President Trump Not Invited to the December Paris Climate Change Summit

Reuters reports that an unnamed official has stated that President Trump will not receive an invitation to the Paris Climate Change Summit in December.

Trump not invited to Paris December climate change summit for now, says France PARIS (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump, who pulled his country out of the 2015 Paris climate change deal, is “for the time being” not invited to a climate change summit due to be held in the French capital in December, an official in President Emmanuel Macron’s office said. … The United States would still be invited to the summit but at a lower level than the president, added the official.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-climatechange-accord-trump-paris/trump-not-invited-to-paris-december-climate-change-summit-for-now-says-france-idUSKBN1D71U0

President Macron of France, who once bizarrely stated he would “govern like a Roman God”, who also according to his officials believes that his thought processes are too complex for mere journalists to understand, no doubt considers the provisional banishing of President Trump from his presence to be a devastating rebuke for the Trump Administration’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

