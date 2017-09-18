Guardian: Climate Scientists are Not Just In it for the Money

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Guardian has posted an article defending climate scientists against accusations they’re just grant money grubbing liars.
The idea that climate scientists are in it for the cash has deep ideological roots
Graham Readfearn
Author and academic Nancy MacLean says cynicism about the motives of public servants, including government-backed climate scientists, can be traced to a group of neoliberals and their ‘toxic’ ideas
You’ll have heard that line of argument about cancer scientists, right?
The one where they’re just in it for the government grant money and that they don’t really want to find a cure, because if they did they’d be out of a job?
No, of course you haven’t. That’s because it’s ridiculous and a bit, well, vomit-inducing.
To make such an argument, you would need to be deeply cynical about people’s motives for consistently putting their own pay packets above the welfare of millions of people.
You would have to think that scientists were not motivated to help their fellow human beings, but instead were driven only by self-interest.
…
Suggesting that climate scientists are pushing a line about global warming because their salaries depend on it is a popular talking point that deniers love to throw around.
But why do so many “sceptics”, particularly those who form part of the organised machinery of climate science denial, feel comfortable in accusing climate scientists of only being in it for the money?
Duke University history professor Nancy MacLean suggests some answers in her new book Democracy in Chains: the Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America.
The book documents how wealthy conservatives, in particular petrochemical billionaire Charles Koch, teamed up with neoliberal academics with the objective, MacLean says, of undermining the functions of government in the United States.
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/planet-oz/2017/sep/15/the-idea-that-climate-scientists-are-in-it-for-the-cash-has-deep-ideological-roots
There are some intriguing examples of rapid enrichment through climate grants, such as the Shukla’s gold story, in which Shukla and his wife made hundreds of thousands of dollars every year working part time for their climate foundation. But the overall impression I received from reading the Climategate emails is one of out of control groupthink – a frenzied effort to shut down opposing points of view, tone down adverse findings, to keep the narrative “tidy”.
For example, Climate Scientist Keith Briffa’s infamous 1999 letter to Micheal Mann and others;
Climategate Email 0938018124.txt;
… I know there is pressure to present a nice tidy story as regards ‘apparent unprecedented warming in a thousand years or more in the proxy data’ but in reality the situation is not quite so simple. We don’t have a lot of proxies that come right up to date and those that do (at least a significant number of tree proxies ) some unexpected changes in response that do not match the recent warming. I do not think it wise that this issue be ignored in the chapter.
For the record, I do believe that the proxy data do show unusually warm conditions in recent decades. I am not sure that this unusual warming is so clear in the summer responsive data. I believe that the recent warmth was probably matched about 1000 years ago. …
Source: Wikileaks
The medical analogy chosen by The Guardian author is interesting. Medical research is riddled with scandalous cases of scientific misconduct. D.G Altman’s famous study of medical research failures is still as applicable today as it was when Altman wrote his critique in 1994.
The following from the British Medical Journal;
Richard Smith: Medical research—still a scandal
January 31, 2014
Twenty years ago this week the statistician Doug Altman published an editorial in the BMJ arguing that much medical research was of poor quality and misleading. In his editorial entitled, “The Scandal of Poor Medical Research,” Altman wrote that much research was “seriously flawed through the use of inappropriate designs, unrepresentative samples, small samples, incorrect methods of analysis, and faulty interpretation.” Twenty years later I fear that things are not better but worse.
Most editorials like most of everything, including people, disappear into obscurity very fast, but Altman’s editorial is one that has lasted. I was the editor of the BMJ when we published the editorial, and I have cited Altman’s editorial many times, including recently. The editorial was published in the dawn of evidence based medicine as an increasing number of people realised how much of medical practice lacked evidence of effectiveness and how much research was poor. Altman’s editorial with its concise argument and blunt, provocative title crystallised the scandal.
Why, asked Altman, is so much research poor? Because “researchers feel compelled for career reasons to carry out research that they are ill equipped to perform, and nobody stops them.” In other words, too much medical research was conducted by amateurs who were required to do some research in order to progress in their medical careers.
Ethics committees, who had to approve research, were ill equipped to detect scientific flaws, and the flaws were eventually detected by statisticians, like Altman, working as firefighters. Quality assurance should be built in at the beginning of research not the end, particularly as many journals lacked statistical skills and simply went ahead and published misleading research.
“The poor quality of much medical research is widely acknowledged,” wrote Altman, “yet disturbingly the leaders of the medical profession seem only minimally concerned about the problem and make no apparent efforts to find a solution.”
…
Read more: http://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2014/01/31/richard-smith-medical-research-still-a-scandal/
Despite the problems with medical research, there is a key difference between medicine and climate science; medical science is falsifiable. Medical research results can sometimes be reproduced. People notice if patients keep dying. The worst examples of medical treatments based on defective science are ultimately exposed.
Some courageous doctors have risked their own lives to overturn the consensus, to expose medical mistakes which kill patients. Medical researcher Barry Marshall famously drank a petri dish of H. pylori and gave himself an ulcer, to prove that bacteria cause peptic ulcers. Prior to Barry Marshall’s heroism, efforts to convince the medical community that they were wrong about ulcers were largely ignored. The overwhelming consensus was that ulcers were caused by a high stress lifestyle.
