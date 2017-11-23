Claim: Climate Driven Human Extinction “in the coming decades or sooner”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Toronto Now reporter Zach Ruiter has called the imminent extinction of mankind based on all the different climate scare stories he has read.
Are we headed for near-term human extinction?
Recent studies suggest it is irresponsible to rule out the possibility after last week’s “warning to humanity” from more than 15,000 climate change scientists
BY ZACH RUITER NOVEMBER 22, 2017 3:34 PM
A “warning to humanity” raising the spectre “of potentially catastrophic climate change… from burning fossil fuels, deforestation and agricultural production – particularly from farming ruminants for meat consumption,” was published in the journal BioScience last week.
More than 15,000 scientists from 184 countries endorsed the caution, which comes on the 25th anniversary of a letter released by the Union of Concerned Scientists in 1992, advising that “a great change in our stewardship of the earth and the life on it is required, if vast human misery is to be avoided.”
…
[Several speculative climate scare stories – methane, ocean acidification, ice free arctic, decline of sulphate aerosols from coal]
…
The take-away
Out of control climate change means feedback mechanisms may accelerate beyond any capacity of human control. The occurrences discussed in this article are five of some 60 known weather-related phenomenon, which can lead to what climate scientist James Hansen has termed the “Venus Syndrome,” where oceans would boil and the surface temperature of earth could reach 462 degrees Celsius. Along the way humans could expect to die in resource wars, starvation due to food systems collapse or lethal heat exposure.
Given all that remains unknown and what is at stake with climate change, is it irresponsible to rule out the possibility of human extinction in the coming decades or sooner?
The simplest argument against Hansen’s boiling oceans fallacy is the Earth’s geological history and a bit of common sense.
Past CO2 levels were much higher than CO2 levels in today’s carbon dioxide starved world. The Cretaceous, the final age of the dinosaurs, averaged 1700ppm CO2 – over 4x today’s CO2 levels. If CO2 was capable of driving the oceans to boiling point, this catastrophe would have already occurred long ago.
Humans would survive any lesser global warming disaster. Imagine for a moment we’re all wrong, that regional Northern temperatures soar by 27F (15C) in the next century. Britain, Northern Europe and the Northern states of the USA would still be colder than the current temperature of my subtropical hometown. Some already hot places might become inhospitable, but vast regions of the world – Northern Canada, Siberia, Greenland, Antarctica – would actually become a lot more benign for habitation by tropical species like human beings.
Whatever climate change the next century brings, and the evidence to date is “not a lot”, climate change will not cause the imminent extinction of humanity.
We have current technology capable of dropping the temperature. Pumping the brakes, so to speak. Not that we are anywhere near that point of necessity at present.
Warming the planet if it starts to slip back into an ice age might be more difficult but probably not impossible.
I am curious as to what technology could be used on such a large scale. If you want to drop the temperature I would use a fire extinguisher. But Ian, let us know what kind of “break system” could do such a thing.
I would have no idea how the brake system would be accomplished ,but you can bet the farm it will cost a lot more than stopping global warming.
The man has shown ZERO critical thinking skills,as everything he wrote is illogical. He doesn’t realize what a total fool he made of himself, in front of the world.
The first of the “coming decades” starts in 2020 … and human extinction might be “sooner” …
How prescient of mothcatcher over here from earlier today: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/23/playing-the-cognitive-game-the-climate-skeptics-guide-to-cognitive-biases/
Lets focus on Venus.
mothcatcher November 23, 2017 at 2:09 pm
How about another category?
I’ll call it the OVERSTATEMENT FALLACY. Forgive me if it has already been categorised by psychologists under another name.
I’ve noticed in the comments here and on many other sites, that defenders of the status quo respond to counter-arguments by seizing upon small exaggerations or asides made therein which can be challenged more easily than the main argument, which can then be conveniently sidestepped. In its most extreme form it becomes the ‘straw man’ argument. The holder of the cognitive bias therefore retires, justified, without having addressed the main thrust of the criticism.
It is therefore most important to state an argument concisely, without hyperbole or reference to extraneous issues, so as to give no excuse to one’s opponent. Of course, the truly biased individual will then either ignore you, or shout…
This is a general truth, as are many in our author’s list, and not really requiring a psychologist’s imprimature.
