about $2.5 Billion a year to the US government. This is nothing compared with the tens of billions expended on subsidies to unreliable solar and wind, which would have little justification now that hydraulic fracturing is well established, and coal reserves in the US are extensive.

No doubt the new work will be intensely reviewed, some of the reviews will be fair, others highly biased. Svensmark and co-author Nir Shaviv have posted a summary of the work on Shaviv’s web site, Science Bits. The five boxes give additional details that are helpful. See links under Science: Is the Sun Rising? and Commentary: Is the Sun Rising?

Life in Ice? Using techniques and instruments that enable researchers “to detect the presence of gases even at part-per-trillion levels, one million times less concentrated than atmospheric CO2 concentrations”, researchers found evidence of marine bacteria living in snow while it is being compressed into ice, which may take decades. These bacteria may produce carbon dioxide in air pockets as the snow as being compressed. This uncertainty creates an issue regarding inflection points. For example, when did CO2 concentrations begin to fall during cooling periods?

False precision is a problem when attempting to describe a change in trends, a warming trend to a cooling trend, particularly when straight lines are used. But for cooling trends in the CO2 record from Antarctica, the periods for which CO2 lagged falling temperatures are in centuries, not decades. Further, the lag after the Eemian, the last warm period about 115,000 to 130,000 years ago, was about 14,000 years between when temperatures began to fall, and CO2 began to fall. This research should not affect such estimates significantly. See link under Other Scientific News

Letter to Dr. Singer: Fred Singer received a letter from three students in Denmark asking questions regarding climate change. It reads:

We are starting a project next week and the topic is “change”. We have chosen the subtopic “global warming”

Do you have the time to answer a few questions in writing?

1. What is behind global warming?

2. What can we do to prevent global warming?

3. If we don’t do anything about it, how does it affect us and our descendants?

4. What will happen in the future, and what are the alternatives for us, if the Earth becomes unlivable?

5. How can we save Earth if it isn’t too late?

Those who are skeptical of claims that human emissions of CO2 are causing dangerous global warming can expect questions like these. SEPP’s response is posted on its web site. See http://www.sepp.org/key_issues/DearStudents.docx

Number of the Week: 54 Hoover Dams. According to Solar Daily, total global photovoltaic (PV) installation is forecast to reach 108 gigawatts (GW) in 2018, largely in China. This is the equivalent of 54 Hoover Dams (726 feet (221 meters) high, with a 112 (180 km) mile reservoir). One wonders what is the actual expected capacity, and where will the back-up be located?

NO TWTW NEXT WEEK, RESUME ON JANUARY 6, 2018

NEWS YOU CAN USE:

Science: Is the Sun Rising?

David Whitehouse: Cosmic Rays-Climate Link Found

By David Whitehouse, GWLPF, Dec 19, 2017

http://www.thegwpf.com/cosmic-ray-cloud-climate-link-found/

Link to paper: Increased ionization supports growth of aerosols into cloud condensation nuclei

By H. Svensmark, M. B. Enghoff, N. J. Shaviv & J. Svensmark, Nature Communications, Dec 19, 2017

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-017-02082-2

Finally! The missing link between exploding stars, clouds and climate on Earth

By Henrik Svensmark and Nir Shaviv, Science Bits, Dec 19, 2017

http://www.sciencebits.com/CosmicRays_Climate_TheMissingLink

NASA: Radiation from Space is Increasing – weak sun to blame

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Dec 6, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/12/06/nasa-radiation-from-space-is-increasing-weak-sun-to-blame/

The sun is blank, NASA data shows it to be dimming

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Dec 15, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/12/15/the-sun-is-blank-nasa-data-shows-it-to-be-dimming/

Commentary: Is the Sun Rising?

