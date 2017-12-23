End of a dream as the nuclear power industry dies a slow death

By Larry Kummer. From the Fabius Maximus website. With enhancements by Anthony Watts
Summary: After decades of promises about its potential, the window of opportunity is closing for nuclear power. Hated by the Left despite its carbon-free generation of electricity, their opposition plus decades of utilities’ screw-ups have weakened it. New energy tech — renewables and fracking — appears to be finishing it off.
For example, Rancho Seco Nuclear generating station:
The plant operated from April 1975 to June 1989 but had a lifetime capacity average of only 39%; it was closed by public vote on 7 June 1989 after multiple referenda that resulted from a long record of multiple annual shut-downs, cost over-runs, mismanagement, multiple accidents that included radioactive steam releases, re-starts after unresolved automatic shut-downs, and regular rate increases that included a 92% increase over one 3 year span.[5]
Operation of the recreational area was assumed by SMUD in 1992. In cooperation with the Nature Conservancy, SMUD dedicated in June 2006 the Howard Ranch Nature Trail, a seven-mile (11 km) long trail that follows riparian and marsh habitat along Rancho Seco Lake and the adjoining Howard Ranch that once belonged to the owner of the famous racehorse Seabiscuit.
All power generating equipment has been removed from the plant and the now-empty cooling towers remain a prominent part of the local landscape. Also scattered throughout the area around the plant are abandoned air raid sirens that at one time would have warned people of a radioactivity release from the station. Additions to SMUD’s Rancho Seco property have included massive solar installations and, more recently, the natural gas-fired Cosumnes Power Plant, brought online in 2006. – source: WikiPedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rancho_Seco_Nuclear_Generating_Station
The prediction of “too cheap to meter” electrical power
Articles about nuclear power often start with a myth, as does this oddly named article by Michael Rose at the HuffPo: “The top ten myths of nuclear power“: “Nuclear power was sold in the US as being “too cheap too meter.” The quote is accurate. The statement is false. Here is the famous quote.
“Transmutation of the elements – unlimited power, ability to investigate the working of living cells by tracer atoms, the secret of photosynthesis about to be uncovered – these and a host of other results all in 15 short years. It is not too much to expect that our children will enjoy in their homes electrical energy too cheap to meter – will know of great periodic regional famines in the world only as matters of history – will travel effortlessly over the seas and under them and through the air with a minimum of danger and at great speeds – and will experience a lifespan far longer than ours, as disease yields and man comes to understand what causes him to age. This is the forecast for an age of peace.”
— Lewis Strauss, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, in a speech at the Founder Day Dinner of the National Association of Science Writers, 16 September 1954.
His audience included some impressive people, including 5 Nobel Prize winners. At the head table with him. Strauss is sixth from left. Glenn Seaborg is first on left (1951 Nobel for Chemistry, chairman of the AEC from 1961 to 1971). Albert Szent-Gyorgyi (1937 Nobel for Medicine) is third from the left. Irving Langmuir (1932 Nobel for Chemistry) is sixth from the right. Edward C. Kendall (1959 Nobel for Medicine) is fourth from the right.
The website of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission tells the story. Strauss’ optimism was not shared by many other experts at the time. This article gives more quotes by contemporary experts who were far more cautious about the future of nuclear power. Many of these look prescient today. There is no reason to consider Strauss’ statement the benchmark against which to compare the history of nuclear power.
Events have not followed Strauss’ prediction. But late does not mean wrong. Who knows what energy sources await us in the future.
Flash forward to 2017
“It is estimated that nuclear power will provide more than one-quarter of this country’s electrical production by 1985, and over half by the year 2000.”
— President Richard Nixon’s special message to Congress on 18 April 1973. Despite the claims, Nixon’s Project Independence did not propose building 1,000 nuclear power plants by 2000. Today nukes generates 20% of America’s electricity.
Nuclear power is dying in the United States. By now the causes are obvious. High among them are…
- Incompetent government licensing. Until recently, in the US companies received construction permits based on incomplete plans. Then applied for an operating license, often leading to rebuilding and long delays.
- Incompetent construction by firms with little experience on project so large and complex.
- Too many accidents (in the US and around the world).
- Every-changing government policy, often highly adverse.
- Development of cheaper and more flexible energy sources.
Things looked dark in 2016 for nuclear power in America
“Most operating coal plants were built prior to 1980, and a significant portion of U.S. hydroelectric capacity is even older — the oldest hydro plant still operating was built in 1891. Most of the natural gas fleet and almost all wind and solar capacity has been built since 2000.” Most nukes were built in the 1970s. {EIA, February 2017.}
“The US keeps shutting down nuclear power plants and replacing them with coal or gas.”
By Brad Plumer at VOX, November 2016.
“America’s largest source of zero-carbon power is in serious trouble …nuclear power, which still provides about 19% of the nation’s electricity. Since 2013, the United States has lost five nuclear power plants, retired before the end of their natural lifespan for economic reasons: Crystal River in Florida, Kewaunee in Wisconsin, San Onofre in California, Vermont Yankee, and, just at the end of October, Fort Calhoun in Nebraska. They’ve generally fallen victim to cheap natural gas, unfavorable market policies, and/or local opposition.
“That’s a huge chunk of emissions-free power — gone. Those five plants alone produced nearly as much electricity as all of America’s solar panels last year. That’s not a knock on solar at all; it just shows the scale of what’s being lost here. And, according to a new analysis by the Energy Information Administration, when those reactors get retired, utilities usually end up replacing the lost electricity by burning more coal or natural gas. We’re basically taking a step backward on climate change …
“The details behind each reactor closure differ. Crystal River needed billion-dollar repairs to its containment wall that didn’t make financial sense for its owner when electricity prices were so low due to cheap natural gas. San Onofre also needed costly repairs and probably could’ve survived if it had been allowed to operate at part-capacity, but regulatory delays made it unprofitable for the utility to keep the plant open.
“But the big picture is pretty simple. There are lots of reactors around the country that are already built and technically capable of providing carbon-free electricity for years to come, but are getting crushed by circumstance. Unless we decide to change energy policies so as to properly value nuclear’s carbon-free contribution (and see here for ideas on that score), those plants will keep vanishing, largely replaced by fossil fuels.
“So what does that future look like? A new report by Whitney Herndon and John Larsen of the Rhodium Group notes that 24 gigawatts of nuclear power are at risk of being retired between now and 2030 without major policy changes. That includes seven reactors currently scheduled to be shut down, like the two large units at California’s Diablo Canyon, as well as others that could face financial woes in the coming years.
“If all these plants close, the Rhodium Group estimates, about 75% of that lost power will likely be replaced by natural gas, and greenhouse-gas emissions will be higher than they otherwise would be.”
See this typically excellent backgrouder in the NYT: “The Murky Future of Nuclear Power in the United States” by Diane Cardwell, February 2017. It quickly proved far too optimistic.
The news in 2017 has been even worse for nuclear power.
“Cuomo Confirms Deal to Close Indian Point Nuclear Plant.”
By Patrick McGeehan in the NYT, January 2017.
“Mr. Cuomo announced on Monday that the state had reached an agreement with the plant’s operator, Entergy, to shut it down by April 2021. …In his State of the State address in Lower Manhattan, Mr. Cuomo characterized the deal as a hard bargain he had driven to rid the region of a ‘ticking time bomb’ less than 30 miles from Midtown. He said the state would bear no costs in the shutdown or decommissioning of the plant’s two operating nuclear reactors. ‘I have personally been trying to close it down for 15 years,’ said Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat. He added that the proposed closing ‘eliminates a major risk, provides welcome relief, and New Yorkers can sleep a little better.’ …
“Bill Mohl, the president of Entergy Wholesale Commodities, said …said the company had spent $200 million over the past decade battling New York State over the renewal of licenses to operate the reactors. The state’s attorney general, Eric T. Schneiderman, and Riverkeeper, a nonprofit environmental group, joined the governor’s office in challenging the renewals and permits that Entergy needed to keep the Indian Point running.”
