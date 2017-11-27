Paris Agreement Architect Calls the End of Coal – in the Middle of a Coal Rush

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Former UNFCCC secretary Christiana Figueres, architect of the Paris Agreement, has called Australia’s planned giant new coal mine a “Kodak moment”, a doomed investment in a superseded technology, right in the middle of an unprecedented global rush to new coal capacity.
The ‘Kodak moment’ for coal, and why the Adani mine could be a financial disaster
The World Today By Stephen Long
The woman who led the world to a global climate change agreement has a message for Australia: “You really do have to see that we are at the Kodak moment for coal.”
Christiana Figueres, until last year the executive director of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, doesn’t mean happy snaps for the family album.
Rather, the decimation of the once dominant photographic company Kodak by digital change — in the same way that coal-fired power is being eclipsed by renewable energy.
She hopes to see coal, like those sentimental moments in time captured in photographs, confined to history — with the world remembering the contribution the fossil fuel has made to human development, while recognising the need to retire it as a fuel source because of its contribution to global warming.
And, she says, it’s happening.
“The fact is that we are already seeing the decline of coal, we are seeing more and more countries phasing out of coal,” Ms Figueres, who is based in London, told the ABC.
“We just had 25 countries come together [at the latest international climate change talks] in Bonn to say that they are moving out of coal in the short term.
“That does not include Australia or India or China, but you can begin to see the trend.
“India is headed for peaking its coal consumption by the year 2027.”
…
Read more: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-27/the-kodak-moment-for-coal,-and-why-adani-could-be-a-disaster/9197134
Back in the real world, even green Europe is finally tiring of the expense and empty promises of the renewables industry (h/t Benny Peiser);
Spain resists coal phase-out
By Aline Robert
The Spanish government is challenging a decision by its main electricity provider to shut down two coal-fired power plants. An attitude that contravenes the Paris Agreement on climate change. EURACTIV France reports.
The Spanish government has engaged in a strange stand-off over Iberdrola’s plan to phase out coal, announced at climate talks in Bonn last week. The company’s CEO, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, pledged to close Iberdola’s coal power plants, including the two Spanish power stations, in Lada in Asturias and Velilla, in the autonomous community of Castilla y Leon.
The Spanish company’s plan is to become carbon neutral by 2050, with a 50% reduction of its emissions in 2030 compared to 2007, and investments of €85 billion in renewables in total.
Electricity utility Iberdola is directing 42% of new investments into networks, hoping to reap the benefits of an economy-wide electrification process currently underway in Europe and across the world, a senior company executive has told EURACTIV.
However, rather than encourage the country’s biggest electricity provider, the energy ministry drafted a decree on the procedure of closure of energy facilities, which poses new and very restrictive conditions to close an electricity production site: a site cannot be closed if it is profitable, or if its closure is a threat to the security of supply, or if the prices of electricity may climb.
…
Read more: http://www.euractiv.com/section/energy/news/spain-resists-coal-phase-out/
Germany meanwhile is clear felling protected ancient forests to dig up more coal (h/t Benny Peiser).
German court: Ancient forest can be cleared for coal mine
By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
BERLIN — Nov 24, 2017, 11:21 AM ET
A court in western Germany says an ancient forest near the Belgian border can be chopped down to make way for a coal strip mine.
Cologne’s administrative court ruled Friday against a legal complaint brought by the environmental group BUND that wanted to halt the clearance of much of the Hambach forest.
…
Read more: http://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/german-court-ancient-forest-cleared-coal-mine-51362826
Sadly the German article does not detail whether the remains of the ancient forest will be fed into Britain’s huge Drax coal and biomass generator.
And lets not ignore China’s promise to boost their coal capacity by an entire Canada worth of energy by 2020.
One day coal will be superseded; nothing lasts forever. But with formerly green Europe chopping down ancient forests and preventing plant closures to stave off energy disaster, with Asia building coal capacity as fast as they can churn out new generators, I suggest Christiana’s claim that coal is over is a little premature.
Oh Jeff, I think Ms Figueres knows exactly what a Kodak Moment is. I think she has Figuered it out that Kodak was an EVIL CORPORATION that made billions from selling a SATANIC technology that froze people’s lives in time and made prurient perverts of us all by seducing us into looking at these vile images from the past and form judgements about people and places, to think we remember history and so on.
For example, look at the photograph of Ms Figueres in her mauve jacket with her lips prsed like a cat’s sphincter to express moral superiority. I mean that’s not the real Ms Figueres! Is it?
She may understand the term, but the author of the piece, Stephen Long, obviously does not. I was always under the impression the term referred to: A “moment” that cries-out to be “captured” for posterity with photographic evidence.
Regardless of the hashed metaphor (neither are appropriate examples) Ms. Filgueres misses the point entirely.
Her advice is more akin to “If every one else is jumping off the bridge, you should too.”
