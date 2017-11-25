Dark matter and dark energy: Do they really exist?

From the University of Geneva and the “soon we’ll have ‘dark climate’ as a way of explaining the pause” department comes this bit of science which is fascinating, but like future climate predictions, is only as good as the assumptions and input to the model he created. Still, I trust astronomers more than I trust climate scientists, because they don’t have that “save the planet” paradigm going on.
A University of Geneva researcher has recently shown that the accelerating expansion of the universe and the movement of the stars in the galaxies can be explained without drawing on the concepts of dark matter and dark energy
For close on a century, researchers have hypothesised that the universe contains more matter than can be directly observed, known as “dark matter”. They have also posited the existence of a “dark energy” that is more powerful than gravitational attraction. These two hypotheses, it has been argued, account for the movement of stars in galaxies and for the accelerating expansion of the universe respectively. But – according to a researcher at the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland – these concepts may be no longer valid: the phenomena they are supposed to describe can be demonstrated without them. This research, which is published in The Astrophysical Journal, exploits a new theoretical model based on the scale invariance of the empty space, potentially solving two of astronomy’s greatest mysteries.
In 1933, the Swiss astronomer Fritz Zwicky made a discovery that left the world speechless: there was, claimed Zwicky, substantially more matter in the universe than we can actually see. Astronomers called this unknown matter “dark matter”, a concept that was to take on yet more importance in the 1970s, when the US astronomer Vera Rubin called on this enigmatic matter to explain the movements and speed of the stars. Scientists have subsequently devoted considerable resources to identifying dark matter – in space, on the ground and even at CERN – but without success. In 1998 there was a second thunderclap: a team of Australian and US astrophysicists discovered the acceleration of the expansion of the universe, earning them the Nobel Prize for physics in 2011. However, in spite of the enormous resources that have been implemented, no theory or observation has been able to define this black energy that is allegedly stronger than Newton’s gravitational attraction. In short, black matter and dark energy are two mysteries that have had astronomers stumped for over 80 years and 20 years respectively.
A new model based on the scale invariance of the empty space
The way we represent the universe and its history are described by Einstein’s equations of general relativity, Newton’s universal gravitation and quantum mechanics. The model-consensus at present is that of a big bang followed by an expansion. “In this model, there is a starting hypothesis that hasn’t been taken into account, in my opinion”, says André Maeder, honorary professor in the Department of Astronomy in UNIGE’s Faculty of Science. “By that I mean the scale invariance of the empty space; in other words, the empty space and its properties do not change following a dilatation or contraction.” The empty space plays a primordial role in Einstein’s equations as it operates in a quantity known as a “cosmological constant”, and the resulting universe model depends on it. Based on this hypothesis, Maeder is now re-examining the model of the universe, pointing out that the scale invariance of the empty space is also present in the fundamental theory of electromagnetism.
Do we finally have an explanation for the expansion of the universe and the speed of the galaxies?
When Maeder carried out cosmological tests on his new model, he found that it matched the observations. He also found that the model predicts the accelerated expansion of the universe without having to factor in any particle or dark energy. In short, it appears that dark energy may not actually exist since the acceleration of the expansion is contained in the equations of the physics.
In a second stage, Maeder focused on Newton’s law, a specific instance of the equations of general relativity. The law is also slightly modified when the model incorporates Maeder’s new hypothesis. Indeed, it contains a very small outward acceleration term, which is particularly significant at low densities. This amended law, when applied to clusters of galaxies, leads to masses of clusters in line with that of visible matter (contrary to what Zwicky argued in 1933): this means that no dark matter is needed to explain the high speeds of the galaxies in the clusters. A second test demonstrated that this law also predicts the high speeds reached by the stars in the outer regions of the galaxies (as Rubin had observed), without having to turn to dark matter to describe them. Finally, a third test looked at the dispersion of the speeds of the stars oscillating around the plane of the Milky Way. This dispersion, which increases with the age of the relevant stars, can be explained very well using the invariant empty space hypothesis, while there was before no agreement on the origin of this effect.
Maeder’s discovery paves the way for a new conception of astronomy, one that will raise questions and generate controversy. “The announcement of this model, which at last solves two of astronomy’s greatest mysteries, remains true to the spirit of science: nothing can ever be taken for granted, not in terms of experience, observation or the reasoning of human beings”, conclued André Maeder.
135 thoughts on “Dark matter and dark energy: Do they really exist?”
I proposed Dark Enthalpy over 8 years ago.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/06/10/quote-of-the-week-9-negative-thermometers/comment-page-1/#comment-142984
(my previous screen name)
ah yes, so you did. I remember now.
The standard model actually has more fudges than Climate Science.
This is not the first guy to question it.
Not even the first here at WUWT this week.
I expressed by doubts about these ad hoc made up stuffs a few days ago, for the twelfth or so time.
In fact I had my doubts about each of these the first time I heard of them.
It seems they were invented almost as soon as a mystery appeared to have reared it’s head, and no one who tried to talk the science down off the ledge has been given any heed whatsoever.
History has a lot of examples of things that were invented to explain something that was mysterious.
Phlogiston anyone?
Epicycles?