New Study: Cosmic Rays, Solar Activity Have Much Greater impact on Earth’s Climate than Models Suggest

By Graham Lloyd, The Australian, Via GWPF, Dec 19, 2017

https://www.thegwpf.com/new-study-cosmic-rays-solar-activity-have-much-greater-impact-on-earths-climate-than-models-suggest/

Challenging the Orthodoxy — NIPCC

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science

Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, 2013

https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-II/CCR-II-Full.pdf

Summary: http://www.nipccreport.org/reports/ccr2a/pdf/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts

Idso, Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, 2014

http://www.nipccreport.org/reports/ccr2b/pdf/Full-Report.pdf

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-IIb/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming

The NIPCC Report on the Scientific Consensus

By Craig D. Idso, Robert M. Carter, and S. Fred Singer, NIPCC, Nov 23, 2015

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/

Download with no charge

https://www.heartland.org/policy-documents/why-scientists-disagree-about-global-warming

Nature, Not Human Activity, Rules the Climate

S. Fred Singer, Editor, NIPCC, 2008

http://www.sepp.org/publications/nipcc_final.pdf

A Climate Cure Worse than the Disease

By Bjørn Lomborg, Project Syndicate, Dec 20, 2017

https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/paris-climate-accord-too-expensive-by-bjorn-lomborg-2017-12

Freeman Dyson, 94 today, on skepticism

By Paul Matthews, Climate Scepticism, Dec 15, 2017 [H/t Climate Depot]

https://cliscep.com/2017/12/15/freeman-dyson-94-today-on-scepticism/

Polar Bears, Inadequate data and Statistical Lipstick

By Roman M. Climate Audit, Dec 18, 2017

https://climateaudit.org/2017/12/18/polar-bears-inadequate-data-and-statistical-lipstick/#more-23602

“In line with the high standards of climate science “communication”, there are over 50 occurences [sic] of various forms of the derogatory labels “denier” or “deny” in a mere five pages of text and two pages of references. Such derogatory language has become commonplace in the climate change academic world and reflects badly on the authors who use it.”

[SEPP Comment: More on the barely credible paper in BioScience on polar bears.]

Defending the Orthodoxy

Greater future global warming (still) predicted from Earth’s recent energy budget

By Patrick Brown, Climate Etc. Dec 21, 2017

https://judithcurry.com/2017/12/21/greater-future-global-warming-still-predicted-from-earths-recent-energy-budget/#more-23709

A future with fewer forests

NSF-funded researchers say forest resilience declines in face of wildfires, climate change

By Dena Headlee, NSF Press Release, Dec 14, 2017

https://www.nsf.gov/discoveries/disc_summ.jsp?cntn_id=243992&WT.mc_id=USNSF_1

[SEPP Comments: As the Eastern forests are expanding greatly

Questioning the Orthodoxy

25 Papers: Natural Forcing Explains Why The Globe’s Oceans Have Been Recently Warming AND Cooling

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Dec 18, 2017

http://notrickszone.com/2017/12/18/25-papers-natural-forcing-explains-why-the-globes-oceans-have-been-recently-warming-and-cooling/#sthash.b7nkW4fk.dpbs

People, planet and climate working together

By Anthony Sadar, Washington Times, Dec 14, 2017

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/dec/14/despite-what-climate-hysterics-say-weather-not-tha/

After Paris!

France to ban oil and gas production by 2040

By Avery Anapol, The Hill, Dec 20, 2017

http://thehill.com/news-by-subject/energy-environment/365755-france-to-ban-oil-and-gas-production-by-2040

[SEPP Comment: According to other reports: France extracts the equivalent of about 815,000 tonnes of oil per year – an amount produced in a few hours by Saudi Arabia.]

Change in US Administrations

Trump Cuts Climate Change, Sets National Health Priorities

By Jane Orient, Newsmax, Dec 19, 2017 [H/t ICECAP]

https://www.newsmax.com/janeorient/trump-climate-change-national-security-health/2017/12/19/id/832669/

U.S. Regains The Ability To Identify Real National Security Threats

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Dec 19, 2017

http://manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2017/12/19/us-regains-the-ability-to-identify-real-national-security-threats

Trump Admin To Remove Climate Change From List Of National Security Threats

By Mollie Hemingway, The Federalist, Dec 15, 2017

http://thefederalist.com/2017/12/15/trump-admin-to-remove-climate-change-from-list-of-national-security-threats/

