Google Chairman Stepping Down to Fight Climate Skepticism? Or Run for President?

Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, a hardcore climate advocate who has been heavily involved in Google's Truth Algorithm, an effort to filter "fake" material from Google search results, has stepped down as chairman to focus more time on his personal interests.
Eric Schmidt to become technical advisor to Alphabet
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (December 21, 2017) – Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today announced that, as of its next regular board meeting in January 2018, Eric Schmidt will be transitioning from his position as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, becoming a technical advisor to the company while continuing to serve on its board.
“Since 2001, Eric has provided us with business and engineering expertise and a clear vision about the future of technology,” said Larry Page, CEO of Alphabet. “Continuing his 17 years of service to the company, he’ll now be helping us as a technical advisor on science and technology issues. I’m incredibly excited about the progress our companies are making, and about the strong leaders who are driving that innovation.”
“Larry, Sergey, Sundar and I all believe that the time is right in Alphabet’s evolution for this transition. The Alphabet structure is working well, and Google and the Other Bets are thriving,” said Eric Schmidt. “In recent years, I’ve been spending a lot of my time on science and technology issues, and philanthropy, and I plan to expand that work.”
“Over 17 years, Eric has been tremendously effective and tireless in guiding our Board, particularly as we restructured from Google to Alphabet. He’ll now be able to bring that same focus and energy to his other passions, while continuing to advise Alphabet,” said John Hennessy, a member of Alphabet’s Board since 2004 and the lead independent director since 2007.
The company anticipates that the Board will appoint a non-executive chairman.
Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 70,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google. You can read more about Alphabet’s mission here.
Source: https://abc.xyz/investor/news/releases/2017/1221.html
Eric Schmidt is very politically active. In 2016 Wikileaks revealed Schmidt was working closely with the Clinton Campaign, part of an effort by Silicon Valley tech giants to ensure a Democrat Win in the 2016 Presidential Election.
… It was revealed by whistleblowing service WikiLeaks in 2016 that Schmidt worked with the Clinton campaign. An attachment to an email written by Teddy Goff, a former Obama campaign digital director that also worked for the Clinton campaign, appeared to discuss “Working relationships with Google, Facebook, Apple, and other technology companies.” Goff further stated that the Clinton campaign had “begun having discreet conversations with some of these companies.” The memo seemed to have been drafted sometime in October 2014, at least six months prior to Clinton announcing her run for the presidency.
Throughout the memo, Goff repeatedly referred to “Eric Schmidt’s group,” at one point saying, “I have been kept apprised of the work being done by Eric Schmidt’s group and others working directly and indirectly with your team. [emphasis added] On the whole, I am comfortable with where we stand and confident in our roadmap to launch day and beyond.” Schmidt also ran The Groundwork, the technology vendor for Clinton’s campaign. …
Read more: http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/12/21/eric-schmidt-steps-down-as-alphabet-executive-chairman/
Schmidt is a hardcore climate advocate. In 2014 he accused the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) of lying about climate change.
… Google was a member company of ALEC, earning the ire of progressives, as has every corporate member of the group. As noted by liberal publication ThinkProgress, participation and funding of ALEC by Google seemed at odds with the company’s heavy investments in renewable energy, and Mr. Schmidt apparently agrees.
In an interview on The Diane Rehm Show on NPR, Mr. Schmidt said, “Everyone understands climate change is occurring and the people who oppose it are really hurting our children and our grandchildren and making the world a much worse place. And so we should not be aligned with such people—they’re just, they’re just literally lying.”
Silicon Valley has a reputation for progressive idealogy on climate change, the environment, and equality. Mr. Schmidt’s comments put Google more firmly in that camp.
Read more: https://www.macobserver.com/tmo/article/googles-eric-schmidt-said-alec-lying-about-climate-change
Eric Schmidt was also connected to the 2015 Silicon Valley anti-trust settlement, a class action by tech workers who claimed wages and opportunities had been artificially depressed by an alleged secret agreement between major tech firms not to poach each other’s workers.
Silicon Valley’s $415 million poaching settlement finalized
Calling the deal “fair and reasonable,” a federal judge late Wednesday signed off on a $415 million settlement that ends a five-year legal battle over alleged illegal hiring practices in Silicon Valley.
