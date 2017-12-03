John Droz writes:
The developer for the large proposed offshore Cape Wind project officially threw in the towel. This story has yet to be picked up by major media outlets, but this excellent news is the direct result of some fifteen (15±) years of hard work, dedication and financial donations by a lot of good people.
Energy Management Inc. has ceased efforts to build what was once expected to become the first offshore wind farm in the U.S., according to an emailed statement from Chief Executive Officer Jim Gordon. The project’s Boston-based developer has already notified the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management that it has terminated the offshore wind development lease it received in 2010.Cape Wind suffered a slow death. Efforts to develop the 468-megawatt offshore farm, proposed to supply power to Cape Cod and the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, began in 2001 but came up against relentless opposition from a mix of strange bedfellows including the Kennedy family and billionaire industrialist William Koch. While Energy Management won several court battles, the project couldn’t survive the 2015 cancellation of contracts to sell its power to local utilities.
Kudos to our friends at Save Our Sound who led this fight. Hopefully by the time the Newsletter comes out there will be a detailed, accurate account about this interesting saga — which I’ll then pass on. We believe that much of what was learned here can be applied to other wind projects, onshore and offshore.
31 thoughts on “Cape Wind offshore power project is dead in the water”
Excellent news. Good!
After the most recent Kennedy assassination, it’s now called Martha’s Graveyard ;)
What do you call 468 MWH of intermittent, unreliable junk at the bottom of the ocean?
A good start.
Oh, well, we can always find another spot with no billionaire cottages within view.
Suggestion for “…another spot.”
Mars
NIMBY – always works for rich folks. Am sure they will find somewhere where they can shaft some poorer people – its the Warmist Way.
The artists impression, is unimpressive.
Normally the sea surface is not tranquil when wind is blowing, especially at a rate required by wind turbines.
Have another go.
How can you tell if the turbines are turning or not? There’s no indication thereof. The ocean can tranquil and nothing produced. That’s why we call this “intermittant”.
Sheri
Better (from their vantage point of propaganda for windmills) is the “fact” that a very, very light wind will turn the turbine (thus appearing to making useful power) but no actual positive power can be produced until the average wind speed is above 5-6 knots at turbine height. Worse, from the econoic viewpoint of trying to PAY for the tax-credit chasing political donors who push these projects, is that even if some small power is being produced, the windmill itself is not at nameplate power until much much higher (15 to 22 knots steady average with few gusts). Then, when it does get windy enough to really make useful power for a few hours (22 to 30+ knots), the turbines have to be feathered to prevent high-speed/overspeed damage.
Net? 15% to 19% nameplate power over a full year, even though they may be turning 85% of the time.
Massively unsustainable RE: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/07/05/monumental-unsustainable-environmental-impacts/
Case for the Good Reactor https://spark.adobe.com/page/1nzbgqE9xtUZF/
NIMBY.
When you try to pee in rich peoples Wheaties they hand you your peepee.
The writing o the wall.
I strongly suspect the company apprehends the loss of federal gov’t support, meaning subsidies and graft etc., resulting from the present administration’s policies as sufficient motivation to pull the plug.
Nowhere to hide or cover the losses associated with the uncompetitive green energy paradigm.
That was my first thought too. Remove the subsidies and the public acceptance of Obama era skyrocketing energy costs and it’s over. Add in some pressure from wealthy objectors and the general realisation that people don’t want the view turned into a wildlife-destroying industrial hellscape and it’s definitely adios. Something to really celebrate. The poor long-suffering rational souls in South Australia must be green with envy.
There is a good side to offshore windfarms. Dead seagulls.
But seriously, I wish this one had been built. Having one of these useless monstrosities disrupting life in a ridiculously rich, leftist stronghold like Cape Cod might have opened a few eyes. At the very least it would have annoyed them as they had to sail way around the “farm”.
So… you have to be an elitist billionaire to succesffully fight the installation of these “eyesores on a stick.” It makes me sad at how many scenic vistas have been destroyed with these ugly machines and their transmission lines.
Yes, one can imagine the Green Scream if all those pylons were ‘nodding donkeys’ pulling up oil.
Their transmission lines are puny for the simple reason that they don’t put out all that much power. Well really, the next time you’re out in the country passing by one of these eye sores, take a good look at the transmission lines – if you can find them – and compare to those from a real power plant.
Power company claims they bury the lines. You won’t see them in many cases.
In Germany, buried lines are seven-fold as expensive as normal ones.
We will get them, and we will have to pay for them.
Probably a billionaire. Millionaires have lost the case and had these land turbines pushed through in spite of having lawyers and money. Wind companies are ruthless. They will destroy anyone who gets in their way, if there is any way possible to do it.
Stu. Just shows how hypocritical these rich lefties are.
Britain is the worlds leader in offshore wind power and the location of these installations can be seen in the linked map
https://www.thecrownestate.co.uk/energy-minerals-and-infrastructure/offshore-wind-energy/offshore-wind-electricity-map/
I take the view that our elites are determined to use renewable energy and these things do for less damage off shore than they do on shore, or through the use of solar power which is woefully inefficient at our latitude.
I couldn’t see from the article why the project failed. Was it for technical reasons or because a load of oligarchs didn’t want their views spoilt. Can anyone clarify?
tonyb
When do they ALL fall down?
.10/kh or .45/kh? Good choice.
NIMBY takes on a whole new power when rich people are affected.
468 MW of offshore wind generally amounts to 150MW or less of average output. That’s less than
30% of the output of a small modular molten salt nuclear reactor that not only can operate as a baseline generator, but a peak load generator as well, and requires a few acres of land and can be virtually hidden from view and does not require a source of cooling water. On the other hand, varying and unreliable wind input to the grid is a pain in the butt, requiring extra expenses and increasing the per unit cost of reliable power generation. Other than that…
A copper-bottomed argument against subsidising wind power in places like New York is that they are at imminent risk of flooding, because of the ravages of … Climate Change (as in that movie), therefore every spare cent should be spent on improving flood resilience. Another angle: if money is wasted on vanity projects then there must be no problem from Climate Change.
There are already two turbines in Falmouth, Mass, which is right next door to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, which is right across the channel from Martha’s Vineyard. They’ve been shutdown.
U.S. Judges : Shut Down Nuisance Falmouth Wind Turbines USA Update 8/23/2017
https://patch.com/massachusetts/falmouth/united-states-judges-shut-down-nuisance-wind-turbines-usa
Evidence of the power of the 1% not to spoil the view from their summer abodes. Nimby. Although at this point in time there are two main issues with none fossil fuel power. 1. Lack of storage at network capacity level to transform intermittent power into regularly delivered power. 2. Inability to transfer electric power well, over long distances, like from James Bay to Toronto or from the West Coast to New York. Fossil fuels will run out someday and we need to get ready in a controlled fashion.
I think it’s a pity it wasn’t taken down by pure economics in the absence of subsidies.
This is bad news IMO.
I wanted the rich people of Marthas Vinyard to live with what the rest of us have to live with.
There is a Kennedy somewhere promoting green energy including wind turbines somewhere. Alas, they, themselves are NIMBY.