Climate science is not falsifiable in a conventional sense. There is no scientific methodology available to correct mistakes in a reasonable timeframe. The only test of climate models is to wait several decades, to compare model projections with observations.
As Australian climate scientist Sophie Lewis helpfully explained a few weeks ago, It is difficult to propose a test of climate models in advance that is falsifiable. Not that Sophie seems to mind – she thinks Science is complicated – and doesn’t always fit the simplified version we learn as children.
Of course, when those climate models are finally falsified – James Hansen’s 1980s models spectacularly failed to perform – the falsified models are the old models; the new model projections will work better, we promise. After all, they were produced by a more powerful computer.
Given the horrendous state of medical research, despite the availability of scientific checks and balances, there is no mystery why ungovernable climate science is prone to wild flights of fancy.
99 thoughts on “Guardian: Climate Scientists are Not Just In it for the Money”
A considerable number of science institutions were researching climate before the first IPCC report – the jobs and researchers would be there even if climate change wasn’t an area of research…
Scientists don’t get paid that much… and why would they all and only pick climate change as the easy way to get grants and make a meagre living…
and why, if its all a fraud, didn’t they stick to working on the coming ice age in the 1970s… it is just as valid as a fake area of research (or it might, according to some, even be real). No reason to invent a whole new thing to investigate.
This whole ‘only for the money’ thing doesn’t stack up.
The idea/suggestion that ALL skeptics think ALL climate scientists are “in it for the money” is an obviously pathetic logical fallacy on its face. Graham created a big old straw man out of low hanging straw, and then attacked it so boldly and convincingly. *snark*
Well, at least he did to Griff.
But the inverse is true. Climate scientists think skeptics are all in it for the money in the pay of big oil.
Aphan, yes and the straw man is more exact… ALL climate scientists are “in it ONLY for the money”
This is meant to eliminate a real discussion about human nature in every field, confirmation bias, nobel cause corruption, peer pressure, monetary career necessities, etc…
Of course the simplistic propaganda of statist never changes and typically they are guilty of exactly what they accuse others of… ” Ignore that “fossil fuel funded” research” and most often it is not even fossil fuel funded.
“the jobs and researchers would be there”. So, climate change science funding has remained static since prior the IPCC? And not a single researcher has jumped aboard the climate science funding bandwagon since there isn’t one?
Yes exactly, and you saw all the proof Griff linked to regarding that assertion. ZERO
Carbon trading is all about the money, and nothing else. Carbon trading houses are set up in Switzerland to make nothing else from the scam, and they need to keep it going. Without alarm, there is no value in an un-emitted molecule of CO2.
Scientists don’t get paid that much, so they have to fight hard for what is available. Being able to tie one’s research to an existential threat to humanity is a good start. If it is not an existential threat, it is possible to pretend that it is for Grant’s sake alone. It is more about egos and careers than saving anything in particular.
When the CAGW phase has passed, they will indeed ‘invent a whole new thing’ to investigate because money and careers and status and fame rely on solving big problems, at least by claiming to be heroically working on a solution. The ‘cure for cancer’ was the magic bullet for researchers when I was young. Now that it turns out to be really complicated, it is hard to generate much enthusiasm for magic-bullet-seekers. When it is broadly realised that the weather is dominated by the sun, clouds and oceans in devilishly complex ways, the ‘climate scientist’ will fade into well-deserved obscurity.
The next big fad will be trying to figure out how to share the planet without annihilating each other – the search for essential unity in the face of extreme diversity. Five years from now, people will be much more concerned with accommodating each other than with accommodating a small change in the climate. We can easily adapt to five degrees of warming, but not to 5 degrees of separation.
Griff said: “A considerable number of science institutions were researching climate before the first IPCC report – the jobs and researchers would be there even if climate change wasn’t an area of research…”
I was in one of these science institutions and the number of climate scientists researching climate back then was miniscule compare to the number today. Not to mention all the scientists from other fields that can’t get funding in their own area of expertise so they add the words climate change into their work and bingo…funding appears and then they claim climate scientist status.
+10000
What doesn’t stack up is your imagination that there is no more dough in climate research now than in 1970 and no more “climate scientists”. In fact there were no GIGO computer gaming “climate scientists” at all, only a few real climatologists. Hence none of today’s corruption.
And of course no climate change communicators and few historians trying to pervert the scientific method. The whole government funded academic apparatus and green industrial complex didn’t exist.
…and again, there are now thousands of more ” climate scientist” from every field doing ” attribution studies” basically a; if the climate models are right, penguins will suffer here, frogs will get bigger here, frogs will get smaller here, bees will die out, crime will increase, volcanoes will increase along with earthquakes, etc…
These scientist no very little about atmospheric physics.
It’s a bit sad that you have obviously never read a history book. Do you think that what you describe as being really, really improbable has never happened in science? And that’s before we talk about the vast amount of money and reputation that governments have invested in one particular claim made by some climate scientists.
There are dozens of areas of science where what you describe has happened and is happening. Scientists are only human, and like the rest of us are incentivised by things like secure jobs, fame, power, professional standing etc etc. That’s why some scientists commit outright fraud by faking data – something that is not that rare and happens in every area of science.
Of course some scientists aren’t particularly rigorous in their work, because that means they can keep doing what they are doing where they are doing it. To doubt that is either naive or willfully blind.
