More evidence: Great Permian Extinction, 250 million years ago, was caused by massive volcanic eruptions

New evidence that Siberian volcanic eruptions caused extinction 250 million yrs ago
A team of scientists has found new evidence that the Great Permian Extinction, which occurred approximately 250 million years ago, was caused by massive volcanic eruptions that led to significant environmental changes.
The study, which appears in the journal Scientific Reports, reports a global spike in the chemical element nickel at the time of extinction. The anomalous nickel most likely came from emanations related to the concurrent huge volcanic eruptions in what is now Siberia. These eruptions, the researchers say, are associated with nickel-rich magmatic intrusions — rocks formed from the cooling of magma — that contain some of the greatest deposits of nickel ore on the planet.
Using an Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer, which measures the abundance of rare elements at their atomic level, the scientists documented anomalous peaks of nickel in regions ranging from the Arctic to India at the time of the Great Permian Extinction — distributions that suggest these nickel anomalies were a worldwide phenomenon.
This new evidence of a nickel fingerprint at the time of the extinctions convinced the scientists that it was the volcanic upheaval in Siberia that produced intense global warming and other environmental changes that led to the disappearance of more than 90 percent of all species.
“The Siberian volcanic eruptions and related massive intrusions of nickel-rich magmas into the Earth’s crust apparently emitted nickel-rich volatiles into the atmosphere, where they were distributed globally,” explains New York University geologist Michael Rampino, the paper’s senior author. “At the same time, explosive interactions of the magma with older coal deposits could have released large amounts of carbon dioxide and methane, two greenhouse gases, which would explain the intense global warming recorded in the oceans and on land at the time of the mass extinctions. The warm oceans also became sluggish and depleted in dissolved oxygen, contributing to the extinction of many forms of life in the sea”.
“This new finding, which contributes further evidence that the Siberian Trap eruptions were the catalyst for the most extensive extinction event Earth has ever endured, has exciting implications,” says Sedelia Rodriguez, a co-author of the paper and lecturer in the department of Environmental Science at Barnard College. “We look forward to expanding our research on nickel and other elements to delineate the specific areas affected by this eruption. In doing so, we hope to learn more about how these events trigger massive extinctions that affect both land and marine animals. Additionally, we hope this research will contribute to determining whether an event of this magnitude is possible in the future.”
So do volcanic eruptions increase the earth’s temperature or decrease the temperature? Will atmospheric dust block the sun more than the release of “intense green house gasses” will cause warming? Either way the authors are convinced Siberian volcanism was the cause, just not sure how it did it.
Flood basalt volcanism isn’t exactly like one-off, explosive volcanic eruptions, but at least they’re not fingering just CO2.
More than likely it was SO2 and other aromatic areosols also ejected into the atmosphere during the eruptions causing dramatic cooling that lead to the extinction.
That depends on which answer gives the greatest access to new grants.
Of course, India then lay between about 60 and 40 degrees South latitude, contiguous to Antarctica.
What evidence do they have that these magmas would have a higher concentration off Nickel? Why could the volcanic activity be triggered by a massive nickel-iron asteroid hit? What would happen if something like Psyche 16 hit the Earth, or a cluster of smaller objects?
Could it be that there’s just maybe a cause and effect relationship between the object that caused the impact crater that’s described in the item linked below and the eruption of the Siberian Traps? 250,000,000 years ago is the time that is cited for each.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/huge-meteor-crater-found-in-antarctica/
” explosive interactions of the magma with older coal deposits could have released large amounts of carbon dioxide and methane,
1) It’s not known if that feature is a crater, and
2) Whether, if so, it’s of the right age, and
3) There is no evidence of an impact, such as shocked quartz, in its immediate area or adjoining terrain, such as Australia then was.
The ‘debris’ in the asteroid belt is thought to be remnants of a disrupted planetoid. The material is apparently analogous to mantle and core material in Earth. Meteors/asteroids have high concentrations of siderophilic elements (such as nickel), as does the Earth’s mantle. The basalt erupted in Siberia was probably the result of partial melting or residual melt from mantle ultramafic rocks. That is, the basalt is lacking high concentrations of the minerals with very high melting points such as olivine and chromite. Generally, secondary deposits of nickel are derived from lateritic weathering of ultramafic rocks like peridotite/dunite, or the serpentinized derivatives. The bottom line is that mafic and ultramafic Earth rocks are analogues of what comes in from the solar system. Without a Permian crater, it might be difficult to be certain where the nickel originated.
Thanks for your well informed comment!
Tom, Clyde gave a good general answer. But specific to the Siberian Traps eruption, the great nickel/copper mines of Norilisk are ends of sills from the eruption, proof positive portions were nickel enriched.
Siberia had been moving northwest due to continental drift for about 100 million years before the date of the 2 million year long Siberian Traps “eruptions”.
