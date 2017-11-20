Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #292

Brought to You by SEPP (www.SEPP.org) The Science and Environmental Policy Project

Quote of the Week. “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.” – Mark Twain [H/t Joe D’Aleo]

Number of the Week: 82%

THIS WEEK: By Ken Haapala, President

COP-23: After two weeks of the participants declaring how they are out to save the world from carbon dioxide-caused warming, the 23rd Conference of Parties (COP-23) of the UN Framework Convention for Climate Change (UNFCCC) has ended with the promise – wait until next year. It is at COP-24 that the delegates of the various countries promise to address the hard task of developing the complex rules needed to fulfill the promises and pledges they made to achieve the Paris Agreement in 2016.

At COP-23 there were few dramatic effects, such as a President Obama, with a newly minted Nobel Peace Prize, flying in to try to save the day, as in 2009. Or agreements signed with great fanfare, then suddenly changed at the last minute to avoid pesky details, such as the US Constitution, which requires treaties have two-thirds approval of the Senate, as occurred with the Paris Agreement. Will the special committee appointed by the Storting (Norwegian parliament) attempt to persuade President Trump with an award in 2018?

The US Senate may become a major obstacle to any future agreements. Some Senators have witnessed how the Obama administration used legalistic arguments to avoid the clear requirements in the Constitution, and even ignoring the conditions placed in the resolution for acceptance of the treaty forming the UNFCCC.

There were plenty ironies at COP-23. UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres, a socialist politician from Portugal who was Prime Minister from 1995–2002, warned that fossil fuel use is unsustainable. Fossil fuels (coal, oil, petroleum, and natural gas products) constitute about 75% of Portugal’s energy consumption (2014). As readers of TWTW realize, wind and solar are not sustainable, they fail frequently. Other than hydroelectric generation there is not a practical non-fossil fuel backup when they fail. Nuclear requires too much time to ramp-up. Also, ramping strains large hydro turbines, requiring more maintenance and replacement.

Now that the current US administration is not pushing the UN agenda, Germany may be the leader for the UNFCCC. Indeed, Bonn was chosen as the location rather than in Fiji, which was the ceremonial host. Yet, Germany has failed to meet the government’s promised reductions in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions for nine years, and its electricity prices are increasing dramatically, reaching those of Denmark, the highest in Europe. Germany consumes more coal than any other country in the EU, and German industries are rebelling against the government policies, and may move elsewhere.

Poland is scheduled to host COP-24. It is a major consumer of coal. According to the World Energy Council (2016): “Poland consumes 77 million tonnes of coal per year, which makes it the 10th largest coal consumer in the world and the 2nd largest in the EU, after Germany. 92% of electricity and 89% of heat in Poland is generated from coal and according to the official Polish Government Energy Policy Strategy, coal will remain the key element of the country’s energy security until at least 2030.”

After suffering years of economic and other oppression by the Soviet Union, it may be questionable that Poland will vigorously push an agreement that promises economic oppression by the UN.

The host country, Fiji, started COP-23 with claims that soon it will be engulfed by the waves from carbon dioxide-caused sea level rise. As stated in previous TWTWs, the 2008 report of the Nongovernmental Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC) addresses sea level rise on pp. 16 to 19. The estimate is about 7 inches per century, roughly stable for 4000 years. The issue is discussed further in subsequent NIPCC reports, such as the 2013 Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science. The claims by Fiji and the US Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), discussed in last week’s TWTW, brought on several counter studies.

A study by Nils-Axel Mörner et al. suggests that the level of corals around Fiji indicates that sea levels have been stable for about 200 years. The corals indicate that the sea levels shift every few hundred years, possibly due to changes in the distribution of the mass of the water with small changes in the rate of the earth’s rotation. Whether Mörner’s explanation is exact, or not, is not the key issue. The key issue is the reported rapid increase in the rate of sea level rise since 1993 false result of improper calibration of new instruments on satellites.

http://www.indexmundi.com/facts/portugal/fossil-fuel-energy-consumption

https://www.worldenergy.org/data/resources/country/poland/coal/

**************

Lowering Standards: One of the disturbing signs of improper governance is the lowering of scientific standards by once-noted agencies such as NASA. TWTW reader Paul Sheridan sent an analysis by a young researcher who did a simple regression between concentration of CO2 vs ppm) vs temperature from 1959 to 2016 and found an R squared of .898. The data for CO2 and temperatures comes from the NASA web site: Global Climate Change: Vital Signs of the Planet.

The web site states that the CO2 measurements come from NOAA, Mauna Loa Observatory, Hawaii, and the global temperature measurements come from NASA-Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS). The NASA web site states:

“The year 2016 ranks as the warmest on record. (Source: NASA/GISS). This research is broadly consistent with similar constructions prepared by the Climatic Research Unit and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.”

The web site states the data, “Global Land-Ocean Temperature Index”, “illustrates the change in global surface temperature relative to 1951-1980 average temperatures.”

The 1979 Charney Report, published by the National Academy of Sciences, states that the greenhouse effect occurs in the atmosphere, not on the surface. With data going back to 1979, we have the most rigorous, comprehensive atmospheric temperature data from satellites, independently confirmed by different instruments on weather balloons.

What is NASA doing using indirect surface data, that may have many other influences, on a web site dedicated to stating the facts regarding the influence of greenhouse gases, when more rigorous, comprehensive, direct data is available from NASA/NOAA satellites?

A simple “eyeball” comparison shows a significant disparity between surface temperature data and satellite atmospheric data. By using surface temperature data on a site purportedly showing the influence of greenhouse gases, NASA is misleading the public. Its standards have greatly diminished since the days of Apollo.

Also ironic is its graph on sea level rise:

“Sea level rise is caused primarily by two factors related to global warming: the added water from melting ice sheets and glaciers and the expansion of sea water as it warms. The first graph tracks the change in sea level since 1993 as observed by satellites.”

Since January 2016, sea levels have been generally lower. No upward trend, contradicting what was written in the Climate Science Special Report just released by the USGCRP.

“The second graph, derived from coastal tide gauge data, shows how much sea level changed from about 1870 to 2000.”

That graph comes from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, (CSIRO) of Australia. Strangely, it has not been updated for over 15 years. See links under Lowering Standards.

**************

Food Security: Last week’s TWTW discussed that 5 years of bumper crops have created excesses of food crops which are creating problems with grain handlers as well as farmers. These bumper crops occurred during “the hottest years” ever. The USGCRP and the UN disregard these practical finding in their academic claims that carbon dioxide caused global warming will cause mass famine, etc. The writers at CO2 Science disagree. They reviewed a paper by L. Mariani in The European Physical Journal Plus titled “How to Feed the Planet and Its Additional 1.5 Billion Persons 30 Years from Now.” Given how far-fetched the academic forecasts of the UN and the USGCRP are compared to actual events, it is worth quoting a few comments at length.