Except of course for breast cancer surgeons, one of whom, Ian Paterson, was recently jailed for 15 years for conning innumerable women into having mastectomies when they didn’t need them, just for the money.
“The court heard that one of Paterson’s victims, Leanne Joseph, had to take out two loans from her family to pay for procedures that the surgeon falsely told her were necessary.”
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/may/31/breast-surgeon-ian-paterson-sentenced-for-carrying-out-needless-operations
Remember that one Griff? Or doesn’t that stack up either?
Time for your frontal lobotomy. Don’t worry, it’s consensus science, or at least it was, but you probably won’t notice as you seem to miss the point of everything.
Griff: Why would oil companies pay people to deny climate change? They make MILLIONS/BILLIONS off of the fake energy from weather scheme that exists only because naive people and evil people can make vast quantities of money. Oil companies benefit mightily from renewables—virtually every renewable installation benefits “Big Oil”. Duke, Nextra, Chevron, etc. Obviously, the warmists are making this claim up, right?
I would also note that scientists do not work for free. So they are in it for the money. Everyone who works is in it for the money. Name one person you know who would go to work tomorrow if they stopped getting paid. In many case, climate change included, people are in jobs for the adulation and continual praise from the groupthink. Scientists often have very big egos and love to be praised for their “great contributions” to society. Climate scientists have tried this angle for quite some time. They are “saving” us and we should be greatful. Please don’t tell me being the saviors of the planet is not HUGE incentive to do whatever it takes to retain that position.
Who would go to work tomorrow if they stopped getting paid? I worked with such a bunch for decades at a premier semiconductor company. Hundreds of guys were multi-millionaires, and could theoretically step out any time. They were close to working for free. But it’s more fun to go to work every day and do something clever and useful, and be recognized for it. There are other incentives at that level besides cash.
It takes some serious cash to get to that point, which may not apply here. But there really are workers like this.
“Name one person you know who would go to work tomorrow if they stopped getting paid.”
Trump.
Dear Griff. Your naivete continues to astonish.
They needed something man made, and scary, to justify government action on energy.
This doesn’t start with scientists. Its starts with political and commercial marketing using green groups that could be bought and infiltrated on the cheap, plus a team of a dozen or so core players in the ‘science’ game to get the ball rolling, and a constant drip feed of cash to the above to get the bandwagon rolling.
Its a power play by energy companies to destroy coal. And if they can, nuclear.
Based on the assumption that renewable energy doesn’t work, and the oil and gas majors knew that well before anyone else.
Poor countries went along for the cash handouts.
The motivation Mr Griff for criticisms of that branch of scientific investigation related to climate stems from the use of that interest to further a political agenda whose primary aim appears directed towards reducing the living standards of those fortunate to enjoy what is a decent way of life, while at the same time preventing those who rightly aspire to something better than near penury from achieving that legitimate aim. I am sure you are right in that not all of those involved in this field are in it for the money, but what unites so many of them is a willingness to be dishonest in what they have to say or conclude from their work. Insulting those who might speak openly to control the message remains reprehensible and inexcusable.
Well Griff… NO ONE is offering any substantial money to prove that climate change is mostly natural in origin. The governments of the world are offering BILLIONS in research money for evidence that climate change is almost all manmade. The governments are not funding climate research per se.. they are funding research for evidence of man-made climate change. Afterall, if climate change is almost all natural in origin then the solution to it is entirely different than the Progressive cure that is desired by governments around the world.
“This whole ‘only for the money’ thing doesn’t stack up.”
….you do realize, before they were called climate scientists….they were called weathermen
Pay scale and prestige appropriate
yes, before the IPCC real climate scientists where studying the climate … not physicists or train engineers … today any fool with a BS/MS/PHD in science degree can claim to be a “climate scientist” and many of your heroes do just that …
Activists who are in it for the cause, are much worse that those who are ‘in if for the money’.
There’s no chance of achieving rationality, reason, or common ground with a zealot.
Of course anthropogenic global warming is falsifiable! (But naive falsificationism is really silly.) Here is just one of many lists of criteria: https://ourchangingclimate.wordpress.com/2014/02/17/is-climate-science-falsifiable/
I beileve part of the problem is climate science is based on probabilities and there really is no traditional falsification of probabilities. If climate change does not happen, that’s because it fell into the 10% chance that the the climate might not change in the direction the theory predicted. The prediction is not 100%, but rather 90% or 95% anticipated. It’s kind of like a weather forecast—if they are within 5 degrees of the high, it doesn’t rain with an 80% chance (because there was a 20% chance—if there’s a 100% chance and no rain, that is a fail), and there is no wind when high wind was predicted, in each prediction the chance that these would not happen is built in. Medical science works the same way with “causes of diseases” and with drugs. There’s always times when the drug don’t work and the “cause” is completely absent.
Sheri, all of science is based on probabilities. Science is judgment and decision making. All branches. Always has been. Always will be. There is no absolute proof nor disproof in any science.
Look up “naive falsificationism.” Here’s a concise version: https://ourchangingclimate.wordpress.com/2010/01/06/a-quick-n-dirty-guide-to-falsifying-agw/
Quoted from your link:
Have you ever heard of Newton’s theory of gravity? Well, it’s all made-up nonsense. You’ve been fooled.
