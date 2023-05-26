Climate ugliness

Germans Appear to Have Had Enough Climate Disruption

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/24/europe/german-police-raid-last-generation-climate-activists-intl/index.html

According to CNN, German Police have been cracking down on organized Climate Protest rings.

(CNN) — German investigators have launched a nationwide raid against members of the Last Generation climate activist group, the Munich State Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

A total of 15 properties in seven German states have been searched as part of the raids conducted on behalf of the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (LKA) and the Munich General Public Prosecutor’s Office, authorities said.

Four searches took place in Berlin, three in Bavaria and three in Hesse. There were further actions in Hamburg, Magdeburg, Dresden, and Schleswig-Holstein, authorities said.

The Prosecutor General’s Office in Munich said it had initiated a preliminary investigation “due to numerous criminal complaints from the population” against a total of seven defendants aged 22 to 38 years, “on the charge of forming or supporting a criminal organization.” The notifications had been received since the middle of 2022.

Defendants are accused of setting up organized fundraising to finance “further crimes”, such as blockades and art vandalism by advertising on the Last Generation website. They have apparently collected at least 1.4 million Euros.

Let’s hope other countries follow suit and apply the law equally and not give vandals a pass because the authorities believe in the vandals’ cause.

strativarius
May 26, 2023 2:31 am

U.K. Police make them a cup of tea….

186no
Reply to strativarius
May 26, 2023 2:54 am

and also prevent law abiding citizens from going about their “lawful daily business”….

I wonder how many UK Police SUVs have had their tyres slashed or deflated….?

strativarius
Reply to 186no
May 26, 2023 3:12 am

UK Police” have run quite a few people over lately, even a royal motorcycle outrider managed to kill an elderly woman.

Pat Frank
Reply to strativarius
May 26, 2023 2:44 pm

These are the same police who have willfully ignored the Muslim rape gangs targeting Christian and Sikh girls, plaguing dozens of British cities for more than 20 years. All for fear of being called racist.

There’s no reason to trust the police to ethically enforce the law when it requires disobeying orders from their chief magistrate. Canada and Australia, once liberal democracies, are now very nearly police states on orders from above.

We are just following orders, Where have we heard that before.

strativarius
May 26, 2023 3:45 am

Story Tip: Has WUWT heard about BBC Verify? (Minitrue? It might as well be)

BBC Verify launched to ‘counter disinformation’
THE BBC has launched a new investigative journalism team tasked with “countering disinformation” and fact checking. BBC Verify will contribute to broadcast and online reporting and the team will include analysis editor Ros Atkins and disinformation correspondent Marianna Spring.
https://www.thenational.scot/news/23538502.bbc-verify-launched-counter-disinformation/

BBC News puts transparency at its heart with BBC Verify
BBC Verify will be seen on screen and online in the coming weeks

BBC Verify is transparency in action – fact-checking, verifying video, countering disinformation, analysing data and explaining complex stories in the pursuit of truth. This is our promise to consumers – we understand that their trust must be earned and we will show them how we are doing that each and every day.
— Deborah Turness, CEO of BBC News
https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/bbc-news-transparency-bbc-verify

This is a different way of doing our journalism. We’ve built a physical space in the London newsroom, with a studio that BBC Verify correspondents and experts will report from, transparently sharing their evidence-gathering with our audiences. They will contribute to News Online, radio and TV, including the News Channel and our live and breaking streaming operation, both in the UK and internationally.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65650822

I said Minitrue flippantly, but…

“BBC Disinfo Tsar Says Getting Trolled Justifies Investigating Public”

The face of the BBC’s recently launched disinformation unit said that the backlash against the Big Brother-esque bureau, which she dismissed as “trolling”, demonstrates the need for the publicly-funded broadcaster to investigate citizens of the UK.

Earlier this week, the fledgling British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) unveiled a new division of its news team dubbed ‘BBC Verify’. Presenter Marianna Spring promised that the disinformation unit would seek to expose so-called conspiracy theories and their supposed connections to the “far-right” and “alternative media”. Spring also said that Verify will also use undercover fake social media accounts to track “polarization” online.

The announcement was met with backlash and derision on social media, with users questioning the left-liberal broadcaster’s ability to deliver unbiased fact-checking and others comparing the division to the Ministry of Truth from George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984.

In response, the millennial presenter dusted off the left’s standard playbook for handling criticism, by painting herself as a victim and blaming the backlash on “misogyny” and trolling.

“The trolling in response to this,” Spring wrote of her video, “including misogynistic slurs, threatening and hateful messages – are just more proof of why investigating this is so important. Welcome trolls and stay tuned for my latest Radio 4 podcast, more upcoming investigations – and Undercover Voters.”

Speaking to Breitbart London, the chairman of Britain’s oldest conservative think tank Ben Harris-Quinney said that her response to the criticism “underlines how irredeemable, tone-deaf and un-reformable the BBC is as a public institution.”

The Bow Group chairman noted that Spring’s promise to continue “investigating this” seemingly referred to “investigating those who disagree with Spring, her views, and the BBC’s conduct.”

“Using criticism to justify publicly-funded investigations reads like a parody of a totalitarian regime,” Harris-Quinney said.

