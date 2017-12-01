Readers may recall a story from earlier this week where Lewandowsky and Mann called for “trench warfare” with climate skeptics related to a new slime attack paper against Dr. Susan Crockford and climate skeptics where Dr. Judith Curry opined:
This is absolutely the stupidest paper I have ever seen published.
In the press release, they said this:
To counteract the blogs’ pernicious effects, the authors argue that scientists must now engage in the “trench warfare” of public debate: “We strongly believe that scientists have a professional and moral obligation not only to inform the public about the findings and implications of their research but also to counter misinformation.” This fight, the authors caution, may require an adaptation of tactics: “Many scientists mistakenly believe that debates with deniers over the causes and consequences of climate change are purely science driven, when in reality the situation with deniers is probably more akin to a street fight.”
The reference to “no more money” comes from this finding.
28 thoughts on “Friday Funny – Bonus Edition: Josh on Mann’s call for “trench warfare””
“Dr. Judith Curry opined: ‘This is absolutely the stupidest paper I have ever seen published.'”
Gotta disagree with this. The stupidest paper I saw was the one that concluded that its results “could not be trusted, precisely” but said that the value of publishing it was that the graphs from the model looked scary.
Kurt, that paper at least presented the junk honestly.
I do love the use of the word “pernicious”. It just smacks of Dr. Evil from Austin Powers.
IF the money dries up and IF the media stops talking it will be amazing how quickly the climate problem will fix itself.
The MSM will never stop talking and twisting to forward their owner’s agenda.
What might change is that Mann’s “Hockey Stick” will no longer be a useful lever.
They might even sacrifice a few of their own to further their agenda?
I think the global warming hysteria will end like eugenics at worst or Nixon’s War on Cancer at best.
Tom Halla
Sorry to disagree with you but I suspect the battle lines will just shift for a generation or so until the media grasp another opportunity to terrify the populace and sell papers.
My fear is that the shift will be towards population control, precisely what the Club of Rome wants, and many others.
It might not be Eugenics by definition, but by application, Eugenics by any other name.
Still one of the best blog posts in the ‘Climate wars”
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2012/03/02/the-climate-wars/
if it is ‘trench warfare” then Lewandowsky, Mann et al are saying they are bogged down, the big battalions going nowhere..
via Pointman
“The problem the alarmists had, was that there was never anything substantial to hit back at. They had the equivalents of the big guns and the massive air support but there never was a skeptic HQ to be pounded, no big central organisation, no massed ranks of skeptic soldiers or even any third-party backing the resistance. Every one of the skeptics was a lone volunteer guerilla fighter, who needed absolutely no logistical support of any kind to continue the fight indefinitely. The alarmists never understood this, preferring to think that there simply had to be some massive hidden organisation orchestrating the resistance. While they wasted time and effort attacking targets that only existed in their head, each of the guerillas chewed on them mercilessly in their own particular way.
The closest thing they had to a target were the skeptic blogs but these were invulnerable, because they weren’t owned or funded by anyone and were run by unpaid volunteers. The best they could do was vilify the bloggers and send occasional waves of trolls to disrupt the debates, which gradually but inexorably tore the heart out of the pseudo-science, which underpinned global warming.” – Pointman
Now, it seems they are trying to pick each sceptic off, in the “peer reviewed” literature
Poetry. Superb observation.
Thanks Barry, new site to check out and a very good observation. Yay Friday!
Pointman hit the nail on the head. Well done for re-posting Barry. There is no ‘Big Oil’ funding of skepticism of climate alarmism. The big oil companies are happy to reap the subsidies by indulging in green clap trap whilst still pumping the black stuff out but have been frightened off defending themselves publicly or indulging those who support them. When the mood changes they will abandon the green crap and revert to what they do best. In the meantime, they are happy for ‘lone guerillas’ like your Watts, Homewoods, Crockfords, Currys, Christys and Soons etc to strike at the heart of the beast. What a shame they didn’t have the balls to stand up for themselves a generation ago and this alarmist bandwagon would have been strangled at birth when Maurice Strong shuffled off his mortal coil.
