Humor Sea level

Friday Funny – Planet of the Apes vs. Climate Change

2 days ago
Anthony Watts
45 Comments

The climate left is fond of showing ginned-up pictures of what sea-level rise would look like in the future. We are barraged with model projections turned into images of flooded cities on a regular basis.

For example, in one of the most egregious cover articles ever, National Geographic used the Statue of Liberty to illustrate what they think future sea level rise would look like.

Of course, I had to take down their idiotic claims with some simple math in this post.

statue_of_liberty_above_sea_level1

Image from the WUWT story: National Geographic’s Junk Science: How long will it take for sea level rise to reach midway up the Statue of Liberty?

But, after seeing this picture below on Facebook on Thursday, I decided two can play at that game.

I present: Proof of No Future Sea Level Rise.

Point Dume, Malibu… [circa the year 3978]

h/t to Dr. Roy Spencer. Original photo by Ric Rob.

4.9 29 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
45 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
artesian76
May 26, 2023 6:27 am

Deltas and reefs have kept pace with sea level since geological time began.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/h9211k11m7az65p/Delta%2024%20January%202023.pdf?dl=0

4
Scissor
Reply to  artesian76
May 26, 2023 6:48 am

CO2 induced sea level rise threatens to sink all boats.

9
John Oliver
Reply to  Scissor
May 26, 2023 7:36 am

you can just make some scenario up. A massive thermonuclear exchange causes some sort of tectonic plate shift or something, then throw in some catastrophic “ climate change” with sea level rise, sedimentation etc etc. Not hard

0
John Oliver
Reply to  John Oliver
May 26, 2023 7:37 am

sorry i replied to wrong one. one down please

1
AndyHce
Reply to  artesian76
May 26, 2023 10:13 am

statutes too?

0
MarkW
Reply to  AndyHce
May 26, 2023 3:10 pm

Statutes are rising far more rapidly than the sea is. The US alone has enough new statutes on the books to exceed the whole world’s sea level rise.

Last edited 1 day ago by MarkW
1
Scissor
May 26, 2023 6:47 am

I always wondered how the cliffs appeared next to the Statue of Liberty.

10
Richard Page
Reply to  Scissor
May 26, 2023 7:01 am

But it begs a new question – how did it get from New York to Malibu? That’s a seriously impressive tidal system!

Last edited 1 day ago by Richard Page
9
Scissor
Reply to  Richard Page
May 26, 2023 7:33 am

How about the Nova, the beautiful woman who kept her mouth shut? Still, a nice fantasy.

3
QODTMWTD
Reply to  Scissor
May 26, 2023 8:21 am

Just don’t display any massive chimp energy around her. It won’t end well.

2
MarkW
Reply to  Scissor
May 26, 2023 12:32 pm

Obviously, the Statue of Liberty floats.

1
Duane
Reply to  Scissor
May 27, 2023 6:48 am

Plate tectonics, of course!

0
observa
Reply to  observa
May 26, 2023 7:57 am

PS: Their only chance of survival is to get those heavy EVs off the road and put all the doomsters and XR types to work immediately- Raising of Chicago – Wikipedia
Screw babies screw!

3
Giving_Cat
Reply to  observa
May 26, 2023 9:53 am

The skyscrapers actually weigh LESS than the the amount of rock excavated for their foundations.

The Empire State Building weighs about 370,000 tons. When you think about it, it is mostly air. Manhattan Schist has a density of 2.6 grams/cm3 . The building’s footprint is about 2 acres. Do that math, and that works out to rock block about 50 feet high.

0
John Oliver
May 26, 2023 7:48 am

I am going to add in oil lubricating to loosened tech tonic plates causing continents to go slip sliding all over the place.

2
Barnes Moore
Reply to  John Oliver
May 26, 2023 8:07 am

an oldie, but a goodie!

https://robertd.wordpress.com/2008/01/20/anthropogenic-continental-drift-an-incoherent-truth/

1
davemar
May 26, 2023 8:19 am

Anthony, the side by side of the Statue of Liberty is very convincing…… except.

You need to update it to 2023 and the 2023 photo must be taken at high tide. Otherwise the comparison is subject to criticism. This set of photos is a slam dunk for debunking the sea rise but it needs to be done right. Love to see it done around the country and globe. Historic photos and current photos (at high tide). Maybe you could hold a contest!!! I would donate $100 dollars to the winner.