Goes on, and the beat goes on…
Physicists have been trying to get rid of dark energy and dark matter since the two were theorized. So far, they have passed every test of their existence (though every test of their nature has basically come up null).
If you need to believe in fairies at the bottom of you garden to make your equations work , you probably need to think again. This is such an obvious frig factor that it is an embarrassment that it has been seriously considered for so long.
This new approach looks promising.
Count to 10.
I am not a cosmologist by training, but I now a few things.
I am not even a theoretical physicist, but again, I know a few things.
I suppose I dowsed out that stink in these ideas (i.e. I intuited them) without being able to argue with the people who have spent their lives learning all of the nuances of the cosmological orthodoxy.
Judging by the comments here from people I know are smart, I am not the only one.
But I cannot argue with you at your level of acumen on the subject.
I just know what I see and think.
Link: https://arxiv.org/pdf/1710.11425.pdf
Thanks
Take it from this astrophysicist that the answer is most likely: no. ‘Dark this or that’ is very much like the old trick of the religious to call what is not understood ‘god’ or the work of similar. To me it’s a clear example of an delusion. Since its postulation nothing has been illucidated about the subjects of the idea. It is like climate models which range of predictions has not changed over the past 4 decades whereas a real development of understanding would have reduced it when models are converging on, forgive me, a consensus.
In this case, I would say the opposite is true. Any theory lacking dark matter is ruled out by the bullet cluster, and ignoring that is a delusion.
Which, of course doesn’t mean that “WIMPs and cosmological constant” is the right answer, but the entire community is trying to figure out a way to falsify that (notably different than the climatology community).
I appreciate what you say, but am not convinced. As you say a test to falsify is still missing. However, the gist of this paper is that the dark matter hypothesis is not needed as the phenomena it seeks to explain arise from the idea of scale symmetry. Isn’t the task then to investigate if the bullet cluster cannot be explained by this new idea as an attempt to falsify this one? I’m sure there is an interesting paper in it.
It’s really the authors responsibility to work out any inconsistencies with observations before publishing.
Did Einstein work out all of the inconsistencies before he published?
Oh look, an anti-religious bigot. You hardly ever see them.
Of course, without a creator, you’re left adhering to Forrest Gump Theology: For no particular reason, everything came from nothing. Then, for no particular reason, some of that random meaningless gunk started organizing with greater and greater complexity, till, for no particular reason, intelligent life emerged. Then, for no particular reason, that intelligent life started to make up reasons for everything that happened for no particular reason.
Replacing the mantra “for no particular reason” with “God’s will” does make it any more meaningful or valid.
There is no philosophical difference between “big bang” and “in the beginning”. Neither explain anything. Take your choice.
There appears to be something magic,omnipresent force throughout the universe. We can’t see it but we “know” it’s there.
Some call it God, others call it dark energy. Both deride the other for being for having understood nothing.
Greg on November 25, 2017 at 11:28 am
To believe that everything came from nothing you must believe in an incredible number of fortuitous, lucky accidents, of which if any were even slightly different then life would be impossible. To believe in a creator means you believe in a single “lucky accident”. I submit William of Ockham’s razor into evidence.
The Big Bang Theory doesn’t say that something came from nothing. It says that all mass and energy were concentrated in a hot, dense singularity, which then began expanding.
Unlike the God Hypothesis, for which there is no evidence and which can’t explain anything, the Big Bang Theory is supported by actual evidence, ie scientific observations of the universe, and is subject to being tested and found false or confirmed. God, not so much. As in, not at all.
Which of course is the way God wants it.
Ed,
“Take it from this astrophysicist that the answer is most likely: no. ‘Dark this or that’ is very much like the old trick of the religious to call what is not understood ‘god’ or the work of similar.”
Sir, it seems to me that this is a “trick” of the “Naturalism only” clan . . conjuring up unobserved (supernatural) stuff like dark matter, dark energy, Ort clouds, gazillions of other universes, gazillions of other creature lines, mysterious . . forces? that preserved “soft tissue” in skeletons ostensibly two hundred million years old, etc, to avoid facing the potential that it was hasty (and unscientific) to rule out God in advance.
John,
Science is necessarily naturalistic. None of the hypothesized phenomena you mention is supernatural. In the case of the Oort Cloud, there is objective evidence in the form of long period and Haley-type comets, plus many centaurs and Jupiter family comets. Dark Energy and Matter were hypothesized to explain observed phenomena, and have so far never been shown false. That doesn’t mean that they are the correct explanation, but science advances by making and testing hypotheses.
The preservation of soft tissue in Mesozoic fossils is likewise a totally natural phenomenon, with a naturalistic explanation, which has been understood since at least 2013.
No one rules out God. It’s just that there is no scientific evidence for such an entity. The God Hypothesis can’t make any falsifiable predictions, hence lies outside science. And, as so often noted, that’s the way it has to be in Protestant theology. If there were physical evidence of God, then of what value would faith be. So He/She/It must remain hidden.
I seem to recall it started with the idea of Uniformatarianism, and was kick started by some guys named Hutton and Lyell.
Compelling stuff.
Need a reason to throw it all out the window.
The stuff you mention did not spring out of nowhere, fully formed.
Some of the new stuff did though, that is for sure.
