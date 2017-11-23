Besting the BEST surface temperature record

Guest essay by Patrick J. Michaels and Ryan Maue, Center for the Study of Science, Cato Institute
JRA-55—BETTER THAN THE BEST GLOBAL SURFACE TEMPERATURE HISTORY, AND COOLER THAN THE REST.
Let’s face it, global surface temperature histories measured by thermometers are a mess. Recording stations come on-and offline seemingly at random. The time of day when the high and low temperatures for the previous 24 hours are recorded varies, often changing at the same station. Local conditions can bias temperatures. And the “urban heat island” can artificially warm readings with population levels as low as 2500. Neighboring reporting stations can diverge significantly from each other.
The list goes on. Historically, temperatures have been recorded by mercury-in-glass thermometers housed in a ventilated white box. But, especially in poorer countries, there’s little financial incentive to keep these boxes the right white, so they may darken over time. That’s guaranteed to make the thermometers read hotter than it actually is. And the transition from glass to electronic thermometers has hardly been uniform.
Some of these problems are accounted for, resulting in some dramatic alterations of original climate records (see here for the highly cited New York Central Park adjustments), via a process called (love this word) homogenization. Others, like the problem of station darkening are not accounted for, even though there’s pretty good evidence that it is artificially warming temperatures in poor tropical nations.
Figure 1. Difference between satellite-measured and ground-measured trends. Artificial warming is largest in the poor regions of Africa and South America. (Source: Figure 4 in McKitrick and Michaels, 2007).
There are multiple “global” temperature histories out there, but they all look pretty much the same because they all run into the problems noted above, and while the applied solutions may be slightly different, they aren’t enough themselves to make the records look very different. The most recent one, from Berkeley Earth (originally called the Berkeley Earth Science Team (BEST) record) is noteworthy because it was generated from scratch (the raw data), but like all the others (all using the same data) it has a warming since 1979 (the dawn of the satellite-sensed temperature era) of around 0.18⁰C/decade. (Computer models, on average, say it should have been warming at around 0.25⁰C/decade.)
They all have a problem with temperatures over the Arctic Ocean as there’s not much data. A recent fad has been to extend the land-based data out over the ocean, but that’s very problematic as a mixed ice-water ocean should have a boundary temperature of around freezing, while the land stations can heat up way above that. This extension is in no small part responsible for a recent jump in the global surface average.
It would sure be desirable to have a global surface temperature record that suffered from none of the systematic problems noted above, and—to boot—would be measured by electronic thermometers precisely calibrated every time they were read.
Such a dream exists, in the JRA-55 dataset. The acronym refers to the Japan Meteorological Office’s (originally) 55-year “reanalysis” data, and it updates to yesterday.
Here’s how it works. Meteorologists around the world need a simultaneous three-dimensional “snapshot” of the earth’s physical atmosphere, upon which to base the forecast for the next ten to sixteen days. So, twice a day, at 0000 and 1200 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) (0700 and 1900 EST) weather balloons are released, sensing temperature, pressure, moisture and tracked to determine the wind. There’s also satellite “profile” data in the mix, but obviously that wasn’t the case when JRA-55 begins in 1958. These are then chucked into national (or private) computers that run the various weather forecast models, and the initial “analysis”, which is a three-dimensional map based upon the balloon data, provides a starting point for the weather forecast models.
One the analyzed data had served its forecasting purpose, it was largely forgotten, until it dawned upon people that this was really good data. And so there have been a number of what are now called “reanalysis” datasets. The most recent, and the most scientifically complete one is JRA-55. In a recent paper describing, in incredible detail, how it works, the authors conclude that it is more reliable than any of the previous versions, either designed by the Japan Office or elsewhere.
Remember: the thermistors are calibrated at the release point, they are all launched at the same time, there’s no white box to get dirty, and the launch sites are largely in the same place. They aren’t subject to hokey homogenizations. And the reanalysis data has no gaps, using the laws of physics and a high-resolution numerical weather prediction model that generates physically realistic Arctic temperatures, rather than the statistical machinations used in the land-based histories that inflate warming over the Arctic Ocean.
