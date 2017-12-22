Guest essay by Jim Steele
A recent survey conducted by Weather Central and George Mason University makes this claim: TV Weathercasters’ Views of Climate Change Appear to Be Rapidly Evolving
Meteorologists examine causes of weather change every day. They are the scientists most likely to understand when unusual weather extremes are weather or climate change. Thus they have been polled every year about climate change.
However most don’t respond. Basically three fourths of weather scientists choose NOT to get entangled in a political, non-scientific debate. In 2015 the response rate was 22%, just 32% in 2016 and in 2017 just 22%. And as true for most skeptics, most agreed climate change is happening. However the question is: What is the cause of that change?
Of 2017’s respondents, only 15% thought climate change was entirely due to humans, while 34% thought 60 to 80% could be attributed to human activity. However the survey did not separate human contributions to climate change from urbanization, deforestation, loss of wetlands or CO2 .
One fifth, or 21% thought changes were mostly or entirely natural while 8% admitted they just didn’t know.
So for ALL meteorologists surveyed only 11% actually claimed humans were mostly responsible for observed climate change: 22%(response) X 49% (attribution).
The survey was done by advocates of CO2 warming at ClimateCentral. Read it here:
82 thoughts on “Is the 97% climate consensus Fake News?”
“Is the 97% climate consensus Fake News?”
Is it 2017?
Phonier than a 3.35 dollar bill.
Darn, I thought that $3.35 Obama-bill was too good to be true.
Fauxny
A fair number of skeptics would be loathe to answer such a poll, especially from a university with decidedly green sympathies. Promises of anonymity can be broken, particularly by those pursuing an agenda.
Would many meteorologists be working at university? Other than those who teach it, wouldn’t most of them be in the field, at weather bureaus, TV stations, etc.?
I’m really asking. I don’t know the exact answer to this.
Not sure if they would be in university or weather bureaus etc. but, it is more to the point that it is dangerous to hold contray views about climate change. Top French weather man fired over questioning climate change hype. http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/03/europe/france-weatherman-sacked-climate/index.html
Bearman, as bizarre as it seems, some people have to pledge belief in a human aggravated climate catastrophe to maintain job security. You have to echo the views of the folks who pay your bills, lest they cease doing so.
It would be very dangerous for a skeptic to respond to this survey. Therefore, the responses which were received represent a very unbalanced sample.
The wisest of those polled chose not to respond or say they had no opinion. A few had little or nothing to lose in their individual situations and they are well represented.
GMU is also a state university, so one might be able to get the info via FOIA requests. I am not sure if it would be possible to get names, but it would not surprise me if it were.
Like most greenies, GMU is full of it. They preach sustainability, then scheme to build on every inch of the campus. (Apparently, they are now setting their sights on the portion of campus that is mostly athletic fields with small stands of trees.) They “encourage” students to come up with ways that the campus can use “organic” treatments on the grass…while paying grounds crews to mow the lawns and remove the leaves with fossil fuel powered equipment. And of course, there is all the “free” swag that every university now hands out to students like candy. That is not having an environmental impact???
It is having an impact on students’ wallets (and/or their parents). The entire rise in college costs over the last two decades could probably be attributed to administration and “freebies”. And CO2. It can do anything.
They should ask for a figure and error bars. I would say it’s 60% anthropogenic, plus or minus 40%.
8% don’t know. Bravo! Brava! The lack of certainty is refreshing.
The number of non responses is replicated in most of these surveys.
Even Cook et al in trying to fabricate a consensus had a low response rate to follow up emails.
Whilst I’d agree that it may indicate a reluctance to get involved in the pseudo science political debate, there needs to be a clearer acknowledgement admitted that they simply don’t know the cause of climate change.
“Pretending” to know damages their credibility more than any admission of not knowing would.
Also I think it’s well time that any references to a 97% consensus is dropped.
We 100% know it doesn’t exist and dragging it up and mentioning it again only serves to promote it. If it has to be mentioned, preface it with the word “Fake”.
