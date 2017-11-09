From the ABC Australia, video follows. Proof of something we’ve always said: You need a fossil fueled backup generator for any “green”wind/solar power project.
Mawson Antarctic research station relying solely on diesel after wind turbine crashes to ground
An Australian Antarctic research station is now relying solely on diesel power generation after a wind turbine collapsed overnight.
Expeditioners at Mawson station discovered the head of the 30-metre Enercon E30 turbine had fallen to the ground about 9:00pm on Tuesday.
The Australian Antarctic Division’s general manager of support and operations, Dr Rob Wooding, said he was thankful no-one was injured in the incident.
Dr Wooding said the cause of the collapse was unclear, as weather conditions had been moderate over the last few days.
“We have no idea what the cause of it is yet,” he said.
“The winds at Mawson are always quite strong at night, so they were up to about 40 knots, but that’s not, by Mawson standards, especially strong.”
Dr Wooding said the turbine was one of two on the station, but both had been deactivated as a precaution while investigations continued.
29 thoughts on “FAIL: Antarctic research station wind turbine crashes, diesel to the rescue”
If they do not know why it fell off , what good is “deactivating” going to do?
Does the wind exert less force on it when it is locked ? I doubt it , it probably has more wind resistance and more load on the support tower.
Probably got hit by a low flying emperor penguin ;)
Actually it is only held on by Nuts and Bolts. Likely the problem was that it was simply so cold that it froze it’s nuts off.
Low flying Emperor Penguin. Now there’s an image that I won’t get out of my head for a while. Too funny!
Yes they feather the blades
Rest in pieces, Happy Feet.
The problem is that turbines become unstable when spinning beyond a certain point and start
tearing the structure apart. Commercial turbines (and I assume this one) have brakes and above a certain turbine spin rate, stop the turbine blades. They may also rotate the turbine to present the smallest area to the wind as well, but I am not sure they also do that. When wind speeds become high and have the most energy, turbine wind fields stop producing power. Ironic, huh?
It is called the precautionary principle. We don’t know why it fell off, so it could again as we do not know what to fix. Next time it falls off someone may be under it.
Safest is deactivate and use diesel which always works.
And here we have a scene on video of an “advanced technology” which Don Quixote would feel right at home with. Anyone want to bet on the odds these guys figure out what happened ? I mean other than the fact that the turbine fell off its tower.
Thirteen govt. agencies has stated a consensus assessment that it was probalby russian ( or NK ) hackerz.
Failing that it is Iran not living up to the “spirit” of the deal to limit their nuclear development. More sanctions to be applied very soon. Very, very soon. Very bad.
You’re in fine form Greg. And there’s nothing which discombobulates the pompous more than being laughed at.
Oh great, now moderate wind conditions are destroying these things.
Goldilocks has a lot to answer for.
Remote locations would be where “green” energy probably makes the most sense. But yeah, still requires backup fossil-fuel energy.
No reason for it to be a FF backup. Any back up would do. In fact they have a back up since they had two wind turbines, they just decided, illogically to lock the second one, thereby probably increasing the wind load and increasing the likelihood of breaking that one as well.
Unless the penguins were riding on the blades like a carny ride and created an unbalanced load?
Greg, at least you are cynical about the empty-mindedness of the operators of this premedieval tech. After all, the same people made the decision to set a couple up there. Oh and two windmills in the same spot aren’t really back up.
As an engineer, I’d venture the fair probability that these two weren’t particularly designed for Antarctic temperature and wind conditions – more likely a couple of spares from South Australia with high number SAE lubrication which becomes crazy glue at – 60C. The coefficient of expansion of the bolting holding the turbine to its base may have caused shrinkage sufficient for brittle tension failure of the bolts barring, of course, some idjit going off shift with the bolts not yet tightened. In the world of the Gang Green, we are unlikely to get a report on the failure. Greens don’t like engineers very much. Besides how hard can engineering be anyway.
As if these were perpetual motion machines requiring no repair and parts and service.
This is what happens when ideologues try to be engineers.
They don’t mention that it is quite an old one, about 14 years I read some where.
I dare say that the diesel generator is just as old.
Certainly looks like rather an old design. Likely metal fatigue. Materials probably not designed for such cold conditions.
Interesting to note the bend blade. Suggests that it is probably allow rather than fibre reinforced composites now used.
There appear to be two wind-turbines at Mawson. With luck, a big wind will bring the other one down soon too.
A good historical record of the ultimate demise of this modern reintroduction of a two millennium long adventure with windmills could be captured on time-lapse photography set up’s in wind farms around the world. This technology was understood by the ancients as intermittent in use for grinding grain, lifting water and the like. Water wheels were employed where continuous power was required for textile looms and the like. Today they have found for political purposes.
I can only think of one place better suited to wind turbines than Antarctica. That place would be the moon!
I wonder how much fossil fuel will be burned from sending in the repair crew.
Probably less than from flying in the diesel fuel.
Wind conditions were 40 knots. “30-metre Enercon E30 turbine”, boom, pow.
I watched the video in suspense as I saw a bird fly towards it.