Science suggests the universe has a ‘computational power’

What is the computational power of the universe? What if we consider the cosmos to be the output of a 13.7-billion-year computation?
Can a close look at the universe give us solutions to problems too difficult even for a planet-sized computer to solve?
Can a close look at the universe give us solutions to problems too difficult for a computer – even if we built a computer larger than a planet? Physicist Stephen Jordan reflects on this question in a new video by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), along with a new scientific paper that considers one particular tough problem the universe might answer.
In The Computational Power of the Universe, Jordan does not imagine what we could learn if humanity somehow converted the entire cosmos into a vast computing device (however marvelous a science-fiction premise that idea might make). Rather, he asks, now that the universe has undergone billions of years of change in accordance with the laws of nature, can we use what we see through our telescopes to gain insights into difficult computational problems? After all, computers crunch numbers to simulate complex change. What if we consider the cosmos to be the output of a 13.7-billion year computation?
Jordan’s new paper – one in a series he and his colleagues are working on – looks at a specific example. One computer-stumping question is called the number partitioning problem: If you had a pile of millions of very large numbers and wanted to divide them into two equal piles, how would you do it? The math is so difficult that it’s been considered as a practical basis for cryptography.
As it turns out, the universe has already processed a similar problem physically. Everywhere you look, empty space has a background energy density that is very close to zero. This near-zero value, which Einstein referred to as the Cosmological Constant, implies that the balance between energy contributions from different fields related to fundamental universal forces somehow got sorted out well enough that we ended up with a fairly stable material universe. In essence, we live in a particular solution to partitioning.
Are there other tough problems out there to which the universe holds a shortcut? …to be continued.
22 thoughts on “Science suggests the universe has a ‘computational power’”
42
Marvin knows.
More junk called philosophy, this kind of crap annoyes me.
What a deep and fertile idea. The Universe simulates itself.
Well in my opinion, given all available evidence, it seems like the ongoing organization of matter into more complex arrangement leading to at least one intelligent life form (us), and our curiosity about reality itself, suggests that the universe itself is actually trying to figure itself out.
“If you had a pile of millions of very large numbers and wanted to divide them into two equal piles, how would you do it? The math is so difficult that it’s been considered as a practical basis for cryptography.”
simply give each number to 1 person, so it would take millions of people 15 seconds to do it.
It is, I believe, generally the theory of antimatter and matter that from the beginning the universe consisted of a small excess of matter. The antimatter and the matter eradicated each other until only the small amount of matter that we see today was left over. Even dark matter is matter otherwise the mutual annihilation would probably go on until the end of the universe, that is, forever from our short-lived point of view. I do not know what’s new about the great discovery. Above all, the universe has no computer. I think God does not need such a crutch.
Another example of some insignificant babbles, already covered, getting worldwide exposition
Quantum computing has caused a rickle in time. Any time now, Shleemypants will show up to fix it.
Well…. we know that Deep Thought spent seven and a half million years doing the calculation for the ultimate answer to Life, etc, and that the white mice were then happy to fund the project for a further 10 million years to get at the question – but I don’t know if they would run to 13 billion plus years…
This is fake science which is a direct consequence of ‘Ironic’ Science.
Ironic Science is the name John Horgan gave to the appearance of weird hand waving ‘theories’ which contradict each other.
Horgan called the weird hand waving ‘theories’ Ironic Science as his premise in his mediocre 1996 book “End of Science’, is we have reached the limit of human’s ability to solve physical problems.
Ironic science, Horgan asserted is similar to Literary Criticism. There is no right or wrong answer and the discussions go on forever.
The last real breakthrough in physics was Quantum mechanics. Almost every high-tech device which we use is possible due to the quantum effect and quantum mechanics calculations.
Quantum mechanics is a jump up and down breakthrough. Completely changed textbooks, new field of science, and super practical high-devices.
The Quantum mechanics breakthrough occurred in response to the of piles and piles of observational anomalies and paradoxes that could not be explained by classic physics.