Because that’s what it is.
Well,,that did not go the way Climate Central hoped. Nice post, Jim Steele.
Rhetorical question. Who replied that climate change was eniterly human caused?
Probably all 37 that WIKI utilizes as their 97.1% scientist survey
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surveys_of_scientists%27_views_on_climate_change
Wankerpedia is full of felgercarb.
Michael Mann’s hockey stick infers that…
Reg: Hope you and your family have a great Xmas and New Year…
Dill
Does a weather scientist become a climate scientist before or after he becomes infallible? A rhetorical question
Polls don’t mean much to me, but that is because too many of my friends (and myself) intentionally answer them in as chaotic a manner as possible. For instance, being a lifetime liberal and Democrat, but loving the positive things Trump is accomplishing. Believing in AGW but thinking the IPCC is full of BS. You get the picture.
The pollsters will often pick and choose to get the answers they want (see Naomi Oreskes for a perfect example). Why make their job easy? On a scale of 1 – 10, I always use 1 and 10, but chaotically.
I just don’t believe in polls, and hate having so many phone calls/emails to get my opinion. This is payback.
At least they tried asking some quantitatively better questions than the usual polls. That is a huge improvement, and indicates that the people setting the questions are a step above the usual political morons. But why 60-80%?
“Is the 97% climate consensus Fake News?” Yes. Next stupid question, please.
Why should a meteorologist be expected to know more than a PhD in engineering who has studied the facts and theories (or lack thereof)?
https://www.gooduniversitiesguide.com.au/careers-guide/browse/meteorologist
“To become a meteorologist you usually have to study atmospheric science, mathematical and computer sciences, mathematics and statistics, ocean and climate sciences or physics at university.”
You’re not confusing a meteorologist with a weather presenter are you?
Its easy to do, just ask Jim Steele.
Since the alleged “97% consensus” was confirmed with a scientific survey, WHERE ARE THE NAMES OF THE 97%?
If people in general understood how tenuous the determination of the 97% actually was, we’d all have one hell of a good laugh.
WE NEED TO DEMAND TO SEE THE NAMES OF THE 97%.
Similar results have been reported previously.
This is from:
Verheggen, Bart, et al. “Scientists’ views about attribution of global warming.” Environmental science & technology 48.16 (2014): 8963-8971.
http://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/es501998e
6500 climate scientists were asked. 29% responded. 66% thought anthropogenic GHGs contributed more than half to global warming. Only 17% supported the IPCC view that anthropogenic GHGs are responsible for >100% of observed warming (all observed warming plus more, compensated by cooling from anthropogenic aerosols).
Considering the intense professional pressure to conform, that they only get two out of three is pretty damning.
Those that didn’t respond know Alarmist Climate Change is a scam but are keeping their mouth shut to avoid the Progressive hate machine.
There is a strong incentive to keep your head down and mouth shut at universities right now if you do not hold the Progressive’s world views.
Assigning an opinion to those that do not respond is obviously wrong. Those polls responses are anonymous.
From the abstract of http://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/es501998e :
Consistent with other research, we found that, as the level of expertise in climate science grew, so too did the level of agreement on anthropogenic causation. 90% of respondents with more than 10 climate-related peer-reviewed publications (about half of all respondents), explicitly agreed with anthropogenic greenhouse gases (GHGs) being the dominant driver of recent global warming.
That’s bullshit. Those that support the dominant paradigm, and belong to the gatekeepers circles publish a lot more than those who don’t.
Once you prove the 97% meme is fake, then the 66% turns into the ones that are better. That is also fake. Better at receiving grants and publishing consensus papers with little science in them.
In the end only one thing matters in science. Being right. And paraphrasing Einstein, it doesn’t matter how many they are. One with the right demonstration would suffice. After four decades and huge amounts of money it can only be described as complete failure to prove their thesis. We have no better idea of the effect of doubling CO₂ on climate than when it all started.