In a 15-page order that has been expected since she tentatively approved the pact this spring, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh put an end to antitrust claims against Apple, Adobe Systems, Google and Intel over allegations that they entered into secret agreements not to raid each others’ workforces. The deal avoided a trial that could have exposed embarrassing allegations that CEOs of those valley powers, including late Apple leader Steve Jobs and then Google CEO Eric Schmidt, agreed in emails and other correspondence not to poach from rivals.
The estimated 64,000 tech workers covered by the claims were notified of the settlement terms during the summer, prompting some to object. But Koh determined the opposition — just 11 class members — amounted to a small percentage of the class action, and that the benefits of the deal, including avoiding the risk and expense of a trial, outweighed any concerns. The overall settlement provides payouts of about $5,000 per employee.
…
Read more: https://www.mercurynews.com/2015/09/03/silicon-valleys-415-million-poaching-settlement-finalized/
I think I’m on pretty firm ground when I suggest Eric Schmidt is likely to devote a lot of time and money in the future to attacking climate skeptics.
Given Eric Schmidt’s personal financial resources and his history of political activism, and the fact he doesn’t come across as a complete alien like some Silicon Valley tech leaders, it would be no surprise to see Eric Schmidt running on a green globalist platform as the Democrat Presidential Candidate for 2020.
Eric Schmidt has a major bimbo problem. Wife Wendy lives ‘independently’ on Nantucket since decades. He has had consensual inappropriate relationships with female subordinates at Alphabet—multiple times—and openly. Don’t think that in the current US climate he would dare run for Dem presidential nomination. But these folks are so divorced from reality that nothing would surprise.
Divorced from reality for sure. What does this sentence even mean in the real world:
“Everyone understands climate change is occurring and the people who oppose it are really hurting our children and our grandchildren and making the world a much worse place.” ??
phil………………as I’ve preached previously on WUWT, the liberals are very smart using the phrase Climate Change (CC), as 50% of the people in this country will interpret it as Natural Climate Change and not CAGW or Global Warming.
Any Skeptic or Denier of CAGW that uses the CC phrase is supporting the Alarmist Camp in their quest to gain a significant majority of the population.
The dummies will think: how stupid are the Republicans to not believe in CC, it has been going on forever.
It means you are a BAD person if you dare to disagree with the theology and politics.
Gee, isn’t he going to be a badly disappointed evangelist should Nature not follow “The Script” over the next decade?
I dont get it, he’s supposed to be praising those who are opposed to climate change. The idea is to stop climate change by using battery cars and windmills.
Nope he probably wants to be another far left billionaire behind the curtain. Like Soros, Buffet, Steyer, and several other billionaires who made their fortunes thanks to capitalism but now wish to spend their fortunes trying to correct the misconceptions all us ignorant peons believe.
The “I’ve got mine, who cares about you?” and “I’ve got mine and you’re never going to anything more” mantras of the ultra-rich. It’s extreme greed and selfishness, and possibly some projection, since I cannot fathom any of these billionaires caring a whit about their own children or wives or anyone other than the face in the mirror.
Rudd,
I think the real bimbo is Schmidt. Just because he is a billionaire, he really just rode to fame and money on the brilliance of Sergey Brin and Larry Page. As Chairman’ of the Board’s go, he probably is far intellectually outclassed in that peer group, and is suspect he’s a “low-energy” Jeb Bush type. Not really that jazzed about going to work every day. So Page and Brin are showing him the door.
ristivan: That is very interesting. Do you have any links? Do you really think the party of Bill Clinton and Ted Kennedy cares?
‘Consensual’ is the key word. So far the people being denounced and losing their careers have been involved in non-consensual activities.
When I was a pup I bought a copy of the 1927 Criminal Code of Canada (for 50 cents at a book sale) and read it.
It used to be illegal for any man with power over a woman to have sex with her. Sex with the secretary could wind you up in the slammer. The women’s libbers would say that was paternalistic. Even so, the idea continues to exist, for instance, it’s malpractice for doctors to have sex with their patients.
It’s predatory for someone in power to have serial sexual relationships with subordinates. It’s not illegal but if ‘they’ can go after Garrison Keillor, anything is possible. It is possible that several of Schmidt’s ‘victims’ will have regrets and denounce him. If he becomes a serious political candidate he has a real big target painted on his back.
In the pure legal sense, Monica and Bill was a consensual hook-up, she was of age of consent and so was he. But when you’re are the Chief Executive and you are gettin’ BJs from a 20-something intern. is that really nothing but pure power and position?
