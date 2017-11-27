From the “smoke and mirrors” department.
Two leading USA scientists have acclaimed a little known book for its ability to show everyday people, not just scientists, the wonder of the climate system and how carbon dioxide is not driving modern climate change. The accolades are from world famous physicist, Emeritus Professor William Happer (who has advised President Trump on climate change), Princeton University, and Dr Willie Soon, Senior Researcher, Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics.
The short 175 page book, titled Mirrors and Mazes: A guide through the climate debate, was written by Dr. Howard Thomas Brady, an Australian scientist who studied in the USA and went on 4 expeditions to Antarctica with the US Office of Polar Programs.
The reader is invited to enter the climate debate, likened to a twisting maze or hall of mirrors, with dead-ends, illusions, traps – that are the lies, misinformation, over-simplifications and false prophecies.
The paperback version (2nd Edition) was released earlier in March 2017, but is now being released with Happer and Soon’s recommendations on the back cover. The book is also being released for the first time as a Kindle ebook.
The recommendations are:
“Mirrors and Mazes is written for intelligent laymen who like to think for themselves. The book reviews all of the issues that touch on the current climate debate: the nature of greenhouse gases; clouds; the sun; sea level; extreme weather; polar ice; etc.
The author, Dr Howard Thomas Brady, is uniquely qualified to write this guide through the climate debate. Leaving a youthful career as a Catholic priest to pursue his fascination with science, Dr Brady made many important contributions to geology, notably in studies of Antarctica, where he did extensive fieldwork during the Ross Ice Shelf Drilling Program.
Equations are avoided, but numbers are given when essential, for example, in discussions of rising sea level, where Dr Brady is an expert. There are well-chosen illustrations and good references for those who would like to dig deeper. Dr Brady’s discussions of the complicated interplay of the climate movement with religion, politics and the media are especially insightful, perhaps because of his youthful training in theology.
I am especially fond of Mirrors and Mazes. It would be an excellent addition to the personal library of anyone who wants to understand climate facts, stripped of propaganda and emotion.”
William Happer- Cyrus Fogg Brackett Professor of Physics Emeritus, Princeton University
and also…
“Mirrors and Mazes is a beacon of light to see through the cloudy attempts to demonize CO2 as the satanic gas of our times. It is a must read and welcome contribution to the educational aspect of this hot scientific debate.”
Dr Willie Soon – Senior Researcher, Solar and Stellar Physics Division, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics
The book is available from Amazon as a Kindle eBook or as a Paperback.
About the Author
In 2011, Howard received the Alumnus Scientist of the Year Award from Northern Illinois University, for his contributions to climate science and the community. He worked in Antarctica on four mainland expeditions, under grants from the United States Office of Polar Programs.
He has published scientific articles in periodicals such as the Journal of Glaciology, Nature Magazine and Science Magazine. He also contributed to Antarctic Geoscience, a book released by the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Science in 1982.
He is a member of the Explorers Club of New York and the Australian Microscope and Microanalysis Society. In 2015, He was elected a Member of the Australian Academy of Forensic Sciences due to a lifelong interest in human error as a factor in serious accidents.
For more information visit http://www.mirrorsandmazes.com.au
18 thoughts on “Mirrors and Mazes: A guide through the climate debate”
How can it be wildly off topic? Aren’t we talking about how the alarmist view can be refuted? Let it be, and let’s hear what other people have to say!! Or is your prejudice against Nikolov and Zeller now ruling your editing?
Censorship on WUWT too? I hurled no insults and my comment was meant to provoke a response–
I want to hear why the obvious fact of the influence of planetary pressures on temperature is not a game-changer. Maybe someone can show me the light– yes, I, and others, want to learn.
Everyone complains how the skeptic view is censored? Seriously, Anthony, get a grip.
I am not a scientist to be able to accurately state what effects CO2 is having on earth. If the CO2 can be removed from the combusted fossil fuel exhaust and be transformed into useable-saleable products, then why not do so. If there is a benefit to the environment Great. There is also the Economical benefit, all the full time jobs that will be created in all the related industries..
