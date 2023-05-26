Germans Appear to Have Had Enough Climate Disruption

According to CNN, German Police have been cracking down on organized Climate Protest rings.

(CNN) — German investigators have launched a nationwide raid against members of the Last Generation climate activist group, the Munich State Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

A total of 15 properties in seven German states have been searched as part of the raids conducted on behalf of the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (LKA) and the Munich General Public Prosecutor’s Office, authorities said.

Four searches took place in Berlin, three in Bavaria and three in Hesse. There were further actions in Hamburg, Magdeburg, Dresden, and Schleswig-Holstein, authorities said.

The Prosecutor General’s Office in Munich said it had initiated a preliminary investigation “due to numerous criminal complaints from the population” against a total of seven defendants aged 22 to 38 years, “on the charge of forming or supporting a criminal organization.” The notifications had been received since the middle of 2022.