“In another sign of the end of nuclear power, shutdown looms for Three Mile Island.”
By Michael Hiltzik at the LAT, May 2017.
“Exelon, announced Tuesday that it will permanently shut down the unit in September 2019. Exelon said a week ago that the plant hasn’t been profitable in five years. The company will take a charge of as much as $110 million this year related to the operation and planned shutdown. …nuclear power hasn’t received favorable treatment as a renewable energy source in the state’s energy policy as have solar, wind and hydro power. …Three Mile Island is licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to operate through 2034, so the shutdown would come 15 years early.
“Still, the company had to acknowledge that nuclear power just isn’t competitive with other renewables or with natural gas generating plants. Three Mile Island was unable to sell its output into the regional electric grid in recent power auctions. “TMI remains economically challenged as a result of continued low wholesale power prices and the lack of federal or Pennsylvania energy policies that value zero-emissions nuclear energy,” Exelon says.
“That underscores a chronic malady of American nukes — they’re too hard to operate and simply not competitive. It’s that mismatch of cost that helps account for recent shutdown decisions such as the pending closure in California of Pacific Gas & Electric’s Diablo Canyon nuclear plant and the 2013 abandonment of San Onofre by Southern California Edison after a botched upgrade.”
In July the project to build two reactors in South Carolina was abandoned. The NYT tells the story. Here’s the bottom line…
“Originally scheduled to come online by 2018, the V.C. Summer nuclear project in South Carolina had been plagued by disputes with regulators and numerous construction problems. This year, utility officials estimated that the reactors would not begin generating electricity before 2021 and could cost as much as $25 billion — more than twice the initial $11.5 billion estimate.”
Some good news for nukes: “Georgia gives Southern Co go-ahead to finish nuclear power project” — Approval to finish the 2 reactors at Plant Vogtle, years behind schedule and 35% over budget. These might be the last two built in the US for a long time.
Enthusiasm for nuclear power fading around the world
Enthusiasm for nuclear power is fading even in nations with more rational regulatory regimes and more competent construction and electric utility companies.
“Industry Meltdown: Is the Era of Nuclear Power Coming to an End?”
By Fred Pearce at Yale Environment 360, May 2017.
“From Europe to Japan to the U.S., nuclear power is in retreat, as plants are being shuttered, governments move toward renewables, and key companies face financial troubles. Even some of the industry’s biggest boosters believe nuclear is on the way out.”
“Is the nuclear power industry in its death throes? Even some nuclear enthusiasts believe so. With the exception of China, most nations are moving away from nuclear — existing power plants across the United States are being shut early; new reactor designs are falling foul of regulators, and public support remains in free fall. Now come the bankruptcies.
“In an astonishing hammer blow to a global industry in late March, Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse — the original developer of the workhorse of the global nuclear industry, the pressurized-water reactor (PWR), and for many decades the world’s largest provider of nuclear technology — filed for bankruptcy after hitting big problems with its latest reactor design, the AP1000. Largely as a result, its parent company, the Japanese nuclear engineering giant Toshiba, is also in dire financial straits and admits there is “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern.
“Meanwhile, France’s state-owned Électricité de France (EDF), Europe’s biggest builder and operator of nuclear power plants, is deep in debt thanks to its own technical missteps and could become a victim of the economic and energy policies of incoming President Emmanuel Macron.
“Those three companies account for more than half of all nuclear power generation worldwide. Their ‘looming insolvency … has set off a chain reaction of events that threatens the existence of nuclear power in the West,’ says Michael Shellenberger, president of the pro-nuclear NGO, Environmental Progress. ‘The nuclear industry as we have known it is coming to an end,’ says Ted Nordhaus of the Breakthrough Institute, a California eco-modernist think tank that advocates for nuclear power. …
“Meanwhile across the country, utilities are shutting existing plants from California to Wisconsin to Vermont, often long before the end of their design life, because they cannot compete with cheap fracked gas or, increasingly, with wind and solar power. Six power reactors have shut since 2012, and plans have been announced to close seven others. This is no short-term trend. While gas and renewables get cheaper, the price of nuclear power only rises. This is in large part to meet safety concerns linked to past reactor disasters like Chernobyl and Fukushima and to post-9/11 security worries, and also a result of utilities factoring in the costs of decommissioning their aging reactors.
“Westinghouse’s downfall was partly caused by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission wanting, as Gregory Jaczko, its chairman from 2009 to 2012, put it, ‘to ensure [the AP1000 design] could withstand damage from an aircraft impact without significant release of radioactive materials.’ A 9/11 clause, in other words.
“The fallout from the meltdowns at Japan’s Fukushima plant following the 2011 tsunami has had an even more chilling effect than regulatory actions. …After the accident, Japan — which at the time relied on nuclear power for 30% of its electricity — shut all its 48 operational nuclear reactors for safety checks. Six years on, only five are back online. In many parts of the country, local politicians are refusing point-blank to allow resumption. …
“Fukushima also proved to be the tipping point in Germany’s long-running and bitter nuclear debate. The accident persuaded the conservative and previously pro-nuclear Chancellor Angela Merkel to call time. Within weeks of the accident, she set a deadline of 2022 for shutting down the country’s reactors, which at the time generated 22% of German electricity. The finality of Germany’s decision was confirmed when engineering giants such as Siemens announced their exit from the reactor-building business.
“France has long been Europe’s most enthusiastic nuclear nation. But it too is getting cold feet. In the wake of Fukushima, President Francois Hollande committed to cutting nuclear’s share of energy generation from 75% to 50% by 2025, with the gap to be filled by renewables. …The majority of France’s power reactors — mostly of Westinghouse PWR design, and built by EDF — were commissioned in the 1970s. Their average age is now well past 30 years. Their 40-year design lives could be extended if a safety review due next year finds in their favor. But large-scale construction to replace them seems increasingly unlikely. EDF’s latest power-plant design …has been beset by teething troubles. The prototype, being built at Flamanville in northern France, is six years behind schedule, and its cost has tripled to more than $10 billion. …
“Late last year, the International Atomic Energy Agency, a United Nations body, said Asia had become the “driver” of global nuclear development. …South Korea has 25 working reactors delivering power. China is constructing new reactors at the rate of eight a year. And both countries are increasingly eyeing the export opportunities created by the collapse of the old order in the U.S., France and Japan. …A beaten and bankrupt industry built on high-cost, bespoke construction could be ripe for annexation by companies that have learned to mass-produce reactors based on old Westinghouse PWR designs and that have replaced nuclear scientists with engineers and experimentation with replication. …
“But the invasion still may not come. Even in South Korea, nuclear companies are operating in the face of a political headwind, blowing from across the Sea of Japan. Wary of public concerns after Fukushima, South Korea’s newly elected president Moon Jae-in called during campaigning for a switch in the country’s energy mix from nuclear to renewables.”
Looking back at some who accurately predicted the future?
The Next Big Future website provides reminders to skeptically read exciting articles about new technology.
- “Nuclear power will be added faster than wind power“, August 2008.
- “Breeder Reactors, Uranium from Phosphate and Near Term Thorium usage“, September 2008
On the other hand, experts’ analysis are more reliable, as seen in the bottom line from “The Future of Nuclear Power“, an interdisciplinary MIT study published in June 2003.
“The nuclear option should be retained precisely because it is an important carbon-free source of power. …But the prospects for nuclear energy as an option are limited, the report finds, by four unresolved problems: high relative costs; perceived adverse safety, environmental, and health effects; potential security risks stemming from proliferation; and unresolved challenges in long-term management of nuclear wastes.”
