An indicator of rock bottom for the solar minimum

/ 1 hour ago November 20, 2017

Solar minimum surprisingly constant
More than half a century of observation yields new discovery

NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF NATURAL SCIENCES

Using more than half a century of observations, Japanese astronomers have discovered that the microwaves coming from the Sun at the minimums of the past five solar cycles have been the same each time, despite large differences in the maximums of the cycles.

Solar microwave observation telescopes in 1957 (top left) and today (bottom left). Fluctuations observed during 60 years of solar microwave monitoring (top right) and the solar microwave spectrum at each solar minimum (bottom right). The background is full solar disk images taken by the X-ray telescope aboard the Hinode satellite. CREDIT NAOJ/Nagoya University/JAXA

In Japan, continuous four-frequency solar microwave observations (1, 2, 3.75 and 9.4 GHz) began in 1957 at the Toyokawa Branch of the Research Institute of Atmospherics, Nagoya University. In 1994 the telescopes were relocated to NAOJ Nobeyama Campus, where they have continued observations up to the present.

A research group led by Masumi Shimojo (Assistant Professor at NAOJ Chile Observatory), including members from Nagoya University, Kyoto University, and Ibaraki University, analyzed the more than 60 years of solar microwave data from these telescopes. They found that microwave intensities and spectra at the minimums of the latest five cycles were the same every time. In contrast, during the periods of maximum solar activity, both the intensity and spectrum varied from cycle to cycle.

Masumi Shimojo explains that,

“Other than sunspot observations, uniform long-term observations are rare in solar astronomy. It is very meaningful to discover a trend extending beyond a single solar cycle. This is an important step in understanding the creation and amplification of solar magnetic fields, which generate sunspots and other solar activity.”

The Sun goes through a cycle of active and quiet periods approximately once every 11 years. This “solar cycle” is often associated with the number of sunspots, but there are other types of solar activity as well. So simply counting the number of sunspots is insufficient to understand the solar activity conditions.

Microwaves are another indicator of solar activity. Microwaves have the advantage that, unlike sunspots, they can be observed on cloudy days. Also, monitoring multiple frequencies of microwaves makes it possible to calculate the relative strength at each frequency (this is called the spectrum).

###

The paper: Variation of the Solar Microwave Spectrum in the Last Half Century

http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/1538-4357/aa8c75/meta

Abstract: 

The total solar fluxes at 1, 2, 3.75, and 9.4 GHz were observed continuously from 1957 to 1994 at Toyokawa, Japan, and from 1994 until now at Nobeyama, Japan, with the current Nobeyama Radio Polarimeters. We examined the multi-frequency and long-term data sets, and found that not only the microwave solar flux but also its monthly standard deviation indicate the long-term variation of solar activity. Furthermore, we found that the microwave spectra at the solar minima of Cycles 20–24 agree with each other. These results show that the average atmospheric structure above the upper chromosphere in the quiet-Sun has not varied for half a century, and suggest that the energy input for atmospheric heating from the sub-photosphere to the corona have not changed in the quiet-Sun despite significantly differing strengths of magnetic activity in the last five solar cycles.

18 thoughts on “An indicator of rock bottom for the solar minimum

  1. This is not new, nor surprising.
    Already Loomis knew this in 1870:

    In fact, there is good evidence that the minima have been constant the last 280 years:
    http://www.leif.org/research/IAGA-2017-1227-Solar-Activity.pdf and
    http://www.leif.org/research/EUV-Magnetic-Field.pdf and
    http://www.leif.org/research/Reconstruction-of-Solar-EUV-Flux-1740-2015.pdf
    “the EUV flux reaches the same low (but non–zero) value at every sunspot minimum (possibly including Grand Minima), representing an invariant ‘solar magnetic ground state’.”

    Reply

      • The ground level is not equal in the minimas. Sometimes the minima are long, sometimes short. It’s the same with the Maximas. It is clear: in a sharp frost of 3 days, the sea will not freeze, but with a same frost of 3 weeks. Therefore, those who only stubbornly look at basic conditions in Maximas and Minimas fail to appreciate the greater importance of the temporal extension of the individual phases.

    • Just because something is not new or surprising does not mean it has no value or is not worth reporting. We are still testing Einstein’s theories and reporting on them. I would also take issue with the wording that Loomis “knew” about the minimum microwave levels. First, he presented a theory (proposition) that all solar minimums were the same, but did not state it as a fact. Second, there was no way for him to directly observe microwaves. We may know today that sunspots and microwaves are caused by the same underlying phenomena, thus validating Loomis’ theory, but that’s not the same thing as saying that he “knew”.

      Reply

      • Loomis was talking about observations not theory. What he knew was that solar activity was the same at every minimum. Microwaves, EUV, and sunspots are all manifestations of the same underlying phenomenon. That the microwaves specifically are constant at every minimum has been noted by several people including myself long ago, so the claim that the constancy of the flux is new and surprising is not correct.

    • Why are you making a big deal of this, Its direct measurement that validates spotty proxy data. Be happy, its what science is all about.

      Reply

  2. Somebody help me here: are they saying that during the “quiet sun” times there is not much variation in microwave output but during the active times there is varying levels of higher microwave activity?

    If so, doesn’t this show that overall the sun is increasing its warming of the earth?

    Reply