There is one possible confounding factor in that some of the launch sites are pretty close to built up areas, or are in locations (airports) that tend to attract new infrastructure. That should mean that any warming in them is likely to be a (very slight) overestimate.
And so here is JRA-55 surface temperature departures from the 1981-2010 average:
Figure 2. Monthly JRA-55 data beginning in January, 1979, which marks the beginning of the satellite-sensed temperature record. The average warming rate is 0.10⁰C/decade and there’s a clear “pause” between the late 1990s and the beginning of the recent El Niño.
The warming rate in JRA-55 until the 2015-16 El Niño is 0.10⁰C/decade, or about 40% of what has been forecast for the era by the average of the UN’s 106 climate model realizations. There’s no reason to think this is going to change much in coming decades, so it’s time to scale back the forecast warming for this century from the UN’s models—which is around 2.2⁰C using an emissions scenario reflecting the natural gas revolution. Using straight math, that would cut 21st century warming to around 0.9⁰C. Based upon a literature detailed elsewhere, that seems a bit low (and it also depends upon widespread substitution of natural gas for coal-based electricity).
JRA-55 also has a rather obvious “pause” between the late 1990s and 2014, contrary to recent reports.
The fact of the matter is that what should be the most physically realistic measure of global average surface temperature is also our coolest.
39 thoughts on “Besting the BEST surface temperature record”
The first thing I noticed in this database was the lack of a 1997 peak, which is generally present in other compilations.
Theres’ not actually much sign of that peak in quite a lot of places of the world, either
Makes sense that it was in the satellite data because it was mainly atmospheric and parts of NH.
The step up over 3-4 years is still very evident though
The latest El Nino has had an effect pretty much all over the globe.
first thing I noticed was all the little red dots on fig 1
According to NOAA, they should all be red, shouldn’t they ?
they certainly paint them all with a broad brush…..even changing green and yellow dots to red
..but what this is showing is that those dots should not have been red in the first place
That is of some concern and needs to be reconciled.
The two zero-trend periods separated by the 1998 El Nino are really obvious, just like in UAH and RSS
Where will this latest El Nino settle down to, a slight step up, a slight step down, then easing downwards?
Time will tell.
‘Time will tell.’
Temperatures have to fall below the line and stay there for a decade before anyone will be convinced that global warming is over.
A step down can be expected with the approaching La Nina, but if it bounces back to this high plateau then the coolists are sunk and lukewrmers win.
No one “wins”.
…we have lift off Houston
“there’s a clear “pause” between the late 1990s and the beginning of the recent El Niño”
There is just nothing of the sort.
“Clear”? “Obvious”? No it isn’t. That’s just rubbish, a distraction. Looking at the graph – there is a barely perceptible, noisy wobble on a generally positive trend. Strongly correllated with rising CO2.
Remove your cognitive bias, McClod. !!
Zero correlation to rising CO2, Just El Nino warming
SQUAWK
nope….08 brings it down…it’s flat
I know your blinkers will not allow you to see reality.
Maybe this will help
Uh oh, I see another step change coming up.
Clear, obvious? C’mon. Stop kiddin” around.
Why not pick a “Dow Jones Average” of say 1000 reasonably distributed global {rural land} surface temperatures and stick with it?
After all, we live on land (not on the sea, which is difficult to measure, too). What we’re interested in is whether there is a sustained long-term trend.
… and just show the five-year running average (i.e., smoothed), as did Hansen et al., 1988.
Once again estimates for the rest of the century fail to note the obvious changes afoot – electric cars and molten salt nuclear reactors. Any estimate that doesn’t include the effects of those two factors is worthless. Actually less than worthless.
Look forward to Mosher’s predictably obtuse, meaningless and always convenient spin.
BEST is obviously better because its the BEST. And it came from Berkeley, home of Paul Ehrlich and a mob of SJWs and they have highly trained English Lit experts composing it. Who can question that?
A most fascinating analysis, I’ll have to look into that dataset. I’m interested in comparing it to the CERES data … I’ll report back. Might be a few months, plans in the works, but I definitely want to dig into the data.
Best to you and yours, thanks for the post,
w.
“Such a dream exists, in the JRA-55 dataset.”