Sid Abma
But there is NO worldwide, nation-wide, nor even region-wide MARKET for such mass of CO2 as it is found in exhaust stacks: low pressure, slightly mixed with trace contaminates and the unburned nitrogen, at low pressure and modestly high (or very high) temperatures.
Yes. Let the market decide – but NOT the worldwide government represented by eco-terrorists and academic wanna-be’s now in control of the UN/IPCC/global CAGW communities of despotic socialists. There IS NO such market globally, so – if a market exists locally, let it determine price and opportunities. But the CAGW catastrologists do not want that to be an option.
Reply to “If the CO2 can be removed from the combusted fossil fuel exhaust and be transformed into useable-saleable products, then why not do so.”
Why not? Doing so should open up a plethora of law suits for removing plant food that could feed starving people. Acting so as to apease the dumb, is a slippery slope.
Sid, I have three comments on your post: 1. What is the point of extracting some CO2 from process A just to use it in another process at point B (at some additional deadweight cost), when carbon and the oxygen are freely available anyway? 2. There is no economic benefit if the cost of doing so outweighs the benefit, e.g. the so-called ‘clean coal’ technology which increases the cost of coal-fired electricity by at least 30%, for a minuscule reduction in a trace gas called CO2. 3. If CO2 does not cause ‘global warming’, and the world is a better place with more CO2 (due to faster plant growth and therefore higher crop yields), why should anyone care about CO2 ’emissions’?
oh man. you propose to spend money to remove co2 from combustion of carbon?
and then you propose to sell it in a market where it’s already abundant to be re-emitted?
and you propose there may be some benefit to the environment from starving all plant life?
and somehow you imagine people employed in useless activities is a virtue?
cuz dying a slow stupid death is such a great idea? cut to the chase, man! why wait?
Am going to buy the kindle version now. Will get back after reading it.
Me too …
CAGW is a huge edifice and there are many angles of attack because there it has many flaws. The only way the alarmists can sustain the illusion is by snowing us with word salad.
When we demand answers for the obvious simple questions, the bull crap becomes obvious. The answers always follow the formula: bull crap baffles brains.
This book will resonate with many people and they will become skeptics. The joy of a relatively simple book is that people are more likely to read it.
Every skeptic has an aha moment. My own was when ‘they’ tried to erase the MWP and LIA. I didn’t need a dozen pages of equations to know that if CAGW were real, ‘they’ wouldn’t have to resort to obvious lies. Many people will find their own aha moment in Mirrors and Mazes.
Brandolini’s Law states: “The amount of energy needed to refute bullshit is an order of magnitude bigger than to produce it.”
And the climate alarmists know this – it’s their #1 weapon.
Strong words Tony.
You are clearly an expert on this book so please tell us which parts of the author’s analysis you find fault with and can disprove.
It is always possible to see that someone has lost the argument on a discussion board, as they lapse into insults and ad hominems.
Worshipping experts is dangerous. They are more likely to lead you astray than help you.
Since we’re talking about scientific experts, let’s start with the fact that most published research findings are false. This is most starkly obvious for pharmaceutical research because drug companies try to reproduce and replicate the research as a first step in creating new drugs. link Drug companies point out that as much as 90% of published research findings are wrong and in many cases, the original authors can’t even reproduce their own experiments.
John Ioannidis points out that there is evidence that most research findings in all scientific fields is wrong. link
In face of the above damning evidence, what makes you think climate scientists are worth our respect and trust. I can tell you that Dr. Michael Mann has earned my distrust and disrespect.
As Ioannidis says:
In climate science, that sums it up in spades. Given the circumstances, I prefer to think for myself.
Here is a pretty concise set of arguments:
How to Discuss Global Warming with a “Climate Alarmist.” Scientific Talking Points to Win the Debate.
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2017/01/16/how-to-discuss-global-warming-with-a-climate-alarmist-scientific-talking-points-to-win-the-debate/
For those interested, the book is available for Kindle. Just search the title on Amazon.