The reasoning goes as follows:
1. According to the theory of gravity, objects should fall to the Earth’ surface.
2.That bird in the sky remains there, without falling.
3. Theory of gravity is wrong.
———————
No,Issac Newton’s theory of gravity says that a gravitational force exists between two objects based on their mass and distance.
Whoever writes that blogs is clueless.
Newton said that two massive bodies attract each other. Einstein falsified Newton’s model of universal gravitation, but its inverse square relationship still fits well enough for some, but not all, government work.
Newton wrongly assumed that gravitational force was instantaneous and that space and time were absolutes.
What a dreadful ignorant piece of blog.
There are ways to falsify AGW, but they aren’t mentioned there.
AGW is already falsified anyway – the last 20 years of almost no warming do that.
“…ridiculous and a bit, well, vomit-inducing.”
That’s the EXACT reaction I have when I see Graham Readfearn’s name on anything!!
“But why do so many “sceptics”, particularly those who form part of the organised machinery of climate science denial, feel comfortable in accusing climate scientists of only being in it for the money?”
Why do so many “CAGW” promoters believe in conspiracy theories? Where is this machinery? What does it do (besides magically create doubt) ? Is it like the machine in Dr Suess’ s story of the star bellied Speeches? Where a believer runs in one end and comes out a skeptic on the other?
Why do so many CAGW promoters feel the need to produce tortured metaphors based on logical fallacies and the tragedy of others to make their points? Cancer victims/doctors, hurricane victims, children? Shouldn’t all that “science” they have be their greatest weapon?
Thanks for the chuckle Eric. Happy Monday!
If a scientist discovers that CO2 does not in fact drive the planet’s temperature, will he publish his findings? Not likely. Negative findings are rarely published. Being human, the natural impulse is to find a causal relationship.
Another reality there, is the never-ending so-called climate studies, that have no finding but are utilized as proof of scientific consensus of AGW/ACC. These studies are often just wild predictions of what they want to believe would be the result of AGW; things like, the coffee crop will fail, the end of coco, runaway ragweed, frogs becoming extinct, and how motor oil might perform in a warming world.
One might wonder, in this moment, just how many new studies have been undertaking during the past few weeks, trying to connect Harvey and Irma to man-made climate change.
Only some of the climate change zealots are motivated strictly by money. So are some of the debunkers. Belief systems are complex, and attributing a single motive for any action is nearly always in error.
The green blob is notorious for denouncing the opposition as vendidos, sellouts to monetary concerns, all the time deriving a rather nice income from their advocacy. The renewable energy lobby might really believe that they are saving the world from catastrophe, but rely on legislation greatly altering the system to favor their financial interests.
Tom,
I suspect its the institutions employing the climate scientists which are probably more to blame than anyone. With so much money sloshing around for climate research, they will be pressurising departments heads and research departments to produce reams of studies to generate income.
And as all that money is predicated on proving CAGW, then they don’t want to buck the system by not getting paid for research that disproves the party line.
There have been scientific models in the recent past that have led to support by political movements. One example was Richard Nixon and the “War on Cancer”, which was associated with people at the National Institutes of Health who had a supposition that cancer was caused by industrial chemicals.
There was just enough reality to this model to get traction and funding, until it was finally realized that the model was basically useless. By the way, the researchers behind this were also one of Rachel Carson’s major sources.
California still has Proposition 65 which clings to the theory. Well, it is California.
So Nixon figured he’d roll the dice and get lots of credit if his guess was right, and no blame if it was (and who cares about the waste of the public’s money?). That’s how many politicians think and act.
I can add that the industry and beneficiaries that have spring up around the “PM2.5 causes quantifiable illness and death” is a conjoined twin. The intersection of climate and medicine and particulate matter is one built on a foundation of estimates and statistics. As Nikhil Desai has written, there is no ‘there’ there. It is another mountain without an underlying molehill. “Equitoxicity” contains it all.
The enthusiasm for addressing ‘pollution’ has morphed over the past 40 years into enthusiasm to ‘address’ anything and everything as a means to survival for those involved. Career opportunities can be generated out of thin air, literally, by inventing new assessments of ‘harm’ followed quickly by quantifiable offers to offset said ‘harm’.
Similarly, inventing a new ‘disease’ or ‘condition’ or ‘syndrome’ opens a path to riches selling pills that counter-manage it. Is this a surprise? No.
The only aspect worthy of note is that the CAGW industry has lasted so long without mainsteam publications turning against the perpetrators. Because it is rich with political opportunities to blame enemies and reward friends, the Global Warming industry has repeatedly found new feet and different sponsors.
Even when there is an inevitable global downturn in temperature, it will be blamed on us ‘breaking the climate’ as if it was a fragile wine glass. The way out of this is not strategic letters to the editors, it is education. A knowledgeable public is harder to deceive and cheat. Thanks, Anthony, for providing a platform for education to take place.
Crispin – “I can add that the industry and beneficiaries that have spring up around the “PM2.5 causes quantifiable illness and death” is a conjoined twin.”
Interesting point on the 2.5mm ppm – As the air quality has gotten incrementally cleaner, the smailler incremental soot particles cause an incremental increase in premature death. _ The law of diminishing returns has been repealed by the scientists.