Trump’s National Security Plan: ‘Energy Dominance,’ Not ‘Anti-Growth’ Climate Policies

By Michael Bastasch, Daily Caller, Dec 18, 2017

http://dailycaller.com/2017/12/18/trumps-national-security-plan-energy-dominance-not-anti-growth-climate-policies/?utm_source=site-share

Social Benefits of Carbon

Blessing or Curse? The Curious Case of Carbon Dioxide

By Vijay Jayaraj, American Thinker, Dec 22, 2017

http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/blessing_or_curse_the_curious_case_of_carbon_dioxide.html

Link to papers: Greening of the Earth and its drivers

By Shu, Piao and Zeng, Nature Climate Change, April 25, 2016

https://www.nature.com/articles/nclimate3004

Quantification of the response of global terrestrial net primary production to multifactor global change

By Li et al. Ecological Indicators, May 2017

http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1470160X17300274

Review of Recent Scientific Articles by CO2 Science

CO2 Fertilization Negates the Negative Impacts of Climate Change on Brazilian Coffee Yield

Verhage, F.Y.F., Anten, N.P.R. and Sentelhas, P.C. 2017. Carbon dioxide fertilization offsets negative impacts of climate change on Arabica coffee yield in Brazil. Climatic Change 144: 671-685. Dec 21, 2017

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V20/dec/a12.php

“A major failure of nearly all climate change impact studies of future crop yields rests in their poor construct and design, where they near-unanimously fail to incorporate the beneficial effects of atmospheric CO2 enrichment on plant growth. As a result, yield projections in such studies are almost always shown to decline as a result of anticipated future temperature- and moisture-related stresses. But how might those projections change if the beneficial impacts of CO2 fertilization were incorporated into those studies?”

A Five-century Streamflow Reconstruction from China

Yang, Y., Chen, Y., Wang, M. and Sun, H. 2017. Reconstruction and analysis of the past five centuries of streamflow on northern slopes on Tianshan Mountains in Northern Xinjiang, China. Theoretical and Applied Climatology 129: 177-184. Dec 20, 2017

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V20/dec/a11.php

A Two-Century Reconstruction of Vapor Pressure Deficit and its Impact on a Boreal Forest

Liu, X., Zhang, X., Zhao, L., Xu, G., Wang, L., Sun, W., Zhang, Q., Wang, W., Zeng, X. and Wu, G. 2017. Tree ring δ18O reveals no long-term change of atmospheric water demand since 1800 in the northern Great Hinggan Mountains, China. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres 122: 6697-6712. Dec 18, 2017

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V20/dec/a10.php

Model Issues

Review Of Climate Models Show They Are Unreliable For Forecasting…”So Much Disappointment”

Climate models totally fail in practice: Can atmospheric circulation be simulated at all?

By Dr. Sebastian Lüning and Prof. Fritz Vahrenholt (German text translated / edited by P Gosselin), No Tricks Zone, Dec 17, 2017

http://notrickszone.com/2017/12/17/review-of-climate-models-show-they-are-unreliable-for-forecasting-so-much-disappointment/#sthash.AKYYh358.dpbs

Changing Weather

Long-range predictability of seasonal Atlantic hurricane activity

By Jim Johnstone and Judith Curry, Climate Etc. Dec 20, 2017

https://judithcurry.com/2017/12/20/long-range-predictability-of-seasonal-atlantic-hurricane-activity/

Explaining their independent position: “Basically, we are liberated from the ‘gamesmanship’ of high impact academic research associated with journal publications, endless writing of grant proposals, and attending endless conferences, workshops and committee meetings that are needed so that you get sufficient recognition and your research interests are on the funding agenda.”

