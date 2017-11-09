FAIL: Antarctic research station wind turbine crashes, diesel to the rescue

/ 47 mins ago November 9, 2017

From the ABC Australia, video follows. Proof of something we’ve always said: You need a fossil fueled backup generator for any “green”wind/solar power project.

Mawson Antarctic research station relying solely on diesel after wind turbine crashes to ground

By Harriet Aird

An Australian Antarctic research station is now relying solely on diesel power generation after a wind turbine collapsed overnight.

Expeditioners at Mawson station discovered the head of the 30-metre Enercon E30 turbine had fallen to the ground about 9:00pm on Tuesday.

The Australian Antarctic Division’s general manager of support and operations, Dr Rob Wooding, said he was thankful no-one was injured in the incident.

 

Dr Wooding said the cause of the collapse was unclear, as weather conditions had been moderate over the last few days.

PHOTO: The base is now operating on diesel power. (Supplied: AAD)

“We have no idea what the cause of it is yet,” he said.

“The winds at Mawson are always quite strong at night, so they were up to about 40 knots, but that’s not, by Mawson standards, especially strong.”

Dr Wooding said the turbine was one of two on the station, but both had been deactivated as a precaution while investigations continued.

Full story here

Video: 

Advertisements

Related posts

29 thoughts on “FAIL: Antarctic research station wind turbine crashes, diesel to the rescue

    • Does the wind exert less force on it when it is locked ? I doubt it , it probably has more wind resistance and more load on the support tower.

      Reply

    • The problem is that turbines become unstable when spinning beyond a certain point and start
      tearing the structure apart. Commercial turbines (and I assume this one) have brakes and above a certain turbine spin rate, stop the turbine blades. They may also rotate the turbine to present the smallest area to the wind as well, but I am not sure they also do that. When wind speeds become high and have the most energy, turbine wind fields stop producing power. Ironic, huh?

      Reply

    • It is called the precautionary principle. We don’t know why it fell off, so it could again as we do not know what to fix. Next time it falls off someone may be under it.

      Safest is deactivate and use diesel which always works.

      Reply

  2. And here we have a scene on video of an “advanced technology” which Don Quixote would feel right at home with. Anyone want to bet on the odds these guys figure out what happened ? I mean other than the fact that the turbine fell off its tower.

    Reply

  4. Remote locations would be where “green” energy probably makes the most sense. But yeah, still requires backup fossil-fuel energy.

    Reply

    • No reason for it to be a FF backup. Any back up would do. In fact they have a back up since they had two wind turbines, they just decided, illogically to lock the second one, thereby probably increasing the wind load and increasing the likelihood of breaking that one as well.

      Reply

      • Greg, at least you are cynical about the empty-mindedness of the operators of this premedieval tech. After all, the same people made the decision to set a couple up there. Oh and two windmills in the same spot aren’t really back up.

        As an engineer, I’d venture the fair probability that these two weren’t particularly designed for Antarctic temperature and wind conditions – more likely a couple of spares from South Australia with high number SAE lubrication which becomes crazy glue at – 60C. The coefficient of expansion of the bolting holding the turbine to its base may have caused shrinkage sufficient for brittle tension failure of the bolts barring, of course, some idjit going off shift with the bolts not yet tightened. In the world of the Gang Green, we are unlikely to get a report on the failure. Greens don’t like engineers very much. Besides how hard can engineering be anyway.

  6. They don’t mention that it is quite an old one, about 14 years I read some where.
    I dare say that the diesel generator is just as old.

    Reply

    • Certainly looks like rather an old design. Likely metal fatigue. Materials probably not designed for such cold conditions.

      Interesting to note the bend blade. Suggests that it is probably allow rather than fibre reinforced composites now used.

      Reply

  8. A good historical record of the ultimate demise of this modern reintroduction of a two millennium long adventure with windmills could be captured on time-lapse photography set up’s in wind farms around the world. This technology was understood by the ancients as intermittent in use for grinding grain, lifting water and the like. Water wheels were employed where continuous power was required for textile looms and the like. Today they have found for political purposes.

    Reply

  11. Wind conditions were 40 knots. “30-metre Enercon E30 turbine”, boom, pow.
    I watched the video in suspense as I saw a bird fly towards it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s