The quality of science is in the premature death studies of increases in ground level ozone –
Both Ozone and super micro particulate matter is such a minute factor in cause of death compared to other factors, that it is near impossible to fetch out any correlation.
The studies suffer from numersous shortcomings, lack of a control group, reporting data, data collection bias, far too much noise, etc.
Tom
I think you are being hook-winked, and it is not your fault. There is no substance to claims that PM2.5 at any particular concentration, and therefore PM1.0 or PM0.01 or any other size, have quantifiable links to specific disease profiles, save perhaps asbestos. The data simple doesn’t exist to support such claims. Not even in one country.
The idea that nano-particles (10-20 nanometres, PM0.010 to PM 0.020) have ‘worse’ effects on health are repeated without any proof. No such data exists. It is not just that the effects are modeled, the input ‘numbers’ at leach of several levels are themselves generated from estimates.
For example, ‘deaths’ attributed to PM2.5 (or any other size of airborne particles) are estimated based on the estimated disease incidence, which is in turn based on an estimate of exposure, such exposure based in turn on an estimate of concentrations, that are based on an estimate of emissions, based on an estimate of the mass emitted from combustion or activities that create such particles, based on estimates of the total use of such products or prevalence of such activities in a nation, all based on the assumption that all PM2.5 sized particles are equally toxic (which is obviously untrue – think: asbestos).
As soon as you hear that the resulting estimate is based on the assumption of equitoxicity, you know you are being fed a meal with no calories.
This is so far removed from reality that one can truly say, there is no ‘there’ there.
The notion that “x-% of some deaths are ‘attributable’ to this or that cause” is literally a guess, or rather a concatenation of guesses.
The biggest cheat is the claim that removing a particular contributor to all air pollution will result in the ‘saving or avoiding’ of a particular number of lives, or avoided disability adjusted life years (aDALYs). The emission trading houses are now angling to see how they can appropriate aDALYs as a new form of tradable certificate. aDALYs are the new (carbon) Black.
Crispin – read my post – I am in agreement. –
“The law of diminishing returns has been repealed” – didnt think I needed the sarcasism on that line.
Climate “science” has already been falsified, over and over and over….
CACA was born falsified.
How do you falsify the study of climate??
IMO John refers to “consensus climate science”, ie the repeatedly falsified hypothesis that “climate change” is mainly man-made and dangerous.
Appreciate that some scientists are not in the game for money but for their egos. Others once in the game begin to realize that making the “big” breakthrough that will put their name in headlines or at least as author of a journal article are rare. When it comes to medical research there are two examples that indeed some are in it for the grant money. (1) Our scientists (not medical) were having a hard time properly using statistical models. So we brought in a biometrician, one of the top folks in the field for a week of training. Their daily life was spent working with medical researchers at several prominent medical research institutes and hospitals. The reason he was contracted with them was to ensure that they didn’t lose any more grant funding do to poor research reports. He told me a lunch one day that MDs are some of the worst scientists he had every helped. They would do research then demand that he come up with statistical models that proved their conclusions. (2) In the mid-1980s, the US Senate held committee meetings on the National Institute of Health and other federal medical research funding programs. It was not pretty. I remember the head of NIH being question about a doctor who had been funded for years doing cancer research. He had a 100% failure rate. Some of his patients would apparently have lived if given other treatments and he knew it. The NIH told the committee not to worry the doctor was no longer funded to do human research. He was now working on monkeys and apparently had a similar failure rate. These were not small grants. Finally as it relates to CAGW, remember after WWII, especially are nuclear submarines became a leg of our nuclear triad, the US and UK governments dumped ever more funding into meteorology, climatology, and oceanography because they was consider of vital strategic importance. Some of that funding came straight from DOD, some through various other federal funding agencies. With the end of the Cold War it appeared the handwriting was on the wall, the money was going to dry up. Some realized that presented a problem. The timing may be serendipitous but it was about that time that many got on the AGW bandwagon.
Edwin
Thank you for that perspective. I had missed the timing. Very interesting.
Most of the money thrown at the War on Cancer in the 1970s was wasted because the basic science wasn’t yet sufficiently advanced. There have been some successes in treatment and understanding of underlying causes of cancer, thanks to progress since we lost the war back then.
Most scientist have to sell the “why” of their research ideas as part of the grant application process. I remember hearing how some microbiology research was couched in terms of bacterial warfare (which it wasn’t) in order to get a defense-related grant 40 years ago. It isn’t restricted to climate science.
I think this explains the wave of CO2-related experiments across a wide range of disciplines (e.g. the effect of CO2 on soybean production in Serbia). There are pools of funding waiting to be tapped if you can orient your research questions to include the AGW slant, even if it is incidental to what you are really studying.
Sure it is.
It’s all in this 3-4 day clear sky data from Australia. You just need to know how to read it.
And the rates:
The high rate is all the non-condensing GHG’s plus non-condensing water vapor, Which includes all co2 forcing.
The rate starts to slow when the condensing GHG (water vapor) starts condensing and re-evaporating at around 50 or 60% RH, and peaks in the +90-95% RH range where the cooling rate is the lowest.
You mean phenomenon. Plural is phenomena.
Thanks!
De nada. Good graph, Micro6500.
Unsurprisingly either the Guardian has not heard of or it ignores Public Choice Theory. Deniers!