New Paper: Humans Caused Central U.S. To Cool By -0.35°C Since The 1940s As Crop Yields Soared

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Dec 21, 2017

http://notrickszone.com/2017/12/21/new-paper-humans-caused-central-u-s-to-cool-by-0-35c-since-the-1940s-as-crop-yields-soared/#sthash.DFgQPptl.dpbs

Link to paper: 20th-century regional climate change in the central United States attributed to agricultural intensification

By Alter, Douglas, Winter, and Eltahir, Geophysical Research Letters, Dec 19, 2017

http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/2017GL075604/abstract

Global temperatures could drop next year as ash clouds from volcanic eruptions help cool the atmosphere, claims the Met Office

Volcanic eruptions could bring down global temperatures, the Met Office says

Forecasters have said that 2018 will be cooler than 2017 due to the La Nina event

La Nina means cooler than average sea temperatures present in the south Pacific

Volcanoes could bring this temperature down further due to the ash they emit

By Colin Fernandez, Daily Mail, UK, Dec 21, 2017

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5202433/La-Nina-looks-reduce-global-temperature-2018.html

Global warming? Record snow on Alaska mountain peak linked to climate change

By Valerie Richardson, Washington Times, December 19, 2017 [H/t ICECAP]

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/dec/19/record-snow-alaska-mountain-linked-climate-change/?mkt_tok=eyJpIjoiTXpFMFltUTRZbVE1WTJKbCIsInQiOiJFbUZuek9pNGQycVlraVE0QUNpbUlSY3R4ZGF0clwvRHdMektPeG5IUWMzNjlhZTBNT3NBdTFYZkxvbmdHUFlLckRwN3VBTnV5Mm55Y28ydkpYNFRTRzN0WXVnNzZBRjY1Q1JnbUJ0ZzFHSE83ZVp3REV0cFwvRzNyMms5ZDdCTUd6In0%3D

Robusting the chances of a megadrought in the U.S.

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Dec 14, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/12/14/robusting-the-chances-of-a-megadrought-in-the-u-s/

Changing Seas

Dueling science: One study says melting Antarctic ice sheet will flood US east coast, others say ‘uncertain

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Dec 13, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/12/13/dueling-science-one-study-says-melting-antarctic-ice-sheet-will-flood-us-east-coast-others-say-uncertain/

Inland flood threat increasing in South Florida

Water management strategies likely exacerbating the problem

By Staff Writers, NSF, Dec 13, 2017

https://www.nsf.gov/discoveries/disc_summ.jsp?cntn_id=243914&WT.mc_id=USNSF_1

“Now, hydrologist Michael Sukop of Florida International University and colleagues have released a model that points to South Florida’s groundwater policies as a cause of the region’s flooding.”

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

Massive East Antarctic Ice Sheet has history of instability

NSF-funded researchers find that ice sheet is dynamic and has repeatedly grown and shrunk

By Staff Writers, NSF, Dec 13, 2017

https://www.nsf.gov/news/news_summ.jsp?cntn_id=243902&WT.mc_id=USNSF_51&WT.mc_ev=click

“Using marine seismic technology deployed from an ice breaker, researchers were able to reconstruct how glaciers on the Sabrina Coast have advanced and retreated over the past 50 million years.” [Boldface added]

[SEPP Comment: Given the advances and retreats of ice in the Northern Hemisphere over the last million years, the Arctic Ice Sheet is Highly Unstable.]

Un-Science or Non-Science?

Claim: Climate change made Harvey rainfall 15 percent more intense

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Dec 14, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/12/14/claim-climate-change-made-harvey-rainfall-15-percent-more-intense/

Link to paper: Attribution of extreme rainfall from Hurricane Harvey, August 2017

By Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, Environmental Research Letters, Dec 13, 2017

http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/aa9ef2/meta

“…human-caused climate change made the record rainfall that fell over Houston during Hurricane Harvey roughly three times more likely and 15 percent more intense.”

[SEPP Comment: How did they test their model, with other untested models?]