It is more likely that Siberia overrode enough oceanic plate and/or a smaller continental land mass in all that drift so the overridden plate material sank deep into the mantle. Eventually this plate just got too hot to remain at depth. Crustal material is much less dense than mantle material and contains more water and is just more likely to erupt out.
This would be just like the Ring of Fire volcanoes which is caused by subducting plates except it would have been much more material than is available along the Ring of Fire.
When it came up from the depths, it brought along with it lots of nickel. You know that the interior of the Earth has a huge amount of nickel in it. It does not have come from asteroids. It was all here to start with, just like the water was and did not have to come from comets.
The “Deccan traps” were supposed to be the cause of the Cretaceous extinction of the dinosaurs, but the cause was later determined to be an asteroid.
I suspect that an asteroid impact also caused the Permian extinction.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4596928/250-million-year-old-crater-linked-Great-Dying.html
http://www.newsweek.com/asteroid-impact-crater-mass-extinction-great-dying-595229
That the alleged gravitational anomaly was supposedly discovered by a “scientist” at GISS doesn’t inspire confidence.
However, could be. Would require finding impact debris evidence of the right age emanating from that area.
I agree with the scientist quoted in the Newsweek report:
But not everyone is convinced of the link. Michael Benton, a paleontologist from the University of Bristol, told Newsweek in an email interview that while the discovery of an impact basin is interesting, it is not necessarily related to the Great Dying.
‘There have been several suggestions that the end-Permian mass extinction was linked to impact, including possible craters off Australia, and this one in the South Atlantic,” he says. “The link of the current crater to the extinction is hugely tenuous—it could be the cause, but evidence is not presented for that idea.
“It is only tentatively identified as a crater, and its age is estimated as Late Paleozoic—so it could be millions of years older than the critical boundary. Further, there is no evidence elsewhere in the world of the fallout for impact—as we know from the later impact at the end of the Cretaceous [period], you expect to find a shopping list of ten or more indicators of impact scattered worldwide, such as shocked quartz and iridium enrichment, but these have not been found. The study of a new crater is massively important, but it’s unlikely it had anything to do with the end-Permian mass extinction.”
An active rift system would further bury the older coal strata. Let’s see more field data before the arm waving.
There’s a big crater in Antarctica’s Wilkes Land discovered 2006 which could be another candidate for the Siberian Traps. If that and the crater off the Falklands mark a “double tap” …
Of course, it had to be magma interacting with previously deposited Carboniferous coal deposits which released CO2 which warmed the oceans and atmosphere which lead to the extinctions.
Do these people ever give up ? Maybe it was just enormous volumes of magma into the oceans themselves that warmed them up. Why invent some contorted third party culprit just because it fits a modern (and flawed) analogue.
Right on, IC. It takes a lot of heat (heat of fusion) to melt a rock! Want Global Warming? Try superheated air – or boiling water.
From the article: “…explosive interactions of the magma with older coal deposits could have released large amounts of carbon dioxide and methane, two greenhouse gases, which would explain the intense global warming recorded in the oceans and on land at the time of the mass extinctions.” Why no mention of sulfur dioxide derived from both the coal and magma? Sulfuric acid is a much stronger acid than carbonic, and might have had a significant impact on water pH.
Nickel is not a benign metal. Many people are allergic to it. However, in its typical primary occurrence, it is usually associated with arsenic, which has its own biological issues. I think that there are many good reasons to believe that the Siberian traps had a significant impact on the bio-geochemistry of the time. However, it may be a stretch to blame the Permian extinction exclusively on carbon dioxide and methane (which oxidizes to CO2 quickly).
The headline of the article is misleading. There was a volcanic eruption 250 million years ago. The extinction debate is about whether or not the eruption was the main cause of the extinction or perhaps was just another contributing factor.
To determine the answer to this question, people have been trying to determine more closely the date of the extinction with respect to the eruption. The latest data I’ve looked at shows that the extinction appears to occur around when the eruption first began or perhaps slightly before. There is some evidence that an asteroid hit the earth slightly before the eruption began. Some think the asteroid impact may have contributed to the eruption.
There are a lot of questions about this that need to be answered. The article didn’t seem to address any of the outstanding questions. It only offered more evidence that the eruption we know happened, happened.
The only word to describe this assertion is “pure geophantasy.” When will these pseudoscientists get the message that CO2 ALWAYS precedes warming, so volcanic CO2 release could not have caused warming. The presence of Ni proves absolutely nothing!
Don,
I think you meant to say, “Warming ALWAYS precedes CO2.”
C02 is both a cause of warming and a reaction to warming.
physics don
So that whole business of plate tectonics and continental drift have nothing to do with the Permian extinction, huh? Doesn’t explain why my horsetail plant fossils match the horsetail plants you can still find now, if you know where to look, does it?