Thanks for the pointer, Barry. Gotta give that one a +0.97. I have added it to my list of shortcuts.
It is actually an honor to be singled out for attacks by the warmists. I got a post at Tamino’s blog attacking me. Everybody that comes to internet with an open mind to find out about the global warming debate, soon finds the skeptics, and can check the arguments and decide by himself. There’s no way to stop that. This debate can’t be won without Nature showing what she’s got. Their slimy tactics are useless.
Oh, so NOW they’re going to engage in trench warfare because skepticalscience.com, realclimate.org and others weren’t already actively countering “misinformation” for several years. It never occurs to them that THEY are the ones spreading misinformation. Whoops alarmists, your bias is showing. And it’s blocking the light.
Here’s another Friday Funny, about the astonishing recent sea level rise: http://babylonbee.com/news/sea-level-rises-hundreds-feet-due-sweat-celebrities-waiting-outed-perverts/
Obviously the global warmingguys don’t knowmuch about war tactics either. “Trench warfare”
only occurs when neither side has the ability to go on the offensive against the other. I wonder what the all around imbecile Mann thinks trench warfare is?
Sounds like they have a bad case of trench mouth! Let me know when they feel like taking their original, unadulterated, raw data “to the public”.
The follow up was good to and very prescient
The Climate Wars revisited or No truce with kings. – Pointman
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2012/03/16/the-climate-wars-revisited-or-no-truce-with-kings/
“The alarmists have always thought of it as a war and us as the enemy, to whom no mercy is to be shown. As far as they’re concerned, it’s total, unrestricted warfare. It’s as simple and savagely direct as that. As I said in the original piece, if you don’t have a clear understanding of the nature of the beast you’re fighting against, you’ll be destroyed by it. I don’t do dumb, I don’t do wishful thinking and I don’t do helpless victimhood – I do fighting back. If you don’t like that, then you’d better find a more comfortable blog to read.
They’ve accused us for years of being anti-science, paid lackeys of big oil, climate criminals, despoilers of the environment and being drones of some shadowy organised conspiracy against them. We long ago wrote off such accusations as propaganda stereotypes, designed to dehumanise and marginalise us but what you have to take on board is that in a very real sense, they’ve become victims of their own propaganda. The lies have been repeated so often that they now believe them themselves. That is now their operational worldview and their understanding of us and it’s a false one. Essentially, they went to war against and are still fighting, a phantasm figure who is a patchwork product of their own spin machine’s memes. They simply have a false understanding of us and that works in our favour.” Pointman
If Lew and co want ‘trench warfare”.. I might even come out of blogging retirement and write some thoughts on his total breach of his fields ethics, and email every psychology department the evidence (and every journalist I know -) .. “might as well be hung for a sheep as for a lamb” – ie “no quarter” – I tried, I really did to be ‘nice’ ..
There is a pattern, use peer reviewed ‘science to discredit, because ‘science says’ look at this ‘science paper.
The Lewandowsky – Moon Hoax paper, was written to discredit sceptical blogs in general, with a direct reference to Steve McIntyre (alluding to WUWT as well)
Prof Lee Jussim – writing in peer review on the Moon Hoax paper, a myth essentially concocted by the researchers, .. and their political motivations clear.
This paper on Polar bear blogs, is nothing but an attempt to smear/discredit Dr Crockford and her blog by FOURTEEN authors. It would only need one author guys (remember Einstein’s response to a 100 scientists, and yes, you are the bad guys) .
Lewandowsky’s Recursive Fury paper, sought to name/label several key sceptical bloggers, as the source of things with conspiracy ideation at play.. Despite Anthony himself saying he came late to that particular debate (six seeks after, criticism of the Moon Hoax paper started. Lew and Co, just choose the research window, to exclude earlier criticism, so that WUWT/NOVA, etc could be the “source”, named in peer review science, Not me and a couple of dozens others a month earlier on minor blogs.