Which kind of flies in the face of parental advice to adolescents against acting as stupidly as the rest of their friends. My guess is that she missed that talk with her parents.
Rocketscientist is correct: a “Kodak moment” was a marketing term used by Kodak to refer to something VERY POSITIVE. Something you wanted to memorialize and would regret not doing so (on film of course). Perhaps a birthday or anniversary. or perhaps just a small child greeting a new puppy for the first time.
“One day coal will be superseded; nothing lasts forever.”
There’s nothing sacred about coal. The stone age didn’t end because we ran out of stones.
Coal will be superseded when a ‘better technology’ comes along and makes it uneconomical. I’m pretty sure that ‘better technology’ won’t be wind and solar.
“when a ‘better technology’ comes along and makes it uneconomical”
At the moment, that is only GAS. Wind and solar need not apply.
As the price of gas prices ease upwards, coal will again surge.
Beauty of coal is that it provide plenty of atmospheric plant food,
you know, CO2, that Fundamental Building Block of ALL life on Earth.
I can see a time when thorium nuclear, or similar, is used to break down limestone to release that much needed CO2 into the atmosphere.
The trick is that it doesn’t matter to Iberdrola (a Spanish power company) if the electrical system is stable or not. They are only concerned with profits. And due to government medaling, renewables are more profitable right now. They probably even are hoping for even more government money to fix the problems that over reliance on renewables is bond to create. It is a win win for them; not so much for citizens.
No doubt you are right. And it is highly entertaining to see the Spanish government getting very obvious cold “coal”feet about this situation. They might end up having to run the energy production themselves.
25 countries have obviously figured out a way to get paid………
Technically it is a lignite mine
and closer to the Dutch border than to Belgium
Ah yes that would be the Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change who said:
“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution ”
That must be taken in the context of the stated intent of many in the IPCC and the Green blob to de-industrialise civilisation and which means a return to lifestyles of the 15th and 16th centuries.
And that needs to be thought of in the light of statements made by Maurice Strong of UNEP and the founder of the IPCC:
Strong’s statements explaining why he set up the IPCC and what it was to achieve
“In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that .. the threat of global warming.. would fit the bill…. the real enemy, then, is humanity itself….we believe humanity requires a common motivation, namely a common adversary in order to realize world government. It does not matter if this common enemy is a real one or…. one invented for the purpose.” (Maurice Strong – speech to Club of Rome – and “invented” referred specifically to ‘Global Warming’)
“Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsiblity to bring that about?” . and those encapsulate what lies behind and is the reason for ‘Global Warming / Climate Change’ .
and of course not forgetting that Climate Change’s other purpose is to redistribute global wealth and has nothing whatsoever to do with any climate change that may or may not happen on earth as another IPCC “luminary” made quite clear:
Ottmar Edenhofer, who co-chaired the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) working group on Mitigation of Climate Change from 2008 to 2015. “One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with the environmental policy anymore, with problems such as deforestation or the ozone hole …… We redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy ……….. the next world climate summit in Cancun is actually an economy summit during which the distribution of the world’s resources will be negotiated. ”
Speaking of the 16th century, she’s tilting at coal mines.
And yes, I know Don Quixote is from the 17th century, but he was a throwback.
Follow the coal …
Correct me if I’m wrong, but could the coal road perhaps lead one to China?
From the article: “I suggest Christiana’s claim that coal is over is a little premature.”
She is delusional. Wishful thinking.
One of the 25 countries that told Bonn it “would be moving out of coal in the short term” was Niue – a Pacific rock that has delicious limes and passion fruit, but alas no coal. Population of 1600, area about 100sq miles and not a member of UN (New Zealand represents it).
All 25 together currently account for less than 15% of global coal use. Does not include China, India, USA, Germany, Japan or any other major.
IEA predicts very little reduction before 2040. I bet Kodak would have loved to see figures like this.
Coal is not being eclipsed by renewable energy. Of course, that is the sound bite lie she would like the public to believe. She is attempting to create a fact-free belief for the lap-dog media to parrot. The fact is natural gas and fracking are the reasons for coal’s diminished use.
During Barack Obama’s disastrous tenure it was often noted he made statements that seemed to come from an Alternate Reality. I would suggest that Ms Figueres suffers from that same affliction. At least now Ms Figueres is no longer in a policy-relevant political position.
Joel I think that you are being a little optimistic in saying ;
– “At least now Ms Figueres is no longer in a policy-relevant political position.”-
because she now heads a Climate Change policy Group at the Lancet, which has a considerable , and justified, reputation on public health issues . They have recently started a new , open access, journal called Lancet -Planetary Health .
The first edition has the following articles :
” The transition away from coal is inevitable”
and
“Exiting the Paris climate accord: Trump administration misses the rising tide”-
http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanplh/issue/current
The editor of the journal is Raffaella Bosurgi and she clearly has an interest in the renewables sector :
To quote :
_Raffaella Bosurgi, Editor-in-Chief
I combine an MSc in Environmental Technology from Imperial College in London and a PhD in neuroscience from University College of London and University of Freiburg in Germany with a postdoctoral fellowship from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Rome.