The Left and Feminists still have not yet answered for the “pass” they gave to Bill whilst summoning the inquisition for others.
Joelobryan…. Bill Clinton wasn’t being impeached for sexual misconduct, he was being impeached for perjuring himself. He lied when asked by Congress if he’d had sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky. It was Bill Clinton’s fibs to the Parliament of the day that got him into trouble.
Had he just said that he’d banged Monica like a drum in the Oval office, it would have simply been a run of the mill scandal and quickly forgotten… But because he lied, the Republicans had a field day.
50 years later, things had changed. A friend who was Asst Crown Attorney told me ~1977 that the Criminal Code of Canada made it statutory rape to have consensual sex with a person in your employ, under age 21 (the then age of majority). After that, an adult woman was deemed able to take care of herself.
Will Canadian society return to the rules of 1927? After Harvey Weinstein et al, will we return in fact, if not in law?
In most corporations it’s very inappropriate for senior management to have any sort of relationship with other employees. I used to supervise teams which had women assigned to provide technical support to other teams in a very large building complex, and one of my jobs was to keep an eye out for any violations (I simply asked for volunteers to spy and denounce any inappropriate behavior). And we had zero tolerance.
Joelobrian suggests:
“The Left and Feminists still have not yet answered for the “pass” they gave to Bill whilst summoning the inquisition for others”.
Joel, if you care to look, you will see that the same applies to most politicians, not just the ones on the left. The Circus that is the Trump administration is an excellent example. Even Mr.Obama was excused a few dodgy issues.
It would just be so much easier if they would just prove man made climate change and be done with it…./S
They HAVE proved it – according to them (and the ‘consensus’). The only problem remaining is to decree that reality match their predetermined outcome.
And their empirical evidence is?
Who needs actual evidence? Just abuse anyone that disagrees with you. Lysenko showed them the way & they are just following his example.
And just like Lysenko, they are putting science backwards for generations.
What he does with his own money and time is up to him. But at least he is stepping down from the prime position at one of the most powerful companies in the world that has increasingly been seen to diverge from any attempt to maintain political impartiality. The transparently political, and foolish, firing of engineer James Damore will likely come to be seen as the point at which Google started to torpedo itself below the waterline.
Of course, who or what, replaces Schmidt is the real question, as well as “why now?”. It may not be simply to allow him freer rein on his political ambitions. I’m sure there are still engineers at Google with a strong voice.
Nahhhh … Schmidt is stepping down so he can concentrate on living forever … becoming immortal … like a god … http://www.lifeextension.com/Magazine/2014/4/Google-Wants-To-Extend-Your-Life/Page-01
He already knows that old, ugly, men can get hot young women to sleep with him … for the right price. And he can easily afford to pay for it. He wants to be the oldest man in history to ever get busy with an 18yo girl, er woman …
Gonna have to go a ways to beat Hef, RIP.
i may be one of the few people who go out of the way to avoid using google products because of Eric Schmidt and his wife extreme environmental activities and also the involvement of overseas Google employees in the Arab Spring revolutions. I felt at the time we were having foreign policy run by Google since we had a secretary of state that had not interest in foreign policies.
There are more people out there avoiding Google products than one might think.
In the grand scheme of things, that could still put you as “one of the few”.
I dumped and deleted Chrome from all the Apple products I use: iMac, iPhone, iPad. I do not use a Windows machine or Android.
I only use the Firefox (now) browser on my iMac and iPad and Firefox Focus on my iPhone.
A suspicious view is that Schmidt is leaving active involvement with Google to lessen the chance that his political activities will cause another antitrust action.
Look at the guy!! He has “Low Energy Jeb” written all over his face.
Schmidt’s likely not up to hard task of being Chairman of the Board of a major multi-billion dollar corporation facing regulatory actions across the world.
Brin and Page are just showing him the door. They need someone to wants the job and the really hard work and business smarts it requires.
Bit of a “Googley” as the say in Cricket.
From the article: “I think I’m on pretty firm ground when I suggest Eric Schmidt is likely to devote a lot of time and money in the future to attacking climate skeptics.”
Well, here’s a guaranteed way to attack skeptics, Mr. Schmidt: Provide proof that humans are causing the climate to change. As soon as you provide proof, skeptics will change their minds and see it your way.