Also see this presentation by a realistic voice during the last boom, by Paul L. Joskow (Professor of Economics, MIT): “The Economics of Investment in New Nuclear Power Plants in the US“, 12 April 2005, Twelve years later this looks brilliant.
- “Nuclear industry has a poor historical record on construction cost estimation, realization and time to build.
- Few recent plants built and limited information on recent actual construction cost experience.
- Nuclear industry has put forward very optimistic construction cost estimates but there is no experience to verify them.
- Nobody has ever {overestimated} the construction cost of a nuclear power plant at the pre-construction stage.”
Conclusions
Nuclear power looks like a dying technology for the foreseeable future. Cost overruns, accidents, incompetence — the nuclear industry died mostly from self-inflicted wounds.
Interesting timing to this post. We were just discussing some of of this over at Climate Etc today. My 1972 thesis showed using my newly developed dynamic input/output analysis math (Wassily Leontiev, my mentor, won the 1972 economics Nobel for the static (no lags) version) that nuclear was uneconomic even given the best data back in 1972. Short and overly simplistic reasons: too much concrete, too much steel, and therefore too much construction cost, so way too much indirect economic cost ripple effects to offset the smaller than thought fuel cost advantage (when the entire nuclear fuel cycle was accounted for).
That said, I am a big fan of technology development of gen 4 fission concepts, and eventually funding maybe a couple of utility scale demonstrations to sort a winner. It will eventually be needed, and it is more than just bothersome that China is doing this at present while the US isn’t. Wrote about it in essay Going Nuclear in ebook Blowing Smoke, with lots of specifics and references. Particularly recommend the very accessible TransAtomic Power white paper availabe via their website.
Some of the new reactor designs operate at near-atmospheric pressure, thus not need for a massive containment structure.
All the molten salts. One reason they are so intriguing. Also inherently safe given their thermal plug and ‘drain’ safety mechanism. But there are several very major engineering issues still to overcome. Nothing game over, but still very challenging and uncertain.
It is ending in the US, but surging in China, including small reactors suitable to power nuclear submarines: https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2017/11/china-completing-small-floating-and-submersible-nuclear-reactors-around-2020.html
Another important factor. The high temperature Helium-cooled reactors being built by the Chinese produce usable process heat that can be used to produce hydrogen efficiently, thus allowing upgrading of low API crudes (Canada, Venezuela?) and the Brayton cycle can be air-cooled, thus applicable to areas where cooling water is precious.
The comment that France wants to get out of nuclear energy is a fairytale. Macron said this shortly after his arrival, in the meantime he has quite different sounds announced (as the new Climate Guide of Europe). Thus, the French nuclear capacity is even to be expanded. Only the oldest nuclear reactors are to be switched off. Whereby this “should” should have happened years ago. Germany will (wants to) reduce its remaining nuclear reactors, but in this country is still diligently researched on the 4th generation. And the EU, too, continues to include fourth-generation nuclear energy as another pillar of energy generation.
I do not know about other countries, but this article seems to me to be overworked. When Mr. Cuomo reaches a shutdown of an atomic reactor in India, that does not mean that all nuclear power plants around the world are about to be shut down. Is FABIUS MAXIMUS properly informed here?
Nuclear Energy Startup Transatomic Backtracks on Key Promises
The company, backed by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, revised inflated assertions about its advanced reactor design after growing concerns prompted an MIT review.
In a white paper published in March 2014, the company proclaimed its reactor “can generate up to 75 times more electricity per ton of mined uranium than a light-water reactor.” Those lofty claims helped it raise millions in venture capital, secure a series of glowing media profiles (including one in this publication), and draw a rock-star lineup of technical advisors. But in a paper on its site dated November 2016, the company downgraded “75 times” to “more than twice.”
At that point, there were growing doubts in the field about the company’s claims and at least some worries that any inflated claims could tarnish the reputation of MIT’s nuclear department, which has been closely associated with the company. “I said this is obviously incorrect based on basic physics,” Smith says. He asked the company to run a test, which ended up confirming that “their claims were completely untrue,” Smith says.
The company has previously said it intends to build a demonstration reactor by 2020, but that timeline has slipped to 2021. Nuclear experts say that approval and construction of any advanced-reactor prototype requires a minimum of 10 years, given the extensive regulatory requirements of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/603731/nuclear-energy-startup-transatomic-backtracks-on-key-promises/
Long on claims that raise capital, short on delivering. The Musk principle is pervasive in the energy field.
Here in Germany I pay $ US 0.79 cents per Kwh
(euro 0.67cents )
Ristvan, what are the major techinical obstacles to overcome? I am very interested in the technical challenges.
Not it’s time yet . . . But it’s coming. Not until the economic benefits are better than cheap fossil fuels, and the liability issues are dealt with . . . Not to mention the waste
The United Staes has been a disaster at meeting modern energy needs. The D.O.E. was supposed to help our strategic position on energy supply, but what did we do? We mortgaged our soul to the House of Saud.
Adm Rickover was willing to settle for heavy boiling water reactors instead of efficient, low nuclear waste reactors like breeders or the Oak Ridge MSR. Whether Thorium will ever catch on in the West, India has massive deposits, China is working apace on new designs, the five or so MSR developers in the US have to face massive bureaucracy and without new leadership won’t survive. Part of our demise as a world power…
Do not forget that the reason we are slaves to China’s Rare Earth production is that it costs too much to deal with the accompaning Thorium in US ores to justify the cost. Maybe we can sell the Thoriun to China?
The issue is not thorium=>U233 versus U235=>Pu fissile nuclear cycles. It is the other as yet unsolved engineering issues in the general concept of molten salt reactors. The best overview of them and possible solutions (which include basic advances in stuff like metallurgy) is the TranAtaomic Power white paper mentioned in my comment upthread. Everybody here should get it and read it.
Thorcon does not seem to see any issues with or they would not be saying they can make one in four years:
“ThorCon is all about NOW. ThorCon requires no new technology. ThorCon is a straightforward scale-up of the successful Molten Salt Reactor Experiment (MSRE). The MSRE is ThorCon’s pilot plant. There is no technical reason why a full-scale 250 MWe prototype cannot be operating within four years. The intention is to subject this prototype to all the failures and problems that the designers claim the plant can handle. This is the commercial aircraft model, not the Nuclear Regulatory Commission model. As soon as the prototype passes these tests, full-scale production can begin.”
http://thorconpower.com/
The nuclear industry is thriving in the technologically competent and visionary world leading countries of the future, like China and Russia, who understand STEM and value a cheap, plentiful, 24/7, zero emissions including CO2, wholly sustainable, low resource use 24/7 energy source.
This group no longer includes the USA, led by short term clueless populist science deniers, carpet baggers and taking notice of extremist lobbies that exploit fear and ignorance for selfish gain, rather tha banning them (India) or locking them up as the dangerous sociopaths they are.(China).
It’s a really bad idea to deny the need for plentiful energy in a technolology and energy dependent economy.
Wholly stupid to believe that the energy sources of carbohydrate slavery plus wind and water mills and wood burning powered economies can somehow be made more intense and less intermittent by crooked/delusional subsidies.
It’s about the laws of physics, stupid! Gung Ho is getting on with it. See pictogram.
It’s unclear how far natural gas can go. First global conventional gas is huge, presumably global shale gas is more huge, and frankly, I think offshore gas hydrate has really large potential.
As much as I’d like the US to lead on MSR or other, I’ve got my doubts unless some super entrepreneur-engineer does it.
An unfortunate side-effect will be the loss of Pu-238 for the deep space probes. Mars will probably be out-of-reach without it.
Nope. We have lots of that nasty stuff left over from excess nuclear bombs.