“As illustrated in the figure below, Mariani notes that a ‘return to a glacial period would reduce by 51% the global productivity for thermal (low temperatures) and nutritional (low levels of CO2) reasons,’ whereas a return to pre-industrial conditions would reduce global production of the four keystone crops by 18 percent. Looking to the future, however, Mariani notes that increases in both CO2 and temperature would improve production, increasing the combined production of wheat, maize, rice and soybean by 15 and 24 percent above today’s values.”

“Commenting on his findings and looking to the past, Mariani writes that ‘the return of temperature and CO2 to glacial or pre-industrial values would give rise to serious disadvantages for food security and should be as far as possible avoided, as also highlighted by the results of Cage and Coleman (2001) and Araus et al. (2003)’ (emphasis added). And with an eye to the future, Mariani says that ‘the agricultural sector is able to successfully meet the challenge of global change and guarantee food security to levels higher than the current ones for a world population that in 2050 will exceed 9 billion people,’ to which we would add — only if governments avoid implementing CO2 emission reduction schemes, which schemes are appearing more and more to be akin to genocide.”

One may disagree with precise value of some of the forecasts, but the general trend is clear: both warming and carbon dioxide fertilization greatly benefit agriculture, humanity, and the environment. See links under Review of Recent Scientific Articles by CO2 Science.

**************

Additions and Corrections: Last week’s TWTW contained a sentence that puzzled several readers who are geologists: “Geological research shows the exposed rocks above the trimline of the southern Ellsworth Mountains to be 2.1 to 2.6 million years old, not recently exposed after the last Ice Age, as assumed by those making calibrations for the GRACE satellites.”

A better sentence would have read: “The geologists estimated that the Ellsworth Mountains have been exposed, free of ice above the trimline, for at least 2.1 to 2.6 million years. They stated that the GRACE satellites were calibrated on the assumption that the exposure occurred after the maximum of the last ice age, about 20,000 years ago. If true, this error would have resulted in a significant overestimate of Antarctica’s contribution to the 110 meters of sea level rise that occurred from ice melt over the past 20,000 years.”

**************

Number of the Week: 82% According to the calculations of Mariani, under the temperature and CO2 conditions of the pre-industrial age, the combined world production of wheat, maize, rice, and soybeans would be 82% of what it is today. The UN and the USGCRP wish to return us the pre-industrial levels?

Suppressing Scientific Inquiry

Societal Threats from Ideologically Driven Science

By Edward J. Calabrese, National Association of Scholars, 2017 [H/t Toshio Fujita]

[SEPP Comment: Long-time coverup of the problems with the Linear No Threshold Model.]

Challenging the Orthodoxy — NIPCC

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science

Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, 2013

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts

Idso, Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, 2014

Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming

The NIPCC Report on the Scientific Consensus

By Craig D. Idso, Robert M. Carter, and S. Fred Singer, NIPCC, Nov 23, 2015

Nature, Not Human Activity, Rules the Climate

S. Fred Singer, Editor, NIPCC, 2008

Challenging the Orthodoxy

Roger Pielke Jr.: A Litigious Climate Threatens Scientific Norms

By Roger Pielke Jr. WSJ, Via GWPF, Nov 16, 2017

https://www.thegwpf.com/roger-pielke-jr-a-litigious-climate-threatens-scientific-norms/

“In a 1942 essay, sociologist Robert K. Merton articulated a set of norms that underlie modern science. Among them is “organized skepticism.” Scientific understandings are built upon an edifice of claims and counterclaims, evidence and counterevidence. Over time, robust ideas survive, while weaker ones are left behind but are nonetheless valued because they help to make those that endure even stronger.”

Official Climate Objective to Make Normal Appear Abnormal Continues Through Anthropomorphism

Guest Opinion: Dr. Tim Ball, WUWT, Nov 13, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/13/official-climate-objective-to-make-normal-appear-abnormal-continues-through-anthropomorphism/

Green Energy Train to Energy Poverty: How Environmental Activists and Liberal Politicians Are ‘Grubering’ America on Climate and Energy

Guest essay by Joseph D’Aleo, CCM, Carlin Economics and Science, Nov 17, 2017

http://www.carlineconomics.com/archives/4008

These Climate Skeptics Have The Trump Administration’s Ear. Here’s Their Wishlist.

By Zahra Hirji, Buzz Feed, Nov 13, 2017

https://www.buzzfeed.com/zahrahirji/these-climate-skeptics-have-the-trump-administrations-ear?utm_term=.nf27wa3d4#.tmr3nXOBo

“Several federal officials attended an energy conference hosted by the conservative Heartland Institute. The group of climate skeptics is celebrating Trump’s environmental rollbacks and aiming for even bigger policy changes.”

Defending the Orthodoxy

Another closed-door meeting to plot climate science attack

By Robin Bravender, E&E News, Nov 13, 2017

https://www.eenews.net/climatewire/2017/11/13/stories/1060066319

[SEPP Comment: Impeccable logic? Point out failings in government sponsored climate science, and you are attacking climate science rather than shoddy work?]

Can Carbon-Dioxide Removal Save the World?

CO2 could soon reach levels that, it’s widely agreed, will lead to catastrophe.

By Elizabeth Kolbert, The New Yorker, Annals of Science, Nov 20, 2017 [H/t Timothy Wise]

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/11/20/can-carbon-dioxide-removal-save-the-world

“Elizabeth Kolbert has been a staff writer at The New Yorker since 1999. She won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction for ‘The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History.’”

Seas don’t rise evenly. So it matters which glaciers melt

By Chelsea Harvey, E&E News, Nov 16, 2017

https://www.eenews.net/climatewire/2017/11/16/stories/1060066673

Link to paper: Should coastal planners have concern over where land ice is melting?

By Eric Larour, Erik R. Ivins, and Surendra Adhikari, Science Advances, Nov 15, 2017

http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/3/11/e1700537

Thousands of scientists issue bleak ‘second notice’ to humanity

By Sarah Kaplan, Washington Post, Nov 14, 2017

http://www.philly.com/philly/news/nation_world/thousands-of-scientists-issue-bleak-second-notice-to-humanity-20171114.html

[SEPP Comment: Are we as close to the “breaking point” as we were 25 years ago?]

Questioning the Orthodoxy

Here’s The Inconvenient Truth Behind MIT’s Study Linking Hurricane Harvey To Global Warming

By Michael Bastasch, Daily Caller, Nov 14, 2017

http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/14/heres-the-inconvenient-truth-behind-mits-study-linking-hurricane-harvey-to-global-warming/

Earth’s future is ‘worse than we thought’ – 25th anniversary edition

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Nov 13, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/13/earths-future-is-worse-than-we-thought-25th-anniversary-edition/

These people think Trump is too liberal on climate

By Ramin Skibba, Washington Post, Nov13, 2017

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/11/13/these-people-think-trump-is-too-liberal-on-climate/?utm_term=.fa0af7067102

After Paris!