Currently there are piles and pile of cosmological anomalies and paradoxes. Why is there no breakthrough? Why is cosmological theory work generating Ironic Science?
Interesting at the “philosophy of everything” level — but is not science nor mathematics.
Referring to Einstein’s Cosmological Constant sounds “sciencey” but the subject is itself in deep discussion in the Dark Matter/Dark Energy/Cosmology world — they’d like to get rid of it and/or they’d like to say it is the result of DM/DE and/or something else.
Physics, remember, understands (for the most part and some of it only vaguely), only < 5% of the stuff in the entire "known" Universe. (yes, that is "less than five percent"). In other words, our (Mankind's) level of comprehension is less than the normally accepted level of statistical significance — our knowledge of the Universe is insignificant.
These TED-talky speculations are only good for late evening discussions amongst intelligent friends, but not to be taken seriously.
This speculation is on the right track, but is still a ways off.
Some problems were found out to be intractable using numerical simulations and digital computers. This led to a rebirth of analog computers.
The truth of the matter is that the Earth is a purpose-built computer designed to solve one such problem. In fact, the Earth was designed, and is now running, (ironically or not) to investigate issues related to planetary climate systems. Specifically, in the case of the Earth, the question under investigation is whether carbon dioxide has a trivial, or a significant effect on a planet’s climate. To find the answer, we must merely wait until the computer finishes it’s run.
The first sign that this isn’t really science and in the video he actually declares it 3.49, “We need to bend or modify Quantum Mechanics”, “Often when you modify the postulates of Quantum Mechanics all sorts of crazy stuff happens”. Wow really so if you don’t use the proper laws of physics funny things can happen … wow you think.
A few months back Lubos did a rather long rant on Scott Aaronson and his idea the universe is a computer simulation. As only Lubos can he spared no vitriol in telling poor Scott he was stupid and unscientific and anyone with an ounce of science knowledge can falsify his theory. Strong language warning in the link.
That’s some big talk for a guy that has devoted his life to something untestable and unproven. Lubo sounds like he could benefit from exercising the right side of his brain a little, and perhaps even a vacation.
“Are there other tough problems out there to which the universe holds a shortcut? …to be continued.”
I’m sorry, but couldn’t resist:
Interesting common thread in the responses, B******T. However, if we refocus the question of the computational power of the universe, and ask about the earth’s computational power, we might get a usable answer.
GCMs have been proven to not have the computational power to predict long-term global temperatures. The database is insufficient and corrupted and not suitable for populating GCMS. One or two hundred years of high-quality data gathered at enormous cost would only produce a few more 30-year points for
a time series and would not solve the data problem.
The U.S. Climate Variability and Predictability (U.S. CLIVAR) national research program is pushing for continued funding. They claim “climate models have gotten steadily more sophisticated over the past 5 decades, representing a wider range of timescales and spatial scales and capturing increasing degrees of complexity and interconnections among different components of the climate system. “ (https://eos.org/opinions/maintaining-momentum-in-climate-model-development)
Being more sophisticated with the wrong concept is not a winning strategy. Maintaining momentum in the wrong direction won’t work either. I suggest starting over. Trash the existing GCM models. Find a better way to use the existing 400,000+ year temperature databases and computational power. Take on the universe later.
each black holes is a universe. the background microwave radiation we see in our universe is the event horizon from our parent universe. each generation, the number of universes increases exponentially from parent to child.
Because of time dilation each generation of black hole plays out its lifetime within the lifetime of the parent. In effect this provides the ultimate dream of computer programmers. Infinite parallelism to reduce any exponential problems to linear time.
As such, the structure of the universe provides a mechanical, brute force solution to the ALL possible questions. Within the lifetime of the first universe, all child universes will have tried every possible solution to EVERY possible problem, using the fastest possible brute force technique.
And what is the ultimate question? To try all possible solutions until perfection is achieved. In effect, the universe is seeking to create God.
Read the Isaac Asimov short story “The Last Question”… http://multivax.com/last_question.html