A Green Tries to Defend Eco-Terrorism

Emily Johnston, who admitted shutting down 5 pipelines last year with the help of four friends, has finally found a judge willing to hear her “necessity defence”.
I shut down an oil pipeline – because climate change is a ticking bomb
Emily Johnston
Friday 24 November 2017 20.00 AEDT
Normal methods of political action and protest are simply not working. If we don’t reduce emissions boldly and fast, that’s genocide.
Alittle over a year ago, four friends and I shut down all five pipelines carrying tar sands crude oil into the United States by using emergency shut-off valves. As recent months have made clear, climate change is not only an imminent threat; it is an existing catastrophe. It’s going to get worse, and tar sands oil—the dirtiest oil on Earth—is one of the reasons.
We did this very, very carefully—after talking to pipeline engineers, and doing our own research. Before we touched a thing, we called the pipeline companies twice to warn them, and let them turn off the pipelines themselves if they thought that was better; all of them did so.
We knew we were at risk for years in prison. But the nation needs to wake up nowto what’s coming our way if we don’t reduce emissions boldly and fast; business as usual is now genocidal.
In shutting off the pipelines, we hoped to be part of that wake-up, to put ourselves in legal jeopardy in order to state dramatically and unambiguously that normal methods of political action and protest are simply not working with anywhere near the speed that we need them to.
…
Three of our trials (which are in four states) had already rejected the use of the necessity defense. In North Dakota, the judge said essentially “I’m not going to let you put US energy policy on trial”. But recently, I and the other Minnesota defendants were finally granted it.
…
I was struck by the North Dakota judge’s implicit understanding that letting science be spoken in her courtroom would have had the effect of putting energy policy on trial—of reversing, in effect, who was the defendant, and who the prosecutor.
…
According to a progressive news outlet, the Minnesota judge who allowed the presentation of the “necessity defence” is Judge Robert Tiffany.
The FBI defines eco-terrorism as “…the use or threatened use of violence of a criminal nature against innocent victims or property by an environmentally-oriented, subnational group for environmental-political reasons, or aimed at an audience beyond the target, often of a symbolic nature.”.
Emily claims she and her friends took every step possible to avoid risk to life. But what she did was risky and irresponsible.
Any slip-up by pumping companies scrambling to respond to her abrupt closure of emergency valves, of pipes carrying vast quantities of flammable liquids, could have caused a rupture or worse. A moving column of thousands of tons of flammable liquid can deliver a tremendous hammer blow against vulnerable infrastructure if its transit is not carefully managed.
Crews distracted by her and her friends irresponsible antics might not have noticed another emergency developing elsewhere in the system. Even though on this occasion everything ended without further mishap, Emily and her friends were responsible for a period of significantly heightened risk.
As for Emily’s claimed justification for her actions, what an ego. There was no immediate threat to life. Emily and her eco-terrorist friends don’t get to decide what is legal, the representatives elected by the people have that responsibility. By leading an attack on vital infrastructure, Emily and her friends tried to usurp everyone elses rights.
I have never called for or led direct action against renewable infrastructure, despite my belief that renewable infrastructure causes tremendous long term harm, because unlike Emily I don’t believe I have a general right to deprive others of their rights. In any case, wind turbines in particular have an entertaining habit of destroying themselves.
One thing for sure. If Emily and her friends are not punished for their irresponsibility, others will be inspired to copy her actions. The next group of clowns who decide to attack vital energy infrastructure might be less careful, or less lucky. People will die unless this craziness is stopped.
38 thoughts on “A Green Tries to Defend Eco-Terrorism”
Hmmmmn. There is a number of people I don’t like, but I’m quite sure that arguing that the world can be demonstrated to be a better place without them is not a valid defence in a courtroom
Is this clown an expert on ‘climate change’ and its consequences?
No, she appears to be a poet and a ‘climate’ activist, whatever that is.
There are a lot of Emily Johnstons in the country but I believe this is the one that the article is about. And, yes, it does appear in her picture that her hair is at least near-blond enough for her to qualify.
You don’t need to be. The defense is open to someone who honestly believes that what they are doing is for the greater good. That does NOT have to be an accurate belief – merely honestly held by the perpetrator…
Sorry but fail, believing something does not give you legal recource for illegal actions.
It would be on her and her friend to show the harm they thought they were preventing by shutting down the pipelines, and that is in all honesty not possible. What danger to the planet would have occurred from the pipelines being on for the short time they were off.