China, Europe climate buddy act flounders

One side’s ‘bifurcation’ is another’s step too far.

By Sara Stefanini and Kalina Oroschakoff, Politico, Nov 16, 2017 [H/t GWPF]

https://www.politico.eu/article/china-europe-climate-buddy-act-flounders/

“The differences are likely to grow more stark at next year’s COP24, when the complex set of rules for meeting the goals of the Paris climate agreement is due to be finalized.”

Fossil fuel investment spells ‘unsustainable future’: UN chief

By Staff Writers, Phys.Org, November 15, 2017 [H/t Toshio Fujita]

https://phys.org/news/2017-11-fossil-fuel-investment-unsustainable-future.html

Macron: France will cover US share of funding for UN climate panel

By Rebecca Savransky, The Hill, Nov 15, 2017

http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/360546-macron-france-will-cover-us-share-of-funding-for-uns-climate

Reckless commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement

Guest essay by John McLean, WUWT, Nov 10, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/10/reckless-commitments-to-the-paris-climate-agreement/

UN report identifies emissions gap

By Staff Writers, WNN, Nov 7, 2017

http://www.world-nuclear-news.org/EE-UN-report-identifies-emissions-gap-0711177.html

[SEPP Comment: Is the emissions gap similar to the “missile gap” feared by President Kennedy?]

After Paris – COP 23

Breakthrough eludes climate talks, scientists concerned over US role

Developing country negotiators lamented the fact that the United States, which has decided to pull out the Paris Agreement, was continuing to block any meaningful breakthrough on these issues and that other developed countries were not helping matters either.

By Amitabh Sinha, The Indian Express, Nov 14, 2017 [

http://indianexpress.com/article/world/paris-agreement-climate-change-frustration-shows-up-as-key-issues-remain-deadlocked-4936046/

Avalanches of global warming alarmism at #COP23

Guest Essay by Tim Ball and Tom Harris, WUWT, Nov 15, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/15/avalanches-of-global-warming-alarmism-at-cop23/

Climate Song and Dance

Two years after Paris, the UN enviro-crats continue their charade.

By Oren Cass, City Journal, Nov 10, 2017 [H/t Timothy Wise]

https://www.city-journal.org/html/climate-song-and-dance-15556.html

German Scientists Call Recent Sea Level Rise Claims “Fijigate”, …Hyped Up To Generate Money

Fijigate

By Dr. Sebastian Lüning and Prof. Fritz Vahrenholt (Translated/edited by P. Gosselin), No Tricks Zone, Nov 15, 2017

http://notrickszone.com/2017/11/15/german-scientists-call-recent-sea-level-rise-claims-fijigate-hyped-up-to-generate-money/#sthash.e9BfCjGD.dpbs

Scientists warn of ‘giant leap backward’ at climate talks

By Marlowe HOOD, Maritte Le Roux, Bonn (AFP) Nov 14, 2017

http://www.terradaily.com/reports/Scientists_warn_of_giant_leap_backward_at_climate_talks_999.html

Fiji ‘Flooding’ is Fake News from #COP23

Open Letter to Honorable Prime Minister of Fiji and President of COP23 Frank Bainimarama by Guest Post by Nils-Axel Mörner, WUWT, Nov 13, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/13/fiji-flooding-is-fake-news-from-cop23/

“Sea level changes in the Yasawa Island of Fiji (from Mörner & Matlack-Klein, 2017c). Sea level was high in the 16th and 17th century (1), low in the 18th century (2) and at about the present level over the 19th, 20th and early 21st centuries (3) with a somewhat higher level in the early 19th century and with a perfectly stable sea level during the last 50-70 years as indicated by C14-dated microatolls at multiple sites. Consequently, there is a total absence of a present sea level rise – i.e. the threat of a future flooding is lifted off.”

The Fuzziness of the Paris Climate Targets

By John McLean, GWPF, Nov 12, 2017

https://www.thegwpf.com/the-fuzziness-of-the-paris-climate-targets/

“Governments that signed the Paris Climate Agreement and committed to making payments to the Green Climate Fund have done so at their own peril. The absence of key data, methods of calculation and key thresholds regarding future temperature means that the potential for further financial liabilities is very significant.”

Change in US Administrations

EPA’s Scott Pruitt drains the swamp like no one else in Washington

Op-Ed by Emmitt McGroarty and Erin Tuttle, The Hill, Nov 16, 2017

http://thehill.com/opinion/energy-environment/360763-epas-scott-pruitt-drains-the-swamp-like-no-one-else-in-washington

Junk Obama’s Clean Power Plan

By Richard A. Epstein, Hoover Institution, Oct 30, 2017 [H/t Timothy Wise]

https://www.hoover.org/research/junk-obamas-clean-power-plan

“Pruitt’s reversal in environmental policy raises two issues—one scientific and one legal. The scientific issue revolves around the 2009 endangerment findings from an Obama administration study, which determined that carbon dioxide emissions are a pollutant whose emissions levels must be regulated under the Clean Air Act (CAA) because “greenhouse gases in the atmosphere may reasonably be anticipated both to endanger public health and to endanger public welfare.”

“Other chemicals on the list of six designated pollutants—like methane and nitrous oxide, with known toxicities—surely deserve that designation, but the Obama report overstates the risks of carbon dioxide to the environment.”

Social Benefits of Carbon

Study: climate change accelerates growth in trees, especially urban ones

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Nov 14, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/14/study-climate-change-accelerates-growth-in-trees-especially-urban-ones/

Link to paper: Climate change accelerates growth of urban trees in metropolises worldwide

By Hans Pretzsch, et al. Nature, Scientific Reports, Nov 13, 2017

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-14831-w

Problems in the Orthodoxy

Climate Champion China Leads the World … to Record CO2 Emissions.

By Staff Writers, Financial Times, Via GWPF, Nov 13, 2017

https://www.thegwpf.com/climate-champion-china-leads-the-world-to-record-co2-emissions/

China’s Thermal Power Output Rising By 6.3% So Far This Year

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 16, 2017

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2017/11/16/chinas-thermal-power-output-rising-by-6-3-so-far-this-year/

[SEPP Comment: Far exceeding actual production growth of hydro, nuclear, wind and solar combined.]