It’s been fake news since they had to cull 83% of the names from it to maintain the 97% consensus.
From the article: “Basically three fourths of weather scientists choose NOT to get entangled in a political, non-scientific debate. In 2015 the response rate was 22%, just 32% in 2016 and in 2017 just 22%. And as true for most skeptics, most agreed climate change is happening.”
The climate changes continually and has done so since the beginning of time. It did so before humans were on the Earth, so saying the climate is changing is stating the obvious, and does not point to a connection with humans.
This is the kind of confusion we get when the Alarmist buzz words were changed from “Global Warming” to “Climate Change”, and this is the kind of confusion that was meant to be created by the promoters of human-caused Global Warming. If they call it Climate Change instead of Global Warming then they can apply CAGW to any change in the climate, no matter how transient. And they do. Without any supporting evidence.
Agreeing that the Climate changes is like agreeing that the Sun comes up every morning. It means nothing as far as human-caused Global Warming is concerned.
The phrase “Climate Change” is a trick to muddy the waters when used by Alarmists.
Don’t let facts get in your way…
Gilbert Plass’ ‘The Carbon Dioxide Theory of Climatic Change’. 1956
Barrett and Gast published a letter in Science in 1971 entitled simply ‘Climate Change’.
The journal ‘Climatic Change’ was created in 1977 (and is still published today).
The IPCC was formed in 1988, and of course the ‘CC’ is ‘climate change’, not ‘global warming’.
“Climate Change” is a trick to muddy the waters when used by Alarmists”…
is a figment.
Nice Tony, but somehow I don’t think you understand the point being made.
WOW…85000 hits
How many hits does WUWT have?
Let me scroll up and take a look
……………
337,581,780 as of 11:00pm PST Friday Dec 22
AND
46,746 followers
i think you missed the point Bryan.
The climate inquisition has silenced many. Some day it will be recognized as such.
Given that REAL temperatures in 1940 were probably similar to what they are now, especially in the NH, I ask a simple question
In what way has the climate changed since the 1940’s ?
Gees.. crickets chirping..
Where are all the AGW advocates to enlighten us ?
Or is the simplest of the questions just too difficult to answer ;-)
https://ane4bf-datap1.s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/wmocms/s3fs-public/ckeditor/files/Global_Temperatures.png?csdPL.iXnhzpavJWHoeTyILG_eZ.ufnQ
Poor tony, even you must known that they are all based on the same underlying NCDC manipulated data.
Even you can’t be ignorant of the fact that most unmanipulated data for the NH shows the 1940’s similar to current.. Although, we have seen over and again, that you ARE that ignorant.
Iceland , USA, Arctic circle, all have a peak around 1940 that has been erased, PURPOSELY by the AGW anti-scientists.
Please stop being IGNORANT, if you can somehow manage it. !!
Andy, as you know the other great silencer is to ask an alarmist to pick a location anywhere they like on the globe, then ask them to say what the climate is at that location now and what it was at any particular point in time of their choosing in the past.
https://ane4bf-datap1.s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/wmocms/s3fs-public/ckeditor/files/Global_Temperatures.png?csdPL.iXnhzpavJWHoeTyILG_eZ.ufnQ
Even places like the Andes show 1940s was warmer
And WHY do you think some warming in Alaska is bad?
Do you live there? or do you choose to live somewhere that is actually WARM.
Try to be HONEST with yourself if you can.
Honest, as in using temperatures back to 1940. (weak act, Tony, very weak) !!
Oh , and thanks for showing everybody that the late 1970’s was an anomalously COLD period..
The reason why Arctic sea ice extent was so extreme. :-)
Doing well, Tony… for the realist side. ;-)
So, Since 1940, how has the climate changed ?
Andy by definition of International Standards the climate hasn’t changed at all. It was Ernst Rutherford who kept scientists from adopting the International Standard Atmosphere as an unchanging, static set of values that have never been revised.
