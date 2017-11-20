An indicator of rock bottom for the solar minimum

Solar minimum surprisingly constant
More than half a century of observation yields new discovery
Using more than half a century of observations, Japanese astronomers have discovered that the microwaves coming from the Sun at the minimums of the past five solar cycles have been the same each time, despite large differences in the maximums of the cycles.
In Japan, continuous four-frequency solar microwave observations (1, 2, 3.75 and 9.4 GHz) began in 1957 at the Toyokawa Branch of the Research Institute of Atmospherics, Nagoya University. In 1994 the telescopes were relocated to NAOJ Nobeyama Campus, where they have continued observations up to the present.
A research group led by Masumi Shimojo (Assistant Professor at NAOJ Chile Observatory), including members from Nagoya University, Kyoto University, and Ibaraki University, analyzed the more than 60 years of solar microwave data from these telescopes. They found that microwave intensities and spectra at the minimums of the latest five cycles were the same every time. In contrast, during the periods of maximum solar activity, both the intensity and spectrum varied from cycle to cycle.
Masumi Shimojo explains that,
“Other than sunspot observations, uniform long-term observations are rare in solar astronomy. It is very meaningful to discover a trend extending beyond a single solar cycle. This is an important step in understanding the creation and amplification of solar magnetic fields, which generate sunspots and other solar activity.”
The Sun goes through a cycle of active and quiet periods approximately once every 11 years. This “solar cycle” is often associated with the number of sunspots, but there are other types of solar activity as well. So simply counting the number of sunspots is insufficient to understand the solar activity conditions.
Microwaves are another indicator of solar activity. Microwaves have the advantage that, unlike sunspots, they can be observed on cloudy days. Also, monitoring multiple frequencies of microwaves makes it possible to calculate the relative strength at each frequency (this is called the spectrum).
The paper: Variation of the Solar Microwave Spectrum in the Last Half Century
http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/1538-4357/aa8c75/meta
Abstract:
The total solar fluxes at 1, 2, 3.75, and 9.4 GHz were observed continuously from 1957 to 1994 at Toyokawa, Japan, and from 1994 until now at Nobeyama, Japan, with the current Nobeyama Radio Polarimeters. We examined the multi-frequency and long-term data sets, and found that not only the microwave solar flux but also its monthly standard deviation indicate the long-term variation of solar activity. Furthermore, we found that the microwave spectra at the solar minima of Cycles 20–24 agree with each other. These results show that the average atmospheric structure above the upper chromosphere in the quiet-Sun has not varied for half a century, and suggest that the energy input for atmospheric heating from the sub-photosphere to the corona have not changed in the quiet-Sun despite significantly differing strengths of magnetic activity in the last five solar cycles.
This is not new, nor surprising.
Already Loomis knew this in 1870:
In fact, there is good evidence that the minima have been constant the last 280 years:
http://www.leif.org/research/IAGA-2017-1227-Solar-Activity.pdf and
http://www.leif.org/research/EUV-Magnetic-Field.pdf and
http://www.leif.org/research/Reconstruction-of-Solar-EUV-Flux-1740-2015.pdf
“the EUV flux reaches the same low (but non–zero) value at every sunspot minimum (possibly including Grand Minima), representing an invariant ‘solar magnetic ground state’.”
How does this relate to microwaves?
The EUV is caused by enhancements of the magnetic field that also control the emission of microwaves. see e.g. Slide 4 of http://www.leif.org/research/EUV-Magnetic-Field.pdf
Leif is there resolution on why we don’t have enough neutrinos from the sun. I know we have added flavour swapping to neutrinos and possibly you have refined models but is it enough to close the gap or is there still a problem?
I think the solar neutrino ‘problem’ is by now resolved: neutrino’s have a small mass and can change their flavor.
+100
The ground level is not equal in the minimas. Sometimes the minima are long, sometimes short. It’s the same with the Maximas. It is clear: in a sharp frost of 3 days, the sea will not freeze, but with a same frost of 3 weeks. Therefore, those who only stubbornly look at basic conditions in Maximas and Minimas fail to appreciate the greater importance of the temporal extension of the individual phases.
The ground level is not equal in the minimas.
So, you contest the Japanese research [and all the others that long have pointed this out].
Just because something is not new or surprising does not mean it has no value or is not worth reporting. We are still testing Einstein’s theories and reporting on them. I would also take issue with the wording that Loomis “knew” about the minimum microwave levels. First, he presented a theory (proposition) that all solar minimums were the same, but did not state it as a fact. Second, there was no way for him to directly observe microwaves. We may know today that sunspots and microwaves are caused by the same underlying phenomena, thus validating Loomis’ theory, but that’s not the same thing as saying that he “knew”.
Loomis was talking about observations not theory. What he knew was that solar activity was the same at every minimum. Microwaves, EUV, and sunspots are all manifestations of the same underlying phenomenon. That the microwaves specifically are constant at every minimum has been noted by several people including myself long ago, so the claim that the constancy of the flux is new and surprising is not correct.
Why are you making a big deal of this, Its direct measurement that validates spotty proxy data. Be happy, its what science is all about.
The above is for Isvalgaard’s first comment.
Has been noted several times before. Not new.
Somebody help me here: are they saying that during the “quiet sun” times there is not much variation in microwave output but during the active times there is varying levels of higher microwave activity?
If so, doesn’t this show that overall the sun is increasing its warming of the earth?
Yes but nobody disagrees on that, just how much its effect is. Those who disregard the sun say that the effect is very small and cannot explain current trends in warming.
AMO and PDO can ;-)
…cannot explain current trends in warming.
(even though it explains past trends in warming)…