I’m more worried about what all these goons will put on us using the excuse of ‘saving the planet’ and possibly/probably causing many deaths by cold and starvation.
If the proxies used to estimate CO2 levels are anywhere near right, Hansen’s runaway feedback is approximating the definition of “impossible”.
The only thing that risks near term extinction is the credibility of climate science if they carry on with this nonsense.
Kudos Eric!! — Well written rebuttal to Mr. Ruiter’s hilariously deranged opinion piece. We in the aerospace engineering community have a saying “He failed the idiot test”. Meaning that only an idiot with absolutely no capability for critical thought would believe such idiocy.
… advising that “a great change in our stewardship of the earth and the life on it is required, if vast human misery is to be avoided.”…
Climate scientists/activists/fiction writers remind me of Debbie Downer – climate change can never result in anything good. Debbie actually does climate science @ 4:03
The more physics based argument against Hansen’s halloween horror is that no spectral phenomenon can explain Venus’s bottom of atmosphere energy density , 25 time that which the Sun delivers to its orbit ( much less at least twice that ratio compared to its radiative equilibrium ) . See http://climateconferences.heartland.org/robert-armstrong-iccc9-panel-18/ .
The only thing which can and does balance the equations is gravitational energy which computes as a negative and is left out of the equations .
GHGs are not why the bottoms of atmospheres are hotter than their tops . They contribute to the spectrum of the planet as seen from outside , and thus effect the radiative balance , but at even these few molecules per 10k of air level the effect of additional CO2 on our spectrum is de minimis .
Well, prior to the Holocene just before when things started warming up when the last age was just 20,000 years ago, the planet was at its lowest recorded CO2 levels in hundreds of millions of years averaging 180 ppmv at its low. So yes, we sure did dodge a bullet the last 12,000 years, although 47 species of megafauna went extinct just in the last 10,000-20,000 years as well. And that was IMHO, mostly responsible for a vegetation drought and a food chain knock off. That is very significant that we are on the verge of CO2 starvation, and not even geological speaking. And then this crap about CO2 being the new cause of all climate driven weather and charging us a tax, well, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out what this is all about. Trump was close when he said it was all a Chinese hoax; if we have said a Soviet hoax from the 1960’s, he would have been very close to being right. Follow the politics first, and then the money.
Yep, thats why I said we would survive any lesser global warming disaster. Its cold weather which we should worry about.
“…we are not just scientists but human beings as well. And like most people we’d like to see the world a better place, which in this context translates into our working to reduce the risk of potentially disastrous climatic change. To do that we need to get some broadbased support, to capture the public’s imagination. That, of course, entails getting loads of media coverage. So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention of any doubts we might have…”
The last sentence in the linked Chicken Little article reveals the true motivation of the Union of Concern Trolls and the alleged “scientists”,
“Working together while respecting the diversity of people and opinions and the need for social justice around the world, we can make great progress for the sake of humanity and the planet on which we depend.”
The entirety of the global warming “movement” has been and will always be an excuse ti impose leftist ideology on the rest of us.
The socialist totalitarian one world government Agenda……. supported by so many of the local AGW trolls.
Just look at the UN, and think if those are the people you want in charge… …..Really !!!
Maybe those dinosaurs died from a lack of CO2, which caused lower levels of oxygen.
“….Given all that remains unknown and what is at stake with climate change, is it irresponsible to rule out the possibility of human extinction in the coming decades or sooner?…”.
I’m wondering if this guy Zach Ruiter realizes he is basically doing the same thing that has been done too many times before him in history for me to count….which is portending Earth’s (possible/likely/definite) eminent doom. So lets see…there was William Miller (and the Millerites) in the early 19th century and Harold Camping (more recently) just for starters. The list keeps getting more lengthy with time. And…jeepers…they were all wrong, weren’t they?.
I wish Ruiter and his ilk would be a little more specific with there end-of-times doomsday prognostications. I would like some sort of date (say 15 years from now) that I could use to start preparing for the end….assuming I live that much longer.
End-of-days cultists and prognosticators who keep doing this should start realizing what happens when you cry “wolf” too many times. Knowing there has never been any wolf at the door, people just stop listening. Each new end-of-days prognosticator that comes along just makes himself look even sillier than the last one did.
Apparently we have at least 15,000 climate illiterate scientists willing to sign any paper that predicts doomsday unless scientists are listened to.