So, how many PhDs/PhD candidates are affected ?
None. This isn’t anything new or revolutionary, just the same exercise Cosmologists have been doing since Einstein.
11 Manhattans worth.
Yeah, but how many Hiroshimas?
That’s just re expressing dark energy as part of gravitational physics, not eliminating it. As for dark matter, that’s basically confirmed by physics of galaxy clusters and the observation of baryon oscillations (which only exist in a dark matter dominated universe).
Says who?
Says the math, basically. This isn’t a matter of “authority says so”, its a matter of following the chain of evidence, but it might take you a few years of solid study to understand all of it.
Golly, that sounds familiar…where have I heard that before…
Look more closely.
The lighter sphere is 2 MLY.
According to this chart, it appears closer to 3 mly. So, 2 mly to the edge of the gas cloud in the first picture.
It’s not “the math” , it is the underlying physical model.
“which only exist in a dark matter dominated universe”. ….. according to the current model. There may be other models where baryon oscillation occurs without the dark matter. This is NOT proof or “confirmation” , it is just another thing wrong with the current model that it needs the frig factors to explain baryon oscillation .
Dark matter and dark energy are proposed models to explain observations. The proposition is that you need both to explain the rate of expansion of the universe relative to the amount of visible matter. Like Einstein’s cosmic constant and many other mathematical constants they are their to account for those instances when the model does not agree with observations.
Latest idea is that there is a large amount of real dark matter. Dead suns, suns that didn’t form fully, dark planets etc.
“Like Einstein’s cosmic constant and many other mathematical constants they are their to account for those instances when the model does not agree with observations.”
The technical term is ‘frig factors’.
didn’t Einstein himself say that the cosmic constant was the biggest mistake he ever made?
Do not forget about a whole bunch of neutrinos.
None of them account for it all…dark real matter is not a new idea…it was one of the first.
Toss in some MACHOS and some WIMPS and we are off to the races…
Absolutely. The baryon oscillations are simple and well-known physics:
http://www.leif.org/research/CosmicSoundWaves.pdf
Anthony: “I trust astronomers more than I trust climate scientists, because they don’t have that ‘save the planet’ paradigm going on.”
But, of course, the save-the-planet bias is not the only observable problem in academic science today. In fact, it’s one of many. And there have been many thoughtful critiques of cosmology, solar physics and astrophysics. Here’s a handful …
Parker, E. N., Reflections on Macrophysics and the Sun, Solar Physics 176: 1997, p.219-247
“It is essential in these exuberant times to pay critical attention to both the observational constraints and to the basic mathematical laws, with a clear sense of what is solid theory and what is only unsupported speculation. This seeming platitude is offered here without jest, because at the present time there are ‘theories’ –- scenarios sometimes quite detailed –- seriously and often passionately held, for almost every exotic astronomical object that is not resolved in the telescope. In contrast, the one star that can be properly resolved –- the pedestrian Sun (cf., Goldberg, 1953; Strömgren, 1953) -– exhibits a variety of phenomena that defy contemporary theoretical understanding.”
Jonathan Tennenbaum, The Crab Nebula and The Complex Domain, Executive Intelligence Review, p.22-23
“Just look at almost any research paper in astronomy, or astrophysics. What are they doing? They are interpreting evidence on the basis of existing knowledge and ‘accepted standards’ of reasoning and argument. They may come up with alternative theories, where one says it’s this, another says it’s that. They may fight over such alternative theories. But all the theories are ultimately based on the same fundamental assumptions. There’s no actual hypothesizing going on.”
Mike Disney, The Case against Cosmology, arXiv:astro-ph/0009020 v1 1 Sep.2000
“Given statements emanating from some cosmologists today one could be forgiven for assuming that the solution to some of the great problems of the subject, even ‘the origin of the Universe’ lie just around the corner. As an example of this triumphalist approach consider the following conclusion from Hu et al. [1] to a preview of the results they expect from spacecraft such as MAP and PLANCK designed to map the Cosmic Background Radiations: ‘… we will establish the cosmological model as securely as the Standard Model of elementary particles. We will then know as much, or even more, about the early Universe and its contents as we do about the fundamental constituents of matter’.
We believe the most charitable thing that can be said of such statements is that they are naive in the extreme and betray a complete lack of understanding of history, of the huge difference between an observational and an experimental science, and of the peculiar limitations of cosmology as a scientific discipline. By building up expectations that cannot be realised, such statements do a disservice not only to astronomy and to particle physics but they could ultimately do harm to the wider respect in which the whole scientific approach is held. As such, they must not go unchallenged.”
Reason in Revolt, Vol. I: Dialectical Philosophy and Modern Science, Ted Grant, Alan Woods
“We see a steadily increasing tendency towards a purely abstract theoretical approach to cosmology, based almost exclusively on mathematical calculations and relativity theory. ‘The annual number of cosmology papers published skyrocketed from 60 in 1965 to over 500 in 1980, yet this growth was almost solely in purely theoretical work: by 1980 roughly 95% of these papers were devoted to various mathematical models, such as the ‘Bianchi type XI universe.’ By the mid-seventies, cosmologists’ confidence was such that they felt able to describe in intimate detail events of the first one-hundredth second of time, several billion years ago. Theory increasingly took on the characteristic of myth-absolute, exact knowledge about events in the distant past but an increasingly hazy understanding of how they led to the cosmos we now see, and an increasing rejection of observation.’”
