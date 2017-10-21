Renewables Advocates Trash Talk Nuclear Fusion

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to renewables advocates, renewables will soon be so cheap it won’t be worth pouring more money into researching nuclear fusion.
Renewable Energy Threatens the World’s Biggest Science Project
Inside the $24 billion long bet on fusion power in France.
By Anna Hirtenstein
20 October 2017, 14:01 GMT+10
The world’s biggest scientific experiment is on course to become the most expensive source of surplus power.
Components of the 20 billion-euro ($24 billion) project are already starting to pile up at a construction site in the south of France, where about 800 scientists plan to test whether they can harness the power that makes stars shine. Assembly of the machine will start in May. Unlike traditional nuclear plants that split atoms, the so-called ITER reactor will fuse them together at temperatures 10-times hotter than the Sun — 150 million degrees Celsius (270 million Fahrenheit).
Its startling complexity, with more than a million pieces and sponsors in 35 countries, mean questions remain about over whether the reactor will work or if it can deliver electricity at anything like the cost of more traditional forms of clean energy. With wind-farm developers starting to promise subsidy-free power by 2025 and electricity demand stagnating, even the project’s supporters are asking whether ITER will ever make sense.
“I’m dubious,” said Chris Llewellyn Smith, director of energy research at Oxford University who has spoken in favor of the research project. “The cost of wind and solar has come down so rapidly, so the competition has become harder to beat than you could have conceivably imagined a decade ago.”
…
In the decades it will take to prove itself, renewables are likely to mushroom, thanks to a 62 percent plunge in the cost of solar panels over the past five years. Wind energy has followed similar trends as turbine sizes surged, boosting the spark coming from each unit. Batteries also are spreading, reducing the need for utilities to maintain a constant “baseload” of supply that ITER would feed to the grid.
“The concept of the need for baseload generation is fading away,” said Paolo Frankl, who heads the renewable power division of the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based institution advising nations on energy. “Technically, you could run a system 100 percent on renewables and even 100 percent just wind and solar.”
…
Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2017-10-20/renewable-energy-threatens-the-world-s-biggest-science-project
On one level its funny – advocates of a power concept which doesn’t deliver reliable energy trash talking a power concept which has never been demonstrated to work.
But the more serious issue is how it highlights the risk of putting the lions share of nuclear fusion research effort into ITER.
ITER in my opinion is in big trouble.
The President of France, the country which hosts the ITER project, is a hardline green – in my opinion it is conceivable he will respond to political pressure from renewables advocates, and make life difficult for ITER.
ITER itself is a multi-decade bureaucracy of a project which may never deliver.
Even if ITER delivers, what does it prove? At best it will demonstrate that it is possible to produce nuclear power from fusion – at some enormous premium to existing baseload power technology.
Time to diversify the nuclear fusion research effort.
21 thoughts on “Renewables Advocates Trash Talk Nuclear Fusion”
In my opinion, ITER is too big. The future is in compact energy sources to be installed close to the consumer and thus eliminating expensive power grids. Nuclear fusion has to focus on miniaturization. We need a few serious blackouts to generate public and political attention.
If you want a radical change of society you dont want cheap and available energy?
???
Modern societies need cheap energy.
I am still a believer that nuclear fusion will one day provide the energy its advocates have claimed. The Russian Tokamak fusion reactor actually produced energy by fusion, it just consumed more energy than it produced. As the ex-President, etc, of an uranium exploration company I can tell you the energy minerals industry is constantly looking over their shoulder at the advance of fusion technology. Not that “cold Fusion” either. Reminds me of Adrian Cronaur saying “it’s hot, fool! Were you born on the Sun?”
Good news. Renewable energy industry with its settled science no longer needs taxpayers for anything and can even offer a them break.
Not so fast! Article says subsidy free by 2025. In which time of course the wobbly-brained ‘Greens’ will have turned much of the planet into a grotesque alien hellscape in their most earnest efforts to extinguish all multicellular life.
By then so much will gave been invested in the insanity that reversing direction will appear to be inconceivable.
“With wind-farm developers starting to promise subsidy-free power by 2025 and electricity demand stagnating, even the project’s supporters are asking whether ITER will ever make sense.”
This gives rise to two important points. With the availability of subsidy-free power by 2025, it makes no sense to install wind farms now that need subsidies. Better to hold off till 2025, or later when this promise comes to fruition. Meanwhile, we can run the subsidy-free coal and nuclear plants that we know work and can provide reliable power. Though, I am not sure if these “subsidy-free” wind farms include the cost of the back up energy sources for when the wind doesn’t blow, or blows too much. Perhaps Chris Llewellyn Smith or Paolo Frankl can advise on this point?
