Claim: China CAN Lead on Climate, if they Cut Back on Coal Investment

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Greens are starting to comment that China’s climate “leadership” seems to involve enormous investments in coal. But history suggests there is a solution to China’s growing PR problem.
Can China actually lead on climate change?
By Sam Geall
China is in the “driving seat” when it comes to “international co-operation” on climate, said President Xi Jinping at a major political meeting in Beijing ahead of the UN-led climate talks in Bonn last week, the first annual meeting of the negotiations since President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the agreement.
…
So, is China ready to lead on climate? Not yet.
Fossil fuel use maintains social stability
To assume a real leadership role, China needs not only to fulfil its Paris pledges — no small challenge, given the difficulty of shifting its huge economy away from a reliance on coal-fired energy — but also to demonstrate a strategy for overseas investment that is consistent with its environmental ambitions.
…
On the international front, as China’s energy-intensive sectors slow, there is a risk that companies such as those producing the technology to mine and burn coal find an escape valve for overcapacity by exporting capital and technology outside China’s borders, driving carbon-intensive growth in other countries, particularly along the so-called “Belt and Road” trade routes in central, south and South-East Asia.
From 2000 to 2016, 66 per cent of power sector lending from Chinese banks went into coal projects, according to Boston University.
In Turkey, Chinese companies have signed agreements worth billions of dollars to construct coal-fired power stations.
In Pakistan, China has also approved a US$1.2 billion investment for coal mining in the Thar Desert and the construction of 660 megawatt coal-fired power generators.
…
Read more: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-29/china-beijing-renewable-energy-climate-change-pollution/9191176
The solution is obvious.
In 2006, Al Gore’s PR people justified his $30,000 annual home electricity bill, his enormous personal carbon footprint, on the basis of all the green advocacy he performs and the carbon offsets he purchases.
If China splashes more money on purchasing carbon offsets and other green projects, and continues to vocally support the global climate movement, greens will in my opinion likely apply the same standards as they applied to Al Gore – they will likely judge that China has done enough to mitigate the harm caused by their coal investments.
20 thoughts on “Claim: China CAN Lead on Climate, if they Cut Back on Coal Investment”
I just purchased a few hundred dollars worth of carbon offsets from my wife. I doubt I’ll get my money’s worth but at least I can feel good about myself for a few days.
Sure, right after they free up internet censorship, reduce state owned industry overproduction, help deal with NK nukes, and release political prisoners. Until then try not to be a part of the problem by running more perception campaigns on progress for other purposes.
And consider state-owned [=Army-run] profit centres aimed at enriching Generals;
Then, yes, agreed.
Or is that A Greed?
You decide.
Auto
China is already leading on ‘Climate Matters’. They are showing how to produce power and electricity from Coal, cheaply and economically. By investing 66 percent of money in coal production for the power sector, Chinese banks are going ahead to secure future coal projects, Chinese residents will be well placed to grow economically and healthily, whatever happens to the weather and climate.
Do as they say, not as they do. Otherwise, you’ll be in deep doo doo.
Whatever the current government of the PRC is idiologically, they have shown no evidence of acting against their perceived self-interest. Their policy seems to be raising the living standards of their own residents in exchange for domestic acquiescence in leaving the Communist Party in power. Any real sacrifice to satisfy the green blob will only happen if it reinforces the rule of the current oligarchy, which is about as likely as Donald Trump becoming a Franciscan monk.
Tom H
“which is about as likely as Donald Trump becoming a Franciscan monk.”
That likely- oh Wow?!?
Goodness – I must build that in to my stock picks.
Auto
It seem to become a leader in climate change you first must ruin your economy, or purchase sufficient “indulgences” to placate the acolytes.
Where’s martin Luther and his hammer?
Al Gore, most likely, never bought one dollar in carbon credits, and people need to start asking for an auditors report that proves he does.
…so CO2 really doesn’t matter
Of course not–COPpers are looking for money!
I wonder why they think China will have any extra money after US innovation and hard work makes their widgets less desirable?
No, it was always about the cash
saveenergy
you suggest –
“always about the cash.”
Indeed,
Plus lots. – and send cash – or beer vouchers!
Smiles,
Auto
As I recall, China instituted a ban on wind power, as it was “disrupting their grid.” Naturally unmentioned is China’s nuclear power program, the largest in the world. Currently they are building 22 reactors, have 33 operating, plan to build 211 more, for a total of 267 reactors, 2 1/2 times more than the U.S. They are also pushing ahead developing a small modular molten salt reactor. The money for the current build is roughly $110 billion, and will be more than a $trillion for those planned, plus the cost of the molten salt reactors when they are built.
China can not free itself from coal for the time and even with the help of nuclear power plants. In China, not only is coal used as the basis for power generation, but almost every Chinese household north of the winter 15 degree isotherm uses coal as domestic fuel for heating. I do not know exactly how many households there are in China, but with a population estimated at half the population north of this isotherm, that’s roughly 680 million divided by 3 (ordinary Chinese family), even if you led aside the many single households, there are roughly 220 million households, most of which heat with coal. And this coal is burnt inefficiently and with the highest particulate matter. The smog in the cities comes for the most part from these private heaters.
It is the home heating coal that is the pollution source. No different than London 150 years ago. Steel and power plants can economicslly be cleaned up. Not households and apartment buildings.
Hmm… So China can burn all the coal it wants to maintain social stability!! Just as long as they invest internationally in greenness things. Everybody else’s social stability can be sacrificed. And the greeness leadership thing? Oh yeah, supply the cashflow that was cutoff by the US to the Gang Green! Oh, and the planet? Don’t worry, with the cash restored we can work miracles.
“To assume a real leadership role, China needs not only to fulfil its Paris pledges“. There are no Paris pledges for China to fulfil. All the pledges were made by others. China only pledged to review its “carbon” after 2030.
Almost perfectly stated, Mike Jonas.
China promised to continue expanding their coal use and coal plants until 2030; after which, they’ll review their needs.
It appears that yet another press release news hound has not bothered to read the documents he writes about.
Ignorance multiplied through misinformation fed to his readers.
No wonder, they’re delusional.
St Gore bought his ‘offsets’ from his own ‘offset’ business. So yes China could this approach , indeed you could say they already ‘claim much and nothing’