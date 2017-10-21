Trying to perpetuate alarmist climate “science”

The Obama era “Climate Science Special Report” demands a “red team” analysis

Guest essay by David Wojick, PhD

Several months ago a brief furor erupted when the New York Times leaked the final draft of the upcoming Climate Science Special Report (CSSR), an extremely alarmist rendition of what is supposedly happening with Earth’s climate. Dangerous climate change and weather events, the report says, are due to mankind’s use of fossil fuels to create and maintain modern living standards and to the carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that result from that energy use.

The CSSR is being prepared by the federal Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) and has been in the works for several years, mostly under Obama and still staffed by diehard alarmists.

The USGCRP consists of the 13 federal agencies that conduct and analyze climate science and supposedly “consensus” views on the topic. The Times and other news stories speculated that one of the agencies, especially the EPA under Administrator Scott Pruitt, might block the CSSR. This has not happened, and the Report is now scheduled for release next month.

The CSSR is far more alarmist than any IPCC report. Most other USGCRP reports have been, as well, thanks in particular to NOAA. The new CSSR will be an official Federal report, which will give it more credibility than it deserves.

Even worse, the Report is slated to be Volume I of the National Climate Assessment (NCA), which is due out late next year. The NCA is mandated by law, which gives the CSSR even more status as federal policy.

It would be ironic indeed if the skeptical Trump Administration were to simply issue this alarmist report as federal policy on climate change science. In fact it would be tragic, a major defeat for climate realism and sound science.

Thankfully, there is a simple way to turn this looming defeat into a major victory. The solution is to do an official Red Team critique of the CSSR.

The Red Team concept has been under discussion for some time now, including being endorsed by EPA Administrator Pruitt and Energy Secretary Rick Perry. Some useful background and online discussion are available on Judith Curry’s manmade climate chaos skeptics blog here and here.

The unduly and unscientifically alarmist CSSR cannot be put back into its political bottle. But it is the perfect vehicle for critical analysis and robust criticism, precisely because of its radical alarmist nature. Most importantly, this criticism would be official, which will make climate skepticism official U.S. policy.

Mind you, the CSSR is over 600 pages long, so its rebuttal would not be a trivial exercise. On the other hand, only the most central claims need to be refuted. In particular there are a number of cases of so-called “high confidence” in important assertions that are actually nothing more than highly speculative alarmist dogma.

This is especially true of the groundless attribution of human activities causing bad weather. The Red Team critique must be comprehensive, clear and coherent if it is to be effective. Properly done, that should not be a problem, however.

Making a detailed critique and rebuttal of the CSSR official would go a long way toward putting federal policy on the right track, which is that the scientific debate is very real and far from being resolved. Costly, draconian actions like hefty carbon taxes and forced lifestyle changes are simply not justified. In particular there is no scientific basis for EPA’s finding that CO2 emissions “endanger human health and welfare.” Indeed, the clear benefits of carbon-based fuels and plant-fertilizing carbon dioxide are tens or hundreds of times greater than any (highly speculative) costs that might be attributed to them.

There is no need for the Red Team to break new scientific ground. It is just a matter of clearly stating what is already known. In fact simply and visibly starting an official Red Team exercise will go a long way toward blunting the rampant CSSR alarmism. B

However, this must be done very shortly after the CSSR is officially released. If not, then the CSSR is likely to become the official US standard bearer for the alarmist version of climate science. That would be a truly tragic outcome.

It is no accident that the CSSR is coming out now. This is a deliberate attempt by the climate alarmists entrenched in the federal research agencies to defy the skepticism of the Trump administration. It must not succeed.

David Wojick is an independent analyst working at the intersection of science and public policy. He has a PhD in analytic philosophy of science and mathematical logic, and focuses his research on unpacking the structure of complex issues.

18 thoughts on “Trying to perpetuate alarmist climate “science”

  1. I agree there needs to be a reckoning of this report if it’s biased and volatile as presented here. It should be stopped until an official ….. read government ….. assessment. There are still many parts of the swamp that are stinking up our daily lives.

  2. In case you were wondering, the budget for the Global Change Research Program is $2.3 Billion in 2017, $2.6 Billion in 2016 and $2.5 Billion in 2015 Link:
    http://www.globalchange.gov/about/budget
    and going back in time the numbers in $Billions were:
    2013….2.427
    2012….2.642
    2011….2.561
    2010….2.122
    2009….2.080
    2008….1.864
    2007….1.825
    2006….1.691
    2005….1.865
    2004….1.975
    2003….1.766
    2002….1.667
    2001….1.728
    2000….1.687
    1999….1.657
    1998….1.677
    1997….1.656
    1996….1.654
    1995….1.760
    1994….1.444
    1993….1.326
    1992….1.110
    1991….0.954
    1990….0.659
    1989….0.134

    • It’s not as much as I thought it would be, now go and look at the military budget. If you stopped getting involved in conflicts you could save a fortune. I am disappointed you guys seem to be getting back into Afghanistan I don’t understand that given Trumps views.

      • “Trump’s views? ” His “views” begin and end with “America first”. Defeating radical Islamists (who want us dead) go right along with that view.

      • The biggest part of the budget is Social Security. Should Warren Buffet begetting a social security chek every month?

      • “If you stopped getting involved in conflicts you could save a fortune.” Not for long. Pretty soon someone would take your fortune away by force.

    • Legal Mandate
      The U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) was established by Presidential Initiative in 1989 and mandated by Congress in the Global Change Research Act (GCRA) of 1990 to develop and coordinate “a comprehensive and integrated United States research program which will assist the Nation and the world to understand, assess, predict, and respond to human-induced and natural processes of global change.”

      It consults with the White House, a Congressional Subcommittee, and 13 Federal Agencies.

      Proper Due-diligence and objective oversight is mandatory. Alarmists should be given pink slips.

  6. If only government policy reflected the concerns of the majority of the citizens. Citizens never put climate change or even the environment near the top of their lists in the surveys. Those issues lay at or near the bottom of the lists in UN surveys, EU surveys, and US surveys. And yet, we see the constant bombardment and hype.

    Here is the latest survey of the EU:

  10. All of these “authors” and “contributors” should be transferred immediately to study the weather in Antarctica, the Bering Islands, the Arctic Wildlife Refuge, and North Pole. For years.