Even the phrase ”everyone knows climate is always changing” is purest falsehood. The I.S.A. ensures that it’s a falsehood or everyone who works with gas in the atmosphere would have a section of his education set aside to explain to him/her/them how much the atmosphere’s climate and working parameters change.
They don’t.
PS, There is no doubt that the calculated so-called “global temperature” has changed..
…. but is that change REAL or FABRICATED.
If the change is purely fabricated then , yes a certain group of people is responsible for the perception of “climate change™”
Just to add, Ireland hasn’t experienced much in terms of “climate change” either:
A leading Irish economist analysed figures from the Irish Central Statistics Office and produced the above some years ago.
The reaction from the alarmists was classic.
From the article: “Of 2017’s respondents, only 15% thought climate change was entirely due to humans, while 34% thought 60 to 80% could be attributed to human activity.”
Their guesses are as good as any I suppose. But ultimately, they are all just guesses.
Not one of these meterologists could show any proof of this human attribution, no matter what percentage they decided to choose.
They are all just guessing and speculating. It’s kind of pathetic really.
Yes, fake news
So for ALL meteorologists surveyed only 11% actually claimed humans were mostly responsible for observed climate change: 22%(response) X 49% (attribution).
That doesn’t look right. Presumably, the respondents are representative of the population as a whole (which should be tested, of course, and the reason surveys ask demographic questions). So the response rate for any choice should be close to the true rate for the population.
Continuing and even accelerating the alarming discoveries and carrying on polling and other club activities on the deck of the climate Titanic has taken on a surreal character. Mann and Lewandowski running over to polar bears, which no longer are relevant to climate change, is a testament to the limited wit these beleaguered climateers seem to possess. It makes one almost a bit sorry to see such pathetic floundering about of the once mighty. Most climate science papers published these days are by social scientists, psychologists, and ‘researchers’ from the flotsam of the new, meaningless marxy disciplines cobbled together when academia threw its doors open wide to accommodate hordes of illiterate, innumerate students created by an industrial democracy putsch by the neo-left to kill scholarship. Feminine glaciology will always be one of my favorites. How can you turn down a goofy paper produced by the diversity-social justice warriors. It may even be against the law or some advocacy quota policy. Cleaning this up may be impossible now.
“They are the scientists most likely to understand when unusual weather extremes are weather or climate change.”
As a result of their preoccupation with the “change” that occurs over daily, and even hourly time scales, they are the least likely to understand the significance of that “change” within the context of time.
ROTFLMAO fhsiv,
So you think you don’t need to understand the dynamics of weather to be a climate scientist.
From below:
They surveyed TV weathercasters – that might include a few air-heads who wouldn’t know an isobar from a nudge bar . For your reasons you morph them into “Meteorologists” and from Meteorologists into “weather scientists”.
Now they’re “climate scientists”? You’re making this up as you go.
Sorry. I was referring to the night school meteorologists (part of the 15%) who work as TV Weathercasters at The Worthless Channel.
This meteorologist would guess 50% natural, 50% president Trumps fault.
Just kidding. 50% humans.
It seems plausible to go as extreme as 80-20 with both humans or natural being 80%. This is sort of like saying “I don’t know”.
Since we can’t isolate the fingerprint or separate the contribution of each factor, we really don’t know.
This is what makes it so absurd to assign confidence levels like 95% to ones belief in how much warming is coming from humans.
We don’t know exactly what caused the Medieval, Roman and Minoan Warm Periods, 1,000, 2,000 and 3,500 years ago, that featured warmth similar to today and cant completely rule out the same thing playing at least part of a role in this current warm period. “Part” could mean the majority or it could be just a minor role.
Nobody knows with certainty or with provable scientific evidence. Hand picked mathematical equations in a global climate model that assumes that most of the warming is from greenhouse gas warming from humans and positive feedbacks is only right if you can rule out natural warming.
You can’t rule out something that you don’t understand. You can’t say “it must be all from CO2” because we don’t completely understand natural warming cycles…….despite solid hisorical documentation of them happening with gusto every 1,000 years or so.
