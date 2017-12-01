Guardian: Big Businesses Defy President Trump on Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Guardian is celebrating that Big Business jetted into a Miami Climate Conference, touting their 2050 climate plans and purchases of wind power. But in my opinion not everything is as it seems.
Top US firms including Walmart and Ford oppose Trump on climate change
- Big businesses appear at Miami summit to show progress on sustainability
- ‘We’ve been working on this for a long time, prior to this administration’
Richard Luscombe in Miami
Saturday 2 December 2017 03.32 AEDT
Since taking office, Donald Trump has pulled the United States out of the Paris climate agreement, rolled back numerous protections against environmental pollution and espoused coal as the fuel of the future, all in the name of job creation and ending what he sees as the “theft of American prosperity”.
Yet the big businesses he claims to champion are increasingly choosing to ignore the US president’s sceptical stance on climate change and press ahead towards their own environmental goals without him.
Several of the country’s corporate giants, including Walmart, General Motors, Ford and Mars, appeared this week at the second annual Companies v Climate Change conference in Miami to showcase their progress and reinforce their belief that sustainability and other green targets can be achieved irrespective of the policies and purpose of the White House.
“We were disappointed [the] US pulled out of Paris, but what’s so great is what companies can do to make a difference,” said Zach Freeze, senior director for strategic initiatives in sustainability at Walmart, the first retailer to announce science-based targets for emissions reductions and a key signatory to the We Are Still In declaration that followed Trump’s Paris withdrawal.
“We all have a lot we can do and should do, it’s becoming more and more of an imperative. We’ve been working on this for a long time, prior to this administration [and] we’re thinking about 10 years from now where we’re going to be. Regardless of what’s happening, this is something we believe in. If we do it the right way we will see progress.”
Walmart, which claims 260 million customers per week worldwide, and employs 1.4 million workers in the US alone, earlier this year announced its Project Gigaton initiative that aims to reduce CO2 emissions globally by one billion metric tons before 2050.
Other companies at the conference in Miami – a poignant venue following flooding from Hurricane Irma in September and the threat of obliteration from sea-level rise within the next century – touted their own achievements in defiance of Trump’s climate stance. For example, General Motors’ purchase of 200 megawatts of wind energy for its Ohio and Illinois plants achieves 20% of its target to use only renewable energy sources by 2050. Confectionery giant Mars, meanwhile, has launched a $1bn sustainability plan, targeting a 70% reduction in greenhouse gases.
As a small businessman I’ve noticed something about big business – they frequently seem to champion government initiatives which hurt small businesses, especially small businesses which are potential future competitors.
The Guardian claims President Trump is the champion of big business, but this is not true. President Trump wants to help all businesses, to create jobs and restore prosperity for the American people.
Many of those shuttered factories the President mentions in “theft of American prosperity” were owned by small businesses.
Plenty of small business people own factories, making a living and creating jobs providing a niche service. All of those small factory owners had the potential to grow into commercial rivals to big businesses – until the globalist green policies championed by their big business rivals shut them down.
I’m not saying big business green efforts are just a plot to hurt small business. Plenty of big business CEOs are true believers, they’ve drunk the Kool-Aid. A lot of their customers also worry about the climate, they like to be reassured that they’re not harming the environment when they buy big meat packs for their next family BBQ.
Of course not every big business CEO is the same. Some big businesses courageously oppose anti-competitive government policies, often earning strident public criticism for their efforts, despite the short term advantage such policies would deliver to their own businesses.
The bottom line, it does not hurt the competitive advantage of most big businesses to support policies which increase the costs and time wasting bureaucratic burden on all businesses. Big businesses can usually absorb the extra bureaucracy and cost. Small businesses not so much.
The lie of GW is so deeply entrenched in these people that they are completely blinded to the truth. So sad…
They can do what they will with their own money, give away their house and live in a cave for all I care.
As long as they don’t try forcing me me (or President Trump) to follow them or require the taxpayers to fund their crusade.
I think that’s what is commonly referred to as: Freedom.
Even a dead fish can go with the flow …
Even after a Century of repeated failure, many people still believe that Communism could be made to work in a free society. ‘CAGW – Global Warming Theory ‘ runs on the same lines.
Both sides are right. President Trump does not want to pour Billions into the Paris Agreement. He wants to take care of America first. These companies in the article prove that they don’t need the Paris Agreement for their individual companies to decide that they are going to on their own reduce Carbon Emissions. They will do great things for America’s environment , and President Trump will do great things for America’s economy. In the end everyone wins!
Blindly reducing carbon emissions is a really stupid idea. Carbon emissions sustain the planet’s
life forms, in case you’ve never been inside a science classroom.
Will they have the same attitude when subsidies drop off line???
How many of these big companies don’t want to take the chance of hurting potential with the tree hugging, root kissing Euro-Weasels?
Good point! They’re catering to their clientele, wooing their customers. Very astute of you!
Guardian: “Big Businesses Defy President Trump on Climate Change”
Dream on..