Governments and government employees (direct and indirect) act in ways that further their own interests.That may be money, power, prestige or their own political views. That just means they are human. The idea that people dependent on the government for funding will not support and propagate whatever view the government wants them to hold, is simply naive.
And once government decides what something is and embarks on a course based on that, it does not want to hear that it is wrong.
“To make such an argument, you would need to be deeply cynical about people’s motives for consistently putting their own pay packets above the welfare of millions of people..”
Well, yes. A wise newspaper editor once advised his young reporters when investigating crimes, “Look for the dough, or the broad. It will be one or the other.”
Since Climate Science is not known to be a chick-magnet, look for the $$.
Medical science is falsifiable AND the drug industry is trying to replicate it as a first step to producing new drugs. In most of science, nobody is trying to replicate the results and there is no incentive to do so. The replication crisis affects all branches of science but the spotlight is being shone most brightly on medical science.
Rigor Mortis is a book that details the sad story of current medical research. It points out that the vast majority of attempts to reproduce (never mind replicate) medical research fail. Half the time the results can’t even be reproduced by the original authors.
The problem isn’t greedy scientists per se. The problem is an oversupply of young PhDs desperate to start a career. They can’t get published unless their work is interesting, and there’s no penalty for being wrong.
We are told that we urgently need our students to study STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) subjects. On the other hand, there seems to be an oversupply of scientists. There’s also an apparent oversupply of engineers. WUWT? Anyway, when someone puts in the considerable blood sweat and toil to get a PhD, we can’t really call them greedy if they try to launch (or continue) their career by publishing crap. Given the choice between that and driving for Uber, I know which I would pick.
Sorry, I forgot to close a bold tag. Only the word AND was supposed to be bolded.
I think they believe they are “saving planet earth”. Some may think they are “saving humanity”. So did Maoists and Stalinists. It certainly isn’t mere “virtue signalling” that causes them to be so fanatical, unfriendly, narrow-minded and bossy.
PS: I wish you conservatives would stop calling them “eco-Fascists”. If anything they are eco-Maoists or eco-Stalinists. The accusation of eco-Fascism fails because they can’t recognize themselves as any kind of Fascist. So that accusation just bounces off them. If you want to hit home with a jibe against the left, please call them eco-Stalinists (or even eco-Maoists).
“please call them eco-Stalinists (or even eco-Maoists).”
But wouldn’t that sound like a compliment to them?
Egos are huge as well. Career success depends on being on the “right” side. Curing cancer has no such analogy. Curing cancer has no political analogy, either. And if and when researchers can cure cancer, there are plenty of other medical conditions to address. What are “climate scientists” going to do?
Michael, what are “climate scientists” going to do? Asked and answered, courtesy of the Dark History of the Climate Debate:
2017
• Donald Trump inaugurated as President. In one of nature’s most majestic sights, tens of thousands of climate scientists across the Anglosphere suddenly enrol in introductory Excel courses to increase their chances of getting real jobs.
The Only In It For The Gold myth can’t help but remind you of what was probably the most famous passage in the profile piece I was privileged to write on Harvard’s Naomi Oreskes.
(To get the following excerpt, you have to understand that Prof. Oreskes—like most climate academics—either refuses to take a salary, or agrees to be paid a symbolic $1 a year for union purposes. Such is their dedication to, and confidence in the veracity of, the science that they prefer to be compensated for standing up for it once it actually comes true, and the world’s people finally recognize what the scientists have been trying to save them from.)
***
[…] Oreskes, a Harvard Professor, lists her specialized focus as “the history and development of ideas, people, rocks and science, and their future.”
Oreskes has a habit of attempting “insane” problems most of her peers would relegate to the Computationally Intractable basket—and solving them, which only calls her naysayers’ sanity into question.
“We all knew that there was this huge scientific consensus on the dangers [sic] of global warming,” she recalls. (Consensus, a word that isn’t used by scientists, simply means majority opinion.)
“But the big riddle was whether or not most scientists actually shared it.
“Of course it turned out they do, which seems kind of obvious,” she laughs, “in retrospect. but until my work on Oreskes04, nobody had even done the preliminary measurements.”
“Sure, it’s a stupid question—today,” says LLNL’s Dr Ben Santer, a fan and close friend of Ms Oreskes’.
“But what we forget is that without [Naomi’s work], it would still be an intelligent one. She’s the one who made it so stupid. It’s no great exaggeration to say she single-handedly stultified the whole field.”
Cracking the question won Oreskes a $500,000 Genius Grant from the respected MacArthur Foundation.
It wasn’t much—Oreskes likes to calculate that the average skeptical blogger makes more in a single month by prostituting their services to Big Oil—but it wasn’t the amount that mattered; it was the statement of solidarity with scientists.
“I was going to donate it to charity or whatever,” she recollects. “But then I thought, no, I don’t have any right to do that. It’s important that I, as a scientist, make the effort to appear [at the ceremony] and accept the money, not as myself, Naomi Oreskes, but on behalf of all of us.
“It may seem like small change to me, but to McArthur it was probably a year’s savings. It would have been rude [of me] to turn it down.”
““I was going to donate it to charity or whatever,” she recollects. “But then I thought, no, I don’t have any right to do that. It’s important that I, as a scientist, make the effort to appear [at the ceremony] and accept the money, not as myself, Naomi Oreskes, but on behalf of all of us.”
