If tourism causes climate change, why then do we have COP23?

This week, another COP meeting gets underway; COP23. For those of you new to the subject, COP stands for “Conference of Parties” and is a UN sponsored climate shindig for policy wonks, self described planet savers, and serial doomsters. Two of note were COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009, which became DOA thanks in part to “Climategate” and COP21 in Paris, which produced the toothless and pointless “Paris Accord” of which the USA is no longer a part of, thanks to president Donald Trump.
Every year, thousands of people come from all over the world to participate in
trough feeding wealth redistribution climate reparations high level negotiations to figure out how the heavy hitters must compensate poorer countries for supposedly causing “climate change” through such things as generating electricity, driving cars, growing food, and yes, even going on travel/holiday.
Yet, these same people seem oblivious of their own carbon footprint related to travel. Here is a list of locations for all the COP conference so far:
1995: COP 1, Berlin, Germany
1996: COP 2, Geneva, Switzerland
1997: COP 3, The Kyoto Protocol on Climate Change
1998: COP 4, Buenos Aires, Argentina
1999: COP 5, Bonn, Germany
2000: COP 6, The Hague, Netherlands
2001: COP 6, Bonn, Germany
2001: COP 7, Marrakech, Morocco
2002: COP 8, New Delhi, India
2003: COP 9, Milan, Italy
2004: COP 10, Buenos Aires, Argentina
2005: COP 11/CMP 1, Montreal, Canada
2006: COP 12/CMP 2, Nairobi, Kenya
2007: COP 13/CMP 3, Bali, Indonesia
2008: COP 14/CMP 4, Poznań, Poland
2009: COP 15/CMP 5, Copenhagen, Denmark
2010: COP 16/CMP 6, Cancún, Mexico
2011: COP 17/CMP 7, Durban, South Africa
2012: COP 18/CMP 8, Doha, Qatar
2013: COP 19/CMP 9, Warsaw, Poland
2014: COP 20/CMP 10, Lima, Peru
2015: COP 21/CMP 11, Paris, France
2016: COP 22/CMP 12/CMA 1, Marrakech, Morocco
2017: COP 23/CMP 13/CMA 2, Bonn, Germany
For example, COP21 in Paris, had an estimated 50,000 people, including media and world leaders, flying in for that big save the planet shindig, including president Obama flying in his entourage on Air Force One. From an article in the New York Daily News:
Most of the people traveling to the meeting arrived by airplane, the world’s top transit offender when it comes to belching CO2 into the atmosphere.
The average attendee, and there are about 50,000, will travel around 9,000 miles. Traveling on a Boeing 747 like Air Force One – which guzzles around one gallon of jet fuel every 16.5 miles – means the summit will consume an estimated 27 million gallons of fuel.
Each gallon of burned jet fuel produces about 21 pounds of carbon dioxide, which is estimated to emit in the neighborhood of 575 million pounds or nearly 290,000 tons, according to calculations by Wired.
Yet despite that enormous footprint of all the COP meetings, full of sound and fury, signifying essentially nothing to the planet’s climate, we have our betters telling us that we shouldn’t travel to Australia, because we’ll damage the climate. Sounds to me like they are jonesing for a climate impact fee attached to airline tickets. Of course we all know that the only way to save the planet is with more taxes and fees, just ask anyone in Canberra.
Australian tourism policies fail to address climate change
Australia’s Federal and State governments are failing to produce effective long-term tourism policy to address climate change, according to the findings of new QUT-led research.
- Tourism contributes to climate change
- Tourism policy on climate change in Australia is inconsistent and ineffective
- Federal and state governments are not collaborating on best practice approaches to tourism policy on climate change
- The tourism industry can contribute to the sustainable management of climate change
Dr Char-lee Moyle, from QUT’s Australian Centre for Entrepreneurship Research, and her co-authors from Griffith University and James Cook University analysed 477 relevant documents for their paper – Have Australia’s tourism strategies incorporated climate change?
Just published in the international Journal of Sustainable Tourism, it reveals only 21% of Australia’s tourism strategies mention climate change, with most simply acknowledging it as an issue.
“Despite the fact tourism is worth billions of dollars to our economy and has been found by scientists to accelerate climate change, only five Australian tourism strategies analysed by us (one per cent of the entire sample) even recognised the sector’s impact,” Dr Moyle said.
“Looking at policy documents from 2000-2014, we have seen Australia’s tourism strategies increasingly focus on adaptation strategies, with mitigation appearing to have fallen off the policy agenda in recent years.
“Even certification and accreditation schemes are essentially viewed by industry as adaptation measures and a way to reduce climate change induced costs such as rising electricity bills.”
Dr Moyle emphasised the link between tourism climate change rhetoric and federal government election cycles.
“We found significantly more tourism climate change strategies were produced during the years the Australian Labor Party was in power at the federal level, with a peak in 2007,” she said.
“State Governments appear to be far less proactive in considering climate change in relation to tourism and, conspicuously, New South Wales did not even mention climate change in any state-level tourism strategies.”
Dr Moyle said there was significant room for the tourism sector to improve and step up action, particularly in developing tangible adaptation and mitigation policies.
“There are opportunities for the tourism industry to contribute to the sustainable management of climate change, including through the development of more ‘green’ products and implementing more environmentally-friendly practices,” Dr Moyle said.
She added that many initiatives proposed and subsequently implemented no longer exist, indicating an extremely dynamic climate change policy environment, as well as a lack of long-term consistent support and planning for tourism climate change response.
“On a positive note, there has been an increased focus on identifying opportunities, strategic needs, barriers, challenges and potential actions in relation to climate change since 2008,” Dr Moyle said.
6 thoughts on “If tourism causes climate change, why then do we have COP23?”
‘Have .. they .. incorporated climate change?’ Is on a par with ‘have they thought of incorporating the lepricorns?’ Or ‘do they realise how many angels on pinheads are involved?’
After Trump pulled out of Paris, causing a flustercluck of concern, I wonder how many delegates will attend this next boondoggle. I will watch for the numbers with interest.
I don’t think it will matter much. It is about the trip and publicity and not anything they actually think they’re going to accomplish for most of them.
This trucker is so happy that the company he drives for hasn’t gotten into the “Green” hype like so many of them. They’ve done what they can because after all fuel is the single largest operating expense in trucking. But they don’t have Green this or Green that plastered on their trucks like several other companies out there have.
I actually miss the smell of diesel mixed in with scent of wet alfalfa while driving across Nebraska early on an August morning, ah, good times, good times
Just a note on the comments from Wired: The 1 gallon every 16.5 miles for AF1 is ludicrous. That’s the gas mileage of a 3/4 ton pickup. According to Boeing the thing burns 5 gallons per mile, but these are modified engines, which have about 13-15% more maximum thrust, so let’s say it’s closer to 6 gallons per mile.
But my real point is that you get people writing commentary, both good or bad, who aren’t grounded in the physical reality of the subject matter, so they can’t edit their own work. Wired used to be a 1/2 decent tech magazine, and Rolling Stone, Mother Jones, and on, and on were decent at investigating and reporting. But the media have just gone to crap, and that’s all I have to say about that.
I saw that too. A closer estimate would be one gallon for every second. But when you fly around in the name of saving the planet, by default, CO2 emission can be tallied as carbon credits.