Halton Arp, Seeing Red, p.257
“The mission of academia should be to explore — not perpetuate myth and superstition … It is embarrassing, and by now a little boring, to constantly read announcements about ever more distant and luminous high redshift objects, blacker holes and higher and higher percentages of undetectable matter (past 90% it begins to make observations irrelevant).”
Halton Arp, What has science come to? Journal of Scientific Exploration, Vol. 14, No. 3, 2000, p.448
“Periodically there arises a messianic need to save the general public from the ignorant belief that humans were created in their present form some short time ago, say, 8,000 years or so. They should blush with shame. Their big bang cosmology, aside from a small quibble about time scales, is the most blatant form of creationism.”
Anthony L. Peratt, ‘Dean of the Plasma Dissidents’, The World & I, May 1988, p.190-197 (quoting Hannes Alfven)
“‘I was there when Abbé Georges Lemaitre first proposed this theory,’ he recalled. Lemaitre was, at the time, both a member of the Catholic hierarchy and an accomplished scientist. He said in private that this theory was a way to reconcile science with St. Thomas Aquinas’ theological dictum of creatio ex nihilo or creation out of nothing.”
The Twilight of the Scientific Age
Martín López Corredoira: Cosmologist / Astrophysicist / Philosopher / Published 50 Academic Papers, Often as Lead
“A superficial view may lead us to think that we live in the golden age of science but the fact is that the present-day results of science are mostly mean, unimportant, or just technical applications of ideas conceived in the past.”
“There are several reasons to write about this topic. First of all, because I feel that things are not as they seem, and the apparent success of scientific research in our societies, announced with a lot of ballyhoo by the mass media, does not reflect the real state of things.”
This is of course just a small sample. There are many thoughtful critiques in this area once a person looks.
Yup!
Tell it!
“The difference between observational and experimental science…”
Yes a real problem until fast computers came along to create models and simulations*. That is at least a start. They can find out with those paths (equations) that don’t agree with observation. But there are many solutions that can not be eliminated yet by observation.
*(unlike in today’s climateer science, where competing model outputs are simply compared with each other and none are rejected based on observation – they are merely tweaked on their parameterizations and put in an ensemble to make an even bigger stinkpile, the observation physical sciences compares models to real observation, and rejects it if disagrees.)
JoelOBryan wrote: “… competing model outputs are simply compared with each other and none are rejected based on observation – they are merely tweaked on their parameterizations and put in an ensemble to make an even bigger stinkpile”
Thanks for that image, Joel. That’s got to be one of the best critiques of climate science ever seen on WUWT. Not only is the stinkpile bigger, it is given credit for being more correct by way of averaging the little stinks together and obfuscating the error of each individual one.
In the non-fiction book “Seabiscuit” about the famous race horse, there’s a brilliant and hilarious description of a giant manure pile at the Tijuana race track that is carried away one night by a flash flood, bulldozing everything in it’s path on the way to the nearby coastline, which the author likened to a giant “shit Godzilla.” And now I have a new use for that much favored metaphor.
I trust astronomers and Cosmologists more than climate “scientists” because the bulk of them are willing to form new hypothesis or alter the existing one once observations or experimentation falsifies what they believed to be. Climate “scientists” on the other hand have told their story (hypothesis) and stuck with it even when observations don’t match up with what the hypothesis requires. Instead they alter older data, distort new data, or ignore observations that falsify their hypothesis. Their whole existence for the majority of them seems to be based on keeping a story that has already been proven to be fiction in the nonfiction section. IOW many more Astronomers and Cosmologists actually practice science than climate “scientists” do.
When it come to science, “nothing can ever be taken for granted…”
Even when there’s a consensus? Maybe someone should let climate alarmists know about this novel, I mean, longstanding idea of how science works. If we did science by consensus, it would get stuck in a rut and never progress beyond our current understanding. Of course, politicians often prefer it that way. They don’t like unpredictability. If you want government funding, then make sure you confirm what they already believe. Don’t upset the apple cart by making their previous public announcements and expenditures on climate change look foolish and wasteful.
In theory, nothing is taken for granted. Anything is open to question.
In reality, a lot is and should be taken for granted. I haven’t seen a lot of researchers pushing for a Classical Elements theory of matter (earth/air/fire/water) over our modern theory (hydrogen, helium, etc.).
Many, many, many things in science are solid enough to be taken for granted.
And many are not.
But you know which is which, do you?
The classical “earth, water, air, fire” description of matter works quite well as a description of the STATES of matter: solid, liquid, gas, plasma. The periodic table overlays more information to that. Then comes nuclear physics discussing the innards of the atoms, and quark physics discussing the innards of the nucleons. The original description still has its uses, as does Newtonian physics.
Sadly there is a lot of dogma and consensus in most branches of science, which does get stuck in a rut.
As the saying goes: science advances one funeral at a time.
Well, if dark matter does not exist, what other explanation for baryon oscillations is there ?
And not having an answer proves what?
