Electric Car Maker Tesla buys Perbix, which Designs Production Line Robots

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Having failed to hit their own production targets, Green car maker Tesla has bought a company which designs robotic production lines, apparently with the intent of making the Tesla factories themselves into products.

Tesla buys robot maker. Hang on, isn’t that your sci-fi bogeyman, Elon? Slight glitch in Industrial Revolution 4.0

By Andrew Orlowski 8 Nov 2017 at 15:04 Troubled Tesla Inc. has quietly acquired Perbix, which designs robot production lines. Perbix was already a Tesla contractor. “With the acquisition of Perbix, Tesla further advances its efforts to turn the factory itself into a product – to build the machine that makes the machine,” the electric carmaker burbled on its website. That’s the glass-half-full interpretation. A more sceptical view is that Tesla is finding it so difficult to manufacture its long-awaited Model 3 sedan that it’s hand-finishing them as they drop off the production line. …

Tesla’s statement on the acquisition is available here

Is Tesla hoping Perbix’s expertise will help fix Tesla’s production line problems?

Does Elon Musk believe other businesses will queue up to buy Tesla’s expertise at producing things, despite Tesla’s utter failure to date to deliver on their own production targets?

Perhaps we shall all be dazzled by next quarter’s Tesla production figures?

