Surging New England Energy Prices: No Surprise

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From MasterResource

By Steve Goreham — May 30, 2023

“New England home heating and electricity prices are on the rise with no end in sight. Consumers paid record high energy bills last winter, even though the winter was not unusually cold. Shortages of natural gas and green energy policies will drive New England prices higher and raise the chance of electricity blackouts.”

Residential energy bills in New England this year were the highest in history. The combination of electricity and natural gas heating bills exceeded $1,000 per month for an average-sized house in Massachusetts, even though winter temperatures in New England were warmer than average.

Eighty percent of homes in New England, which includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont, heat with fuels from oil and gas. The hydrocarbon fuel share of home heating is natural gas (39%), fuel oil and kerosene (33%), and propane or liquid petroleum gas (8%). Homes also use electricity (16%) and other sources (4%) for heat.

Natural gas is also the leading fuel for generation of electricity. New England power comes from natural gas (43%), nuclear (21%), imports (17%), hydroelectric (6%), renewables (12%), and other generators (1%). But New England residents now pay higher prices for natural gas than the rest of the nation and gas prices are rapidly rising.

For the last decade, the State of New York blocked the construction of natural gas pipelines as part of efforts to decarbonize. For example, the Constitution Pipeline project was cancelled in 2019 after an eight-year battle. Plans called for the pipeline to connect natural gas fields in Pennsylvania to the gas network in Schoharie County, just west of Albany, New York. Because New York is blocking pipeline delivery, New England is forced to import liquified natural gas (LNG) for home and electrical power generation.

New Englanders now pay more than twice the price for natural gas than most other US residents pay, and that gap is growing. During peak periods, the Citigate Massachusetts price for gas now rises to more than $10 per million BTU, much higher than the US average Henry Hub typical price of $3-4 per million BTU. Because pipeline capacity is low, New England must import up to 30 percent of its gas by LNG tanker and pay high world market prices. During the recent global energy crisis, Massachusetts was paying $40-$50 per million BTU for imported LNG.

New England electricity prices are also among the highest in the nation. In 2022, power prices for all six of the New England states were over 20 cents per kilowatt-hour, and all in the top ten for state electricity prices. Massachusetts residential customers paid 26.1 cents per kW-hr, surpassed only by prices in Hawaii and California.

The risk of electricity blackouts in New England is rising. The Interstate Natural Gas Association of America sent a letter to President Joe Biden last November, warning that the region “does not have sufficient pipeline infrastructure” and is “at risk of an energy shortfall.” ISO New England, the non-profit organization responsible for reliable electricity in New England, wrote a similar warning letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm last summer, stating, “during the coldest days of the year, New England does not have sufficient infrastructure to meet the region’s demand for natural gas for both home heating and power generation.” But government leaders and environmental groups oppose further expansion of natural gas infrastructure.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and ISO New England have proposed a shift in LNG pricing to allow purchase and stockpiling of natural gas in New England to prevent a winter fuel shortage. This price shift would raise consumer prices and is opposed by New England states and environmental groups. The pipeline capacity shortage and inadequate gas stockpiles have set the stage for electricity blackouts in the region during the next severe winter.

New England state governments remain committed to construction of offshore wind turbines and providing incentives for electric heat pumps as part of a misguided effort to fight climate change. But these programs, if completed, will not make the grid more reliable and will further boost energy costs.

New England homeowners, better get yourself a backup electric generator and prepare for further rises in home heating and electricity prices.

—————-

Steve Goreham is a speaker on energy, the environment, and public policy and an author of three books on energy, sustainable development, and climate change.

ResourceGuy
May 31, 2023 6:35 am

Success!! /sarc

Way to go RGGI in destabilizing the region.
Welcome | RGGI, Inc.

_Jim
May 31, 2023 6:42 am

WHERE is the Vermont Yankee NPP when its needed? OH YEAH – it wasn’t economical just a few years back given conditions at the time so it was retired. What a difference a few years makes in the ‘economic climate’. Does no one “look ahead” to the future anymore?

observa
Reply to  _Jim
May 31, 2023 7:13 am

Smart money is always looking ahead. Just that it’s down in Texas scooping up at present-
Texas battery rush: Oil state’s power woes fuel energy storage boom (msn.com)
All in good time if there’s good scooping up to be had in New England in future.