Lowering Standards

The Polar-Bear-Gate Saga: How a picture is worth a thousand lies – Paul Nicklen and Michael Mann vs Susan Crockford

Guest essay by Jim Steele, WUWT, Dec 15, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/12/15/the-polar-bear-gate-saga-how-a-picture-is-worth-a-thousand-lies-paul-nicklen-and-michael-mann-vs-susan-crockford/

“Due to an editorial error, the original image associated with this Letter was not a photograph, but a collage. The image was selected by the editors [of Science, the journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science], and it was a mistake to have used it. The original image has been replaced in the online HTML and PDF versions of the article with an unaltered photograph from National Geographic.” [dated 2010]

Communicating Better to the Public – Exaggerate, or be Vague?

Calif. city with water on 3 sides faces grim future

By Anne C. Mulkern, E & E, Dec 14, 2017

https://www.eenews.net/climatewire/2017/12/14/stories/1060069003

“But with about 3.3 feet of sea-level rise at midcentury, the city cannot protect properties in several parts of town, he said.”

[SEPP Comment: Whose sea level calculation?]

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

Weubbles Gone Wild: presenting alarming new projections for US temperature

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Dec 13, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/12/13/weubbles-gone-wild-presenting-alarming-new-projections-for-us-temperature/

Communicating Better to the Public – Go Personal.

The Big Erik Conway Problem, Pt 2

By Russell Cook, Gelbspan Files.com, Dec 13, 2017

http://gelbspanfiles.com/?p=6007

Questioning European Green

German Energy Policy Gone Lost: “Energiewende Has Failed,” Writes Leading Environmentalist

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Dec 19, 2017

http://notrickszone.com/2017/12/19/german-energy-policy-gone-lost-energiewende-has-failed-writes-leading-environmentalist/#sthash.F1Qoi60u.dpbs

“The wind power industry and nature protection cannot be reconciled.”

Major Blow To ‘Energiewende’ As Top German Economist Shows Plan Can Never Work!

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Dec 22, 2017

http://notrickszone.com/2017/12/22/major-blow-to-energiewende-as-top-german-economist-shows-plan-can-never-work/#sthash.ZhRWgoFc.dpbs

Funding Issues

Trump officials limit government scientists allowed to attend conference: report

By Max Greenwood, The Hill, Dec 22, 2017

http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/366245-trump-administration-limits-government-scientists-allowed-to-attend

[SEPP Comment: The limit of government financing does not prevent the government scientists from attending and presenting papers at their own expense.]

Litigation Issues

D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upholds EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Regulations

By Staff Writers, RMM, June 29, 2012

https://www.rmmenvirolaw.com/2012/06/d-c-circuit-court-of-appeals-upholds-epas-greenhouse-gas-regulations/

Cap-and-Trade and Carbon Taxes

Republicans Blow Their Chance to Pass a Carbon Tax

Despite much cajoling and prodding from fellow conservatives, the party didn’t adopt a climate policy in the new tax bill.

By Robinson Meyer, The Atlantic, Dec 20, 2017 {H/t GWPF]

https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/12/republicans-blow-their-chance-to-pass-a-carbon-tax/548891/

Subsidies and Mandates Forever

Clean energy: Experts outline how governments can successfully invest before it’s too late

By Staff Writers, Science Daily, Dec 6, 2017 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/12/171206132223.htm

Link to paper: Six principles for energy innovation

Decades of experience must inform future initiatives, urge Gabriel Chan and colleagues.

By Gabriel Chan, et al. Nature, Dec 6, 2017

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-017-07761-0

Link to statistics: Energy technology RD&D budgets, Overview

By Staff Writers, IEA, 2017

https://www.iea.org/publications/freepublications/publication/EnergyTechnologyRDD2017Overview.pdf

“Researchers distill twenty years of lessons from clean energy funding into six ‘guiding principles’. They argue that governments must eschew constant reinventions and grant scientists greater influence before our ‘window of opportunity’ to avert climate change closes.”

[SEPP Comment: Just send money, don’t evaluate our performance.]