That the next Einstein has not explained it to us yet, that is what.
Well it must be CO2 , what else could it be?
Here is the gas cloud surrounding the Andromeda galaxy, our nearest neighbour.
2 million light years across. Andromeda proper is just a tiny sliver in the middle.
Gravity effects only operate at the speed of light. So, the gravitational field experienced by a star in Andromeda is some combination of the gravitational field of all the other stars and dust and gas and blackholes extended out over the last 1 million years. The stars are not going to orbit the central point like the Earth orbits the Sun.
Erm, we (the Milky Way) are just 2 million LY from Andromeda, so your dotted circle subtends about a 25-degree solid angle of sky, a big chunk of sky. So your picture basically shows Local Group gas given that we and Andromeda are the two main galaxies of the group. Thus that gas is likely bound to both our galaxies, not just to Andromeda.
and many dozens and dozens of large and small satellite miniclusters, like the large and Small Magellenic Clouds around the Milk Way. Lots of flotsam.
“…just 2 million LY…”
LOL
“we (the Milky Way) are just 2 million LY from Andromeda”
Um…well…no:
That’s a lovely chart, menicholas. Get back to us when you’ve learned how to read it.
meni,
your Wiki picture does show M31 at roughly 2 Mega-Ly. So why the “no”?
I know how to read it, do you?
It is well over 2 mly, not “just” 2.
Look more closely.
The lighter sphere is 2 MLY.
According to this chart, it appears closer to 3 mly. So, 2 mly to the edge of the gas cloud in the first picture.
The official number is closer to 2.6 mly, but I think that is to the edge of M31, not center to center.
Closer to 3 than 2.
I know how to read a chart, and I recall that number from my yoot.
But the point is, I think Bill has a point, and you did not address his point but spoke around it glibly and using the wrong numbers.
“Gravity only operates at the speed of light” is essentially correct, but obfuscates some of the finer points of the gravitational field, and really says nothing about how things orbit.
Careful. It can be said that gravity is not a field but an effect of the distortion of space time by a mass or a multitude of masses.
Stephen,
you would do well to study up on Scaler Tensor Theory before making such statements.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scalar%E2%80%93tensor_theory
and Scaler Tensor Vector Gravity (STVG)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scalar%E2%80%93tensor%E2%80%93vector_gravity
“STVG has been used successfully to explain galaxy rotation curves,[3] the mass profiles of galaxy clusters,[4] gravitational lensing in the Bullet Cluster,[5] and cosmological observations[6] without the need for dark matter. “
Changes in the gravitational field propagate at the speed of light, but once established, the field operates instantly. Can’t find it now, but we had this discussion a while ago.
It seems obvious that gravity effects operate at speeds much greater than the speed of light: It takes light over 4 hours to travel from the sun to Neptune, yet they are each attracted to the other’s current position, not to where each was 4 hours earlier. If gravitational attraction worked at merely the speed of light, Neptune, and all the planets, would be accelerating and receding from the sun.
That’s why the General Relativity is a work of a genius.
When it comes to astronomy I have always thought of gravity not as a force but as a distortion of space and time. It does not travel from one body to another. It is not a tractor beam. It is already there around the existing mass which from which it originates. Thus it’s “effects” do not travel at all unless the mass moves.
That gravity works at the speed of light have been confirmed by observations. Thus, if the Sun suddenly disappeared, Earth would keep orbiting its position normally for 8.33 minutes, which is the time light takes to travel from our star to our planet, on average.
“The stars are not going to orbit the central point like the Earth orbits the Sun.” Why not? The Sun is not exactly a point. The notion of a “point” depends on scale.
Hidden assumptions are (A) that space is flat and (B) that we see it truly. If (A) is wrong, then all the calculations need to encompass cosmological curvature which removes the need for dark matter & energy. If (B) is wrong, that means that there’s a lens effect to cosmological distances which needs to be added to the equations, which once again obviates the need for dark matter & energy. What’s likely is that dark matter & energy are just artifacts of our failure to generalize enough.
The assumptions/assertions of “science” practiced outside of a limited frame of reference in time and space, is the stuff of [social/political] consensus, orthodoxy, and progressive (i.e. monotonic) belief systems. People want to believe and are prone to compromise.
It is simpler than that…an assertion was made, and everyone else just said “OK, sounds good…let’s run with it. Case closed!”
Of course, not everyone…just the people who decide whose ideas get any attention.
With improved skill, the space gaps (not time which is multidimensional) will approach a lower limit, and we will have greater confidence in our models and the signals which inspire them. Unfortunately, people like to correlate objects with images and have created a menagerie that is observed with, in their own estimation, decreasing accuracy. What should rightly be studied in the philosophical logical domain has been conflated with the scientific logical domain and so we have, among other things, prophecies of Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming, transsexual human life (as opposed to a gender spectrum and transgender characteristics), human evolution that begins and ends at the age of viability, etc.
that model doesn’t predict anything wrong about CO2, reject it.
Perhaps we should moderate our speculation until there is more than inference of processes and systems outside of our solar system. A separation of logical domains: science, philosophy, fantasy, and faith.
A second test demonstrated that this law also predicts the high speeds reached by the stars in the outer regions of the galaxies ”
Is it a Law yet? Has it passed enough rigorous tests to go from hypothesis to theory to Law?
We perceived the stars long ago and after untold millennia, invented the telescope to get a better look. Only within the past 100 or so years did we even realize that the stars are mostly organized in galaxy formations and more recently, that those galaxies are then organized in a discernible manner.
Like our early ancestors looking heavenward, we can perceive something out there, but have no instruments to help us understand what we are seeing. It may yet be some time before we have enough understanding to help us build the instrument.
This “mystery force” smells a lot like “evil spirits” might have smelled in the witch doctor days of humanity—come to think of it, we’re still in that era. As Einstein would have said, if you can’t test for it it’s not science , it’s philosophy.
The “Dark Force” is supposed to account for the accelerating expansion of the universe—a force to counter gravity, and based on the assumption that we know everything else, which is foolish. Why not simply say “We don’t know”?
Personally, I think it’s all caught up in the over-zealous celebration of “expert” opinion, and human-induced climate change and its consequences are just another manifestation of this reliance on the opinions of questionable “experts”. For me, if an expert can’t explain everything in his or her area, and show (with data) that this explanation and the predictions associated with it are right—every time—then they are not “experts”.
Why does the rate of expansion seem to be accelerating? Well, I don’t know, but if dark matter and dark energy are real then we should see this repulsive force acting in localized areas of the meta-galaxy—galaxies being torn apart, or galaxy clusters moving away from each other. It would not ONLY apply to the universe as a whole. In other words, Prove it! If you can’t prove it then it’s just another sort of religion.
“Why does the rate of expansion seem to be accelerating?”
Because of some observations of distant supernovae.
Thin evidence indeed.
It’s more than that. There is a crossing of a number of observations (CMB, supernova, galaxy clusters) that overlap in a region of parameter space that indicates dark energy.
‘Kay, got it.
Count you with the orthodoxy.
Noted.
Yes, type Ia supernova, which they assumed had very stable and predictable brightness variations. Because of that, they are often called ‘standard candles.’ However, more recent evidence indicates that they may not be as stable and predictable as assumed. If that is true, estimates of the expansion rate of the universe could be off. That, in turn, could affect theories about dark energy.
What is actually Dark matter?!!
The last time I checked, it still persist in the point of concept as “unseen” matter highly elevated to a very exotic principle of “Dark”, which at this point in time must be dealt and probably abandoned, as it being very confusing and misleading in the astrophysics proper approach in to the understanding and comprehension of what we call universe or Universe.
Simply ,, Dark matter and dark energy do not actually exist, only a propagation of an astronomical error, cosmic one, in the light models…..very weird but actually not easy to ignore anymore.
Forget about any hypothetical explanation, the data and observation at this point have no much room anymore for such as “Dark” things, as maintained by the astrophysics…..
Huge and incredibly immense errors with cosmic distances give “birth” to “Dark” things, put as simply as possible……No any hypothesis can correct that, only a new approach, as it seems to be required at this point in time may do forward with this.
Light models of the universe are in a cosmic, astronomical, mind blowing huge error….. somewhere at the reach of 40KX factor error, where K stands for “thousand” or 1000….
cheers
OMG…I think you said something I sort of agree with!
Stop the presses!
At last we sorta of in some agreement….:)
Sorry for the presses, no much help can there do, I think..
A little wordy, but what the hey.
I’m sure everyone would be rivited to learn what this error of yours is.
I have a very hard time believing any cosmological theory that requires as a foundation in its faith belief that we cannot find 85% of the matter in the universe, nor can we find a similar 80% of its energy. And the reason for such a foundation? Sorcery! (er, mathematics) incomprehensible to any but its priesthood! (Bring money.)
Define “find”. Subatomic particles aren’t directly observed either, just inferred from behavior on larger scales.
You guys are discussing impossible to solve problems. Inflation, Dark Matter, Dark Energy, Cosmic ‘Strings’, and so on are dead science.
We are on a dead path. We made a path decision 40 years ago and choice path A rather than path B.
Science gets its ‘life’ so to speak from solving problems on a live path.
If you are on a dead path, it does not matter how smart you are or how long you work on the problem. It is impossible to make any real progress. I.e. To get the breakthroughs.
Evidence that we are on the wrong path is stinky smelling ‘Ironic’ science.
If you really, really believe your path is correct and think out of the box, creating new ‘physics’ to solve the path’s problems, you will create ‘Ironic’ science.
An example of Ironic Science is changing the laws of physics to make space expand 100,000 times faster than the speed of light shortly after the hypothesized special event that created all matter and light in the universe 13.8 billion years ago.
Inflation was created as observationally the universe for some weird unexplained reason looks like an infinite time universe (it is absolutely flat and the CMB is weirdly too uniform, off by a factor of 30 compared to what the theory predicts).
The observations support the assertion that we live in a forever universe rather than a fixed time 13.8-billion-year universe. Curiously no one was looked at the forever universe problems serious which is surreal.
‘Inflation’
Inflation is the name for ‘the’ hypothesized super, super, super, special event where the hypothesized new field ‘Inflaton’ expands space at 100,000 time the speed of light.
