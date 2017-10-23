Senate Budget Resolution Creates Pathway to Opening ANWR to Drilling!!!

Guest cheer-leading by David Middleton
U.S. Senate passes bill that offers a chance to open Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a budget resolution Thursday that could provide Alaska’s congressional delegation its best shot in four decades to open part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling.
The Senate voted 51-49 to pass the budget resolution, along party lines. Republicans defeated a Democratic amendment to strip the ANWR-allowing provision from the budget resolution, by a vote of 52-48.
It’s not a slam-dunk yet. But Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has been granted the opportunity to attach an ANWR drilling provision to a tax reform bill that is considered “must-pass” legislation if Republicans want to retain their control of Congress in 2018. That bill — known as “budget reconciliation” — will only require a simple 51-senator majority vote. House and Senate leaders have said they hope to pass tax legislation before the end of this year, though that may be an overly optimistic timeline.
The budget resolution passed Thursday instructs the Energy and Natural Resources Committee to write legislation that raises $1 billion in federal revenue. The House passed a budget resolution earlier this month with a similar provision.
Opponents of Arctic drilling read between the lines and declared this a move that would allow that committee’s chairwoman, Murkowski, to open ANWR to drilling with a simple 51-senator majority vote.
In addition to being a boon to the US Treasury, the development of ANWR, NPR-Alaska and the Beaufort and Chukchi OCS areas are critical to maintaining the operation of the Trans Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS) and avoiding the stranding of billions of barrels of crude oil.
the failure to open ANWR-1002 soon will eventually force the premature shutdown and dismantling of the Trans Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS).
A premature end to TAPS would strand about 30 billion barrels of oil and 137 trillion cubic feet of natural gas under Alaska and its OCS (outer continental shelf).
• The Trans Alaska Pipeline System’s (TAPS) minimum flow rate of about 300,000 barrels of oil per day will be reached in 2025, absent new developments or reserves growth beyond the forecasted technically remaining reserves. An Alaska gas pipeline and gas sales from the Point Thomson field and the associated oil and condensate would provide another boost to oil production and extend the life ofTAPS for about one year to 2026. A shut down of TAPS would potentially strand about 1 billion barrels of oil reserves from the fields analyzed.
• For the complete study interval from 2005 to 2050, the forecasts of economically recoverable oil and gas additions, including reserves growth in known fields, is 35 to 36 billion barrels of oil and 137 trillion cubic feet of gas. These optimistic estimates assume continued high oil and gas prices, stable fiscal policies, and all areas open for exploration and development. For this optimistic scenario, the productive life of the Alaska North Slope would be extended well beyond 2050 and could potentially result in the need to refurbish TAPS and add capacity to the gas pipeline.
• The forecasts become increasingly pessimistic if the assumptions are not met as illustrated by the following scenarios.
1. If the ANWR 1002 area is removed from consideration, the estimated economically recoverable oil is 29 to 30 billion barrels of oil and 135 trillion cubic feet of gas.
2. Removal of ANWR 1002 and the Chukchi Sea OCS results in a further reduction to 19 to 20 billion barrels of oil and 85 trillion cubic feet of gas.
3. Removal of ANWR 1002, Chukchi Sea OCS, and the Beaufort Sea OCS results in a reduction to 15 to 16 billion barrels of oil and 65 trillion cubic feet of gas.
4. Scenario 3 and no gas pipeline reduces the estimate to 9 to 10 billion barrels of oil (any gas discovered will likely remain stranded).
Some combination of these hypothetical scenarios is more likely to occur than the optimistic estimates.
Recent large discoveries on the North Slope can only be developed if TAPS remains operational. The opening of ANWR Area 1002, is the fast track to keeping TAPS operational for the next 30-50 years.
Drill, baby, drill!
Well that area 1002 looks just like the State of Delaware, which can fit in 12 non-overlapping places in ANWR.
And Rhode Island can fit in 20 non-overlapping places in ANWR.
Jan 2008 SciAm had a front cover article about a serious proposal to build a big solar cell array in the waste desert area of SoCal. The total area planned was 19.2 million acres. I think that just comes out at 30,000 squre miles which is also the size of ANWR.
Ever notice how it’s “waste desert” but “absolutely untouchable frozen wasteland?
Seems like a reasonable step given Russia’s arctic oil rush.
Look, think, then drill.
This is wrong. Global warming is hysteria. But drilling in the Arctic wildlife reserves is wrong. This sort of applause for something so plainly wrong gives skeptics a bad name.