They surveyed TV weathercasters – that might include a few air-heads who wouldn’t know an isobar from a nudge bar . For your reasons you morph them into “Meteorologists” and from Meteorologists into “weather scientists”.
“three fourths of weather scientists choose NOT to get entangled in a political, non-scientific debate”
Did you poll them? Or is that your opinion?
Quite right Tony. So what is your opinion on why around 75% did not respond to the survey?
My guess is they were busy with something more important, but if they had have bothered, the percentages wouldn’t have changed much.
“My guess is they were busy with something more important,”
Yep, most know its a NON-issue
“the percentages wouldn’t have changed much.”
Now you are just making things up… again.
I said it was my guess.
I’m pleased to see that the survey included the percentage of people that just didn’t know the specific cause of measured warming. Unlike the Cook paper which eliminated 67% of the respondents who “just didn’t know” and pretended that position doesn’t have any significance.
Something else: Even with 97% looking like a cherrypicked figure for consensus of scientists that global warming is actually occurring and majority manmade, this does not mean 97% of the scientists in the cherrypicked group agree that manmade global warming will be catastrophic.
Indeed, the C wheel seems to have well and truly dropped off the CAGW bandwagon. The G and the W wheels are in need of constant adjustments. The A wheel was only ever held on by Jedi mind tricks made by those without any actual Jedi powers.
Not much of a bandwagon. No wonder alarmists were so desperate to change the name!
In response to the headline question:
Do ursine mammals defecate in the forest?
“Of 2017’s respondents, only 15% thought climate change was entirely due to humans, while 34% thought 60 to 80% could be attributed to human activity. However the survey did not separate human contributions to climate change from urbanization, deforestation, loss of wetlands or CO2 .”
You left out the main cause of mann made global warming: Data tampering.
Looking at raw measured temperatures only, it becomes difficult to say if there has been any net warming over the past 100-150 years. There is ample reason to believe that days are becoming less hot over the past 100+ years in the US.
And since the U.S. Is the only place with very good records over that span of time and with good coverage of a continental-scale area, I less someone can give an even plausible mechanism by which one entire continent has an opposite trend than the rest of the world, it becomes a strain on credulity to assert the entire globe is warmimg.
It seems more likely we are instead experiencing a lessening of extremes, temporally and spatially. IOW, we have very unscary global moderating.
I maintain the climate has not changed since humans have walked upright.
About 65 million years ago the climate was clearly different. Now we have ice caps at the poles and glaciers that grow and recede.
What caused this change? Scientist do not know!
There are lots of theories. When scientist present theories as facts, this engineer says BS!
When we design nuclear power plants we have theories about what the the weather will be be during the life of the plant. We use this to model things like heat transfer of decay heat from spent fuel to the environment.
We then verify and validate the model.
Two things here. These calculations are complicated but relatively simple compared to global models. The uncertainty in the calculation is much greater than natural variability.
Second, ‘scientist’ say lots of things.
“You’re not confusing a meteorologist with a weather presenter are you?”
And
“Quite right Tony. So what is your opinion on why around 75% did not respond to the survey?
That is often the case amongst the general public. After all that is where they encounter them. On their TV screens.
I am a retired meteorologist. An “on-the-bench one”, briefing RAF aircrew and then in the commercial field.
I also have a friend who is a serving national weather presenter.
What strikes me about this survey….
Of those that work as presenters on TV/radio and are employed by same, I suggest that those that did not respond, did so because of because of cognitive dissonance.
It is a well-known psychology that we take on board the opinions of our peer-group.
Is the organisation tending toward the Fox News or the CNN end of the political spectrum?
What is the proportion of that spectrum in the US media?
Are those working for a deliverer of weather forecasts different from those that actually work to make them.
I say they are.
You may say that those working for the likes of the UKMO are biased towards the “97%”.
I would say that the bias is towards the science, they know, work with and observe it on a daily basis.
32 years in my case.
Oh and if all else fails have the “with one bound he was free” approach ….