That shouldn’t be too hard to do considering all the claims that have been made about CAGW. It shouldn’t take more than a few weeks to assemble an unassailable proof that connects human-caused CO2 to changes in the Earth’s climate. Just Google it.
Maybe he can manipulate the election like he manipulates search results.
He would make a great President……of the Bay area.
He would make a great president of the Bay Area BDSM Club would be my guess. 50 Shades of Schmidt on viagra.
Gee, I wonder when you Google “Global Warming”, or “Climate Change”, you always get a biased reply.??
And you wonder why most of your friends are climate alarmists…
When the CEO of DuckDuckGo decides to run for president, I’ll consider voting for him/her/it. But someone from Google? Never in a million years.
Don’t worry people, he’s a white male and I doubt that the democrats will/can run a white male anytime in the near future. I expect someone like Kamela Harris or the like to be their next candidate.
My money is on Fauxcahontus, aka. Elizabeth Warren.
They “owe” it to her, right??
I avoid google as far as I can. They are search manipulaters, ‘progressive’ truth manufactureres, personal data collectors, elitist global governance ideologues…. I turn off my GPS, etc.
It was a great joy to see the new Tom Steyer ads, he sitting on a log in old jeans and work shirt vowing to spend the rest of his fortune to impeach Trump! He and his smarmy coterie of globegov billionaires dropped hundreds of millions on the Clinton’s and Hill’s Campaign and several other losers to keep their cash flow up. It’s going to cost them more hanging on to this moribund klatch. The LA Times, Guardian, NYT, Wapo, dead men walking. The ‘good old days’ for this ugly bunch is over and they don’t have the wits to change. What Planck said about science advancing one funeral at a time seems also a factor that is going to keep Dems out of power for at least a generation. Disgraced Hillary was a perfect choice for this bunch.
All we need to do , to reduce Tom Steyer to ashes , is to go to some of the great Biographical web links, of his Hedge Fund history, of the Coal Investments in Malaysia, etc, the manipulation of the energy markets in said region. He can’t run for office as this information is of Public Record..He hitches his wagon to whatever makes HIM powerful, influential, and makes HIM money. and gives him more Power. A Mercenary of the highest order.. Ask him what product he has created lately, and how many jobs he has created…
Won’t work. His starry-eyed followers will just say he has “seen the light” and keep running around drooling after him. These are not rational, thinking people. They like his “concern” even if it leaves them freezing and in the dark while he’s in luxury. They will blame Trump or the GOP or anyone other than the man who brought them their misery. Human beings are not very bright, let’s face it.
Google already fights climate skepticism. I have a google alert to notify me of any media posts in blogs or newspapers, etc. when anything about Jim Steele gets mentioned. I have gotten notifications of somebody with the first name Jim and another with the last name Steele doing something like selling real estate together, but I have never received notification about anything I post on WUWT. I never get a notification for anything I post on my own website landscapesandcycles.net . Thinking I may have done something wrong setting up my website, I created a website, Perhaps all Natural, using Google’s blogger . Still no alerts. No matter where I blog no message from Google. Every now and then when I get mentioned in a newspaper not identified as a skeptical outlet, I see a notification.
I can only conclude that Google suppresses information from known skeptic sites.
Similarly, my website hosted by web.com provides statistics on from where people link to my site. My first year, every time I posted to WUWT I would see an uptick in visitors from WUWT. For the last 2 years, despite a post every month, web.com does not report a single link from WUWT. Anthony mentioned to me at lunch once that he noticed goggle had a bias against WUWT.
Google has bragged about directing people to the more “trustworthy” sites. http://www.vldb.org/pvldb/vol8/p938-dong.pdf. Apparently Google feels it must be our mind’s nanny and protector.
Given Schmidt’s knowledge of how to manipulate internet traffic, I am concerned when he states he wants to step up his campaign to undermine skeptics.
The problem is it’s all too late Paris is a long distant memory and the public are grappling with a pile of new issues.
You should not question our overlords. It makes them testy. /s
Is bing a viable replacement?
Google has an image problem even among some ardent liberals. See for example this Doonesbury cartoon from 2014.
Jim: have you tried setting up similar alerts with other search engines?
Is this what Happens when men consume too much soy?
I really, really wish I knew.
But I’m sure AWatts will block me here, because he desires to play the victim about my innocuous mention of his mother.