That’s not even laughable. ANWR Area 1002 is a barren coastal plain.
Curious, why is drilling in the Arctic wildlife reserve wrong? What is it about this particular land that imbues it with the moral imperative that it must not be drilled? Especially since drilling for oil is a minimally destructive use of land? That is, when the drilling stops it is fairly low cost to return the land to a pristine state. Is an act of Congress (naming certain Federal Lands as “wildlife preserves”) sufficient to imbue land with that particular property?
Because one of the letters in ANWR stands for wildlife… /SARC
Deepwater Horizon. Lest we forget.
They are talking about drilling on about 2,000 acres. There are shopping malls larger than that.
When did you last visit ANWR ??
This is what happens when a person has opinions about things they know almost nothing about.
The area 1002 coastal plain was carved out of the much larger ANWR wilderness area, exactly because it had oil & gas potential, and it was on the flat barren coastal plain. The topography is indistinguishable from the existing Prudhoe bay field. Prudhoe Bay is a shining example of how oil & gas can be extracted in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. The footprint is minimized by placing multiple wellbores on small pads. The wells are then directionally drilled to the optimum downhole location. Since it’s development the Caribou herd has tripled in size. The regulations in Prudhoe are often more strict than they are in a national park.
Tom,
everything you wrote I agree with except I would disagree with you on your last sentence. The regulations in Prudhoe are more strict because many more diverse minerals extraction activities are permitted there. A national park on the other hand does not require strict regulations on mineral extractions activities because none are permitted, including commercial logging.
When the Sierra Club and similar groups protest against drilling in ANWR, they generally show photographs of snow-capped mountains, which are part of ANWR, but also very misleading. The part of ANWR where oil drilling would be allowed is flat land, marshy and grassy in late spring and summer and frozen the rest of the year.
For those worried about migration of caribou, the existing Trans Alaska Pipeline is frequently followed by migrating caribou, since the heat from the pipeline tends to melt nearby snow and make easier walking for the caribou in early spring. There is even one photo of a grizzly bear walking ON the pipeline itself. Wild animals up there are free to wander wherever they please, so maybe some of them like the pipeline!
It’s just “wrong”?
Why?
It “feels wrong”?
Why was it declared an “Arctic Wildlife Reserve” to begin with and who did it?
This reminds of Bill Clinton declaring a section of Utah some kind of reserve. The area he declared a reserve (might not be the actual term used) made it off limits to mining.
That area happens to encompass one of the three “cleanest” coal deposits on the planet.
Of the other two, one is in Africa but impractical to mine. (I don’t know if it’s impractical due to logistics or politics in the area.) The other is in, I think, Indonesia. It is (was?) owned by the Lippo Group. Clinton donors.
PS Of course, it’s not always about the money. It can also be about another goal such as the ideology.
Yes and Billy Boy destroyed a whole industry of back country horse riding even though he “promised” horses would not be excluded, But then the BLM bureaucracy applied “heartbeat” rules. They destroyed a whole industry using bureaucratic over regulation.
Now where have we heard that before?
Wayne Delbeke, Endurance Rider.
Gunga Din,
Agreed!
But the ideology might – possibly – lead to – for example – the money.
Maybe.
You have definitely never been there. In the summer you can’t breath without sucking in mosquitoes. The few moose there are miserable. I personally wouldn’t want to go back but i am too old anyway.
Caribou not moose. Sorry for the brainlock.
Why is it wrong? It can be done without harming anything.
The destruction predicted for the North Slope never happened, in fact the wildlife is thriving in those areas where drilling and the pipeline are.
As David notes, it’s a barren area. We can’t save the entire planet from human encrouchment any more than we can stop the world from any other animal taking over an area. It’s impossible. We can save some areas—I would love to save a lot more than most—but it’s just not realistic. I researched ANWAR and there are no economics reasons to avoid drilling. So few people visit or work there. And, yes, it’s about money. It’s always about money.
Personally, I think the Senators from New Jersey should get an expanded say in drilling in Alaska since they know so much about Prudhoe bay and all.
Oh, wait, no. That’s not my opinion at all. My actual opinion is that the Federal Government ought to allow states to manage the Federal lands within their borders. That way California can choose whether to drill in California, and Alaska can make the same choices about Alaska.
Howcome there are Federal lands within Sovereign State borders ??
Because the Federal Government ignores the US Constitution.