I have many years of international experience in academia and in the biomedical publishing sector. I have previously worked for Italian energy company Enel Green Power to develop projects aimed at incentivising renewable energy projects in Italy and in developing countries.
I was a Senior Editor for The Lancet Infectious Diseases and more recently a Deputy Editor for The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology before moving on to The Lancet Planetary Health in 2016. My interests include climate change on human health; renewable energy and benefits for the health; environmental change and mental health; land use change and vector-borne disease; sustainable cities; freshwater scarcity and communicable diseases; natural disasters and human displacement_
To adopt the quote from the leader of Sinn Fein to the case of dear Christiana : “She has not gone away you know”.
“Lancet -Planetary Health”
I thought I read – not sure where or when – that should a grid powered basically by renewables fall out of sync and collapse, it was not possible to bring it back up without some form of baseload generation, be it coal, gas, nuclear, or at least hydro. If it had only a small amount of baseload available, I would have to expect that the time it would take to switch in and resync the renewable generation would be tedious and time consuming, leaving much of the grid in the dark for quite a long time. I don’t know if that is true, but it would seem if it was, a grid running off renewables would only be a temporary thing at the least, and certainly an intermittent one at worst.
Christina has gotten a little ahead of the company line. While most activist cheerleaders are careful to boast about “% growth” of that segment she forgot herself and said ” ….in the same way that coal-fired power is being eclipsed by renewable energy.”.
As a former Kodak manager I can attest that Eastman would still be a giant in the industry if digital now had the same absolute share of the photography market that renewables have of the energy market.
The fact that Eastman Kodak INVENTED digital photography did not give them any advantage in controlling the transformation to the new technology (despite major attempts to do so). In the real world it is the market (demand) that is the deciding factor. In that respect the demand for renewables (despite the IPCC and governments’ push) is nowhere close to the consumers’ pull for digital.
Every attempt I saw from Kodak to make digital cameras was a complete disaster.
Turns out almost no one is willing to pay extra for ‘green’ power when offered as an extra on a power bill. Strangely, people will vote for green power, somehow believing that it won’t cost extra, then complain about the power company ripping them off when their power bill goes up by 30% (or more).
Jeff said in part: “Every attempt I saw from Kodak to make digital cameras was a complete disaster.”
When it comes to pioneering, there is a lot like that in history: followers learning, at little cost to themselves, from mistakes of the leaders.
Mr Coal: “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated”.
Still burning luverly smokeless coal in a solid fuel burner and wondrous stuff so it is. Mind you, I missed the other “Kodak moment” too and still shoot luverly film. They will have to prise both out of my cold dead hands.
Did Ms. Figueres travel to Bonn by a sailboat?
Wait until the next big cold “snap” (2019-2020 by some predictions). If that happens you’ll see wholesale abandonment of intermittent sources. They have about 2 years to figure out a storage option and if they don’t, bye bye
Just had a thought – if people like Christiana hadn’t tried so hard to delay construction of the giant Australian Carmichael Coal Mine, maybe there would have been no need to cut down that ancient German forest.
Hardly. It’s not as if there isn’t spare capacity in existing Queensland mines.
Coal — can you dig it?
Germans love their open cast mines! I visited a big one near Leipzig in June 2016.
Whenever I think of coal I am reminded of a time when camping on an island in the Ohio River when we searched the beaches for smooth black “stones” of perfectly good, hard coal, and what a wonderful campfire it made. Coal is amazingly safe once it is out of the ground. It is reliable, needs no special storage, and can be kept indefinitely; just pile it on the ground. Coal will remain the most reliable, trustworthy, and obtainable source of energy for a very, very long time.
Steve Lohr
I’m not a God fearing man, but I find it extraordinarily coincidental that around the time the earth was at it’s coldest, and most CO2 depleted, man popped up and discovered how to control fire.
Nor do I believe that CO2 has anything significant to do with planetary warming, but it also seems extraordinarily coincidental that accidentally, haphazardly, naturally sequester CO2, was found to be the source of man’s industrial progress over the last 200 years which, again coincidentally, released tonnes of CO2 back into the atmosphere to allow plantlife to flourish, once again.
Theologically, one could perhaps argue that God screwed up on a couple of occasions before anointing man as the planets saviour. Or at least, his latest attempt.
I wonder how well that fits with Biblical teachings.
It could almost make us all convert to religion were it seriously considered. Perhaps that’s the old man’s plan.
“coal-fired power is being eclipsed by renewable energy.” says Stephen Long.
according to BP 2016 energy report global production: (took me 2 seconds to google this)
renewables was about 1%
coal was about 30%
Stephen Long is either a terrible reporter who can’t perform the most basic tasks pertinent to his job or he is an outright dishonest man trying to con his audience for some reason.
source: