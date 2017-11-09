FAIL: Antarctic research station wind turbine crashes, diesel to the rescue

From the ABC Australia, video follows. Proof of something we’ve always said: You need a fossil fueled backup generator for any “green”wind/solar power project.

Mawson Antarctic research station relying solely on diesel after wind turbine crashes to ground

An Australian Antarctic research station is now relying solely on diesel power generation after a wind turbine collapsed overnight.

Expeditioners at Mawson station discovered the head of the 30-metre Enercon E30 turbine had fallen to the ground about 9:00pm on Tuesday.

The Australian Antarctic Division’s general manager of support and operations, Dr Rob Wooding, said he was thankful no-one was injured in the incident.

Dr Wooding said the cause of the collapse was unclear, as weather conditions had been moderate over the last few days.

“We have no idea what the cause of it is yet,” he said.

“The winds at Mawson are always quite strong at night, so they were up to about 40 knots, but that’s not, by Mawson standards, especially strong.”

Dr Wooding said the turbine was one of two on the station, but both had been deactivated as a precaution while investigations continued.

