Claim: Urban climate change means more rain

A UCSB geographer collaborates to model the impact of changing precipitation patterns in northern European and North American cities
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA – SANTA BARBARA
Southern cities such as Houston and Tampa — which faced the wrath of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, respectively — may not be the only urban environments vulnerable to extreme weather. Northern cities also face the potential for flooding as global temperatures continue to warm.
In fact, higher temperatures have been found to disproportionately affect northern land areas, particularly the Arctic, which has already experienced fallout from climate change.
A new study by a group of international researchers, including UC Santa Barbara’s Joe McFadden, combines observations and modeling to assess the impact of climate and urbanization on the hydrological cycle across the distinct seasons in four cold climate cities in Europe and North America. Their findings appear in the journal Scientific Reports.
“In general, the amount of precipitation is increasing but also the kind of precipitation is changing,” said McFadden, an associate professor in UCSB’s Department of Geography. “While more precipitation may fall in a year, it arrives as rain rather than snow because temperatures are rising. A shorter period covered by snow, more spring rain and faster snow melt can combine to release large amounts of runoff that have the potential to stress urban hydrologic systems and cause flooding in urban areas.”
The scientists used measurements taken in Minneapolis-St.Paul, Minnesota; Montreal, Canada; Basel, Switzerland; and Helsinki, Finland. Lead author Leena Järvi of the University of Helsinki coupled those with an urban hydrological model — the Surface Urban Energy and Water balance Scheme (SUEWS) — to perform a multiyear analysis. The investigators found that after snow melt, urban runoff returns to being strongly controlled by the proportion of built-up versus vegetated surfaces, which can absorb water. However in winter, the presence of snow masks this influence.
Basel had more than 80 percent impermeable surfaces, whereas the American site — a first ring suburb in Minneapolis-St.Paul — had the lowest amount of impermeable surface, about 10 percent.
“Combining measurements and modeling in this way is very valuable because it gives us a starting point to compare different cities, gradations between the city and the suburbs or changes in the city as it grows over time,” McFadden said. “Once we understand how that works, that knowledge is portable and can be used to understand other problems.”
According to McFadden, not only does this analysis demonstrate that wintertime climate can be important for northern cities, it also shows the effects in terms of flood risks. However, he noted, how this plays out within each city is a complex interaction.
“We showed that the model accurately represents what we measured in cities, so now we can use it to conduct sensitivity studies, where only a single variable — the percentage of the city covered by impervious versus pervious materials –changes,” he said. “Then we can examine how the melt of the snow and the runoff changes in light of the percentage of each city’s impervious surface. This is really important because it helps us understand how the built environment of the city modifies the effects of global climate factors.”
Let me present few cases in this context:
1. My state [undivided Andhra Pradesh] in India took up cloud seeding operations to augment precipitation in the state. For this US agency was given contract. The government appointed a technical committee to evaluate the results – I was one of them. We recommended not to “seed” intensive cyclonic system as we found such a seeding operation reduced the precipitation in downwind direction. The operator rarely seeded local clouds. The operator argued that the agreement has no such clause. Then I sent a mail to Chief Minister of the State on the dangers of this operation. He forwarded my letter to the officer in-charge of such operation. He discussed with me and stopped further extension to cloud seeding operation – though the minister wanted further extension for five more years. In China during Olympics the seeded clouds to stop rains in the games arena. On this farmers fought with the government in the downstream of winds of operation.
2. Mumbai Santacruz Airport – for expanding runoff for international flights they removed a hillock in the runway line. This gradually reduced precipitation by around 300 mm – compared Santacruz and Alibag/Colaba precipitation time series. After building the new terminal for international flights, large buildings have come up around the Airport. Again, this slowly reached original level of precipitation.
3. Indian rainfall is Topographic in nature. For example, the Western Ghats and Himalayan mountains [act as box] controlled the rainfall in the respective regions. On the windward direction [west of Western Ghats] high rainfall and on the leeward [east of Western Ghats] poor rains have been receiving in the southwest monsoon season and exactly opposite during the northeast monsoon season. The box effect of Himalayan Mountains created Chirapunji as the wettest place in the world.
4. The city of Hyderabad, where I live, with one-thirds of the state population was devastated by floods in Musi River that passes through the city in 1907 September. The then Navab to contain flood effect built two reservoirs across Musi and its tributary Easa. These two reservoirs to date providing drinking water to the city. In this catchment area there is no trend in rainfall time series except year to year fluctuations. However, the inflows to the reservoirs reduced drastically with construction activities in catchment area including Shamshab International Airport and outer ring roads. Within the city Musi River turned into a cesspool of poison with encroachments reducing by more than 50% of the area. Even the chained lakes built by past rulers that join Musi were encroached by more than 70% and rain water channels by more than 80%. In 2000 September flooding affected the city.
That means, there are several localized factors define the increase or decrease of rainfall — generally not influenced the precipitation associated with general circulation system –. It may influence localized thunderstorm activity that give local rains not widespread rains.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
It would seem to me that the local geography where the urban setting was located would be a larger contributor to water management than strictly impervious/penetrable surface area. Where the melt water runoff can escapes or is channeled will also contribute. There are huge topographical differences between Basel and Minneapolis.
Sea surface temperature shows air circulation over a longer period of time.
In winter, air circulation depends on the pattern of the stratospheric polar vortex. This pattern arises over long periods of time.