Gee, I wondered, when I read that brief address, if there was even the slightest possibility that it’s a joke of some kind. Then I realized that it was just another begging presentation – gmme some cash.
Mentions the two phobias carbon dioxide and methane.
Plus some causative lines—therefore this, then, therefore that…see a lot of this uttered by Wall Street economists.
I don’t think enough has been done yet to tell whether an anomalously high nickel signature is geologic (and ‘good luck’) or astrophysical. For instance, there is very little theory to support WHY the Siberian traps area would have a mantle layer that has significant nickel enrichment as opposed to most of the rest of the Earth, which doesn’t.
Moreover, it is widely (and well) known that the large copper abundance of the Great Lakes region was deposited there by a big ol’ metal-type meteorite that blasted the crâhp out of the area some billion-plus years ago. Evidence of that now just chemical, no longer physical. Erosion. Uplift. All that.
We also know quite well that the “iron meteors” are actually composed of a rich mixture of iron and nickel. And copper. And sulfur as sulfides. If a big old meteorite or two slammed into the Siberian Traps area somewhat before the traps started flowing in earnest, not only would the nickel abundance come about, but the fell-field and atmosphere would have a lot of nickel. That’d go everywhere.
GoatGuy
Interesting new piece of evidence, but just a new piece. We know the Siberian Traps flood basalt was nickel rich because some of the emplaced sills comprise todays Norilisk nickel/copper mines. This new paper proves it was significantly aerosolized, suggesting widespread atmospheric effects from a ‘gassy’ eruption. We know from recent MIT work that the major Siberian eruptions were in three phases. First small one about 1/2 million years before the permian extinction, the major one associated with the great dying, and a third ‘after’ ending about 1/2 million years ‘later’.
Dating the fossil record is not easy for 252mya, but the ‘best’ papers (defined as quality of science and controls and error estimates) have the majority of the great dying occuring during about ‘only’ 60+/-48 ka. See for example Burgess et. al. PNAS 2014 (251.94 to 251.88).
Studied the Great dying extensively because was going to write an essay partly debunking the analogy to CAGW such as at ScepticalScience. (As some of the good comments upthread have noted). Ultimately did not because of the complexity of the event.
There were likely two basic phases (and these could have been repeated several times over thousands of years of massive eruptions). The first phase would have come from SO2 aerosol, acid rain and likely associated cooling. We know this had to occur because of terrestrial plant impoverishment. All forest like plant fossils (like the coal forming plants of the carboniferous) disappeared globally (meaning from all of supercontinent Pangea at all of its then latitudes) and remaining plant assemblages of ‘scrub’ were species depleted. That is a hallmark of acid rain, not temperature. This acid rain would also have started acidifying the oceans, especially shallows, where the most severe marine species extinctions took place. We know from the long negative excursion of 44/40Ca isotopes in marine limestone during and after the event that the carbon cycle was disrupted by longer term ocean acidification from CO2. We also know that some of this CO2 was from the mantle flood basalt because of the associated excursion in 13C. We also know some CO2 was from burning of the Siberian Traps region massive coal deposits (which because of photosynthetic origin are preferentially 12C) because the Chinese have in northern China recovered 12C soot and coal fly ash from fossil lake bed sediments of the time.
Whether the Deccan traps are related to the KT extinction Chixilub bolide has been debated here before. It was not antipodal at the time, may not have been abrupt or massive enough, is clearly related to what is now the Reunion hot spot mantle plume, and is not iridium rich like the KT layer the Alvarez father and son showed exists around the world.
“explosive interactions of the magma with older coal deposits could have released large amounts of carbon dioxide and methane”
How does this garbage ever get published?…..this is such a stretch “could have” doesn’t even begin to cover it…
oh wait…Scientific Reports is……..Nature
Latitude. See my comment just above for observational evidence.. The stuff quoted is well established in the literature. Just grossly overstated. Likely that more damage was done by SO2 than CO2. And for sure some of the CO2 came from flood basalts based on isotope signature.
So this is a play on the Alvarez study of extinction but using base metals. It’s a low-budget replacement.
Don’t think so. Alvarez showed irridum everywhere in the KT layer. Had to come from a bolide since is so rare otherwise. Nickel in the Siberian traps eruption is easily shown by the great Nirilisk nickel mines in the area.
Permian extinction caused by Siberian trap flood basalt?
At the same time, explosive interactions of the magma with older coal deposits could have released large amounts of carbon dioxide and methane, two greenhouse gases, which would explain the intense global warming recorded in the oceans and on land at the time of the mass extinctions.
Not so.
Bill Illis has previously posted this graph showing that while global temperatures were high before and after the Permian extinction event, the event itself was cold, not hot:
https://postimg.org/image/bkn5zgm1n/
How does this study start with nickel and end with CO2?
Cold because of SO2 aerosol. See my long comment above.