In short, they have no defence, and they used terror to force the companies emplpyees to do the bidding of the eco terrorists otherwise disaster might have been the outcome of not following the demands of the eco terrorists.
In my opinion, the best these cretins can hope for is slight mitigation. They are danderous people, and should be charged to the full extent of the law
*Dangerous
Self centered ego maniacs willing to cause risk of disaster to action out their beliefs and using fear or terror to force others to act on their illegal demands.
The book should be thrown at them, they are a danger to society.
Climate this time, what’s next? Also, a poet interfering in pilelines?
You legally cannot do anything like that without certified qualifications, and permission, theses people had neither
…Sorry but fail, believing something does not give you legal recource (sic) for illegal actions….
Sorry but double-fail – in UK law (which is what I was talking about) it DOES.
Sec 5 Criminal Damage Act 1971 states – I quote para 2:
(2)A person charged with an offence to which this section applies, shall, whether or not he would be treated for the purposes of this Act as having a lawful excuse apart from this subsection, be treated for those purposes as having a lawful excuse—
(a)if at the time of the act or acts alleged to constitute the offence he believed that the person or persons whom he believed to be entitled to consent to the destruction of or damage to the property in question had so consented, or would have so consented to it if he or they had known of the destruction or damage and its circumstances; or
(b)if he destroyed or damaged or threatened to destroy or damage the property in question or, in the case of a charge of an offence under section 3 above, intended to use or cause or permit the use of something to destroy or damage it, in order to protect property belonging to himself or another or a right or interest in property which was or which he believed to be vested in himself or another, and at the time of the act or acts alleged to constitute the offence he believed—
(i)that the property, right or interest was in immediate need of protection; and
(ii)that the means of protection adopted or proposed to be adopted were or would be reasonable having regard to all the circumstances.
You can see that 2(b) allows someone to, for instance, destroy or damage a pipeline if they believe that the pipeline endangered the environment, and that the action taken was reasonable. In this case the action taken is the minimum required to stop the pipeline operating, so the ‘reasonableness’ requirement can be held to be satisfied.
I don’t know what US law states, but, given teh similarity between the two jurisdictions, I would be surprised if it did not say something similar.
Necessity (criminal law)
The defendant isn’t going to be able to argue that shutting down one pipeline will save the world from catastrophic anthropogenic global warming. The necessity defence requires that the danger be imminent. She would have to be able to say, ‘We’re all going to die unless I shut down this pipeline right now.’
Shutting down the pipeline was a political act and that is explicitly excluded for necessity defence in America.
Having said the above, never bet on the outcome of a court case. Sometimes even the judges get it wrong, which is why we have appeals. :-)
Perhaps the eco-terrorists should be ‘locked-on’ to local infrastructure.
And left there.
I’m still looking for this “climate change” those people are on about. All I’ve seen are hot, dry, places having a bit of drought, which is always wiped out by rains a few seasons down the road, and a few low-lying places subject to erosion and subsidence having a bit of land loss.
Where, exactly, is it that “climate change is not only an imminent threat; it is an existing catastrophe”? I just don’t see it.
Questions for emily:
Did you walk to the sites in question?
Did you use tools not manufactured through use of mined metals or fossil-fuel-connected in any way?
Did you alert the communities which were threatened by your actions?
Did you alert the hospitals, fire-fighters and other authorities in the areas that were threatened by your actions?
Do your children walk to school?
Do your children have access to plentiful energy to keep warm in the winter, cool in the summer?
There’s lots more, but let’s hear the answers to those questions first.
All good points, these people are dangerous. This was not a team of pipeline engineers, she is a poet lol
A “poet” that used terror to force other people to carry out her ideologically unscientifically supported demands. Terrorism
Miss (I presume) Emily Johnston should come over to the UK.
Over here the law on criminal damage also contains the ‘necessity’ get-out clause, intended to allow people, for instance, to break down the door of a burning house in order to rescue someone.
The clause recognises that, in case of an emergency, there may not be time to determine a precise ‘minimum’ damage to someone else’s property which is justified by necessity, and allows the defence that the putative rescuer ‘considered that it was necessary at the time’ as a justification. The only requirement, therefore, is that you felt that it was an emergency situation, and that you felt that there was no other option. Recently several Quaker demonstrators were found not guilty of criminal damage after breaking into a factory to damage fighter aircraft being made for Saudi Arabia
In light of what you posted here I would have to ask: can she (emily) prove it was enough of an emergency to risk disrupting a community which might have been in the midst of (or perhaps her actions would have even Caused) a major medical emergency?