“You left out the main cause of mann made global warming: Data tampering.”
“There is ample reason to believe that days are becoming less hot over the past 100+ years in the US.”
What about the 97% of the planet that isn’t the US?
The clue is the “G” in AGW.
Toneb
“I would say that the bias is towards the science, they know, work with and observe it on a daily basis.
32 years in my case.”
I am an ex Met Office forecaster and I would say it is one of the most group think places you could imagine where innovation and difference of opinion and thought is actively not encouraged. I experienced this first hand and one of the reasons I left to go to the commercial sector.
So using the Met Office as some sort of platform for higher authority is BS.
Toneb: the clue is in the fact that Steve Goddard has a website showing government employees simply altering the past, cooling it and warming the present, over and over.
That, and the fact that almost no one who believes in it can tell you the name of the law of physics that governs our atmosphere’s temperature. Do you know it?
Do you know why there has to be a separate law for solving the temperatures of gases?
Tell me. I want to see if you actually know.
Why can’t I just use the same law to solve their temperature as I would for something that wasn’t a gas?
What part of the calculation of the temperature of a gas, does the law take care of, that using the wrong law, won’t?
Also what is the error if you don’t use gas law during processing of the mathematics of the temperature of our global atmosphere?
As a professing atmospheric specialist name the law governing what you’re talking about and tell me why there has to be one, and tell me what the error is if one doesn’t use gas law in solving a the atmosphere’s temperature.
I have yet to meet anyone who believes in what you teach, who can. You can be the first one to do it.
Eric. Your final conclusion is: “So for ALL meteorologists surveyed only 11% actually claimed humans were mostly responsible for observed climate change: 22%(response) X 49% (attribution).” I do not agree with this statement. Even though the response rate was as low as 22 %, the responses are anyway the best estimates for the whole population.
You summarized two categories, which are
– Largely or entirely by human activity, 15%
– Mostly by human activity, 34 %.
Anybody summarizing categories, must be very careful in wording. I think that the category of 49 % (15+34) should be described by words: “Largely, entirely or mostly by human category 49 %”. The percentage of 11 % is misleading and it is not supported by results of the inquiry.
There are other surveys carried out. In 2012 the American Meteorological Society (AMS) surveyed its 7,000 members, receiving 1,862 responses: Of those, only 52 % said they think global warming over the 20th century has happened and is mostly manmade (the IPCC position). The remaining 48 % either think it happened but natural causes explaining at least half of it, or it didn’t happen, or they don’t know.
The Netherlands Environmental Agency has published a survey of international climate experts. 6550 questionnaires were sent out, and 1868 responses were received. 66 % agreed with the IPCC that global warming has happened and humans are mostly responsible.
There is no consensus about the climate change. The summary of these surveys is that about 48%-66% of climate researchers think that humans are totally or partially responsible for the climate change. If you try to get a more accurate answer, you have to look at each question.
In the study of Cook et al., only 0.5 % of research papers took a position that humans are explicitly the primary cause of the climate change with quantified evidence and 7.6% states that the anthropogenic climate change is a known fact without quantified effects. If you squeeze these results into one figure like 32% of climate change researchers are in favour of the human made global warming, you already manipulated the numbers and it is not true. You forgot by purpose that this number includes also those who think that humans are only partially responsible. The consensus figures 97% and 98% are totally nonsense.
Scientists have nevre registered and voted on the AGW conjecture so there is no consensus. But the reality is that science is not a democracy. The laws of science are not some sort of legislation. Scientific theories are not validated through a voting process. So if there were such a consensus it would be meaningless in terms of sceince.
The alarmists here don’t like these graphs.
Bangalore, India
And of course, older data shows the cooling from 1940 – 1975
Japan shows the normal small step around the mid 1990s
but before that
and after
India shows a small amount of winter UHI effect
and we all know the Antarctic is dead level or cooling slightly
So……
Warming is NOT global.
And its NOT Anthropogenic.