As for the Statue of Liberty, I’m sure one of your New York City readers could easily do this for you from the Staten Island Ferry.

5
Anthony Watts
Author
Reply to  davemar
May 26, 2023 8:35 am

Actually I have been thinking along the same lines.

5
Larry Hamlin
Reply to  Anthony Watts
May 26, 2023 1:42 pm

Have provided a response below which provided an example showing comparison of NOAA predicted July 2023 normal low to high tidal variations at the Battery station indicating that the normal tidal range is about 6 feet during the daily interval for July. July is also pretty typical for the other months as well.
Long time period photos like those in this article demonstrate how small the tide gauge measured increase for annual, decade or century long is compared to the much larger normal low to high tide daily variations.
At the Battery station 6 feet of typically low to high daily tidal variations overwhelm the 0.114 inches per year, 1.14 inches per decade and even 11.4 inches per century tide gauge measured increases making these increases impossible to perceive in these photos.
This demonstrates how small and insignificant the measured rates of NOAA tide gauge sea level rise increases really are.

0
Scissor
Reply to  davemar
May 26, 2023 10:12 am

Architectural engineering at the time was quite advanced. There likely are records that cover tidal variations relative to the height of the statue’s pedestal. It would be interesting to compare the past with today for a definitive evaluation.

https://www.theb1m.com/video/the-statue-of-liberty-engineering-an-icon

Nevertheless, water marks on the walls give one a perspective of the tidal range.

1
antigtiff
May 26, 2023 8:34 am

I thought it was amazing how the fragile arm and crown on the Statue survived intact. The North American continent and Europe are slowly moving towards each other…everything is a matter of time….New York and London are doomed in the collision….sooner or later Yellowstone’s volcano will erupt….sooner or later another huge asteroid will hit earth….the sun is going to become a red giant and engulf earth….tick tock.

0
Dave Andrews
Reply to  antigtiff
May 26, 2023 9:27 am

It keeps me awake at night worrying about the sun engulfing the Earth in 5 billion years but I’m working on a plan. 🙂

3
Richard Page
Reply to  Dave Andrews
May 26, 2023 9:55 am

5 billion years, eh? Just enough time to avert disaster if we start throwing ‘climate scientists’ into a volcano!

5
Scissor
Reply to  Richard Page
May 26, 2023 10:15 am

Perhaps Andrew Dessler’s glasses could be used to refract sunlight away from earth.

2
MarkW
Reply to  Dave Andrews
May 26, 2023 12:40 pm

Just as NASA uses gravitational slingshot orbits to speed up space probes, there are other orbits that can be used to transfer energy from a satellite to a planet.
I read a claim a few years back, that if NASA were to run one 10 foot asteroid on such an orbit about once a decade, they could extend the time of Earth’s habitability by a few million years.

0
Gregg Eshelman
Reply to  Dave Andrews
May 26, 2023 2:20 pm

5 billion years. We’ll have had a pretty good run.

0
Old.George
Reply to  Dave Andrews
May 26, 2023 8:40 pm

I suppose I could worry about a Coronal Mass Ejection like the Carrington event of 1859. It melted copper wires and telegraph operators were killed.
If a similar event were to occur today those with pacemakers or other installed electronics die. No electricity for years. All the electronics burned out. No refrigeration. No radar. No flying. No driving. No delivery to grocery stores. No banking. No internet. No phone.

I suppose I could worry about mankind making the world uninhabitable in a century or next week.

Or maybe I should worry about what to get for a granddaughter’s birthday — how to apologize for that decision that seemed like a good idea at the time…. The stuff worth worrying about.

1
Dave Fair
Reply to  antigtiff
May 26, 2023 10:31 am

Uh, I thought the Atlantic seafloor was spreading. From Britannica: “The continents bordering the Atlantic Ocean, for example, are believed to be moving away from the Mid-Atlantic Ridge at a rate of 1–2 cm (0.4–0.8 inch) per year, thus increasing the breadth of the ocean basin by twice that amount.”

4
antigtiff
Reply to  Dave Fair
May 26, 2023 10:56 am

It doesn’t matter in either case….entropy sez the temperature of everything everywhere is headed towards the same temp…near absolute zero…not quite zero…but very close….the Universe is going to become a very cold dark place….tick tock.