Naomi says she is a scientist? What kind of scientist?
She is not at scientist at all. She is a historian, like my brother. He taught the history of Chinese technology and other ‘technical’ things, but he was also never a scientist.
Naomi forms and shares her opinions. She is an opinion maker. She is not a scientist. Neither is she a social scientist. She is a historian. History will show she was wrong to deliberately slander an entire social and scientific class (skeptics) for holding, as they rightfully do, that nothing is accepted without adequate proof.
CAGW is based on weak theory and over-blown claims. History will not smile on those who promoted it without sufficient evidence. We could have already had health, education and clean water for all if humanity has not been tricked into following this “doomsday” path. She should rather have written on the eschatology of doomsday cults and how they never change through the years.
“She should rather have written on the eschatology of doomsday cults and how they never change through the years.”
I guess you missed her essay, “How we know we’re not wrong.”
As for your unwarranted impugnation of her scienciness, I’ll have you know Naomi was for many years a renowned exploitative geologian with a fearsome reputation down in the BHP Moria Mines of South Australia.
You forgot the “sarc” tag, just in case.
Crispin;
Please don’t encourage Brad. Nothing he writes is to be taken at face value and his mind is a Gordian Knot of nonsense. For example, Oreskes is not a recipient of a MacArthur Foundation grant. Of any sort. He imagines himself to be this century’s Jonathan Swift.
Iulius Sixtus Maximus,
no such tag is mentioned in the W3 Consortium’s HTML 5.0 Reference. Where do denihilists even get the idea it’s valid markup—is there an advance copy of v6.0 I haven’t read??
In any case, its standard usage among the denihilosphere (“/sarc”) would be inappropriate because, as I’ve explained once before [see: the Internet], it would imply I was finished being sarcastic.
DJ Hawkins,
sick set on Saturday night, by the way! You legend!
Anyway it’s been a long time since I suffered delusions of satirical grandeur.
The Daily Kos
oncetwice wrote a lengthy critique of my comedy stylings, which disabused me of the habit of likening myself to Jonathan. Swiftly.
Your Epistemologicalness,
I defer to your superior understanding and trenchant analysis of all things CACAlogical.
Iulie Sixte Maxime (to use the proper, vocative case),
You’re blessed and absolved. I have my views, which are strong ones, and while nobody has the right to think differently, I’ll die for your right to think deferentially.
HUSH! We don’t want to attract new entrants to our side—they’ll bring down our wages!
(Oreskes didn’t actually say that we’re making that much, did she? You must have been kidding, right?)
“The idea that climate scientists are in it for the cash has deep ideological roots”
It might also have a lot to do with tax coffers having deep roots nowadays with helicopter money as well as those working in climatology being the first to cast the Big Oil cash meme at the critics of their weak science. People who live in opaque glass houses should be careful about casting the first stone.
There is a real difference between Cancer Research and Climate Research.
Cancer patients are dying every day, it is a real problem.
The Earth is not dying as a result of Climate Change, unless you believe the research based models (which are mostly based on the assumption that there has been no significant change in natural climate forcing since 1750 – ref. Fig 8.15 from IPCC AR5 WG1).
At this point in the game…..
Given what is known about temperature data and climate models,
a scientist who continues to promote AGW in any way is either:
1. Ignorant to the point of incompetence.
and/or
2. Blindly, emotionally, committed to “the cause.”
or
3. In it for the money (some people are easily bought, bear in mind).
IOW
1. Intellectually impaired.
and/or
2. Emotionally/mentally impaired (i.e., “insane”).
or
3. Sane and corrupt.
Which are you, Griff? lol
nah.
activism is for ppl too ugly to work in the pr0n industry.
the vain and impotent crave love, too, you know.
Since we don’t in general think that most scientists or indeed most working people (even journalists) are “just in it for the money”, could there just possibly be a reason why we think that way about climate scientists?
I’m curious to know?!
Because the slimate (I just made that typo and left it! lolol) scientists are telling lies (or they are pitiably ignorant, thus, incompetent) about the data and models, etc. concerning human CO2.
These lies put money into their pockets (or imagined prestige onto their reputation).
You CLEARLY need to learn much more about this issue to speak intelligently about it. Try using the “Search” box in the upper right of this page with terms such as, “CO2” “climate models” “climate change” “climategate” and the like.
Best wishes in your search to satisfy your (I assume) genuine curiosity about this issue.
If, on the other hand, you are only feigning curiosity — go jump in a lake! HAHAHAHAHAH. :)
If they are not in it for the money, let’s just cut-off the money.
Why do we need 100,000 climate scientists and 40 climate models and a new disaster study every day.
We don’t need any of that. We need to save taxpayers money is what we need. This is the lowest-impact, most-logical budget cut that has ever been available.
Seconded.
Chairman, please call for a vote.
Of course it’s not just for the money. There’s power too, but there’s something else too: idolatry.
The environmental movement has become a substitute for God for so many people, particularly seculars, atheist/materialists, and others with similar world views. It is an idolatry, and a utopian one at that. I call it Gaidolatry. Its fusion with Marxism after the failure of the Soviet Union reinforces its totalitarian nature.