That’s Plutonium-239, not -238. Making RTGs is just another of the many things we could do years ago that we can no longer do after decades of decline.
Wikipedia claims that NASA has been buying it from Russia for recent RTGs, but the Russians are running out of it, too.
Easily made in a Liquid Fluoride Thorium Reactor.
The thorium cycle produces no plutonium isotopes at all.
Plutonium is a by product of uranium fission alone
Enthusiasm for nuclear power is fading …. until we run out of other fuels ….
Except I have a nasty feeling we’ll run out of people to use electricity first…..
Odd, I don’t see much about NRC, FERC, AEC, PUC, etc. Goodness knows none of those entities share any of the responsibility. Nope, must be a pure failure of evil free market capitalism.
Check outbthe discussion of a new paper on that over at Climate Etc.
Nick,
” I don’t see much about NRC, FERC, AEC, PUC, etc. ”
That’s quite the reading fail! Note these in the second section (after the opening section about “too cheap to meter.” (Anthony added the opening section.)
Nations that lose nuclear power are the ones too stupid to deserve it or to deserve a future. They will lose both.
Good article. I was Southern California Edison’s project manager for its San Onofre Units 2 and 3 nuclear power plant from 1973 to 1979. Additionally I was SCE’s project manager for the CPUC prudence review in 1986 of this plants total building costs of 4.6 billion. The plants went into operation in 1983 and 1984 after starting construction in 1974.
The CPUC ruled that about 95% of the plants construction costs were prudent and that amount went into SCE’s rate base.
While project manager for construction of this SCE plant I reviewed about a dozen other nuclear power plants that were under construction around the country in that time frame.
All US nuclear power plants experienced major cost increases and schedules delays during their construction. These increases were driven by the inability to meet targeted construction schedules because of underestimates of the time periods needed to install and start up the massive amounts of material, equipment and systems associated with these plants.
The process of starting construction of these plants while engineering design was only about 30% complete was a major contributor to the evolving and changing project construction schedules as material and equipment requirements became defined as engineering was further completed. This engineering/construction approach was used to try to reduce the overall construction schedules for these massive projects.
Also numerous delays in schedule occurred in nuclear plant construction as regulatory requirements evolved and changed during the construction periods including the consequences of the Three Mile Island accident of 1979 which in the case of San Onofre Units 2 and 3 delayed the plants construction by 2 years as new NRC regulations and requirements were reflected in the plants revised design, construction and startup.
The massive size and scope of these nuclear power plants were simply too large to provide for control of project schedule and the failure to control schedule drove major cost overruns.
The nuclear plant era for the types of plants built in the US ended long ago but this realization was slow to be recognized.
There is no way nuclear plants can compete with the speed, cost effectiveness and simplicity that natural gas plants can be built.
Yup. Some current data. CCGT <$1500/kw and $3000/kw and greater than 4 years to comoletion. Nuclear (Voglte 3 and 4) now >11000/kw and > 12 years to completion. DUH.
Ristvan your numbers seem to be bogus.
…
I can get 2kw for $499 ($250/kw) at Harbor Freight: https://www.harborfreight.com/2000-watt-super-quiet-inverter-generator-62523.html
PS, what on earth is ” comoletion????”
CPP, nope. I am talking utility scale dispachable bulk generation. You are compareing a piss ant unreliable home generator. Apples to oranges. You can find real utility data on line at FERC or by googling specific utility generation regulatory documents. For CCGT, try FPL Port Everglades. For USC coal, try the Turk Arkansas plant. For 3 gen nuclear, try Voglte 3 and 4. Have a nice day.
“a piss ant unreliable home generator.” …..typical response from someone that is ignorant of mechanical systems.
….
Also someone that is ignorant of “economy of scale”
Comoletion=completion when you have fat fingers on a cell phone.
I see, so you are using a a piss ant unreliable cell phone for typing. Figures.
CPP, before alleging ignorance of these issues, read my thesis and then essay Going Nuclear in ebook Blowing Smoke (with lots of footnotes for you to follow up, then the recommended TransAtomic Power white paper. Is hot linked in the essay in case you do not know how to find yourseld. There is surely ignorance on display somewhere here. Your to do is to figure out where,
Another example of your piss ant unreliable cell phone: “yourseld”
…
And why on earth would I pay for your “ebook” ?…….If you can’t type straight, why should one assume you can think straight?
LOL ==== “my thesis”
….
You mean your opinion.
How many hours do you figure your gas powered generator will run before it’s broken down for good?
Nope I actually meant my Harvard University thesis on file in Widner Library. Now what did I do to make you so nasty other than compare yournHome Depot generator price to a utility grade and scale dispatchable generating unit?
You’d best define “broken down for good” because with good maintenance, and a supply of replacement parts, a very very long time. For example: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/9/9a/1915_Ford_Model_T_Runabout.jpg/405px-1915_Ford_Model_T_Runabout.jpg
Rud, I admire your self control.
Well for one thing, calling something ” a piss ant unreliable” deserves ridicule. It shows you are not mechanically inclined. It’s an artifact of being a trained to practice law…..law schools pickles one’s brain.
Secondly, your reference to a white paper from a company who’s main product is vaporware (TransAtomic): https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/12/23/end-of-a-dream-as-the-nuclear-power-industry-dies-a-slow-death/comment-page-1/#comment-2700790 You should know better.
Now, can you show me a list of your published science, instead of your ebook opinions?
TA mind your own business.
CCGT is a combined cycle gas turbine, it is nothing like a home generator. Notably efficiency is far greater (twice) than a simple ICE.
I would expect it to be more efficient, at > 6x the cost? You could get a water cooled diesel (or nat-gas) genset, and plumb the cooling water from it to provide baseboard heat…….that setup would be much a much more efficient use of fossil fuels than CCGT. Not even considering that locally generated electricity overcomes the transmission losses of a distant power plant.
Broken down for good. How about 3000 hours? Less than half a year.
Then why buy, best make your own much cheaper. But figures I see are about usd 750,00 per mw. It really is not expensive and very cheap and quick to build.
You failed to account for the cost of the gas.
In reality a nuclear power station of adequate real safety* could be built at around $3000/KW and in under 5 years.
The true lifetime levelised cost of nuclear when run as baseload to maximise income has been as low as $0.03c/kWh – completely comparable with coal and cheaper than gas.
Why else are gas companies throwing billions at anti-nuclear campaigns?
(*It would not of course meet current regulations, as these are designed to render it uneconomic).
C. Paul Pierett wrote, “I can get 2kw for $499 ($250/kw) at Harbor Freight:”
If such a device is so good and universally available, why is anyone getting their power from the grid?
Thorcon would beg to disagree. When you make molten salt reactors on an assembly line, the game changes radically.
The entire ThorCon plant including the building is manufactured in blocks on a shipyard-like assembly line. These 150 to 500 ton, fully outfitted, pre-tested blocks are barged to the site. A 1 GWe ThorCon will require less than 200 blocks. Site work is limited to excavation and erecting the blocks. This produces order of magnitude improvements in productivity, quality control, and build time. ThorCon is much more than a power plant; it is a system for building power plants. A single large reactor yard can turn out one hundred 1 GWe ThorCons per year.
http://thorconpower.com/
Best article on MSR history: https://thebreakthrough.org/index.php/programs/energy-and-climate/the-passion-of-alvin-weinberg
If and only if the ‘Cost of Carbon’ as derided by the green gang is taken into effect would nuclear ever be able to compete with carbon based fuels at their current costs. The current state of decline in the US nuclear business represents an answer to the unasked question “How safe is safe enough”. The costs of building and maintaining something that is ultrasafe to the n’th degree has proved untenable. If we insisted that airplanes or automobiles meet the same safety standards for accident and death we could not fly or drive.
