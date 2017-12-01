The biggest and brightest full Moon of 2017 is coming this weekend, on Sunday night, Dec. 3rd. It’s a perigee “supermoon,” almost 8% wider and 16% brighter than an average full Moon.
Full moons vary in size because the Moon’s orbit is not a circle, it’s an ellipse:
One side of the Moon’s orbit, called “perigee,” is 50,000 km closer to Earth than the other side, “apogee.” This Sunday’s Moon becomes full only 16 hours away from perigee, closer than any other full Moon of 2017.
How super will it actually look? A 16% difference in brightness can easily be masked by clouds or the glare of urban lights. Also, there are no rulers floating in the sky to measure lunar diameters. Hanging high overhead with no reference points to provide a sense of scale, one full Moon looks much like any other. To get the most out of Sunday’s lunar apparition, try to catch the Moon just as it is rising or setting. This will activate the Moon Illusion and make the perigee Moon of Dec. 3rd look super, indeed. Via (NASA spaceweather.com)
When this month’s full moon arrives, it will perform an optical illusion that has baffled onlookers since Aristotle. As with many moonrises — but especially full moons — it will look bizarrely large when it’s near the horizon, then seem to shrink as it ascends.
This is the “moon illusion,” and it’s all in your head. The moon isn’t changing sizes, and while its distance from Earth does change slightly over time — producing an occasional “supermoon,” which really does appear up to 14 percent larger than usual — that happens too slowly to yield such a dramatic transformation in one night.
More here: http://www.mnn.com/earth-matters/space/blogs/why-nobody-can-explain-the-moon-illusion
7 thoughts on “‘Supermoon’ this weekend will be biggest full moon of the year”
Next on climate alarmism: “CO2 is pulling the Moon closer to Earth, collision imminent”
Or “Evil capitalist Trump offends Gaia by rejecting Paris Accords, causes moon to threaten Earth”
What?! Another one already? I swear it seems like we’re having a supermoon every other full moon. It must be this decade’s fad … getting excited about the latest supermoon. Well, at least it’s not another polar vortex; oh wait, that’s coming next week … I forgot. sigh . That’s what happens when journalists discover new bits of science they didn’t know about before. They can’t wait to splash it all over the place every chance they get. Well, next decade they can get pumped about something new.
Leon Brozyna
December 1, 2017 at 7:55 pm
Yes, it’s an interesting trend. Everything slightly different has to become exciting and unusual.
Slightly larger full Moons become Supermoons, slightly higher tides become King Tides, weather becomes Climate Change, big storms become Superstorms. As someone pointed out recently on WUWT the concept of naming storms or cyclones makes them more memorable and thus unusual. It’s worse (bigger, brighter, stronger, higher) than we thought!
I think it may in part be related in the rise of social media…every event you see and can tweet has to become bigger and better than your Facebook friends have seen. You have to be the first to report it. The other part is the general lack of knowledge of science and thus how the world and universe work…all by themselves.
Also do not forget that the Earth And Moon orbit the Barycenter of their gravitational fields. The Barycenter is about some 2000 km deep in Earth mantle! The Earth while spinning on its axis is in a very tight orbit around the Barycenter.
The small bit in the upper left appears to show the Moon stopping and starting.
It doesn’t do that.
http://www.math.nus.edu.sg/aslaksen/teaching/convex.html
Can also be compared to the Micro Full Moon.
Super – – – 30% brighter, and 13% larger
“Bigger and larger” seem to be area measurements rather than diameter (across), although what I find does not say so.