ClimateOtter
Isn’t the pipeline for crude tar sands oil, destined for a refinery? Happy to be contradicted.
Yes, but that does not preclude the possibility that there is a community ‘downstream’ of the potential disaster she could have caused.
She does not have to.
I am quoting UK law, but I would be surprised if US law did not have a similar provision. Here is Sec 5 Criminal Damage Act 1971 states – I quote para 2:
(2)A person charged with an offence to which this section applies, shall, whether or not he would be treated for the purposes of this Act as having a lawful excuse apart from this subsection, be treated for those purposes as having a lawful excuse—
(a)if at the time of the act or acts alleged to constitute the offence he believed that the person or persons whom he believed to be entitled to consent to the destruction of or damage to the property in question had so consented, or would have so consented to it if he or they had known of the destruction or damage and its circumstances; or
(b)if he destroyed or damaged or threatened to destroy or damage the property in question or, in the case of a charge of an offence under section 3 above, intended to use or cause or permit the use of something to destroy or damage it, in order to protect property belonging to himself or another or a right or interest in property which was or which he believed to be vested in himself or another, and at the time of the act or acts alleged to constitute the offence he believed—
(i)that the property, right or interest was in immediate need of protection; and
(ii)that the means of protection adopted or proposed to be adopted were or would be reasonable having regard to all the circumstances.
You will see that it is a defence against the charge of criminal damage to show that the accused:
1 – believed that property was in immediate need of protection (in this case the ‘environment’, from a pipeline.
2 – believed that the action taken was reasonable.
You will see that there is NO requirement that the property really WAS in need of protection, or that the action taken WAS reasonable – we are only concerned with the belief in the mind of the accused at the time of the offence.
This clause is intended to be used for circumstances like breaking down a door of a burning house to rescue someone – you may make a mistake and break the wrong door, or not need to break it, but if you are ‘acting in good faith that is a defence. Perhaps opening the door may cause some other worse problem – again not a problem, so long as you were acting in good faith.
Perhaps the law ought to be changed, but that is the way it stands at the moment…
How come they never start by shutting off their own natural gas heating, electricity or going without vehicle transportation. If they want to lead so badly, why not make an example for everyone else.
Are they really saying they want the government to force “you and everyone else” to stop using energy or something of the kind. That is the only end-game where we stop using fossil fuels. After that comes some type of implosion of society and some real stone age stuff.
But they aren’t thinking that far ahead. They just want to “virtue signal” to whomever will listen and later tell them how proud they are of them. Track down Emily and tell her how proud you would be of her if she shut her own electricity off.
She will claim that all her electricity is green in colour. She will have a demon that only allows green electrons to enter her house.
I’ve often wondered what those Green Demons do when there aren’t enough green electrons to go round.
That is truly the vicious element to people like Al Gore’s apocalyptic rhetoric, that yahoos like Emily will take him seriously as to the risk, and take action. Gore was a major party candidate for President, and shows as little regard for the consequences of his preaching as he did for the science.
“We did this very, very carefully—after talking to pipeline engineers”
Who doubtless told you to eff off. If not, they should be jailed as well.
“and doing our own research”
I have done years of ‘research’ into climate change and I still don’t understand an effing thing. But evidently it qualifies me to determine the fate of the planet.
OK then, here goes; forget climate change and lets get on with our lives.
There you are folks, problem solved.
I agree with you hotspot. After studying this field for over 10 years i’ve concluded I’m more confused than ever.
WHAT!!!!!?????
Did I hear someone say “Don’t listen to the sweaty sock, he’s mad, it’s just not that simple”?
Correct.
Surely an appropriate punishment would be to require her to give up anything and everything that is made with or from fossil fuels and delivered by fossil fuel using vehicles. She would probably be naked – an awful lot of modern clothing is made from non-natural fabrics. No renewables, after all they cannot produce themselves but require base load power to provide the smelting etc necessary to make solar panels and wind turbines. No food except what she can grow, after all its delivered in nasty trucks using fossil fuels. No phones, guess what, non-renewables in them too and high energy components. Can’t travel anywhere except by walking or perhaps she can persuade someone to give her a horse. A bit of reality for this dimwit would do wonders.