China’s sulfur dioxide emissions fell sharply while India’s grew rapidly

By Staff Writers, College Park MD (SPX), Nov 14, 2017

http://www.terradaily.com/reports/Chinas_sulfur_dioxide_emissions_fell_significantly_while_Indias_grew_over_last_decade_999.html

Link to paper: India Is Overtaking China as the World’s Largest Emitter of Anthropogenic Sulfur Dioxide

By Can Li, et al. Nature, Scientific Reports, Nov 9, 2017

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-14639-8

Democratic governors outsource climate campaigns to activist groups, emails reveal

By Valerie Richardson, The Washington Times, Nov 14, 2017 [H/t Cooler Heads Digest]

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/nov/14/governors-outsource-climate-campaigns-to-advocacy-/

Seeking a Common Ground

Rabbi Lord Sacks: Truth Emerges From Disagreement and Debate

By Rabbi Lord Sacks, BBC Today, Via GWPF, Nov 10, 2017

https://www.thegwpf.com/rabbi-lord-sachs-truth-emerges-from-disagreement-and-debate/

[SEPP Comment: Jonathan Sacks is the long time “Chief Rabbi” of London. His book on the compatibility of religion and science, “The Great Partnership”, is highly recommended by scholars on the subject.]

Skepticism ‘requires high cognitive ability, strong motivation to be rational’

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Nov 14, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/14/skepticism-requires-high-cognitive-ability-strong-motivation-to-be-rational/

Link to paper: Epistemic rationality: Skepticism toward unfounded beliefs requires sufficient cognitive ability and motivation to be rational

By Tomas Ståhl and Jan-Willem van Prooijenb, Personality and Individual Differences, Feb 1, 2018

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0191886917306323

Sacrificing Scientific Skepticism: (Re)Discovering Disproof

What This Science Writer Learned About Climate Change

By Phil Berardelli, Capital Research Center, Nov 9, 2017 [H/t GWPF]

https://capitalresearch.org/article/sacrificing-scientific-skepticism-rediscovering-disproof/

Review of Recent Scientific Articles by CO2 Science

The Tolerance of Palau Corals to Ocean Acidification

Barkley, H.C., Cohen, A.L., McCorkle, D.C. and Golbuu, Y. 2017. Mechanisms and thresholds for pH tolerance in Palau corals. Journal of Experimental and Marine Biology and Ecology 489: 7-14., Nov 17, 2017

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V20/nov/a11.php

The Response of 98 Barley Genotypes to Atmospheric CO2 Enrichment

Mitterbauer, E., Enders, M., Bender, J., Erbs, M., Habekuß, A., Kilian, B., Ordon, F. and Weigel, H.-J. 2017. Growth response of 98 barley (Hordeum vulgare L.) genotypes to elevated CO2 and identification of related quantitative trait loci using genome-wide association studies. Plant Breeding 136: 483-497. Nov 16, 2017

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V20/nov/a10.php

“Clearly, much more research needs to be done to identify which genotypes of the important food crops produce the greatest yield responses per incremental rise in atmospheric CO2. Thereafter, scientists can identify the mechanisms responsible for such responses, breeders can exploit them, and farmers can grow the best varieties to produce the highest possible yields. It is a beautiful blueprint to ensure future global food security.”

A Zooplankton’s Response to Ocean Acidification and Warming

Winder, M., Bouquet, J.-M., Bermúdez, J.R., Berger, S.A., Hansen, T., Brandes, J., Sazhin, A.F., Nejstgaard, J.C., Båmstedt, U., Jakobsen, H.H., Dutz, J., Frischer, M.E., Troedsson, C. and Thompson, E.M. 2017. Increased appendicularian zooplankton alter carbon cycling under warmer more acidified ocean conditions. Limnology and Oceanography 62: 1541-1551. Nov 15, 2017

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V20/nov/a9.php

How to Feed the Planet and Its Additional 1.5 Billion Persons 30 Years from Now

Mariani, L. 2017. Carbon plants nutrition and global food security. The European Physical Journal Plus 132: 69. Nov 13, 2017

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V20/nov/a8.php

Measurement Issues — Surface

Finally BoM releases some “secret” comparison data — a snow job revealing new thermometers are not comparable

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Nov 13, 2017

http://joannenova.com.au/2017/11/finally-bom-releases-some-secret-comparison-data-a-snow-job-revealing-new-thermometers-not-comparable/

[SEPP Comment: Protecting State secrets?]

Measurement Issues — Atmosphere

NASA’s “black marble” project – shows the growth of energy at night on Earth

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Nov 16, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/16/nasas-black-marble-project-shows-the-growth-of-energy-at-night-on-earth/

Changing Weather

Central pressure deficit, not wind speed, best to predict hurricane damage

By Staff Writers, West Lafayette IN (SPX), Nov 14, 2017

http://www.terradaily.com/reports/We_should_use_central_pressure_deficit_not_wind_speed_to_predict_hurricane_damage_999.html

Link to paper: Physical understanding of the tropical cyclone wind-pressure relationship

By Chavas, Reed, and Knaff, Nature Communications, Nov 8, 2017

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-017-01546-9

Claim: climate change forcing storms further North

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Nov 15, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/15/claim-climate-change-forcing-storms-further-north/

[SEPP Comment: If the climate models are right!]

Review Of 2017 Atlantic Season

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 12, 2017

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2017/11/12/review-of-2017-atlantic-season/#more-30777

Changing Climate

Africa’s Great Lake Hanging in the Balance

By Kathryn Hansen, NASA Earth Observatory, Nov 9, 2017

https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/Features/LakeChad/?src=eoa-features

[SEPP Comment: An example where NASA observations are important. The term “hanging in the balance” is meaningless. The lake has expanded and contracted for centuries.]

Cooling in high and mid-latitudes led to aridification in Northern Africa

By Staff Writers, Potsdam, Germany (SPX), Nov 14, 2017

http://www.terradaily.com/reports/Cooling_in_high_and_mid_latitudes_led_to_aridification_in_Northern_Africa_999.html

Rapid termination of the African Humid Period triggered by northern high-latitude cooling

By James Collins, Nature Communications, Nov 8, 2017

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-017-01454-y

[SEPP Comment: As HH Lamb suggested over three decades ago.]

A new timeline for glacial retreat in Western Canada

By Staff Writers, Washington DC (SPX), Nov 14, 2017

http://www.spacedaily.com/reports/A_new_timeline_for_glacial_retreat_in_Western_Canada_999.html

Link to paper: Cordilleran Ice Sheet mass loss preceded climate reversals near the Pleistocene Termination

By B. Menounos, et al, Science, Nov 10, 2017

http://science.sciencemag.org/content/358/6364/781

Research shows ice sheets as large as Greenland’s melted fast in a warming climate

By Staff Writers, West Lafayette IN (SPX), Nov 14, 2017

http://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Research_shows_ice_sheets_as_large_as_Greenlands_melted_fast_in_a_warming_climate_999.html

[SEPP Comment: Of course! See link immediately above.]