Because people agreed to the idea.
Now that we have untapped unlimited reserves in the Permian Basin Shale….YES! Let’s now allow the oil companies to drill in the most expensive location on the planet!!
Our politicians are geniuses aren’t they!?!
The phrase “untapped unlimited reserves” is a three-part oxymoron. While the Permian Basin is huge, industry would show no interest in Alaska, if your comment reflected any semblance of reality.
You seem to believe that expensive means uneconomical.
If they couldn’t make money doing it, the oil companies would not bid for the rights to drill there.
Please learn to think before posting.
Um, nothing is unlimited, including sun and wind energy. Perhaps you don’t know what “unlimited” means?
The ANWR was set up as a resource area, despite the name.
ANWR Area 1002 was set up as a resource area. The portion of ANWR, south of the Brooks Range, where the wildlife is, was not.
I had thought that there was a provision already agreed to that if the North Slope and protected areas were developed for oil and gas exploration, there was going to be more environmental oversight than the usual regulations in the lower 48. Things like more planning & horizontal drilling from centralized locations making surface disturbances much less. I don’t know if this was approved in the legislation or whether it was a wish list. I haven’t kept up on the latest. Is there any update on this aspect?
Oil companies already seem to plan and drill from centralized locations using horizontal drilling. It’s one of the things that made reaching some reserves economically feasible.
The left-wing liberal democrats will block it no matter what,
because like those insurance company ads, it’s what they do.
But wait, all of the pictures of ANWR show beautiful mountains…..where there is no oil or interest in drilling.
Doing on-site technical work, for more than 10 years, in Soviet Block petroleum fields … on several occasions, the Russians, Kazakhs, Ukrainians, etc would ask me/us why we in the States were so opposed to drilling in ANWR. The answer which seemed to be most acceptable to them was that we were self-loathing, utopia-pursuing primadonnas who, despite our overt greed for energy/oil, we were not so much interested in producing such in our own backyard. IOW, we would help the “Soviets” and then buy it from them.
I always suspected that this was a primary reason why many of the Soviet types preferred doing business with Westerners [North Americans]: while they were interested primarily in finding/producing oil [and boosting their economy], we were interested primarily in “making a difference”; which in our case, was that we were there to “make a difference” by helping them get up to speed with leading-edge technology. Not many of the ex-pats understood that, in the final analysis, the locals there were our competition; however, most of the locals seemed to understand this quite clearly … where many of them tolerated our presence, just.
All comes back to the same thing: either we, as a nation, need to stop using petroleum — that is to switch to a suitable alternatives by which we do not need to rely so much on international anti-American sources — or we need to go out there and compete by going after areas like ANWR, and etc, and remove much of the govt barriers to any and all potential reasonable alternative sources. [Note: for my vote, when I write, “remove much of the govt barriers” I mean to get the politically-motivated govt out of the way — and this included removing all those misguided and competition-killing subsidies — and to clear the way for private enterprise and their consumer base.]
The biggest double-cross of the decade.
A Battle Royale was going on in Washington DC over the Trans-Alaska pipeline and oil development in Alaska in general. A Grand Compromise was reached. Dems got their wildlife preserve (as they claimed they wanted) and the Repubs got area 1002 for oil and gas development.
In the very next session of congress, Dems were able to add area 1002 to ANWR and halt all development. It was a massive double-cross and a huge slap to anyone who thought the Dems were negotiating in good faith. Ever since, they have done everything they could to block all oil and gas development. Failing that in any given case, they have endeavored to make things as expensive and difficult as possible via regulation.
For people like Harry Reid and Chuck Schumer, it’s all in a days work…..like stopping Yucca Mtn after billions spent in NV and elsewhere in mountains of studies and warehouses to store the studies (alongside the Lost Ark no doubt) and the Pebble Mine Project.
I have watched Democrats renege on deals since the days of Tip O’Neal.
Democrats never deal in good faith, it just isn’t in their nature.
EARTH FIRST!
We can drill the other planets later.
This is very important for the country’s national security.
The watermelons don’t care about national security. All they care about is ‘social justice’ and other related BS.
The exploitation of the resources in the Arctic Sea(s) will be one of presence. Show up or lose out.
It’s sad that 99 percent of Americans don’t bother to look on the Canadian side of the North Slope where there is a lot of oil development.
Two kinds of people: those that hate oil, and those who half at least half a brain.