If science is working correctly we should and did determine that there is no way to create an inflaton field to do the super, super, magical expansion.
The top theoretical physicists in the world have determined, after 20 years working away on the impossible to solve problem that:
If there was good inflation then there would also be bad inflation.
Bad inflation is the name for the super, super fast expansion of the universe which happens sometime after the first inflation event which we want to keep the big bang theory alive so there would be no place for life in the real universe where we live.
We can use evidence there is life in the universe and that path A is dead or at least very, very, ill.
http://physics.princeton.edu/~cosmo/sciam/
Nothing you wrote refutes Hubble’s observation or offers an alternate explanation on the Hubble Constant and the increasing red shift (Z) values that comes from ever more distant objects. And Gravitational lensing resulting from GR theory passes every test given it so far.
Poo poo it if you want, but without an alternative, Hubble and Einstein won’t get replaced.
Dark matter/dark energy is just something thrown in to the equations to exactly match the error in observations. How convenient, never mind that it still hasn’t been observed. It’s about time for an alternate theory to be tested.
Actually WR, from my point of view is more about “discoveries” that stand as explanation of discrepancies, more than simply as exacting matches for the errors in observation.
At least that is what NASA claim and position is in principle about Dark matter.
So you at the end may be more correct than NASA about Dark matter…:)
And maybe alternate theories may not be much of any help if alternate analytic approaches not considered…especially when data holds the clue and the meaning at some point.
cheers
Why is the speed of light so slow ?
Nobody knows.
Though, maybe what you mean to ask is “why is everything so far apart?”
Q: Why is the speed of light so slow ?
A: So that everything doesn’t happen all at once.
Good answer, good as any :)
Regarding the trust of Climate Science vs. Cosmology, I have to agree with you Anthony in a general way. Though I think that “trusting” anyone with a grant to study anything is problematic and can lead to the larger problem of interest groups using science/scientists/research to impose on all of us for the flimsiest of reasons.
IMO, it’s a problem that has reared it’s ugly head because of interest groups seeking top down control and politicians/bureaucrats/scientists feathering their own nests rather than seeing past their own self-interest.
There will be no resolution to the science funding problem until the federal budgeting process is brought to heel.
In cosmology, the effect of chasing grant money is that proposals will take an overly optimistic view of what the proposed experiment will settle or what the proposed theory overturns. Unlike climate science, there isn’t the issue of a claimed existential threat driving the money, and no threat that the collapse of the standard ( or consensus) model would turn off the money spigot. Cosmology is kind of boring in that respect: it’s sort of a very high brow form of entertainment without much hope of any real world applications.
Thanks and I think that technological spending is probably more appropriate than theoretical work. One of my favorites lately is https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Breakthrough_Starshot . Hopelessly unfeasible in any real sense, but at least work on technical innovation moves the bar however slightly. It’s better to have a tangible goal and let the theory come along for the ride (Apollo mission) than funding the theory and hoping to have technological breakthrough fall from that.
So was the theory of relativity, before the A-bomb.
The theory of Relativity was unfunded as far as I know. I assume it picked up funding once it was vetted but it was outside of academia/government funding.
I, for one, have always been a “skeptic” as far as dark energy and matter are concerned.
“Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof” and for every example supposedly “proving” dark energy or matter there is another which doesn’t.
The fact that alot of resources have been expended and found nothing suggests that whilst dark energy and matter are brilliant theories, they are not backed by observations.
Around 14 years ago I had some spare time and tried a thought experiment on the accelerated expansion of the universe, looking for a force in Newtonian physics that would illustrate a mechanism.
The first train of thought was.
Looking at the sky, what is the most energetic object visible to me?
The Sun.
Were there asymmetry in the emissions of the sun there would be a first law response.
If the sun could be induced to emit more flares/wind/plasma in one aspect over another,what would be a mechanism?
Tidal force,the tide making the material of the sun rise and redistribute according to the net vectors of gravity on the sun.
What is the gravity that affects all matter, including the sun, in the universe?
[All objects attract each other gravitationally.]
That with net vector of the centre of the universe.
As the sun rotates the side closest to the centre of the universe is proportionately raised in tide, greater than the other side.
The energy emitted from the side closest to the centre of the universe is greater than that from the opposite side.
The net force is away from the centre of the universe.
Therefore all radiative bodies in the universe have a mechanism of acceleration away from the centre of the universe.
Some thoughts.
One would expect that as the early universe fired up and the suns started to burn,the universe would accelerate more quickly.
The variations in height of the surface of the sun and any other body would be small relative to the body, induced by gravity, vectored on the centre of the universe.
Local objects in our cluster would have a greater gravitational, so tidal, effect, but the whole cluster would be affected anyway by the central gravitational force.
Any event, such as a supernova, would be slightly asymmetric to the centre of the universe.
Since the mechanism causing acceleration acts over billions of years its effect is measurable, despite its infinitesmal origin.
Carefully avoid any equations, and the Scientific American will publish you.
Is the scale issue related to gravitational lensing issues at extreme distances and time?
Gravitational lensing is nonsense. Molecular clouds create the same effect, Dark plasma can also have the same effect.
All so called lensing and warping of light can also be calculated using the mathematics to calculate refraction
Kuhn strikes again!