Changing Climate – Cultures & Civilizations

Cold climate tied to famine, locust swarms in ancient China

Chelsea Harvey, E&E News, Nov 7, 2017

https://www.eenews.net/climatewire/2017/11/07/stories/1060065835

Link to paper: Scale-dependent climatic drivers of human epidemics in ancient China

By Huidong Tian, et al. PNAS, Nov 6, 2017

http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2017/10/31/1706470114.abstract

Changing Seas

For ‘Climate Relocation,’ the Dollar Math Is Hardly Settled

By James Varney, Real Clear investigations, Nov 9, 2017 [H/t Timothy Wise]

http://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2017/11/06/climate_relocation.html

“Thus far, she said, China and Vietnam are the only countries that have successfully thwarted development in places that may require expensive relocations due to “climate migration” in the near or mid-term.”

[SEPP Comment: Examples of NOAA forecasts far exceeding its knowledge.]

How a ‘shadow zone’ traps the world’s oldest ocean water

By Staff Writers, Stockholm, Sweden (SPX), Nov 14, 2017

http://www.terradaily.com/reports/How_a_shadow_zone_traps_the_worlds_oldest_ocean_water_999.html

Link to paper: Abyssal ocean overturning shaped by seafloor distribution

By C. de Lavergne, et al. Nature, Nov 8, 2017

https://www.nature.com/articles/nature24472

Renowned Sea Level Expert: “NO TRACES OF A PRESENT RISE IN SEA LEVEL; On The Contrary: Full Stability”

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Nov 14, 2017

http://notrickszone.com/2017/11/14/renowned-sea-level-expert-no-traces-oa-a-present-rise-in-sea-level-on-the-contrary-full-stability/#sthash.6don08D1.dpbs

Link to paper: Our Oceans-Our Future: New Evidence-based Sea Level Records from the Fiji Islands for the Last 500 years Indicating Rotational Eustasy and Absence of a Present Rise in Sea Level

By Nils-Axel Mörner, International Journal of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Oct 9, 2017

https://www.graphyonline.com/archives/IJEES/2017/IJEES-137/

[SEPP Comment: Prof. Nils-Axel Mörner argues that changes in rotational speed of the earth result in long-term trends in sea levels in the equatorial regions as compared with polar regions.]

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

New map of Antarctic geothermal heat suggests Steig & Mann 2009 weren’t measuring ‘global warming’

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Nov 15, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/15/new-map-of-antarctic-geothermal-heat-suggests-steig-mann-2009-werent-measuring-global-warming/

Link to paper: Heat flux distribution of Antarctica unveiled

By Yasmina Martos, Geophysical Research Letters, Nov 6, 2017

http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/2017GL075609/abstract

W Hudson Bay freeze-up one of earliest since 1979, not “closer to average”

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Nov 13, 2017

https://polarbearscience.com/2017/11/13/w-hudson-bay-freeze-up-one-of-earliest-since-1979-not-closer-to-average/

Stable Snow Cover on the Tibetan Plateau Over 2000-2015

By Xiaoyue Wang, et al., Nature, Via GWPF, Nov 14, 2017

https://www.thegwpf.com/stable-snow-cover-on-the-tibetan-plateau-over-2000-2015/

[SEPP Comment: The Himalayas are not melting as the IPCC said they would.]

Agriculture Issues & Fear of Famine

Farming and the environment

By Martin Livermore, The Scientific Alliance, Nov 17, 2017

http://scientific-alliance.org/scientific-alliance-newsletter/farming-and-environment-0

“Farming, whether ‘conventional’ (ie efficient) or ‘organic’ (ie, lower yielding) has an enormous impact on the environment. Whether this is good, bad or neutral is in the eye of the beholder.”

Glyphosate Use and Cancer Incidence in the Agricultural Health Study

By Gabriella Andreotti, et al. Journal of the National Cancer Institute, Nov 9, 2017

https://academic.oup.com/jnci/article/doi/10.1093/jnci/djx233/4590280

In bee decline, fungicides emerge as improbable villain

By Staff Writers, Ithaca NY (SPX), Nov 16, 2017

http://www.terradaily.com/reports/In_bee_decline_fungicides_emerge_as_improbable_villain_999.html

Link to paper: Landscape predictors of pathogen prevalence and range contractions in US bumblebees

By Scott H. McArt, et al. Proceedings of the Royal Society B, Biological sciences, Nov 15, 2017

http://rspb.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/284/1867/20172181

Lowering Standards

NASA Global Climate Change: Vital Signs of the Planet

By Staff Writers, NASA, Accessed Nov 16, 2017

Data source: NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS).

https://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/global-temperature/

NOAA Lets Politics Corrupt Its Science

By Larry Bell, Newsmax, Nov 13, 2017

http://www.newsmax.com/LarryBell/co2-coral-ipcc-oceans/2017/11/13/id/825747/

BBC Forced To Withdraw Fake Sea Level Claims

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 13, 2017

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2017/11/13/bbc-forced-to-withdraw-fake-sea-level-claims/

[SEPP Comment: Eight inches per century is not 10 times the global rate.]

BBC Allow Joanna Haigh To Misinform The Public

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 13, 2017

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2017/11/13/bbc-allow-joanna-haigh-to-misinform-the-public/#more-30792

Communicating Better to the Public – Exaggerate, or be Vague?

Scientists accused of scaremongering, ‘overheated claims’ with warning to humanity

Article ignores increasing wealth, health and well-being of human populations, some experts say

By Mark Gollom, CBC News, Nov 16, 2017 [H/t GWPF]

http://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/warning-to-humanity-scientists-scaremongering-1.4403246

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

Unknown Miocene mystery where CO2 didn’t fit models, *Solved*

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Nov 18, 2017

http://joannenova.com.au/2017/11/unknown-miocene-mystery-where-co2-didnt-fit-models-solved/#more-55950

Communicating Better to the Public – Go Personal.

Gov. Jerry Brown is no climate action hero

By Jean Su, Sacramento Bee, Nov 14, 2017 [H/t Paul Homewood]

http://www.sacbee.com/opinion/op-ed/soapbox/article184554228.html

Expanding the Orthodoxy

California Gov. to Vatican: ‘Brainwashing’ Needed to Tackle Climate Change

California Gov. Jerry Brown—a one-time Jesuit seminarian from a one-party state—said the dangers posed by climate change required a radical “transformation” in the world’s response.

By Joan Desmond, National Catholic Register, Nov 12, 2017 [H/t GWPF]

http://www.ncregister.com/blog/joan-desmond/california-gov.-to-vatican-brain-washing-needed-to-tackle-climate-change

NSF-supported scientists present research results on Earth’s critical zone at 2017 AGU fall meeting

News Release by Staff Writers, NSF, Nov 16, 2017

https://www.nsf.gov/news/news_summ.jsp?cntn_id=243660&WT.mc_id=USNSF_51&WT.mc_ev=click

“The thin veneer of Earth’s surface that stretches from the top of the forest canopy to the base of bedrock is known as the “critical zone.” It’s where fresh water flows, rock turns to soil and life flourishes.”

