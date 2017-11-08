President Trump Not Invited to the December Paris Climate Change Summit

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Reuters reports that an unnamed official has stated that President Trump will not receive an invitation to the Paris Climate Change Summit in December.
Trump not invited to Paris December climate change summit for now, says France
PARIS (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump, who pulled his country out of the 2015 Paris climate change deal, is “for the time being” not invited to a climate change summit due to be held in the French capital in December, an official in President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.
The United States would still be invited to the summit but at a lower level than the president, added the official.
Read more: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-climatechange-accord-trump-paris/trump-not-invited-to-paris-december-climate-change-summit-for-now-says-france-idUSKBN1D71U0
President Macron of France, who once bizarrely stated he would “govern like a Roman God”, who also according to his officials believes that his thought processes are too complex for mere journalists to understand, no doubt considers the provisional banishing of President Trump from his presence to be a devastating rebuke for the Trump Administration’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.
Yet again it’s up to America to save the Old World from its insane -isms.
We did our bit against monarchism, saved the world from both fascism and communism, and now we’re showing the way forward against climatism, which is just a stalking horse for globalist socialism.
This year, it’s just the US. But in coming years, more and more states will see the light, wake up, embrace reality and CO2 as the planetary savior.
CACA is at least the third god in a row to have failed Euroweenies who need some kind of god, as long as it’s not the Christian God of their benighted, knightly ancestors. Cultural suicide isn’t pretty, especially when it’s the Enlightenment which is being ritually slaughtered in the mass Occidental equivalent of seppuku.
Emmanuel Maroon ?
CACA is nought but the latest sc@m for unelected, self-appointed, self-styled “elites” to lord it over the hoi poloi, the long-suffering workers who produce the excess value which they so lavishly appropriate unto their Marxist selves.
Workers of the world, unite and arise! Take up your torches and pitchforks and ride to the sound of the guns, yet again near Brussels. You have nothing to lose but your oppressive carbon taxation.
“…who also according to his officials believes that his thought processes are too complex for mere journalists to understand,…” and if journalists cannot understand then who can?
Wow, does anyone in France realize that he is so smart he must be the ‘annointed one’? Obviously way to smart to be allowed to be president any longer than necessary. Has he met Obama?
It will come as an immense relief to President Trump to find that he was not Invited to the December Paris Climate Change Summit, as it will allow him a lot more time to get on with much more important matters.
like twitter.
A compliment of the highest order.
Yep, and a weak attempt to pre-empt the royal snub that would come if they did invite him.
Leftists cannot handle opposing views.
Who cares? It’s nothing more than an unneeded ‘Chicken Little’ Conference anyway. Macron is one odd duck…he is self-destructing already. I know, the US should send Tom Sater from CNN International…he’s great entertainment! Just watched him ‘meltdown’ describing CC/GW ‘hottest years-ever’ and the worst is yet to come due to CO2…he is truly ‘unbalanced’, more like ‘unhinged’.
CAGW is simply a Leftist tool that’s exploited to destroy free-market economies and limited government societies…
Trump not being invited to the Paris “Socialists-of-the-World-Unite!” Summit is a badge of honor that should be celebrated.