“The fact that Spring and the BBC appear to have done this with no sense of irony or self-awareness of how inappropriate these approaches are, for what is supposed to be an unbiased publicly funded media institution, shows how deep the rot is.”
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2023/05/26/parody-of-a-totalitarian-regime-bbc-disinfo-tsar-says-getting-trolled-justifies-investigating-public/

Tom Abbott
Reply to strativarius
May 26, 2023 4:39 am

“disinformation correspondent Marianna Spring”

That made me laugh! 🙂

They are all disinformation correspondents at the BBC. Each one of them should carry that title.

strativarius
Reply to Tom Abbott
May 26, 2023 5:05 am

If it didn’t matter so much I’d laugh with you. But this is what gets pumped out. The BBC is very big in education and yes, it gets pumped out through that too. Why do you suppose that climate anxiety is the 21st century plague? Nearly everyone under a certain age has it.

Some people still take the word of the BBC as gospel and that is the big worry.

Ron
Reply to strativarius
May 26, 2023 5:33 am

So climate related deaths are down nearly 90+ percent in the last 100 years, since we has massively rapmped up fossil fuel use and people are suffering climate anxiety?

strativarius
Reply to Ron
May 26, 2023 5:46 am

Thanks to schools and the BBC, yes they are.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to strativarius
May 26, 2023 4:53 am

Swell. We can expect that NPR and PBS will be rolling out their versions of BBC Verify after the usual lag.

strativarius
Reply to Frank from NoVA
May 26, 2023 5:05 am

I would be surprised if they didn’t.

Greg61
Reply to Frank from NoVA
May 26, 2023 6:59 am

https://thefederalist.com/2023/05/25/state-funded-university-of-texas-managed-censorship-project-targeting-conservative-outlets/
This is a “Disinformation” study used by Microsoft, Google etc to limit reach and revenue of conservative sites. No doubt climate skeptics are top of list.

John Hultquist
Reply to Greg61
May 26, 2023 7:59 am

Consider this an “inverse” list and you have 10 of the best conservative sites.

Paul S
Reply to Frank from NoVA
May 26, 2023 9:03 am

My local NPR station asserts (brags?) that they provide “Fact Based Journalism”. Every time I hear that my blood pressure surges. Isn’t the definition of journalism providing the facts? They are virtue signaling that the other journalists don’t provide the facts and at the same time covering their tracks in that they are lying and not providing the facts at all. If they were telling the truth why would they have to tell us that they are “Fact Based”?

It doesnot add up
Reply to Paul S
May 26, 2023 11:28 am

Because they are preaching their religion, not relaying facts.

suffolkboy
Reply to strativarius
May 26, 2023 12:19 pm

Verify was an obvious immediate target for parody, and here it is: Vilify.

MarkW
Reply to strativarius
May 26, 2023 12:45 pm

BBC News puts transparency at its heart with BBC Verify

When did “transparency” go from being open about what you are doing and why, to suppressing any information you disagree with?

Bryan A
Reply to strativarius
May 26, 2023 11:13 pm

Is it True Disinformation that BBC Verify is flagging as “Disinformation”?
Flat Earth
Anti Vaxxers
Oprah Diet Gummies
Shark Tank diet gummies
All the Usual Cons

Or just Fake Disinformation like Climate Information that is counter to the Orthodoxy?

commieBob
May 26, 2023 4:28 am

… on the charge of forming or supporting a criminal organization.

It warms the cockles of my heart to see the hooligans classified for what they are.

Tom Abbott
Reply to commieBob
May 26, 2023 4:41 am

Yes, and they need to find out who is funding these criminal organizations, too. Who is behind that curtain? Who is behind causing society all this trouble?

20
Tom Halla
May 26, 2023 5:03 am

Apparently, the Germans are using something like a RICO law against the vandals. There are several foundations that really need to explain their behavior.

JamesB_684
Reply to Tom Halla
May 26, 2023 5:50 am

If the U.S. Dept. of Justice was honest and followed the law with integrity, the FBI would be prosecuting Joe Biden, his family, and a whole lot of Leftist Congress members with RICO charges.

John Oliver
Reply to JamesB_684
May 26, 2023 7:26 am

Absolutely! So what can we do when the entire system has gotten this rotten? It is indeed rotten to the core now. I am asking , seriously I don’t know what to do.

7
ethical voter
Reply to John Oliver
May 26, 2023 1:33 pm

The heart of the system are political parties which have a pimp / whore relationship of mutual dependence. The best tool you have is your vote. Parties do not serve democracy they undermine it.

Bryan A
Reply to John Oliver
May 26, 2023 11:18 pm

Time to give both houses of congress an ENEMA

SOME VERY IMPORTANT WORDS FROM SOME VERY INTELLIGENT PEOPLE…
(With slight modification)

The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen Fifty United States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.–Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain Biden/Harris Administration is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

Joe Crawford
Reply to JamesB_684
May 26, 2023 8:01 am

I suspect they should be investigating their own before they investigate the Bidens.

MarkW
Reply to JamesB_684
May 26, 2023 12:49 pm

Instead they are punishing any agent who gets involved in investigating anyone from the Biden crime syndicate.

mleskovarsocalrrcom
May 26, 2023 10:12 am

At least the Germans aren’t treating the climate criminals like victims.

4
n.n
May 26, 2023 11:29 am

catastrophic anthropogenic [social,civil, political, etc] climate change: an environment of perpetual disruption.

Bob
May 26, 2023 1:32 pm

Kudos to the German police, it is their job to preserve the peace. The longer they go refusing to preserve the peace the more likely it is that the peace will be restored by other means. Better that the police do their job.

