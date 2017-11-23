Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to British researchers, droplets of oil from deep fat friers are measurably contributing to a vast, cooling cloud over big cities, helping to mitigate the damaged caused by global warming; though more research is required to confirm this effect.
Deep fat fryers may help form cooling clouds
By Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent
23 November 2017
Fatty acids released into the air from cooking may contribute to the formation of clouds that cool the climate, say scientists.
Fatty acid molecules comprise about 10% of fine particulates over London, and such particles help seed clouds.
But researchers dismiss the idea that cooking fats could be used as a geo-engineering tool to reduce warming.
…
Using ultrasonic levitation to hold individual droplets of brine and oleic acid in position, the research team was able to make them float so they could analyse them with a laser beam and X-rays.
The X-rays proved crucial in revealing the inner structure.
“We found these drops could form these self-assembled phases which means these molecules can stay much longer in the atmosphere,” said lead author Dr Christian Pfrang, from the University of Reading.
“These self-assembled structures are highly viscous so instead of having a water droplet you have something that behaves much more like honey, so processes inside the droplet will slow down,” he told BBC News.
“They are resistant to oxidation so they stay around longer, so cloud formation will be easier.”
…
“If it does have an impact, it is likely to be a cooling one,” said Dr Pfrang.
“And the extent urgently needs further research.”
Read more: http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-42081892
All these years food NAZIs have been persecuting lovers of deep fried food, they were ignoring our selfless contribution to saving the planet from climate change.
11 thoughts on “Claim: Deep Fat Friers Are Cooling the Planet”
NumberWatch
http://www.numberwatch.co.uk/warmlist.htm
hasn’t been updated in a while – lately posts like this one certainly belong on the list.
Save the world. Eat more chips!
Ahhh…this is just free advertising for all the Fish n Chip shops. And now I am craving Fish n Chips. See?
I’m doing my bit by deep fat frying my turkey. Except it was outdoors in a rural area, rather than a city.
Just imagine how the green blob reacts to barbecue.:-)
Not only barbeque, woks make a lot of grease smoke too. Let’s not forget the Asian influence on urban air.
He’s A Killer … A Viscous Streak A Mile Wide I Tell You.
Two reactions:
Suddenly London seems a lot grungier.
How instantaneous is this effect? Is this why it seems to rain so often when I barbeque?
But a farmer had to plant and harvest the potato and the edible oil, then use coal fired power to boil the little bestids in oil and then someone had to eat it and make even worse gases. Yeah, that should work.
The new food trend is Nashville style spicy hot fried chicken. First it is marinated in cayenne pepper, then it is breaded and fried southern style. It is some mighty good eating. Just don’t try the KFC version as it is not done right. If you are a food entrepreneur out side of the US Southeast or Great Lakes area, get on the band wagon.
“And the extent urgently needs further research” Nuff sed!