Eventually nuclear energy will be necessary to maintain our economies but that will not be for a very long time.
Actually they do have to meet the same safety standards… a worst-case scenario does not result in
1) People in an entire country/continent being threatened with poisoning.
2) an area becoming uninhabitable for hundreds if not thousands of years
Exxon Valdez (Alaska) and the BP Deepwater Horizon spill (Gulf of Mexico) were rightly considered major disasters in their own right. Yet, today, you can go back to those sites without special protective gear. Chernobyl and Fukushima… not so much.
Simply not true regarding Fukushima at least – I do think the NYT, given its general bias, would be unlikely to understate the danger, but evidently even they didn’t find anything worth mentioning:
In that light, I tend to believe similar reports from the Chernobyl area that count those bodily harmed by the accident in dozens, not thousands. Looks to me like these “major nuclear disasters” can safely be put in the same basket as Exxon Valdez and Deepwater Horizon: No lasting impact except what was/is caused by misguided overregulation and orchestrated panicmongering.
I am a Chernobyl survivor. The radiation spread all over western Europe as far as south western Ireland. Shame about some sheep though.
you can go back to Chernobyl and Fukushima in perfect safety provided you stay off the actual power station sites.
The exclusion zone round Fukushima is less radioactive that many places in the world are, naturally.
It is worthwhile reading Wade Allison on the ACTUAL dangers of radiation rather then the mythological ones…
http://www.templar.co.uk/downloads/Public_Trust_in_Nuclear_Energy.pdf
The long and the short of it is that low level radiation is on the DATA about 100-1000 times less dangerous than existing regulations surrounding nuclear POWER suggest. i.e. Fukushima they are trying to get radiation below 3mSv/yr – and yet Dartmoor (in the image) has levels of a far more dangerous gas – Radon – at 20msV or more, and indeed Ramsar in Iran is famous for levels up around 200mSv/yr.
Whereas in cancer treatment…have you any idea of how high the doses are?
Civilizations as we now have constructed it, runs on energy. It is unthinkable to even consider what would happen to a modern city if its electricity supply failed. And yet no Western city has had a power station of any sort built in it for decades.
Energy is life and death to billions of urban people. Energy is the biggest global market. Trlilions or more…
Did you actually expect anyone would tell you the truth about it?
Funding anti-nuclear propaganda is done out of the petty cash.
Actually replying to some replies to me, but WordPress doesn’t allow replies nested that deep.
I fear that we’re looking at a large jump in cancers/leukemia/etc over the next 50 years. There were a lot of radioactive iodine and cesium and noble gases released. Question… have people gone back to Chernobyl or Fukushima as permanent residents? No, I’m not talking about film crews in for short visits to make a documentary.
“”Stuff happens” (e.g. Fukushima and Chernobyl) or to put it another way, a quote from the internet
Sooner or later, in any foolproof system
the fools are going to exceed the proofs
A natural gas plant or coal plant blowing up is one thing. Fukushima/Chernobyl is another. Separate from that, there is still the unanswered question of “what do you do with tons of radioactive waste for the next several thousand years?”
How many people have died in the Atomic Industry and it’s accidents?
How many people have died in Car accidents?
How many people have died in Plane crashes?
His statement is correct, you cannot apply the same requirements to cars and planes, cars would be way too expensive and Planes would never be allowed to fly.
Nuclear power globally is not dying.
There is no fundamental reason why nuclear, a superb power source, should be replaced by unreliables like wind and solar, or gas of limited reserves.
What you are seeing in the USA is a consequence of failed education. You have allowed propaganda to dictate science acceptance.
Turn your efforts to speaking truth to nuclear power, revamp your many regulatory impediments and you will make nuclear great again. In under 5 years, if you try.
Geoff.
PS: Larry, don’t try to base your case on a half-dozen words at a social occasion. Such cheap to meter words have no standing against reality, unless you are among the poorly educated, who actually believe what they see in the mass media.
GS, it is a matter of exonomics (absent the bogus ‘cost of carbon’). Simple truth is that almost everywhere, at projected delivered LNG prices, 61% efficient CCGT is much cheaper than any alternative, while about 40% the CO2 intensity of USC coal.
Rud,
First, the economics have to calculated properly. Geoff.
What will the price of nat gas be in 20 years? 40? ….me neither…
DB, I fully agree. The new shale gas abundance wll last much longer than shale oil, formbasic geophysical reasons. My current calculations are 30-40 years more, withnthe shale oil abundance disappearing within a decade from now. Wrote about the latter extensively in ebook Blowing Smoke. Am on admittedly shakey geophysical ground with respect to shale gas.
Its very disingenuous to say ‘it is a matter of economics’ when government regulation and taxation has a 80%+ impact on capital and running costs.
You can in theory build a nuclear reactor for similar prices to a gas power station. And uranium is WAY cheaper than gas per unit energy.
Why else are gas companies funding anti nuclear propaganda?
Only by raising hysterical objections and forcing weak governments into massive over regulation can the cots of nuclear be driven beyond the cost of gas.
Not economic, extremely dangerous, see ya’.
Nuclear energy is never going to work long-term when it is based on radioactive release. Fusion as currently proposed will be 1,000’s of times more radioactive than our uranium/plutonium if fission..
Other elements and isotopes need to be used instead.
Nuclear energy is never going to work long-term when people operate on emotion and not science.
Bill, with respect I would like to rate your post 5 stars or greater for containing more completely false statements than any other this week.
You should consider that renewable energy derives from a huge fusion reactor that runs completely unshielded and showers the earth with deadly radiation that kills more people in one state of the USA every year than have died from man made nuclear power in all human history.
In May 2017, 160 new nuclear power plants were planned worldwide, most of them in China, Russia, India and the USA.
https://de.statista.com/statistik/daten/studie/157767/umfrage/anzahl-der-geplanten-atomkraftwerke-in-verschiedenen-laendern/
If you look at the countries with the highest power consumption, you also know why. These are exactly the countries that want to build the most nuclear fission power plants:
https://de.statista.com/statistik/daten/studie/151356/umfrage/stromverbrauch-ausgewaehlter-laender-weltweit/
It’s not that I’m pro at nuclear power, but you have to keep your sense of reality, and many more nuclear power plants will (have to) be built in the next few years. There is no other way to satisfy the growing hunger for energy. Let’s hope that the new buildings are of the 4th generation and not old concepts, because resurrect cheaper.
Frankly, Britain’s 40 year+ old fleet of AGRs have proved to be perfectly adequate, I’d be happy to see more built, BUT they dont meet ‘regulations’ any more.
Looks like we will be going with old designs anyway – the ABWR is just uranium in a kettle of boiling water,. surrounded by enough safety measures to make it politically acceptable.
http://www.world-nuclear-news.org/NN-UK-ABWR-executives-chart-path-ahead-for-Horizon-15121701.html
Hans
If you believe many nukes are going to be built in the US, you’re quite the optimist. I doubt you can find many in the electric utility industry who agree with you.
In China and India — with their rapid economic growth — that is quite possible.
As soon as the first molten salt reactors come on line in China, that will change in a heartbeat. A number of countries and companies are working on making them. Molten salt reactors are game changers because they require no pressure vessel, they are walk away safe, and they can be made on an assembly line.
See
http://thorconpower.com/
The article sounds right. One thing though. With most products there is a learning curve. Unit serial number 0001 costs X. And it requires a lot of fixes. But by the time you get to serial number 0020, things have fallen into a pattern. You’ve learned stuff. Unit 0020 costs less than Unit 0001 to produce. And it works better. Unit 0040 takes even less time to build and costs even less.
But with nuclear power there appears to be no learning curve. The latest and greatest designs are experiencing horrendous cost and schedule overruns, Wind, Solar, Coal, Natural Gas — they show a learning curve. Nuclear doesn’t. Why?