An article from the WP giving the description behind the pathway to drilling. Susan Collins voted for the Amendment to kill the drilling. Of course the complaints from the normal environmental environmental groups as included in the article.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/10/19/senate-votes-to-raise-revenue-by-drilling-in-the-arctic-national-wildlife-refuge/?utm_term=.17bd1d677302&wpisrc=nl_sb_smartbrief
“Today’s vote is a wakeup call for all Americans. Americans have fought for decades to protect this last remaining truly wild landscape, and are rallying today because they believe in taking action on climate change and want to defend the rights of the Native Gwich’in people,” said Adam Kolton, executive director of the Alaska Wilderness League, in a statement. “Every member of Congress who supported this scheme, to hijack the budget process to do the bidding of oil companies, needs to hear loud and clear that we are determined to defend ‘America’s Sen. Maria Cantwell (Wash.), the top Democrat on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, offered a budget amendment that would have removed instructions to the panel to raise an additional $1 billion through federal leasing. It failed 48 to 52 on a largely party-line vote, with only Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) breaking ranks. Collins voted in favor of Cantwell’s amendment, while Manchin opposed it..’”
David,
You may have some contacts over at Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. that could provide some insight on whether opening Area 1002 will be enough in time to save TAPS. I understand now that the North Pole refinery is not reinjecting heat into the pipeline oil temps are close to minimums to keep it flowing. A few years ago they were expecting an imminent permanent shutdown due to the low temps. If temps of oil in the pipe fall low enough the oil can’t be pumped and the line will retire.
If the flow rate gets too low, hydrates and other gunk will precipitate out and essentially freeze up the line. The nominal minimum flow rate is around 300,000 bbl/d. Although, they could probably keep it running as low as 100,000 bbl/d (with a lot of expensive intervention) if they knew that production from recent discoveries and ANWR were going to come online.
https://www.adn.com/alaska-beat/article/whats-tapss-minimum-flow-rate/2010/01/27/
Current production is around 500,000 bbl/d… https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=pet&s=manfpak2&f=a
TAPS probably has at least a decade before it drops below 300,000 bbl/d without new production.
Thanks.
Can’t happen soon enough, to keep the TAP investment viable!
I’ve been pushing for this for at least 37 years. Why aren’t they listening to me?
I thought it was set aside for a future oil reserve, and they never came through…I hope this passes – I’ll give it a 20% chance…
Here’s an info rich article:
http://www.alaskajournal.com/2017-01-26/alyeksa-team-its-40-years-down-and-40-go#.We5eETtrxhE
There’s a new generation of protesters just around the corner. The so called snowflakes and when they get going, they won’t he no snowflakes!! I don’t know how much you guys know about what’s going on in your colleges, but political correctness is moving to a whole new level. These kids are going to be militant about there fear of everything, particularly GW.
So watch your backs, because denial will not be tolerated !!
How many people visit ANWR per year?
“The answer?: Not many. For most of the year, ANWR is unbearably cold and dark. For several weeks, the sun doesn’t even rise and leaves the windswept landscape a very inhospitable environment. Only a few hundred people visit ANWR each year….”
http://anwr.org/2013/08/do-people-visit-the-arctic-national-wildlife-refuge/
…So what else is it good for (OIL & GAS).
Hmmmm.
Sounds like an ideal place to open an EPA field office.
“How many people visit ANWR per year?”
“Only a few hundred people visit ANWR each year….”
And how many people actually live there?
It would be a good place for the next Democratic National Convention. They could show their true love of saving the planet. Of course they should go by dogsled to lessen their carbon footprint.
It would give them a true picture of the “pristine wildlife reserve” which is NOT what they imagine it is.
Thank you President Trump for making this possible. After the oil company nationalizations by various countries, politically instigated oil embargo, price fixing and manipulation, America dreamed of becoming energy self sufficient only to have Obama put a quick stop (almost) to the goal. We now will have control of our own destiny and have the power to continue our growth and standard of living. This renewed oil exploration and gathering is tenuous at best though because the anti Capitalist cabal keeps doing everything in their power to stop it. Remember that at election time.
When Alaska became a state, it was widely understood that Alaska would be run by Alaskans. This was done to appease the indigenous population which feared control from a very distant DC.
Been down hill ever since.
For our none US readers (and, unfortunately, some of our younger US readers), Alaska and Hawaii were US territories. In 1959 they became “States”.
And, yes, EW3, It’s been downhill for the rest of also.