The second, compare the fusion project to the Manhattan project. This was enormously costly, and took the expertize of a large number of scientists, and a right stack of materials. But for the war, and the possibility of Germany attaining the atom bomb before the US and UK did, it is doubtful if it would have gone ahead. A similar urgency is now the case, with the war by the greenies on coal and oil power!
Wait. You don’t think coal and nuclear are subsidized in the US? What rock in which cave do you reside under?
,Better to hold off till 2025, or later when this promise comes to fruition.”
I am fairly certain that process is claimed to be dependent on 8 more years of subsidies to continue to grow the technology. ( To so deeply rob from base load providers that they can then say “see, we are cheaper”)
The nonsense about not needing baseload is understandable from folk who don’t have data or can’t handle arithmetic, but it is intensely irritating from folk who ought to know better. There is no way we can store in batteries the 10,000 Gw-hrs needed to keep just the UK going on 10 consecutive cold and windless days in winter. It doesn’t scale. We are adrift by two or three ORDERS OF MAGNITUDE. 30 Gw-hrs is the entire annual output of the Tesla gigafactory.
It is only a matter of how much you wish to spend and waste.
In a world enthralled by The Green BS, the only response to this is rude: Bollocks!
Leaders like Sarah Palin advocated an all of the above approached.
The Greens have shown how religiously intolerant, narrow minded and into scientism they are.
After reading about the problems of ITER hear last week, I want diversification of fusion research.
It’s not enough to succeed. Others must fail.
What is needed for fusion power is new ideas, not a bureaucracy ridden mega project built on a firm foundation of BS and vain hopes.
Electricity demand is stagnating they say.
Yet they are blind to the effect a 400 percent increase of energy prices caused by renewables have on demand. People will lower their consumption while business flees.
And in what planet are solar panels and windmills enciromentally friendly?
sigh….
Again with the 2 minute hate on “baseload”? Do they also hate all that awful steel and concrete underneath the pretty building facades?
The military know that there are potential benefits to having an electric fleet of vehicles, but only as long as there’s a reliable source of mobile primary generation. Small fusion reactors would be their ideal means to recharge batteries and, thereby cut out the long supply train needed to refuel IC engines. Hopefully, that motivation will lead to investment and innovation in what would be a true game changer in power supply.
“Time to diversify the nuclear fusion research effort.”
An appealing idea. There’s probably a real chance that magnetic containment (Tokamak, et. al.) is genuinely unworkable and can never generate reliable power. What then Kimosabe?
OTOH, exactly what would one diversify into? The only alternative technology, that I’ve looked into — muon-catalyzed fusion — works, but seems much less likely than magnetic containment ever to reach break-even levels ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muon-catalyzed_fusion ). Are there really overlooked technologies out there to diversify into? Is it really plausible that there are workable approaches to fusion that are being overlooked?
The green blob is afraid ITER might work. After all, following Paul Ehrlich, having cheap and unlimited power is like giving an idiot child a machine gun.
Clearly this guy was once an excellent scientist.
Chris Llewellyn Smith is currently Director of Energy Research, Oxford University, President of the Council of SESAME (Synchrotron light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East), and a Visiting Professor in the Oxford Physics Department.
He was Director of UKAEA Culham (2003-2008), with responsibility for the UK’s fusion programme and for operation of the Joint European Torus (JET), Provost and President of University College London (1999-2002), Director General of CERN (1994-1998), and Chairman of Oxford Physics (1987-1992).
After completing his Doctorate in Oxford in 1967, he worked briefly in the Lebedev Physical Institute of the Academy of Sciences in Moscow, before spending periods at CERN and the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center, after which he returned to Oxford in 1974.
As Director of UKAEA Culham he developed and vigorously promoted the ‘Fast Track’ approach to the development of fusion power, which was officially adopted by the European Commission. During his mandate as Director General of CERN the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) was approved and started, and major contributions from Canada, India, Japan, the Russian Federation and the USA were negotiated, and CERN’s flagship Large Electron Positron collider (LEP) was successfully upgraded.
As a theoretical particle physicist he worked mainly on the quark model and the theories of the strong and electro-weak forces, and how they can be tested experimentally. His contributions include developing ways to demonstrate the “reality” of quarks and gluons (the particles that transmit the string force that holds quarks together) in highly inelastic electron and neutrino scattering experiments, and showing that mathematical consistency requires any theory of the weak interactions to be based on a spontaneously broken gauge theory.
Such a pity that age has clearly taken its toll.