_Jim
Reply to  observa
May 31, 2023 7:39 am

AND, remember that old axiom from the commodities markets: “The cure for high prices is, high prices.” This should be recognized from econ 101 classes in which students learn that market prices are eventually set by developing more supply and WRT prices customers will pay on the demand side. Your article addresses this too in this pull quote:

Miller said he expects ancillary market prices to “collapse” as more battery storage comes online.

Fraizer
Reply to  _Jim
May 31, 2023 8:20 am

“…Miller said he expects ancillary market prices to “collapse” as more battery storage comes online…”

…and Larry says, “That’s funny right there. I don’t care who you are…”

Disputin
Reply to  _Jim
May 31, 2023 7:40 am

Does no one “look ahead” to the future anymore?

What a silly question.

_Jim
Reply to  Disputin
May 31, 2023 7:41 am

You’re missing your “/sarc’ tag.

_Jim
Reply to  Disputin
May 31, 2023 7:48 am

“Save Vermont Yankee. If not you, who? If not now, when?”

Tue, May 6, 2014, 2:00PM

It is a safe, reliable, zero-emission nuclear power plant with a low, predictable fuel cost and a moderately generous, but predictable payroll. It has recently been extensively refurbished as part of a power uprate program; it has an operating license that is good until 2032 and may be able to be extended; and it has a brand new emergency diesel engine.

It is in a region of the United States where the reliable generating capacity is suddenly so tight that the total auction price for capacity has recently tripled from $1 billion in 2013 to more than $3 billion in the most recent auction.

https://www.ans.org/news/article-1564/save-vermont-yankee-if-not-you-who-if-not-now-when/

Last edited 1 hour ago by _Jim
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Disputin
May 31, 2023 8:58 am

Prices will have to be about 3 or 4 times their present level before re-evaluation occurs. Too many people are planning on getting rich off the climate scare by investing in lithium, copper, electric utilities, Tesla, nuclear…like career climate scientists, why would these investors go out on a limb and say “really, there is no problem, I’m just saying there is for the cash flow.” ?

JamesB_684
May 31, 2023 7:05 am

Backup generators use natural gas, propane, diesel, or gas (petrol).

How before those are outlawed?

I suppose small hydroelectric generators will be allowed for awhile, but those are very dependent on local topology and land.

Lee Riffee
Reply to  JamesB_684
May 31, 2023 7:30 am

When fossil fueled generators are outlawed, only outlaws will have working generators! Sorry, I couldn’t resist….that old saying just popped into my head.

William Howard
May 31, 2023 7:06 am

you just can’t fix stupid

Tom Halla
May 31, 2023 7:08 am

They can thank Andrew Cuomo, and his anti-fracking obsession leading to his also blocking pipelines.

Sweet Old Bob
May 31, 2023 7:09 am

Some of them heard ” The stupid ; it burns ”

and said ” That’s it ! Thats how we can stay warm ! ”

😉

Ronald Stein
May 31, 2023 7:38 am

America is just catching up with Germany.
Germany was the first country to go “green” and now has the highest cost of electricity in the world.
America wants to be #1, so look for electricity rates to continue to spiral upward!

_Jim
Reply to  Ronald Stein
May 31, 2023 7:55 am

re: “America wants to be #”

A scientifically illiterate cadre of folks belonging mostly to one party, having been pummeled with propaganda for a couple decades now, are the ones pushing and prodding and shouting for this nonsense to become national govt policy; the vast majority of Americans are unawares of the small vocal minority’s out-sized abuility to a) be seen/heard and b) enact this nutty policy as public law.

Shoki
May 31, 2023 7:44 am

“…for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.”

1
May 31, 2023 7:52 am

Where is Grande Baleine hydro dam in northern Quebec? It was proposed in the 1980s for power supply to NEPOOL and NYPA. Its availability would have reduced greatly the need for gas-fired generation in both areas. But they chose to listen to a lot of First Nations protesters along with John Kennedy Jr. posing as an environmentalist.

I have no sympathy with the elitists in New England. They chose this shortage deliberately when they had other options. So, freeze or move.

2
Frank from NoVA
May 31, 2023 8:55 am

‘For the last decade, the State of New York blocked the construction of natural gas pipelines as part of efforts to decarbonize.’

My interpretation of the ‘commerce clause’ in the US Constitution has always been that the states were precluded from imposing tariffs on imports from other states or erecting robber-baron forts along rivers to extract tolls, etc. In that light, would it not be obligatory on the Feds to strike down NY’s ban on new gas pipelines? Of course, pressure on the Feds to do so would obviously require the NE states to get over their own opposition to fossil fuels…