Unfortunately the hypocrisy amongst these idiots is too strong. Look at Gore with his mansion, diCaprio, with his private jet. Do as I say not as i do, is the mantra that these people support, they clearly aren’t the most logical bunch!
If she is going to employ a ‘necessity defense’ isn’t it an opportunity for the prosecution to open up a requirement for evidence of the ‘necessity’. Finally get to challenge some of this nonsense.
No. Interestingly, the necessity does NOT have to be proven. All that needs to be proven is that she BELIEVED there to be a necessity at the time.,….
Violent religious fundamentalists always feel justified in their actions.
After all, they are enlightened.
Echo Terrorist, !!! Same laws apply as the bomb maker.
It is vandalism of someone else’s property, it breaks the laws that ensure we continue to be a civilised society. They should be prosecuted and if the prosecution is successful should be made to pay compensation to repair the damage and loss of income to the owners of the pipeline and the refinery.If they get away with this crime then it will be an open invitation for others to do the same.
Surely, Emily is not wanting to be an example of a law abiding citizen. If a judge lets this sort stand, would they not “un” inhibit those who see her example as a way to “correct” others of their misguided ways? We each could interrupt the flow of progress from any windmill or solar manufacture, safely?
Let Miss Emily be careful of what sort the example she desires to be. Justice should fall on her head.
The very interesting thing here is something common to a lot of these explanations. Emily does not explain what effect her actions would have on global warming.
Imagine, we are in front of some disaster, it could be a fire or a flood. And we do something criminal and irrelevant, like break into a liquor store and knock back a few. When it comes to trial we explain, yes, but we were concerned about the fire, that is why we did it.
The court says, fine, but your actions had no effect on the fire. Tell me again why you did it.
In the same way, we have to ask Emily, if you are concerned about global warming, why did you not do something effective? Turning off the pipes had and could have no effect whatever on global warming.
The interesting thing is the propensity of the climatist fraternity for doing and advocating things which are, in their own terms, totally ineffective. If Emily was really concerned about global emissions, which are what is supposed to be driving global warming, she would have been demonstrating outside the Chinese Embassy. China is the world’s largest polluter, and could really make reductions in the tonnage of global emissions. Or she would have pressed for hard targets in Paris, and would be over there in Bonn, lobbying for hard reduction targets on China, India, Indonesia and so on.
I have reluctantly over years of observing this stuff come to the conclusion that no-one actually believes any of it. They have different agendas which are served by advocating some actions. Sometimes, much of the time, they do not want to see what they advocate implemented, because its advocacy is a pretext for radicalisation. As Alinsky understood, as an activist the last thing you want is for your demands to be met.
The second reason for the demands is that they have a material effect which is desired. We need to examine the possibility that the real motivation for the demands is the effect they would have if granted. So, take Paris, what would be the effects of implementing an agreement which allows the rest of the world, and particularly China, to emit as much as they want, while Europe and the US accept hard targets to reduce?
Then ask who would pay people to advocate that.
Every now and again Greenpeace and friends commit similar criminal damage in the UK. If they actually get brought before a judge at all, never mind a dim one, the BBC et al usually treat them like some kind of latter day Robin Hood.
They never seem to ask themselves where such tolerance of political violence can lead to.
But what you have to ask, to get to the deep point at issue here, is what effect they thought their actions would have on the subject that allegedly motivated them.
This is when you find that they are not doing it to tackle global warming. They are doing it to stage an event they can organize around.
The argument, we are doing this stuff because we are worried about global warming, it falls at the first fence. In that case do something effective about global warming. Actually, what you are doing is criminal damage in pursuit of organizing a political party.
Now, there is no way that can be defended. Why not criminal damage to promote anything at all, if that is a valid defence.
Life is a breeze for the dogmatists of the world. They can just be true believers in whatever they wish to believe and have no need to expend the time and energy to learn how anything actually works.
How many of the dogmatists do you reckon understand that without electricity from fossil fuels, nuclear and hydro to power tax-paying productive economic endeavors there would be no money for governments to use to subsidize the so-called “renewables?”
Emily Johnston manifests the fact that many of the climate fruitcakes are anxiety-disordered latent dictators. Given half a chance, they’ll order the rest of us to start goose-stepping.
“The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule.”
– H. L. Mencken