[Readers can decide about the innocuousness of your insult here. The bigger problem is your behaviour. By your own admission you have used dozens of fake names and fake email addresses here in violation of the blog commenting policy. That is why you remain banned. -MOD]
Eric is going to buy the IceCream Truck and start Perving the neighborhoods.
Ha ha
Remember when Google was going to replace coal generation with solar?
They started with solar panels on the the roof of their head quarters. They even had a real time web site devoted to how much power they produced.
What they learned was that there is a difference between writing a program to produce power and actually producing power. The reason most PV panels do not work is advocates of solar are very bad at science.
A second reason PV does not work is the solar industry builds junk and then goes bankrupt.
Even if PV worked as advertised, the fuel used by politicians to come to ribbon cutting ceremonies is huge compared to power produced.
If Google is so left-wing, then explain the results of Googling for abortion clinics in particular states or cities or areas within a state? I just tried Googling this: abortion clinic North Dakota
Results: Fairly high in the list is First Choice Clinic in Fargo. The only abortion clinic in North Dakota is a different top-ranking item that is also in Fargo.
I tried Googling this: abortion clinic Bismarck North Dakota Top results: FirstChoice Clinic West and Custer Family Planning, with a map appearing before clicking anything provided by Google. These are not abortion clinics but “crisis pregnancy centers”, which cajole women with unwanted pregnancies, even women looking for an abortion clinic, into carrying them to term and giving birth. I confirmed with appropriate search terms that FirstChoice Clinic West in Fargo is a crisis pregnancy center.
What got me to try this experiment: I heard from a major pro-choice group a suggestion to try this experiment (Googling for abortion clinic [city state]) to see Google often promoting crisis pregnancy centers over actual abortion clinics.
SJWs have stolen most of the letters. Maybe Alphabet Inc. is going broke.
“Eric Schmidt is very politically active.”
Cough, cough, and Breitbart aren’t?
The words Breitbart, fake and harcore in the one sentence…who would have predicted that?
There is something intrinsically unhealthy looking about that face….
Stepping down,,,,,,due to trouble stepping up. Just watch.
Eric is an elite white-collar criminal transnational tax avoider.
But to his current motivations:
1. Destroy Assange . . . yes Eric Schmidt went to meet Julian to enlist Julian to work ‘beside’ him at Google, but he failed. Julian does not care for money and power… he cares about sovereignty and truth. Eric views these beliefs as unforgivable sins. There’s a book if you look.
2. Hillary . . . Eric still can’t believe he failed to get Hillary into the White House (after his success with Obama). Now he’s going to make everyone pay.
3. Green cartel . . . Eric is the new director of kill-a-sceptic.
Eric Schmidt is a very dangerous man and he’ll do some damage to the USA in particular in his new role.
“Warren Blair December 22, 2017 at 10:02 pm
There’s a book if you look.”
Plenty of books full of carp. One that’s been about for a couple of thousand years beginning with “B” come to mind.
Warren states that :
Eric is an elite white-collar criminal transnational tax avoider.
I agree, tax dodging has reached epidemic proportions.
What we need is a world leader like Mr.Trump to release his tax returns and act as an inspiration on how paying taxes is part of living in a civilised society. As it is, the golden rule appears to be that the less you earn, the more likely you are to pay tax fairly.
Assange wrote a book about the experience. Settle down Pat!
“h/t Breitbart”
Oh God. That’s just one step too far. This is the asylum.
A pity. I thought this site was sceptical. I see now it is simply toxic.
Good bye.
[leaving because you don’t like the source? buh bye -mod]
I think Dermot does have a point though. The validity of information is influenced by the source, and the use of sources such as The Daily Mail, Breitbart and the National Enquirer for example does tend to undermine the reliability of articles based on those mines of dubious facts.
In the case of ex-google employee, James Damore, a diligent man is punished by his employer for not drinking the diversity coolaid. In light of the case of Harvey Weinstein a prominent fund raiser for the Clinton campaign and many other #metoo take downs I reckon the directors of the parent company Alphabet probably figured it would not be long before another prominent Clinton donor and activist gets taken down so I reckon they are trying to front run such an event.
At least we might be able to persuade Google to be less blinkered on its attitude to climate change than Schmidt , and not just take the line of the more politically and financially powerful AGW fanatics