But the plan is so look public/politicians, peer review science says these guys are nutters, ignore them, look at this ‘science’ paper that proves it
THAT paper was withdrawn, the journal seeing sense, that they were blindsided by activists.. To quote Prof Henry Markram (journal founder on the authors actions “activism abusing science as a weapon” and he told me personally they were political activists not to be trusted (you’ll have to take my word on that)
There was another personal attack paper.. this time on Prof Ian Plimer (and Anthony Watts) with the Alice in Wonderland paper, again trying to smear named living people as contradictory incoherent conspiracy theorists.. in a philosophy journal this time, blindsiding the journal, no way would he have got away with it in a psychology journal
If Lew and co want ‘trench warfare”.. I might tempted come out of retirement and write some thoughts on his total breach of his fields ethics, and email every member of his psychology department the evidence, and a dozen more. He’ll say he is under attack, I’ll say I’m whistle blowing his utter breaching of the ethical standards of his field.. and here is the evidence… hey guys, this makes you look bad, what are you going o do about it. Everyone will read for themselves, they can decide… One Bristol Uni. academic once told me, that people found Lewandowsky odd and slightly worrying….. (again you’ll have to take that on trust.)
But again, I have a day job, children, elderly(very unwell relatives), and real life to deal with, so maybe they’lll dodge that again.) I don’t have research grants to write dross papers like this, only to be met with ‘a smug’ you submit a comment to the journal then…. Tried that, got treated like trash, data refused.
If this new paper is not seen to be an embarrassment to all concerned, and apologies an to Dr Crockford and corrections/retractions made. Well then science really is dead. All those scientist that stood by and did nothing, despite reservations, you are as bad as those that enabled Weinstein. (harsh, but I DON’T CARE)
I just attended the play “All is Calm” about the 1914 Christmas trench truce between the Germans and the British. Very moving, based on actual letters. My grandfather nearly died of the flu in France during the war. They might be careful of what they wish for or at least study a little history before they use labels.
If I remember correctly, that was a local “truce” initiated by the troops themselves. Their respective higher ups were not happy.
Some thoughts on fanatics and how to fight them. – Pointman
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2011/03/04/some-thoughts-on-fanatics-and-how-to-fight-them/
“I’ve always liked Churchill’s definition of a fanatic. “A fanatic is one who can’t change his mind and won’t change the subject.” Once you get past the witty aspect of the definition, there’s a deep truth in it too. They simply can’t change their mind.
I’ve seen a lot of debates in the blogosphere, where earnest attempts to show a fanatic not just a line of reasoning but the publicly documented facts about something, have failed utterly. They were never going to listen or be persuaded; they can’t change their minds. It’s as simple as that. Rational dialogue with them aimed at somehow converting them to your viewpoint is a losing strategy because it’s a waste of your time and does absolutely nothing to stop them anyway………..”
“…….Any fanatic is potentially dangerous but it’s when they band together into a movement that they become truly dangerous. We have to fight them because if they ever get their way on whatever insane idea is driving them, then we’ll be the ones who’ll get hurt.” – Pointman
FOURTEEN authors to go after Dr Crockford – all that scientific “authority” – scientist in numbers.
One would do. If they had any ‘evidence’
No SI, no data, no method. misrepresentation of her academic field/papers/background.
A trench can become a tomb…. Keep digging, Mikey!!!
When in a street fight, any weapon you bring could be used against you.
It really is an indictment to “climate science” peer-review that this paper was EVER accepted by any journal..
except maybe Rolling Stone, Cosmo or Mad.
Do any of the resident trolls think this is a “scientific” paper worth publishing?
Should it have EVER passed peer-review.?
Nick, crackpot, etc etc can you each answer, please.
Just a “yes” or a “No” from each of you…. if you have the GUTS and the INTEGRITY.
It is in BioScience, a junk journal since it was created. This just adds to its status.
Too bad for all those who had more serious papers published in it. They just lost more credibility.
That said, this is the worst ‘scientific’ mobbing since the so called Scientific American attacked Lomborg for his ‘heretical’ book The Skeptical Environmentalist.
In a world where sometimes up is down in the minds of climate catastrophists, they assert that they are the victims of “denier” obstruction. The custodians of science that deny any dissent. They still can’t convince me that any small warming is nothing but natural.
Anyone who knows anything about WW1 knows that trench warfare didn’t work out well for anyone involved.
Nor should the term be used frivolously.