I don’t recall President Trump telling “big businesses” that they couldn’t support “climate change”, however, I believe he is saying that the US Government isn’t going to tell them that they have to support it.
The only favorable spin that could be put on businesses claiming adherence to the green blob is uncertainty as to whether the political initiatives put in place by Trump will last. Fear of the Democrats, who have a large number of rabid greens, is reasonable. The Republicans have a very poor record of punishing people or companies that suck up to the opposition, so caution has been low-cost.
“press ahead towards their own environmental goals without him.” Fine. If they believe that is in their best interest, let them have at it. But don’t saddle those who can not afford or don’t buy into all the hype to comply with regulations that will put them out of business. Time will tell if the big businesses made the right decision. It only makes sense if they become energy self-sufficient.
“As a small businessman I’ve noticed something about big business – they frequently seem to champion government initiatives which hurt small businesses, especially small businesses which are potential future competitors.”…………absolutely
They listed only 4 ‘big businesses’ that attended……out of the tens of thousands there are that did not
….not a big deal when put in that perspective
The idiocy of all this (aside from its narrow minded stupidity) is that these businesses are supporting dopey, environmentally obscene power generation schemes like wind power. So they are therefore doubly stupid : in what they are trying to do, and in their method of doing it. Now that’s being comprehensibly stupid.
Wind is price competitive. See WSJ words in my comment below.
First of all, don’t believe anything printed in the guardian.
Second: Big businesses make their plans years, if not decades in advance of anything actually happening therefore, they are mostly by now reliant on AGW to suit their business model of the future, which they have already designed and implemented. Therefore their proclamations on the Paris Accord have nothing to do with the environment, it matters only that their profits are not affected by yet another change in direction.
And not that profits are a bad thing, merely that supporting a false narrative on climate change so doggedly will ultimately prove very expensive for them, their shareholders and their customers.
Nor is it climate change that’s affected Western business, it’s cheap labour. Clydeside shipyards crashed over a generation ago because of cheap South Korean labour.
The writing was on the wall more than 25 years ago, but we all ignored it, now we’re paying the price.
The virtue signaling is strong in BigB CEOs, they rather would look good than run their companies well
bonana fanna fynuts.
WSJ …
Electricity Prices Plummet as Gas, Wind Gain Traction and Demand Stalls
Texas is a microcosm of pressures facing power generators; ‘It’s too late’ for coal
The rapid rise of wind and natural gas as sources of electricity is roiling U.S. power markets, forcing more companies to close older generating plants.
Wholesale electricity prices are falling near historic lows in parts of the country with competitive power markets, as demand for electricity remains stagnant while newer, less-expensive generating facilities continue to come online.
[ … ]
In 2016, all of the new generation built in the Southwest Power Pool, a grid that covers an area from Louisiana to Montana, was wind, gas and solar. The vast majority of the retirements were coal and nuclear plants.
Wind is the fastest-growing source of power on Texas’ grid. Last year, wind generated 15% of the electricity in ERCOT, more than nuclear power, which accounted for 12%. By 2019, researchers at the University of Texas at Austin’s Energy Institute expect wind to surpass coal as ERCOT’s second-largest source of electricity.
“Solar and wind are now competitive with natural gas-fired generation,” said Curt Morgan, Vistra’s chief executive.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/electricity-prices-plummet-as-gas-wind-gain-traction-and-demand-stalls-1512043200
Renewables are price competitive so why not use them and brag about it.
s-u-b-s-i-d-i-e-s
Other peoples money.
What is the difference between immoral and amoral?
Big Business does lots of “business” with Big Government. Follow the Money!
Socialists never understand that it is not what you want to do with your own money, it is what government wants to do with our money. If private businesses and citizens want to spend their own money on things, most of us don’t care.
Big business talks a good game because it is good PR.
Businesses know that Democrats think you need to ask permission from government to do anything and that Republicans are philosophically opposed to being gate keepers. So there a penalties for standing up to Democrats and none for standing up to Republicans. For most companies, particularly one like Wal-Mart which is regularly in the sights of liberal left, turning cost saving or revenue generating actions into virtue signaling pays dividends in dividing the left’s onslaught.
Your Youngstown Sheet and Tube photo brought back old memories. My grandfather worked there until they found out how old he was and forced him to retire at age 75. I am sure that the harsh environment in that factory contributed to his untimely early death at 100 years of age.
Does Wal Mart actually make anything?, I don’t think so. They will push this reduction downwards to the suppliers? Their biggest CO2 footprint is distribution, by selling the distribution arm the problem is not theirs. Smarter lighting and more efficient in-store refrigeration is a normal part of store upgrades.
Rooftop solar should be standard on all stores. Am I missing something.
Ford, how much of the raw materials component is supplied from out of the USA.
Historically, Walmart was credited with reducing inflation in the USA by three quarters of a percent annually by importing cheap goods from overseas, killing the jobs that Trump is trying to regain. Perhaps Pres Trump should impose on Walmart that 60% of goods must be USA manufactured, and take full ownership of the footprint for those goods.