Who says that there is no learning curve in economy for 4th generation reactors? These must first be built in larger quantities to be cheaper. There is a difference in both energy production and costs, whether I build a single wind turbine or a large nuclear reactor. Furthermore, costs for renewable energies are huge, taking the cost of all wind turbines and solar system together. Adding up to the costs of dams and hydro turbines, this small fraction of energy production brings together horrendous costs worldwide. Not counting the backup power plants, which also want to be built and maintained. I see it differently, every energy production costs a lot of money and resources, it is only the question of whether we want a steady and weather-independent generation or power generation, or a superficially environmentally friendly, but the CO2 emissions remain at the same level. Such as solar and wind.
Of course you could do it like California, neglecting the dams and hoping that the drought will continue. But do not be fooled, even wind turbines and solar panels require maintenance when they get old. I know this from the Karlsruher wind turbines, which were among the first to be built in Germany. Despite their maintenance, they were more and more frequently shut down until they were replaced.
The cost history in the US included almost exponential regulatory cost increases and the total lack of cookie-cutter designs. Most sites seemed to have different layouts, even in one brand.
Most reactors are now redesigned several times in the build phase to cope with the never ending regulatory ratcheting.
Governments have utterly failed to stand up and face down commercial and political propaganda and have simply given in to all the nonsense talked about things that have huge commercial value.
If you change the design more frequently than you change the serial number, there is *no learning curve*. Do it once, debug it, then freeze the design and you can reap the benefits of a learning curve. I’ve worked on a lot of “Serial #1” designs, and each was a law unto itself. After the debug process, they were much more tractable. By the time they got to volume production, they might actually be profitable.
Primarily environmental scare mongering causing excessive redundancy safety requirements!
Each location seems to be different from every other one. That would mean a lack of standardization. Small modular designs are being pursued because of this I think.
I’d quite like to see the regulatory cost actually fully broken out. Even as one of the primary rationales for SMRs – I still haven’t seen a credible estimate of what’s involved (anybody?)
As Larry Hamlin says up thread – a lot of the projects are moving targets and the bureaucratic constipation consequent from a diet of adjusted specs makes me glad that I didn’t take up an offer of employment in the nuclear power business in the 1970s.
The learning curve is swamped by vested interest, lobbying, accountants looking to ammortise non recurring costs and bureaucratic inertia. Innovation is stifled too – add in the Green loons and it’s not a good recipe.
I have followed the attempts to get MSRs moving and given the benefits (esp the ability to do a more complete burn and throw in some “waste” ) this is getting a simply pitiful amount of attention from those who hold the assorted purse strings.
Throw up a tin shed with several modded jet engines, an extension lead + gas pipe and you’re good to go – difficult to beat that ….
See Peter Lang’s paper now at Climate Etc. Geoff
“Gregory Jaczko, its chairman from 2009 to 2012”
Jaczko was Harry Reid’s Chief of Staff before Reid cut a deal with Obama. The deal was for Reid to roll-over on whatever Obama wanted from the Senate in exchange for Obama to appoint Harry Reid minions in various agency heads. Jaczko became head of NERC, specifically so that Harry Reid could ensure that Yucca Mtn High Level Waste Repository was shut down before completion. The lack of a permanent repository site for spent nuclear fuel is a serious and steadily growing problem for the nuclear power industry. Jaczko apparently was quite abusive as the boss at FERC and multiple complaints against his managment finally led to his departure.
Harry Reid also got his minions into the BLM. The BLM controls vast amounts of land in Nevada. Thus with a Reid-minion running the regional BLM permitting in Nevada, Harry Reid ensured he was the GoFather power broker for anyone wanting some BLM land for a mine or development.
I do not usually call things out to much, but I have to call BS on this one.
The nuclear industry is on the ropes for sure, but it is *not* self-inflicted.
Cost overruns: Due to Govt. regulatory interference, which it often blatantly hostile. In some cases, it became clear that the govt. had no intention of ever issuing the licenses.
accidents: Often caused by, *surprise*, govt. over-regulation and litigation. The poser child is Three Mile Island. After years of regulation and litigation for “safety”, always with “well, what about???” and “what about??”, on and on and on. Environmental groups at the time were quite candid, acknowledging that they were trying to shut down the project by increasing the costs to intolerable levels using fake “safety” concerns. Regulators aided and abetted the tactic every step of the way. Eventually, the plant control room was so complex and hard top manage that an accident was almost sure to happen. The accident postmortem review placed the cause squarely on the complexity of the control systems, caused largely by layer after layer of “safety” systems.
incompetence: Govt. and regulators, period. I know you will find this absolutely *shocking*.
not cost competitive: Utilities *forced* to buy expensive wind and solar when available, forcing baseload plants to run at partial capacity. Of course they will not be profitable. Hardly a level playing field, though. Ultimately, utility regulators are forcing the displacement of cheap baseload power with expensive wind and solar. Regulators again. The poster child for this regulatory malfeasance is the Northeast’s RGGI, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Wipe away an anti-nuclear regulatory establishment, get the regulatory monster under control, block frivolous litigation and lawfare, and you will see costs go right back down where they belong.
We all accept that regulatory compliance is a cost of doing business. But at some point it is fair to ask. how much does the nuke cost, and and how much does the 2 decades of regulatory action cost.
Do not even get me started on the Carter era ban on fuel reprocessing. After all, even France has been doing it commercially for decades without incident, and as a result has only a minuscule amount of high-level waste to deal with. {President Carter implemented the ban via executive order, it could have been removed at any time.}
Too true. Most of the problems with nuclear are politics, all the way down.
It has been obvious for fifty years that the biggest problem of nuclear energy is a substantial fraction of the population who turn into shrieking idiots when it’s even mentioned. But in today’s society, a substantial fraction of the population will turn into shrieking idiots over ANYthing. That’s a political problem, not a technical one.
Such as “a substantial fraction of the population … turn into shrieking idiots” at the mention of Food Irradiation?
That would be the group.
Nuclear power is proven. We know life without electricity isn’t acceptable and until/if renewables can provide 24X7 reliable power fossil fuels rule the energy sector. When fossil fuels run out nuclear will be the go to unless we’ve come up with new technology to replace it, or increase the efficiency of renewables many times over. I’m betting nuclear will be the only option when that time comes a century or few in the future.
(I can’t help it (: )…Do a seance with Scotty and ask where the renewable people can buy di-lithium crystals!
Yes. If you want gigawatts of power on tap, you will be needing nukes. No matter how many more effective means of tapping oil, gas and coal there are, it will in the end become uneconomic compared to uranium and thorium.
An fusion still remains possible, if only we could figure out how…
Best article I’ve read on WUWT, probably ever well done!
Come back to post a comment when your renewables run out see how far you get.
The author obviously knows nothing about the molten salt reactors that are being built — and are stunning gamechangers. When you can make nuclear reactors on an assembly line like an airplane, and run on a fuel (thorium) that will not run out for thousands of years, nothing will compete.
Probably the worst as far as I can see.
Its cut and paste straight out of a environmentalists agitProp sheet.
Meanwhile, the Georgia Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to continue Plant Vogtle Reactors 3 & 4. They are behind schedule an over budget, but the Commission decided that it was better to take a loss (for Georgia Power ratepayers) and get some value rather than scuttle the project, take a loss, and get nothing. This is not a good outcome; it is merely the best outcome from the available bad choices. As a Georgia Power customer, I will be paying for this. Former US Senator Sam Nunn supported this decision, as do I.
It is extremely disappointing that the Vogtle construction was not managed better (as it could and should have been), but either way I’m going to be paying for the cost overruns and as long as I’m paying I’d rather get something for it.