[SEPP Comment: What about the oceans?]

Questioning European Green

Poland ready for SHOWDOWN with EU over climate change as Trump sends 74,000 tonnes of coal

POLAND is on a collision course with EU chiefs over its continued heavy use of fossil fuels, as the country prepares to receive its first shipment of US coal.

By Ross Logan, Express, UK, Nov 16, 2017 [H/t GWPF]

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/880258/poland-donald-trump-coal-fuel-Beata-Szyd-o-showdown-climate-change-eu

Germany Is a Coal-Burning, Gas-Guzzling Climate Change Hypocrite

Angela Merkel hasn’t come close to earning her reputation for leadership on climate change.

By Paul Hockenos, Foreign Policy, Nov 13, 2017 [H/t John McClaughry]

http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/11/13/germany-is-a-coal-burning-gas-guzzling-climate-change-hypocrite/

[SEPP Comment: Strong language for Foreign Policy.]

Germany CO2 Reduction Fails Again For 9th Year Running! …Merkel Exposed As Fake Climate Warrior

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Nov 17, 2017

http://notrickszone.com/2017/11/17/germany-co2-reduction-fails-again-for-9th-year-running-merkel-exposed-as-fake-climate-warrior/#sthash.4C6qkuAH.dpbs

German Media Report: Power Grids In Distress…Highly Unstable Due To Wind And Sun Power!

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Nov 11, 2017

http://notrickszone.com/2017/11/11/german-media-report-power-grids-in-distress-highly-unstable-due-to-wind-and-sun-power/#sthash.eQ5CdTmW.dpbs

Germany’s Merkel dodges coal deadline at climate talks

By Staff Writer, AP, Nov 15, 2017 [H/t GWPF]

http://www.kansascity.com/news/business/national-international/article184694013.html

Funding Issues

Map of Climate Shame reveals most of world doesn’t fight climate change

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Nov 16, 2017

http://joannenova.com.au/2017/11/map-of-climate-shame-reveals-most-of-world-doesnt-fight-climate-change/

Mapped: Where multilateral climate funds spend their money

By Staff Writers, Carbon Brief, Nov 6, 2017

https://www.carbonbrief.org/mapped-where-multilateral-climate-funds-spend-their-money?utm_source=Weekly+Carbon+Briefing&utm_campaign=bc953d2b7d-Carbon_Brief_Weekly_10_11_2017&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_3ff5ea836a-bc953d2b7d-215218249&ct=t(Carbon_Brief_Weekly_10_11_2017)&goal=0_3ff5ea836a-bc953d2b7d-215218249

“Here, for the first time, Carbon Brief has mapped more than 1,000 projects being funded by the four main multilateral climate funds. (See below for details on what is and is not included.)

The map above shows all the projects funded by the four main multilateral climate funds: the Green Climate Fund (GCF); Adaptation Fund; Climate Investment Funds (CIF); and Global Environment Facility (GEF). Projects included range from those funded in 2009 right up to last month.”

Report: UN Climate Fund Spent Millions On Questionable Projects

By Michael Bastasch, Daily Caller, Nov 16, 2017 [H/t Cooler Heads Digest]

http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/16/report-un-climate-fund-spent-millions-on-questionable-projects/

UN Green Climate Fund: good for bankers, bureaucrats, but not so much the poor

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Nov 17, 2017

http://joannenova.com.au/2017/11/un-green-climate-fund-good-for-bankers-bureaucrats-but-not-so-much-the-poor/

GONGO – government-organized non-governmental organization

Litigation Issues

State Department stonewalling on Paris Accord FOIA docs, gets sued, again

Competitive Enterprise Institute Sues State Department Again Over Paris Climate Agreement Records

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Nov 14, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/14/state-department-stonewalling-on-paris-accord-foia-docs-gets-sued-again/

[SEPP Comment: The issue is State Department efforts to avoid the Paris Agreement from being considered a treaty, even though it entailed massive US obligations – later claimed not to entail obligations.]

Cap-and-Trade and Carbon Taxes

Virginia moving forward with cap-and-trade plan soon after Democratic win

By John Siciliano, Washington Examiner, Nov 9, 2017 [H/t Timothy Wise]

http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/virginia-moving-forward-with-cap-and-trade-plan-soon-after-democratic-win/article/2640247

Subsidies and Mandates Forever

Gone with the wind! National Grid pays operators £350million to switch off turbines producing too much power

By Rachel Millard, Daily Mail, UK, Nov 10, 2017 [H/t GWPF]

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5071799/National-Grid-pays-350million-switch-turbines.html

Subsidies to Electricity Generation in the United States

By John Constable, GWPF, Nov 15, 2017

https://www.thegwpf.com/subsidies-to-electricity-generation-in-the-united-states/

Link to report: Federal Financial Support for Electricity Generation Technologies

By Benjamin W. Griffiths, et al., Energy Institute, University of Texas at Austin, March 2017

https://live-energy-institute.pantheonsite.io/sites/default/files/UTAustin_FCe_Subsidies_2017_June.pdf

EPA and other Regulators on the March

EPA and the Army Seek Input in the Review of the Waters of the U.S. Rule

Stakeholder sessions will be held weekly between September and November

Waters of the United States (WOTUS) Rulemaking

News Releases, by Staff Writers, EPA, Aug 25, 2017

https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-and-army-seek-input-review-waters-us-rule

General Public, Tuesday, November 21, 2017 – 1:00-3:00 pm Eastern

Registration closes on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 9 am Eastern

Guidelines for Authorizing Department of Commerce Employees to Serve as Officers or Board Members of Non-Profit Organizations on Behalf of the Government

Prepared by the Ethics Law and Programs Division, Office of the Assistant General Counsel for Administration and Transactions, United States Department of Commerce, June 30, 2016 [H/t Francis Manns]

file:///C:/Users/Owner/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/25K5JVRK/official_service_with_nonprofits-6-29-16.pdf

Energy Issues – Non-US

Implementing the Helm Review on the Cost of UK Energy

By Euan Mearns, Energy Matters, Nov 17, 2017

http://euanmearns.com/implementing-the-helm-review-on-the-cost-of-uk-energy/#more-20153

“My main grumble with Helm is his narrative on demand management, smart systems, digitalisation and energy storage. This narrative has existed for a decade or more in the Green technical press and has as yet to deliver any tangible benefits. Helm seems to believe firmly that a carbon tax will promote delivery in these areas. A 100% tax on natural gas will certainly deliver on demand management in one of the most socially inequitable ways possible. Not Helm’s fault, blame Lord Stern, Ed Milliband, Bryony Worthington and all governments since 2008!”