Last edited 1 day ago by antigtiff
0
JamesB_684
Reply to  antigtiff
May 26, 2023 11:36 am

By then we’ll have invented fusion drive systems, or something far beyond that, and become galactic travelers.

… or the nutters win and everything in this solar sytem dies.

1
MarkW
Reply to  antigtiff
May 26, 2023 12:36 pm

North America and Europe are moving away from each other, by a centimeter or two per year.

1
antigtiff
Reply to  MarkW
May 26, 2023 12:48 pm

Some geologists say that another super continent will form…another Pangaea…..another Gondwana….that means all continents are moving in that direction…just a matter of….time.

0
barryjo
Reply to  antigtiff
May 26, 2023 1:55 pm

I can’t wait.

0
antigtiff
Reply to  barryjo
May 26, 2023 2:56 pm

Ahhh, but you must wait…you have no choice….it will be wonderful…..you will see….just one big happy continent….Pangaea forever or at least until the breakup.

0
Larry Hamlin
May 26, 2023 12:54 pm

Great post.
The latest NOAA tide gauge data through year 2022 shows the rate of sea level rise at the Battery New York Harbor station is 11.4 inches per century or 0.114 inches per year.
https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends_station.shtml?id=8518750
The NOAA daily to monthly MLLW to high tide tidal predictions at the Battery location for year 2023 show that, for example, July 2023 (link shown below) will experience about 6 feet of daily tidal variation during that month which is pretty typical for every other month during that year.
When looking at long time period photos of the Statue of Liberty such as in this post it is clear that no one looking at these photos can detect the rate of sea level rise (0.114 inches per year) because it is just too small to observe when compared to the daily 6 feet of normal tidal sea level change (72 inches each day versus 0,114 inches per year) that takes place everyday.
Normal tidal variations are simply too large and overwhelming compared to yearly tiny increments of tide gauge measured sea level rise.
https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/noaatidepredictions.html?id=8518750&units=standard&bdate=20230701&edate=20230731&timezone=LST/LDT&clock=12hour&datum=MLLW&interval=hilo&action=monthlychart

0
antigtiff
Reply to  Larry Hamlin
May 26, 2023 3:05 pm

New York State was under a mile of ice not too long ago – I thought the depressed land was still rebounding from all the weight being removed. The west coast has rising land now on the Washington Oregon coast due to the Pacific plate moving beneath the N. American plate. The tide gauges there will be in for a big shock when the earthquake happens becuz the N. American plate is resisting movement and will one day suddenly pop loose.

0
Larry Hamlin
Reply to  antigtiff
May 26, 2023 4:03 pm

As shown in the NOAA Battery Tide Gauge data record above the recorded data reflects tide gauge records from 1856 through 2022. The data record is consistent through that entire period.

0
John Oliver
Reply to  Larry Hamlin
May 26, 2023 3:14 pm

yep and even with consulting a tide time table from past dates one would need a lot of meteorological data from the past because tides are heavily altered by weather systems wind speed/direction , position of Gulf stream etc

0
Larry Hamlin
Reply to  John Oliver
May 26, 2023 4:08 pm

The NOAA Battery tidal predictions going back over a century show the same 6 foot sea level variation from low to high daily tidal change cycles as the NOAA predictions for 2023.

0
ethical voter
May 26, 2023 5:23 pm

Eleven inches in one hundred years of sea level rise but is that all sea or is the land moving also and by how much?

0
Larry Hamlin
Reply to  ethical voter
May 26, 2023 6:34 pm

It is the combined effect of both as specifically measured by station tide gauge data. The regions most effected by the ice age glacier withdrawal show negative sea level rise based on Gia effects . Check out Alaska and the Northern Europe countries to see declining rates of tide gauge sea level rise because of land upward movement as glaciers retreated.
New York doesn’t see that in the tide gauge data.

1
Geoffrey Williams
May 26, 2023 9:30 pm

I stopped reading National Geographic more than 20 years ago . .

1
ResourceGuy
May 27, 2023 9:48 am

Except for this…

New York City is sinking under its own weight, study finds | CNN

0
Drake
Reply to  ResourceGuy
May 27, 2023 5:46 pm

They better quit buying those damn heavy electric cars!

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this:
Verified by MonsterInsights