EPA and other Regulators on the March

EPA moves toward updating lead water pipe standards

By Timothy Cama, The Hill, Dec 14, 2017

http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/364906-epa-moves-toward-updating-lead-water-pipe-standards

Wave of officials leaving EPA under Trump: report [from the New York Times and ProPublica]

By Julia Manchester, The Hill, Dec 22, 2017

http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/366150-wave-of-officials-leaving-epa-under-trump-report

Link to article: E.P.A. Officials, Disheartened by Agency’s Direction, Are Living in Droves

By Friedman, Affo, and Kravitz, NYT, Dec 22, 2017

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/22/climate/epa-buyouts-pruitt.html?hp&action=click&pgtype=Homepage&clickSource=story-heading&module=first-column-region®ion=top-news&WT.nav=top-news&mtrref=www.nytimes.com

Energy Issues – Non-US

ECIU [Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit] Resort To Outright Lies About Power Bills

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Dec 22, 2017

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2017/12/22/eciu-resort-to-outright-lies-about-power-bills/

“’Record low prices for new renewables will bring bills down for British homes and businesses.’”

“New renewable projects due to come on stream in the next five years will be eye wateringly expensive and heavily subsidised, all of course to be added to power bills.”

Global solar photovoltaic installations to exceed 100 Gigawatts in 2018

By Staff Writers, London, UK (SPX), Dec 19, 2017 [H/t Toshio Fujita]

http://www.solardaily.com/reports/Global_Solar_Photovoltaic_Installations_to_Exceed_100_Gigawatts_in_2018_IHS_Markit_Says_999.html

The war on coal is a war on the environment and the poor.

By Bryan Leyland and Tom Harris, Australian Climate Sceptics, Dec 21, 2017

http://theclimatescepticsparty.blogspot.com.au/2017/12/the-war-on-coal-is-war-on-environment.html

Energy Issues – Australia

Welcome to renewables world: Australia plans for blackouts, throws billions of dollars, but ABC says it will get “cheaper”

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Dec 21, 2017

http://joannenova.com.au/2017/12/welcome-to-renewables-world-australia-plans-for-blackouts-throws-billions-of-dollars-but-it-will-get-cheaper/#more-56545

Australia’s Electricity Markets On A Rollercoaster

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Dec 18, 2017

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2017/12/18/australias-electricity-markets-on-a-rollercoaster/

Forget Megawatts, ABC invents new unit of power — “size of Tasmania”

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Dec 17, 2017

http://joannenova.com.au/2017/12/forget-megawatts-abc-invents-new-unit-of-power-size-of-tasmania/#more-56452

Everyone cutting coal use except for most of the world and most of the banks

The situation with our most hated energy asset

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Dec 18, 2017

http://joannenova.com.au/2017/12/everyone-cutting-coal-use-except-for-most-of-the-world-and-most-of-the-banks/

“And in the last three years, Chinese banks have casually smashed $630 billion dollars into coal. (Notably, even the Chinese don’t want to put money into Adani coal in Australia, the political environment here is that bad.)”

Seven reasons why BHP — a giant coal miner — wants to stop lobbying FOR coal

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Dec 19, 2017

http://joannenova.com.au/2017/12/seven-reasons-why-bhp-a-giant-coal-miner-wants-to-stop-lobbying-for-coal/

Washington’s Control of Energy

Congress votes to open Alaska refuge to oil drilling

By Timothy Cama, The Hill, Dec 20, 2017

http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/365772-congress-votes-to-open-alaska-refuge-to-oil-drilling

Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

Wall Street Returns To U.S. Shale With A Bang

By Nick Cunningham, Oil Price.com, Dec 19, 2017

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/Wall-Street-Returns-To-US-Shale-With-A-Bang.html

First LNG cargo ready to leave the Russian Arctic

by Daniel J. Graeber, Washington (UPI) Dec 8, 2017 [H/t Toshio Fujita]

https://www.upi.com/First-LNG-cargo-ready-to-leave-the-Russian-Arctic/3891512730742/

Tables Turned: Saudi Arabia Hunts for Oil Assets in the U.S.