There is plenty of reanalysis data available. I integrate every day the NCEP/NCAR reanalysis data. It is also up to, well, usually day before yesterday. Folks here would probably get excited by a cold snap in the last few days (now probably ending). And I keep the last few months on the site, and a zipfile of back to 1994 online.
But I don’t rely on it for long term series. It is data that was compiled for weather forecasting. They gather everything they can, but don’t care about homogeneity. All kinds of instrumental data flow through the system, and are assimilated, but they don’t try to align them in the long term. So if there is a gradual shift, as with ships to buoys recently, they don’t bother adjusting for that. It doesn’t affect the forecast frame.
And did I mention, it’s based on a model?
“the thermistors are calibrated at the release point, they are all launched at the same time, there’s no white box to get dirty, and the launch sites are largely in the same place. They aren’t subject to hokey homogenizations.”
But they badly need homogenisation. How much is thermistors? How often launched? How much of the mix is satellite? Which?
How many thermistors were there in 1979? None. They actually used white boxes. How did they handle the transition? They didn’t bother. No need, for forecasting.
One clear failing is that past reanalysis data is never changed (it is expensive to compute). You may think that is a plus, but it means that some is calculated with UAH V5.6, some with UAH V6 etc etc. And you are joining all that together.
The topic is this dataset, Nick. Stop the strawman distraction.
And the consistency and reliability of the data.
(oh, that’s right.. we are not interested in data quality)
” we are not interested in data quality”
Then you’ll be at home with reanalysis. Impossible there to tell where the data came from.
“Figure 1. Difference between satellite-measured and ground-measured trends. Artificial warming is largest in the poor regions of Africa and South America.”
It isn’t “artificial warming”. It’s the difference between the temperature in two different places, troposphere and surface, and there is no reason to expect them to be the same. If you look at the map, you could say the difference is greatest in “poor areas”, but equally, and more physically, it is greatest in the tropics. A “tropospheric hotspot”.
roaring laughing……nice try…no cigar
Argentina, Siberia, Alaska, Arctic, Antarctic, Libya, Japan, Canada…..etc etc and on and on
..are not in the tropics
A scattering of locations. Which just reflects non-uniformity in the surface trends (and maybe JRA too).
Nick…there’s more little gold, orange, and red dots that are not in the tropics….than there are in the tropics
You need to area-weight your eyeball. Data in the tropics is sparse, but mostly brown.
” It’s the difference between the temperature in two different places,”
no it’s not LOL…….it’s the difference in trends…..exact temps don’t matter….it’s the change
“”Difference between satellite-measured and ground-measured trends.””
“Remember: the thermistors are calibrated at the release point, they are all launched at the same time, there’s no white box to get dirty, and the launch sites are largely in the same place. They aren’t subject to hokey homogenizations.”
How many thermistors where ther in 1979? No white boxes then? How wa sthe transition handled from LiG to thermistors? (Answer, not at all).
Reanalysis needs homogenisation a lot more than surface data does. It has a constantly changing mix of instrumentation. That doesn’t matter for weather forecasting, but is pretty hopeless for long term climate.
“And the reanalysis data has no gaps, using the laws of physics and a high-resolution numerical weather prediction model that generates physically realistic Arctic temperatures”
Interpolation by GCM, rather than direct from data. Probably a good idea, but not the local style.
Can we get a URL link to this JRA-55 data set? Some easily assimilated graphs that are up to date?
There is a NCAR link here. Japan here. Looks like you have to be a registered user to get anywhere. Not so with NCEP/NCAR.
But I don’t think you’ll find multi-decade plots like the one presented here. Reanalysis providers are too conscious of the lack of homogeneity to do that.
This reanalysis also includes the stratosphere does it not, where we are experiencing cooling so one might expect it to show less warming than surface analyses. Nick, what do you think?
David, I expect they are showing surface trends. The reanalysis is really like a GCM, with a 3D grid, with maybe 40 layers vertically. With NCEP/NCAR I use the sig995 output, which is basically the bottom grid cells. They do also produce what is supposed to be the 2m level.
Anthony,
At the beginning of the 10th paragraph, “One the analyzed data had served its forecasting purpose,…” I think you want that to say, “Once the analyzed…”