[SEPP Comment: A lengthy report on the Helm Review, which the author considers may be the best way forward assuming the 2008 Climate Change Act (CCA) remains in place. It will be very costly to the public and to industry.]

Energy Issues – Australia

Australia, energy storage and the Blakers study

By Roger Andrews, Energy Matters, Nov 13, 2017

http://euanmearns.com/australia-energy-storage-and-the-blakers-study/#more-20095

Energy Issues — US

PJM proposes new power market reform to boost coal and nuclear

By Rod Kuckro, E&E News, Nov 16, 2017

https://www.eenews.net/energywire/2017/11/16/stories/1060066695

Link to proposal: Proposed Enhancements to Energy Price Formation

By Staff Writers, PJM Interconnection, Nov 15, 2017

https://www.eenews.net/assets/2017/11/15/document_pm_04.pdf

Secretary Perry’s Hearing (Part II)

By Mark Krebs, Master Resource, Nov 15, 2017

https://www.masterresource.org/deep-decarbonization/secretary-perry-hearing/

We are paving the way for Chinese dominance in clean energy

By Fred Zilian, The Hill, Nov 12, 2017

http://thehill.com/opinion/energy-environment/359822-we-paved-the-way-for-chinese-dominance-in-clean-energy

Washington’s Control of Energy

4 big climate rules still alive under Trump

By Niina Heikkinen and Camille von Kaenel, E&E News reporters, Nov 16, 2017

https://www.eenews.net/climatewire/2017/11/16/stories/1060066669

A Legislative Proposal Related to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Cost Estimate, CBO, Nov 8, 2017 [H/t Timothy Wise]

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/53301?utm_source=feedblitz&utm_medium=FeedBlitzEmail&utm_content=812526&utm_campaign=Express_2017-11-09_08%3a00

“Because enacting the legislation would affect direct spending pay-as-you-go procedures apply. Enacting the legislation would not affect revenues.

CBO estimates that enacting legislation would not increase net direct spending or on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2028.

The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.”

Trump Presides Over Deal To Build The US’s Largest Energy Export Project

By Michael Bastasch, Daily Caller, Nov 9, 2017

http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/09/trump-presides-over-deal-to-build-the-uss-largest-energy-export-project/

Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

[Drilling] Rigs make automation inroads, but not everyone’s buying it

By Nathanial Gronewold, E&E News, Nov 16, 2017

https://www.eenews.net/energywire/2017/11/16/stories/1060066655

Nuclear Energy and Fears

A fast reactor system to shorten the lifetime of long-lived fission products

By Staff Writers, Tokyo, Japan (SPX), Nov 15, 2017

http://www.nuclearpowerdaily.com/reports/A_fast_reactor_system_to_shorten_the_lifetime_of_long_lived_fission_products_999.html

Link to paper: Method to Reduce Long-lived Fission Products by Nuclear Transmutations with Fast Spectrum Reactors

By Satoshi Chiba, et al. Nature, Scientific Reports, Oct 24, 2017

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-14319-7

‘Anti-nuclear’ Germany is Europe’s biggest GHG emitter

By Staff Writers, WNN, Nov 13, 2017

http://www.world-nuclear-news.org/EE-Anti-nuclear-Germany-is-Europes-biggest-GHG-emitter-13111701.html

Jim Conca: America’s nuclear dominance on the edge

By Jim Conca, Tri-City Herald, (Wash.) Nov 11, 2017 [H/t Toshio Fujita]

http://www.tri-cityherald.com/opinion/opn-columns-blogs/article183818886.html

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

The California Duck Curve isn’t confined to California

By Roger Andrews, Energy Matters, Nov 15, 2017

http://euanmearns.com/the-california-duck-curve-isnt-confined-to-california/#more-20145

“The California Duck Curve is causing concern among California’s utilities, who wonder whether they will be able to ramp generation up quickly enough to meet evening peak demand when all the new solar capacity California plans to add over the next few years comes on line.”

[SEPP Comment: It’s unlikely that the ugly duckling will turn into a graceful swan anywhere.]

[UK] Wind Power Down To 0.5% Today

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 15, 2017

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2017/11/15/wind-power-down-to-0-5-today/

China’s ageing solar panels are going to be a big environmental problem

The issue of how to dispose of hazardous waste from ageing panels casts a shadow over the drive towards renewable energy and away from fossil fuels

By Stephen Chen, South China Morning Post, July 30, 2017

http://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/2104162/chinas-ageing-solar-panels-are-going-be-big-environmental-problem

“China will have the world’s worst problem with ageing [sic?] solar panels in less than two decades, according to a recent industry estimate.”

China Saves the World, and America Too by Going Off-The-Grid

By Brad Bartz, Wuxi, China (SPX), Nov 13, 2017

http://www.solardaily.com/reports/China_Saves_the_World_and_America_Too_by_Going_Off_The_Grid_999.html

[SEPP Comment: By using solar – see link immediately above.]

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

In Defense of the Electric Car – part 3

Guest essay by John Hardy, WUWT, Nov 9, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/09/in-defense-of-the-electric-car-part-3/

Health, Energy, and Climate

No More Surgery For Patients With Unhealthy Behavior

By Chuck Dinerstein, ACSH, Nov 2, 2017

https://www.acsh.org/news/2017/11/02/no-more-surgery-patients-unhealthy-behavior-12077

“Rationing treatment on the basis of unhealthy behaviors betrays an extraordinary naivety about what drives these behaviors.”

Other Scientific News

A paleoclimatology tool is shown to give false positives

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Nov 14, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/17/a-paleoclimatology-tool-is-shown-to-give-false-positives/

How ice in clouds is born

By Staff Writers, Salt Lake City UT (SPX), Nov 14, 2017

http://www.spacedaily.com/reports/How_ice_in_clouds_is_born_999.html

Link to paper: Role of stacking disorder in ice nucleation

By Laura Lupi, et al. Nature, Nov 9, 2017

https://www.nature.com/articles/nature24279

Human cells, hardy microbes share common ancestor

By Staff Writers, Fort Collins CO (SPX), Nov 10, 2017

http://www.terradaily.com/reports/Not_so_different_after_all_Human_cells_hardy_microbes_share_common_ancestor_999.html

Link to paper: Structure of histone-based chromatin in Archaea

By Francesca Mattiroli, et al, Science, Aug 11, 2017

http://science.sciencemag.org/content/357/6351/609

How Statistics Came To Be – A Woman And A Cup Of Tea

By Julianna LeMieux, ACSH, Nov 8, 2017

https://www.acsh.org/news/2017/11/08/how-statistics-came-be-woman-and-cup-tea-12080

“In his 1935 book, ‘The Design of Experiments’, Fisher included an experiment that was the first of its kind and blew open the idea that a randomized analysis of experimental data is a necessary component of experimentation.”