Aramco has held initial talks with Tellurian, other U.S. producers about energy assets

By Sarah McFarlane and Summer Said, WSJ, Via GWPF, Dec 21, 2017

https://www.thegwpf.com/tables-turned-saudi-arabia-hunts-for-oil-assets-in-the-u-s/

Nuclear Energy and Fears

Forgone benefits of disruption to nuclear power since late-1960’s

By Peter Lang, Climate Etc. Dec 21, 2017

https://judithcurry.com/2017/12/21/forgone-benefits-of-disruption-to-nuclear-power-since-late-1960s/#more-23711

Link to paper: Nuclear Power Learning and Deployment Rates; Disruption and Global Benefits Forgone

By Peter Lang, Energies, Dec 18, 2017

http://www.mdpi.com/1996-1073/10/12/2169#stats_id

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

BP’s New Solar Venture

By John Constable, GWPF, Dec 18, 2017

https://www.thegwpf.com/bps-new-solar-venture/

“BP’s return to the solar sector, as a developer of solar power stations, rather than a manufacturer of panels, is further evidence that the renewable sector, even at its most potentially interesting, is less a technology business and more the securing of entitlements to land development rights, grid connection, market infeed and supported or guaranteed income. Bluntly, it is rent-seeking.”

[SEPP Comment: Mercantilism renewed: Seek protection of government power from competition.]

Energy & Environmental Newsletter: December 18, 2017

By John Droz, Master Resource, Dec 18, 2017

https://www.masterresource.org/alliance-for-wise-energy-decisions/energy-environmental-newsletter-december-18-2017/

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Other

Carbon Loophole: Why Is Wood Burning Counted as Green Energy?

By Fred Pearce, Yale Environment 360, Dec 19, 2017

http://e360.yale.edu/features/carbon-loophole-why-is-wood-burning-counted-as-green-energy

[SEPP Comment: Does burning dung also qualify?]

Environmental Industry

The Radical “Environmentalists” Are Too Often the Problem, Not the Answer

By Alan Carlin, Carlin Economics and Science, Dec 21, 2017

http://www.carlineconomics.com/archives/4096

Greens launch ads against Trump environmental pick

By Timothy Cama, The Hill, Dec 21, 2017

http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/365993-greens-launch-ads-against-trump-environmental-pick

SeaLegacy’s remarks about polar bear hunt ‘racist and factually untrue,’ says Iqaluit mayor

By Carol Off and Jeff Douglas, CBC Canada, Dec 14, 2017

http://www.cbc.ca/radio/asithappens/as-it-happens-thursday-edition-1.4448373/sealegacy-s-remarks-about-polar-bear-hunt-racist-and-factually-untrue-says-iqaluit-mayor-1.4448381

Other Scientific News

For the first time scientists have directly observed living bacteria in polar ice and snow

From Press Release, University of York, Dec 20, 2017 [H/t GWPF]

https://phys.org/news/2017-12-scientists-bacteria-polar-ice.html

No link to paper to be published in Journal of the Royal Society Interface.

NASA’s CATS concludes successful mission on Space Station

Press Release, NASA, Dec 6, 2017

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2017/nasa-s-cats-concludes-successful-mission-on-space-station

“The CATS measurements enabled more accurate aerosol modeling and forecasting and improved tracking and forecasting of volcanic plumes and associated costly aviation hazards. It also advanced our understanding of aerosol proximity to clouds, which is critically important to predicting the effects of cloud-aerosol interaction on the Earth’s climate system.”

[SEPP Comment: Hopefully, this will begin the compiling of good historical data on the global distribution of clouds at all levels, which is needed.]

BELOW THE BOTTOM LINE:

They’re onto us!

By Staff Writers, Climate Change Predictions, Dec 21, 2017

http://climatechangepredictions.org/uncategorized/2993

“Watching from afar, extraterrestrial beings might view changes in Earth’s atmosphere as symptomatic of a civilisation growing out of control – and take drastic action to keep us from becoming a more serious threat, the researchers explain.

“Shawn Domagal-Goldman of Nasa’s Planetary Science Division and his colleagues compiled a list of plausible outcomes that could unfold in the aftermath of a close encounter, to help humanity ‘prepare for actual contact’.”

The Guardian, 19 Aug 2011