Based on current options, I believe in the long run we have no choice except to go nuclear (fission). But in the short term we (the US anyway) have the luxury of CCGT, thanks to expanded natural gas supplies due to fracking. So for the immediate future we can meet demand through CCGT and work on better fission designs. “Better” in this case means: faster and cheaper to build and less high-level waste produced. I’m not qualified as a nuclear power engineer, but from what I’ve read this means breeder reactors because they burn up most of what would otherwise be waste.
So in my humble option, I don’t support any more nuclear construction. New domestic US generation should be CCGT, while we pursue better breeder fission reactors. If in the meantime workable cold fusion or LENR comes along, we can all cheer.
“Meanwhile, the Georgia Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to continue to plant Vogtle Reactors 3 & 4. They are behind schedule on over budget, but the commission has decided that it’s better to take a loss (for Georgia power ratepayers) and get some value rather than scuttle the project, take a loss, and get nothing. “This is not a good outcome;”
You will always have to choose between two bad options when it comes to energy production. God drove us out of Paradise, as you know. Presumably there ran a fusion power plant with infinite resources for two. Or not.
My electricity comes from a plant that uses two coal-fired utility boilers accompanied by steam turbine generators. I can see the exhaust stacks from a variety of locations, and have never once seen any emissions other than steam coming from them. I don’t know if the coal-fired plant across the state line to the north supplies any power to my area (doubtful) but on a cold day, the steam from the stacks is thick with water vapor. I don’t know what the objection is to coal, since these companies are required to use scrubbers to reduce pollutants, and this is NOT the 19th century. But people still want them shut down because ’emissions’!!! Apparently, the protesters can’t tell the difference between water vapor and smoke.
There was a nuclear power plant north of me on the shore of Lake Michigan, but it was shut down and decommissioned quite some time ago because it was badly run and had several accidents, which were mostly due to sloppiness. You simply can’t take nuke anything for granted.
But, better coal and gas than wind turbines. We need the hawks around here to keep the squirrels under control, maybe the coyotes, too. And windmills are lethal to raptors.
Sara, you just located yourself to this old Wisonsin/Chicago guy. The coal fired twin stacks are in Kenosha, Wisc. The visible ‘steam’ is from the SO2 stack scrubbers. Lake Michigan cools the steam condensate so there are no cooling tower plumes, and provide a famous winter salmon fishing zone. And the shut nuclear plant is the Exelon Zion plant north of Waukegan, IL. Highest regards.
The elephant in the room that people ignore is radioactive nuclear waste. If you amortize the cost of 5,000 years of waste containment over a 50-year reactor lifespan, and include it in the cost of power production, the numbers don’t look too good.
The Fukushima Fiasco was the result of power loss to the waste containmenment area. The quake knocked out the power grid, and the tsunami knocked out the backup deisel generators. Without power for cooling, the water in the contaiment tanks boiled off. The radioactive waste then heated up till it caught fire. Once you factor in the costs of safely storing radioactive wastes for eons, nuclear power is not financiaaly feasable.
eons…
At the %age burn rates for the present utilised decay regimes that’s a given – if a more complete burn truncates the issue significantly(dramatically) then why isn’t that option being physically explored?
Burn the pre-existing and expensively acquired waste, get energy from it – and make it a whole lot less of a problem.
1*
You do not always have to fool around, it does not work. Does not go is not. In this case, you take a reactor type 4 and it works. There even eliminates the search for a repository.
The great thing about molten salt reactors is that they are great nuclear waste burners. Copenhagen Atomics is already working on one.
here is their white paper:
http://copenhagenatomics.azurewebsites.net/pdf/CA_Whitepaper2014.pdf
and website:
http://www.copenhagenatomics.com/
More like the cockroach in the room.
Nuclear waste is in fact a total non-issue.
Its been made into one by people who want to block nuclear power.
There are > 4 billion tonnes of long lived radioactive uranium in the worlds oceans.
If all the power stations in the world simply dumped their waste on the deep sea floor, no one would notice.
The ‘nuclear waste’ problem has been concocted by people with good commercial reasons to not want nuclear power, and been passed to the ‘useful idiots’ of the Green and Anti-nuclear movement to influence government policy.
That’s like the Japanese government telling its citizens that radiation can only hurt you when you think it does. The “What, me worry?” approach to nuclear power pioneered by nuclear physicist Alfred E. Newman. LOL. Consider the possibility that its attitudes like yours that have heavily contributed to nuclear energy’s bad rap; attitudes that minimize the risks leading to carelessness and shortcuts that cause disasters like Chernobyl and Fukushima. You’re about to get your wish, at least in a small way, when Japan dumps more than 250 million gallons of radioactive water into the Pacific.
http://enenews.com/ap-japan-poised-to-flood-pacific-with-1-million-tons-of-nuclear-water-contaminated-by-fukushima-newsweek-experts-want-japan-to-push-a-million-tons-of-radioactive-water-into-ocean-relea
And that elephant in the room is like the elephant (that no one ever talks about) of base load power, or battery storage that doesn’t exist at a feasible level, that is required to make wind/solar work and renders them financially unfeasible
“Hated by the Left despite its carbon-free generation of electricity, ”
And the climate alarmists that want to roll back the standard of living a few hundred years hate it because of it being carbon-free generation of electricity.
Like I said years ago nothing will compete with natural gas for quite a while. It will be the new “top this” benchmark that others have to beat and few can or will.
But don’t worry about nuclear power dying. China has never met an energy source it didn’t like and they have so many pokers in the nuclear fire you just got to think one of them will work out. Then they will mass manufacture them and ship them around the world and take payment over the life of the utility so no up front costs. You can pay for it in Yuan :)
I am very skeptical about claims that China is building a lot of N plants. My guess is that 99% of their power plant construction is coal. for the US you are right NG is the way to go. We have enough NG to last past the time when our systematically miseducated citizens forget why they were so afraid of nuclear to begin with.
I beg your pardon? Did you really say “I am very skeptical about claims that China is building a lot of N plants.” ?
Claims??? These are not ‘claims’ these are verifiable FACTS that people who are paid to inspect these things can verify, that satellite images can verify… I know that people such as yourself who believe in renewable energy make unsubstantiated claims all the time, but the nuclear power industry does not, by and large…
Walter. Yes, China gets most of its electric power from coal. And yes, they are expanding coal as they try to bring the remaining half of their 1.3B population into the industrial age. But they have two problems. First, unlike the US, Canada, and Australia, they simply don’t have all that much domestic coal. Projections are that they will start to run out of domestic coal resource in less than two decades. Second, they have major air pollution problems that they are starting to address. And coal is at the root of many of those problems. I’m told that burning coal for home heating is a big player in the air pollution issue, but if you take Mr and Mrs Wu’s coal stove away, what are you going to replace it with? Probably something that needs electricity and probably not a solar array that doesn’t work at night or a wind turbine that only spins usefully a third of the time at best.
Unless Trump manages to push the US forward in many ways, let alone in most, China’s takeover has already happened. Perhaps in 20 years’ time, one will remember the years 2016 and 2017, when the Americans chose Trump to deselect him four years later, leaving China at the same time as the world’s economic, political and military supremacy. Let us see, comrades.