Manipulating the Alpha Level Cannot Cure Significance Testing — Update: Paper Finally Live!

By William Briggs, His Blog, Nov 13, 2017

http://wmbriggs.com/post/23139/

New Study: Most Economics Research Papers Are Wrong

By John P. A. Ioannidis, T. D. Stanley, Hristos Doucouliagos, The Economic Journal, Via GWPF, Nov 10, 2017

https://www.thegwpf.com/new-study-most-economics-research-papers-are-wrong/

[SEPP Comment: They overstate the strength of the evidence or strength of the studied variable.]

Pluto’s hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

By Staff Writers, Santa Cruz CA (SPX) Nov 16, 2017

http://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Plutos_hydrocarbon_haze_keeps_dwarf_planet_colder_than_expected_999.html

Link to paper: Haze heats Pluto’s atmosphere yet explains its cold temperature

By Xi Zhang, Darrell F. Strobel & Hiroshi Imanaka, Nature, Nov 15, 2017

https://www.nature.com/articles/nature24465

Other News that May Be of Interest

Amara’s Law

We overestimate the impact of innovation in the short term but…

By Matt Ridley, Rational Optimist, Nov 12, 2017

http://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/amaras-law/

Study: Artificially cooling the planet is a ‘risky strategy’ – may create worse storms

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Nov 14, 2017

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/14/study-artificially-cooling-the-planet-is-a-risky-strategy-may-create-worse-storms/

Link to paper: Impacts of hemispheric solar geoengineering on tropical cyclone frequency

By Anthony Jones, Nature Communications, Nov 14, 2017

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-017-01606-0

[SEPP Comment: Particularly if the “need” to cool the planet is based on academic global climate models.]

Cart before the horse

By Staff Writers, Climate Change Predictions.org, Nov 16, 2017

http://climatechangepredictions.org/uncategorized/3501

“Climate change is a serious issue, not just for Australia but the whole planet. It is important we address the problem and not get stuck in debate about whether it is real or not, or it will be too late to do anything.”

editorial – Newcastle Herald (Australia) 24 May 2011

Money please

By Staff Writers, Climate Change Predictions.org, Nov 11, 2017

http://climatechangepredictions.org/uncategorized/3742

“The United Nations climate chief has urged global financial institutions to triple their investments in clean energy to reach the $1 trillion a year mark that would help avert a climate catastrophe.

“In an interview with the Guardian, the UN’s Christiana Figueres urged institutions to begin building the foundations of a clean energy economy by scaling up their investments.” The Guardian, 15 Jan 2014

1. Chemical Plant Owners Urged to Prepare for Worst-Case Flooding

U.S. Chemical Safety Board says facilities, especially in Gulf of Mexico coast, need to ready for extreme weather events

By Christopher M. Matthews, WSJ, Nov 15, 2017

https://www.wsj.com/articles/chemical-plant-owners-urged-to-prepare-for-worst-case-flooding-1510774059

Link to paper: Assessing the present and future probability of Hurricane Harvey’s rainfall

By Kerry Emanuel, PNAS, Nov 13, 2917

http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2017/11/07/1716222114

[SEPP Comment: Another forecast of increased probability of extreme weather events based on academic models that have not been adequately tested.]

SUMMARY: According to the authors: “The U.S. Chemical Safety Board is warning that many industrial sites where hazardous materials are stored may not be adequately prepared for extreme weather events.

“A dayslong chemical fire outside of Houston during Hurricane Harvey erupted because the plant’s owner never anticipated the worst-case scenario that played out in August as historic rainfall swamped its facility, the federal investigator said Wednesday.

“French chemical maker Arkema SA had a disaster plan in place for its Crosby, Texas, plant located 25 miles from downtown Houston, but it didn’t anticipate 6 feet of floodwater. Flooding caused the site’s main electrical source to fail and then forced workers to shut off emergency power generators. Without refrigeration systems to cool the organic peroxides manufactured at the plant, the compounds became unstable and ignited.

“The Arkema disaster should be a lesson to other chemical and industrial plants that urgently need to reassess their flood planning, lead investigator Mark Wingard said.

“Vanessa Sutherland, chairwoman of the Chemical Safety Board, said Harvey showed that more extreme storms are possible and industrial sites need to re-evaluate how they prepare for flooding and test their worst-case assumptions.”

Fortunately, no one was killed, but the company faces litigation from first responders for not adequately preparing for the power outage. The journalist states:

“The MIT study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, said that Houston—and Texas in general—will face an increasing risk of devastating rainfall. Texas had a 1% chance of experiencing Harvey-scale rainfall for any given year between 1981 and 2000, the study said. That risk could rise to 18% by the end of the century if greenhouse-gas emissions continue to rise. Those emissions help warm offshore waters—a phenomenon that can magnify the severity of storms and generate more rain, creating bigger floods, the authors said.”

The study can be considered another example of academic research compared to practical research. What caused the heavy flooding of the Houston area the year after the city was founded?

******************

2. How Local Utilities Gamed the Natural-Gas Market

They booked large orders and then canceled at the last minute, which pushed electric prices up by 20%.

By Fred Krupp, WSJ, Nov 16, 2017

https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-local-utilities-gamed-the-natural-gas-market-1510869318

Link to press release: STUDY: New England Customers Paid $3.6 Billion in Inflated Electric Bills Due to Regulatory Disconnect Between Natural Gas, Electricity Markets

By Staff Writers, EDF, Oct 11, 2017

https://www.edf.org/media/study-new-england-customers-paid-36-billion-inflated-electric-bills-due-regulatory-disconnect

SUMMARY: The president of the Environmental Defense Fund uses three years of data to claim certain power generators manipulate the supply of natural gas to increase profits. The abstract of the study reads:

“New England is at the leading edge of an energy transition in which natural gas is playing an increasingly important role in the US electricity generation mix. In recent years, the region’s wholesale natural gas and electricity markets have experienced severe, simultaneous price spikes. While frequently attributed to limited pipeline capacity serving the region, we demonstrate that such price spikes have been exacerbated by some gas distribution firms scheduling deliveries without actually flowing gas. This behavior blocks other firms from utilizing pipeline capacity, which artificially limits gas supply to the region and drives up gas and electricity prices. We estimate that capacity withholding increased average gas and electricity prices by 38% and 20%, respectively, over the three year period we study. As a result, customers paid $3.6 billion more for electricity. While the studied behavior may have been within the firms’ contractual rights, the significant impacts in both the gas and electricity markets underscore the need to improve regulation and coordination as these two energy markets become increasingly interlinked.”

The study does not adequately explain why despite major imports of inexpensive hydroelectricity from Quebec, there has been general increases in electricity prices across the northeast as discussed by Joseph D’Aleo under Challenging the Orthodoxy.

Advertisements