Here’s what C.S. Lewis said about utopian tyrants in his day:
– from God in the Dock (collection of essays), “The Humanitarian Theory of Punishment” (1949), p. 292, as quoted at https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/C._S._Lewis
This is why they will stop at nothing to enforce their world view on us, because it is “for our good.” They are already advocating fines and imprisonment for “climate deniers.” If they get their way, death camps are not far behind. But it is for our good, you see.
As C.S. Lewis wrote in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, we should keep our eyes on it and feel for our hatchet.
Among the worst CACA pushers are Christian clergy and laity, both evangelical, like Hayhoe and Houghton, and mainstream, like the pope and the Church of England.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/feb/12/church-climate-change-investment-great-demon-flooding
http://www.greenfaith.org/programs/environmental-justice/african-american-clergy-open-letter-on-climate-change
And not just Christian denominations:
https://www.israel21c.org/all-faiths-must-unite-to-fight-climate-change-clergy-urge/
OTOH, atheist and agnostic scientists are among the most prominent skeptics, such as Nobel Laureate physicist Ivar Giaever.
But if you want to root out idolatry, you can start with bibliolatry and blasphemous creationism.
Which is not to say that CACA isn’t a cult. Like Marxism, it’s basically a Bible-based heresy, with doom being called down upon the cities of the plain and evil, greedy humanity, thanks to original sin.
Climate scientists you say. Can you name any worthy of that name?
And as a matter of interest what is the Mann-o-matic’s personal wealth?
Hansen made millions off his sc@m.
Of course they’re in it for the money. And the fame, recognition, awards, professional gravitas, ego massage, political influence and all the rest of it. Who wouldn’t be? The real question is ‘are they saving the planet’? To which the by now blindingly obvious answer is absolutely not, because the planet doesn’t need saving from CO2.
They are starving the planet.
Would all of those Climate Models be open source if “Climate Scientists” weren’t in it for the money?
Have any of those Climate Models showcased their value by plugging in the current Mars’ atmosphere parameters and reporting how their output doesn’t diverge from reality?
Thomas Horner: Here are links to just some models’ codes: http://www.realclimate.org/index.php/data-sources/. Here are some more: http://www.realclimate.org/index.php/data-sources/. And here is an Apache one: https://climate.apache.org/. And there’s Clear Climate Code, which rewrote GISTEMP: https://github.com/ClimateCodeFoundation/ccc-gistemp.
You can find links to raw and processed data in some of the above pages. Also here: https://tamino.wordpress.com/climate-data-links/
And more links in lots more places. You’ve just got to spend a few seconds looking instead of speculating.
Any Earth General Circulation Model is very inappropriate for Mars (no oceans on Mars,…). But there are indeed Mars climate models that use the very same principles, and perhaps even some of the same code. For example, models are created and run by the NASA Ames Mars Climate Modeling Group to provide climate and weather predictions for all Mars missions: https://spacescience.arc.nasa.gov/mars-climate-modeling-group/. You can see the validity of those fundamental principles even in very simple models applied to Mars, such as is shown in David Archer’s book “Global Warming: Understanding the Forecast”: http://forecast.uchicago.edu/
Looking at Mars does not validate the “fundamental principles”, as you said yourself, Mars doesn’t have oceans.
And if you know about GCM’s you know why they warm, and it’s done where the do the water air boundary by either allowing “supersaturation”, or doing “mass conservation”. Both allow them to parameterize the evaporation rate. And if my history of GCM’s is right, first generation models didn’t warm with rising co2, as observation showed. So they “fix” it, and then they run hot. So they just used user defined aerosols values, since they hadn’t been measured, and used them to tune the models to observations.
It’s just not correct. Water vapor has a negative feedback response to increased non-condensing GHG warming.
My second link in my (in moderation so maybe not yet visible) reply to Thomas Horner was supposed to be: http://www.easterbrook.ca/steve/2009/06/getting-the-source-code-for-climate-models/
Of course Climate Pseudoscientists aren’t in it “just for the money”, although the easy money, particularly from governments is certainly a perk. In most cases, establishment climate “science” is the only game in town, so they really don’t have much choice.
Anyone familiar with how research is done knows that if there is money for certain research conclusions available, that research will be forthcoming.
The meme that there would have to be a massive conspiracy is a straw man. People who do research for a living are going to go where the money is. The human capacity for rationalization when money is involved should never be underestimated.
In order to get published in climate science all you have to do is put something in the introduction or conclusions about human emissions being a problem. Rarely are those statements supported by the underlying research and data in the papers themselves. This should leave no doubt about the integrity of those authors.
Question , how many climate ‘scientists’ would do it for free , after all they are ‘saving the planet ‘ and it is the ‘most important thing ever ‘ or so we are told so surely given this they be willing to make a little self sacrifice.
The answer is of course not one , indeed some like Dr Doom have done nicely out of it , while others like Mann have seen the type of career a third rate academic such as himself could only dream about in any other area.
And in one way who can blame them , its easy money , no real work required , no actual need for scientific integrate or hard academic work . Stick a few numbers in a model , don’t like the results keep doing the same until you get the ‘right answer ‘ and you can push out any old rubbish and as long as it tows the party line it is straight through ‘peer review ‘ . Bloody easy life , good money and lots of free travel, so you can see why its attracts so many third raters who otherwise could not get a job.