From the mad raving article is this hilarious babble,
“2. Ice-free Arctic
Dr. Peter Wadhams of the Polar Ocean Physics Group at Cambridge University told The Independent more than a year ago that the central part of the Arctic and the North Pole could be ice-free within one to two years.
Not only will melting Arctic sea ice raise global sea levels, it will also allow the earth to absorb more heat from the sun because ice reflects the sun’s rays while blue open water absorbs it.
One study in the Proceedings Of The National Academy Of Sciences Of The United States Of America estimates the extra heat absorbed by the dark waters of the Arctic in summer would add the equivalent of another 25 per cent to global greenhouse gas emissions.”
How many errors can you count here? I see 5.
Really the reporter, still ignorant of Wadham’s past prediction failures? He has been wrong how many times now,3?
FLOATING Arctic sea ice can cause sea level rise,when it melts? BWAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
Says that Earth (which is the entire planet surface) will absorb more solar radiation because a small region of ice vanishes. Really the reporter think the Arctic region is the whole world? Not only that he doesn’t realize the ocean will lose “heat” faster without an ice cover,especially in the winter.
The dumbest comes last, the truly absurd claim that a very small region at the top of the world, will massively increase greenhouse emissions. The ignorant reporter fails to realize that for a few THOUSAND years in the early interglacial, was a time of little to NO summer ice in the Arctic. The Polar Bears still with us,the world didn’t boil away….
The ignorance burns deeply and hot here,this was just from section two from the article.
Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. The best way to ensure “vast human misery” is to allow a group of bureaucrats power over our production, distribution, and usage of energy. History shows they will act in ways to reward supporters and punish criticism, to consolidate their power.
If we want the ability to respond to changes in the supply and consumption of energy, the best method to do this is through competition for customers, and the free market approach to production and consumption of energy products. No system in our history has done more to reduce “vast human misery” than the application of free people, motivated by what is in their own best interest.
Bogus stories about the danger of “climate change” is just a method to scare people into doing what is not in their own best interest.
To be clear, the alarmists hypo is future CATASTROPHIC HUMANMADE GLOBAL WARMING due to increased atmospheric CO2, allegedly caused by fossil fuel combustion.
There is NO CREDIBLE EVIDENCE that catastrophic warming is going to occur, and ample evidence that it will not.
“It is a tale Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
Incidentally, I predicted in 2002 that global cooling to commence by 2020-2030. I am now leaning toward ~2020.
Even moderate cooling is more harmful to humanity and the environment than moderate warming.
I do find myself wondering why my CO2 fire extinguisher doesn’t just melt from the 100% CO2 it contains?
All these predictions are patently wrong. MY prediction is the one to heed, and it is this: In coming decades, human intelligence will hover on extinction, as brain-dead zombies rise to full power and control the planet.
It’s happening now. Can’t you see it? If no,then please invest in a reliable pair of brain-dead zombie glasses.
Your children will appreciate this responsible step towards proper stewardship of the globe.
Primates evolved in the Cretaceous Period or Paleogene Epoch when the world was much warmer and richer in CO2. Based on fossil evidence, the earliest known true primates, represented by the genus Teilhardina, date to 55.8 million years old, ie around the time of the PETM hot spike. Molecular clocks push the origin of primates back possibly as far as the late Cretaceous, ie 74 Ma or even earlier.
The split between prosimians (lorises and lemurs) and simians (tarsiers, monkeys and apes) occurred around 63 Ma, again based upon clocks, not rocks. Tarsiers diverged some 58 Ma. Apes separated from Old World monkeys around the Oligocene-Miocene transition, when the world was still much warmer than now and CO2-enriched, although cooler than during the Eocene.
Hence, we’re adapted to warmer climate. Humans are able to live in more hostile environments than other apes, thanks to our cultural rather than biological adaptations, although some populations have evolved heritable adaptations, too.
Warmer is better. “Global warming” doesn’t threaten human extinction in the least.
“Humans are able to live in more hostile environments than other apes…”
Therefore
“Warmer is better”.
Uh huh.
Let’s see, if we can drive CO2 to 2000ppm, plant life will bloom, increase oxygen to 30%, then we will have the right conditions to resurrect dinosaurs, and Jurassic Park will be real possibility instead of just a movie