Think again! Ha ha
Onr reason for decline of nuclear power industry is “Every-changing government policy, often highly adverse.” You say that, but you never explain how it got that way. It so happens that there is a strong anti-nuclear movement among environmentaslists to whom environmentally inclined administrators are sympathetic with. Tghere is aq constants stream of demonstrations coming out nof this political movement. They resort to illegak, even criminal, devices in pursuit of this goal. Unfortunately, your paperer’s policy nis to shield their actions. Here is an example. On Long Island the electric utility LilCo had a nuclear bpower station being built at Shorehabut the environmemtalists had a constasnt series of protests and court actions going to stop the. TRhey finally got a court bnorder to stop the construction but it was too late: yje plant was already built and vready to go on line. Here is where the bpolitical pull of the environmenralists came I. They got the stateof New Uork to order the complete new station to be be dismantlewd and jubked. Building such a nuclear plantr and them dismantling is not cheap. Who pays for it? Lilco is no more. And the state of New Yotl ordered that the vrate payers of Long Island must poay the remaining cost. TRhis is what I have been doing for the lasy yen years. The sta irdered that a vpewrcentage of this cost must be added to every monthlyy electricity bill of all Long IUslanders. This is why our electricity bills are among the highest in the nation. And what did you, environmentalists gain? You get a minus zero that the New York Times and other sympathetic media keep a secret.
Absolutely. There has been a huge campaign against nuclear by environmentalists and by governments – its easy to make anything uneconomic by putting a man with a red flag in front of it…
The real questions is why? Who gains from destroying a cheap nuclear power option? Conventional gas that’s who.
If you look at the reality, rather than the perception, we have a technology – nuclear power – capable of undercutting gas and coal in terms of electricity production, and together with the rise of electrical almost everything, that represents a larger and larger slice of the power market.
Eco warriors constantly tell us that Big Oil is manipulating political and social and economic realities in order to maximise profits. What they fail to admit is that they are, in fact, Big Oil’s agents.
Renewable energy is no threat to fossil,. On the contrary it increases the need for gas to balance, as coal is less suitable.
Nuclear energy very much is a threat.
Environmentalism has been the tool of the gas companies ever since Al Gore got the brief from Enron.
The only question is whether or not they succeed in wiping nuclear out in the West. Elsewhere it is booming of course.
In the UK it looks set for a resurgence as soon as we can break free of an EU which has essentially decided it will be nuclear free.
Strange, very strange.
Most USA homes have lethal, highly dangerous wires throughout, with only minimal protection against people sticking wrong things into the electricity they carry by request.
Yet, nuclear power, the cause of far fewer deaths, gets a rough ride.
People have strange views on domestic safety, most are uneducated and ignorant about both home electricity and nuclear power.
Yet, they can vote. Geoff
And a lot of houses have methane piped into them, and the failure of a few safety devices, plus electric devices sparking, and an instant fuel-air explosive. It does happen, but the rate is so low, the risk is quite reasonable.
Most of the claims on the hazards of nuclear depend on innumeracy combined with deliberate deception..
Each time you take the car out on the road there is a significant probability that you will not return, except in a hearse or an ambulance . But we cannot live without them .
And how many thousands are killed in the US by legally held handguns? Is it more or less than those killed in nuclear accidents in the US over the last 70 years?
Fort Calhoun,
Good plant, good record,
A sad situation when a plant with another 20 years of life left is shuttered due to NRC overhead, both in costs and lost opportunity, and the
politics of crony capitalism.
Would pay for itself in summer AC demand alone.
The politics and the players behind this plant’s shutdown stink.
Is this why Hillary gave/sold 20% of the uranium in the US to Russia? She knew we were too stupid to actually keep using nuclear, so sell it to a communist country that the media hates and Russia is not fond of the US. Guess that goes along with England reportedly buying natural gas from Russia because fracking is out in the UK. We freely supply the world with ways to degrade and destroy the US in every conceivable way. You’d almost think politicians elected therein hated the US and Europe.
” You’d almost think politicians elected therein hated the US and Europe.”
Or they are corrupt and on the take from Russian & Middle East energy suppliers who want to ban our energy production so we have to buy from them.
It seems to be mostly in the US, Japan, England, and bits of Europe that the nuclear industry is on the ropes. In the countries that will lead the future, like China, Korea, and Russia, they understand the real problems and look for real solutions. They value plentiful, 24/7 sustainable power from low-resources energy sources. In the UK, Margaret Thatcher used the bogus CO2 Warming Theory, falsely, to push Nuclear Power without working on the solutions to nuclear-power problems, in her political struggle to destroy the Coal Unions. She did manage to destroy the power of the Unions, but she let loose the greater evil of false but rampant CO2 CAGW Theory on both sides of the Atlantic. Because of eager political support on both sides of the Atlantic and in Europe for CAGW fairy tales, peoples’ whole manufacturing, transport, health and happiness is being put at risk for a proven rubbish of a hypothesis that does not stand up to the most rudimentary analysis. Coal is still King and the thing that is dying is peoples’ belief in the CAGW fairy tale, and Nuclear Power that hung on its coat-tails in the West. The next thing for the population to turn against en-masse is the Mediaeval bird-chomping Wind-Turbines and bird-frying Solar Schemes and unreliable solar schemes that rely on Coal/Gas Power back-up 24/7.
Some years ago, one of the public criticisms of the nuclear industry in the UK was that it carried the burden of forever-changing governments forever changing their minds about which reactor designs to adopt. All this was on top of the forever-changing political, economic, and military, imperatives that the industry was being asked to meet.
What and where is the endgame? Trying to be optimistic, perhaps it will be when the energy issue finally comes to absolute first place in the queue of issues that politicians have to deal with. Then, and probably only then, they may opt for quick build modular reactors which can be both made, and licensed, quickly. Before then, it would need politicians willing to face down the poll-bearers telling them that there is ~10% of the electorate often up for grabs to the politician willing to make silly green promises. The funding of environmental pressure groups is probably where CNN could find real Russian interference in Western democracies, should they ever wish to take the trouble to actually research the matter.
Will the new reactors be made by companies based in the US or Japan, or, more likely in my opinion, companies based in Russia and China?
It may end up like high-end space ship launches which use the Russians with their cheap-and-cheerful technology. The US, by excessive health&safety regulation, and other petty governmental bureaucracy, had almost managed to kill the goose that laid the golden technological egg. Only recently is the US attempting to encourage industry to claw back lost time and money in economic launches[*]. I’d guess the nuclear industry is probably set back another two decades or more.
[*The saddest thing of all is seeing NASA lose sight and funding for its real mission, only to go off on wild goose chases involving climate and carbon dioxide.]
Rolls Royce make nice small ones. (Every company worth its salt should have its own reactor and Spitfire)
If the West wants to keep it’s urban sheeple in I-bollocks and washing machines, there is no other way BUT nuclear or fossil.
Whether the west dies of stupidity or finally embraces nuclear power, remains to be seen: Or perhaps the plan is simply to chop power to the large metropolises and let the people die. Nothing would surprise me.
This article is yet another projection based on a flawed model. A model that was past its sell by date 5 years ago when it become evident that renewables are a pointless dead end.
the nuclear industry died mostly from self-inflicted wounds.
Drawing conclusions from recent short term events results in some very silly statements. Things like ice free arctic, children not knowing what snow is, electricity being too cheap to meter and the nuclear industry having died.
Not much concerned about nuclear energy dying out.
Leaves more room for atmospheric CO2 enhancement technologies.
France will have big issues on its hand over the next several years, what to do with old nuclear power plants!
I see a large surge in COAL and GAS in the near future, once this idiotic anti-science CO2 hatred gets relegated to the porcelain and flushed to where it belongs.
To bloggers commenting here,
There is a large gap between quoting what you believe to be correct in the writings of other people, and having been a participant at the time in question and adequately senior to know what was really going on.
So please pay most attention to the comments of people closest to the action at material times.
Geoff.
Antinuclear and CAGW hubris will be the nemesis of democracy.
India will be joining the nuclear club in a big way because they have lots of fissionable resources (mostly thoriium) compared to any of the other energy options. With the closer ties India is making with Israel, you’ll have the three major components of development: (1) an overwhelming need and (2) a technology base renowned for science, technology and engineering and (3) huge financial motivation.
Sadly, it means the Western Democracies will simply squander billions whistling along while Asia simply runs away.