It’ll be interesting to follow this development.
Ive never liked the dark matter/dark energy explanations. It just sounded too much like epicycles to me. Too ungainly and ugly.
I agree…it raise more questions and presents more problems than the ones they are intended to explain.
Now Maeder can work on the ‘dark gases’: how N2 and O2 – 99% of the dry atmosphere – do not interact with electromagnetic infrared radiation, at any temperature; contradicting QM and thermodynamics.
Space-time expands faster than time, thus the recorded space-time of the Universe that we observe from within it should appear to be in a state of accelerated expansion.
There’s a strong connection between Dark Matter and the super massive black holes at the center of galaxies. Suppose galaxies exist within a tear in ‘flat’ space-time bounded by a central black hole and a complementary space-time distortion which we perceive as Dark Matter.
“There’s a strong connection between Dark Matter and the super massive black holes at the center of galaxies”
2 things created by mathematics that do not exist lol
Who has ever observed either? Not one person or instrument has ever observed a black hole or a galaxy
Observational science best evidence goes against black holes, 2 cases and some growing evidence.
1. Hydrogen cloud drifts past our alleged SM black hole in the center of the Milky way
2. and bad for relativity space-time, and black holes, stars that orbit the alleged SM black hole in the center of the Milky way do not in any way AT ALL have light distorted when they pass in close orbit, NO light distortion.
3. Growing evidence for condensed matter on our own star and if correct, it can never ever collapse into a black hole, black holes and stars are the exact same theory. (same condensed matter found on Jupiter as it happens, liquid metallic hydrogen.
*Black hole or dark matter, lol not “galaxy” :D
Mark-Helsinki,
The central black hole, while not directly viewable, the gravitational influence of a very strong distortion in space-time has been unambiguously observed in the center of nearly all galaxies, including our own. Whether it’s a black hole singularity or not, it exhibits the theoretical gravitational signature of one. Similarly, another gravitational distortion surrounding galaxies has been detected and attributed to Dark Matter. he relative amount of Dark matter is roughly proportional to the relative size of the central black hole, hence the idea that the two are primordially connected.
Gravitational lensing effects have certainly been observed consequential to black holes and Dark matter. That’s one of the ways we know they are there.
Our star will not collapse into a Black Hole, but other more massive ones can and do, moreover; this has been observed as massive super nova and was predicted by theory long before being detected, as were other non obvious prediction of GR.
That the explanation for the Universe requires something for what evidence of existence has not been found in decades is embarrassing.
André Maeder is a clear candidate for a Nobel prize.
+10
Dark Matter does not exist by the very physics that make the universe and everything in it exist.
Dark Matter does not exchange information with the physical universe around it
*100% reflective apparently (as it absorbs nothing) yet nothing it reflects can be detected
*Cannot be seen in any spectrum
*Does not physically interact with surrounding environment
*No radiation or radio active decay of any kind
*has no temperature
Bad science based on illogical mathematics
CERN also stated they found nothing in their search for this magical matter
Dark Matter is BUNK, Strange Matter is BUNK.
Does this mean we can stop cowering in the face of settled dark this and dark that science?
Don’t forget the 50 shades of grey :)
As for Black holes, lets not deny the origin of a black hole was bad mathematics
This black hole crap just ignored the falsification of it’s original evidence and just moved on as if the foundation of the whole theory is known to be complete bollocks
Both Black holes and Dark Matter were created with mathematics, they have never been observed or detected. From then to now, things have been interpreted in the context of these theories
Refraction of light is claimed to be Einstein rings caused by warped space time
Missing mass (that is not missing, no one has ever shown any matter is missing, it comes from mathematics)
Galaxy rotation \ observable (yet entirely guessed mass) are all results of mathematics, not science.
Mathematics cannot replace everything we cannot technically and logistically examine and observe, yet this is what makes up these nonsense theories.
If your theory does not make sense in plain language, the mathematics will not make sense, if you cant explain your theory in plain language you do not understand your theory
*as if the foundation of the whole theory is “NOT” known to be complete bollocks
Quick, someone tell PBS and BBC to back off the settled dark science presentations.
….productions
The Pulsar theory came from someone who just made a random guess when asked about it, everything from that point on was interpreted in the context of that guess
We now know the theory is nonsense, because they speed up and slow down and switch emission types, two things anathema to the Pulsar theory
Plus, Neutron stars cannot exist by known physics, do they invented strange matter, out of thin air
What did Hawking say, and was it Einstein too? you can’t create energy from nothing
*so, gawwwd the typos :D I suck
Theoretical astromagimagicians create energy from nothing all of the time, the biggest fallacy being the “creation from nothing” religious bunk, the Big Bang
Newton was correct, attraction only exists between 2 masses, even two atoms
Einstein claimed the gravitation field exists with no mass present and is static.
lol
Why is Einstein’s philosophical theory wrong?
Well physics is why, there can be no physically real static field if there is no matter, no masses, it means there is no physics
Pure bunk
but these theories have moved on from the bunk origins and along with dogma and denial have sent us backwards in understanding the universe.
If only Feynman was alive when Einstein was, and told him to ask stupid questions he obviously missed :D