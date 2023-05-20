Coal Intermittent Wind and Solar nuclear power

Unreliable Green Energy Has the World Running Back to Coal and Nuclear

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
20 Comments

By Vijay Jayaraj

Since an earthquake and tsunami severely damaged nuclear reactors at Fukushima, Japan has struggled with powering its economy. While the country’s initial reaction to the 2011 disaster was to abandon a once robust nuclear program, a decade later Japan is not only returning to splitting atoms and but also seeking to burn more fossil fuels than once would have been imagined.

To an extent, Japan is an example of what is happening in developed economies across the globe. More countries are coming to appreciate the importance of nuclear energy, and an increasing number in the West are finding it hard to abandon fossil fuels despite publicly vowing to do so.

Japan: An Economy that runs on Nuclear, Oil, Coal and Gas

Tokyo’s move away from nuclear energy was entirely because of the unwarranted fears surrounding the technology. However, once it was understood that Fukushima was more of a natural disaster than a fundamental technological failure, the country began to reverse its nuclear retrenchment and is now fully on track with an ambitious plan to use power reactors.

Historically, much of Japan’s electricity needs have been met by fossil fuels, especially coal. Then, in the late 2000s, like most developed economies of Europe and North America, Japan was confronted by pressures to reduce coal use to address a purported climate emergency. However, Japan now realizes that it can continue to use coal using state-of-art technology, which reduces pollution significantly.

In its coverage of a new clean-coal plant backed by $384 million of public funds, Nikkei Asia reports that the country’s initiatives are bearing fruit and providing much needed electricity.

“Japan, which sources about one-third of its power from coal, sees the project as key to its policy of safely achieving energy security as well as economic and environmental efficiency,” said Nikkei Asia.

Quoting Japan’s latest energy plan, the publication said coal is “an important energy source with excellent stability of supply and economic efficiency at present, because it has the lowest geopolitical risk related to procurement, is cheap and is easy to store.”

It is likely that Japan will fall back on its coal power whenever it is needed.

The country’s choice to go against the global anti-coal movement may seem unique, but more and more countries find themselves in a position where they have no option but to continue depending on fossil fuels.

Nuclear and Fossil Fuels: An Emerging Global Pattern

U.S. and France depend heavily on nuclear for power. More than 50 percent of all electricity generated in Slovakia, Ukraine and Belgium come from nuclear plants.

Hell-bent in its opposition to nuclear, Germany is somewhat unique in shutting down nuclear plants in the midst of an energy crisis, Yet, Germany has consistently failed to keep its promise to reduce emissions from fossil fuel combustion and is now turning back to coal. In 2022, Germany imported 44.4 million tons of coal, an eight percent increase from 2021. This is no surprise.

Among the world’s foremost anti-fossil fuel advocates are leaders in the UK, U.S., EU, Canada and Australia. Nonetheless, many of them, especially in the EU, continue to rely significantly on fossil fuels for various reasons.

In the EU, a shortage of gas stemming from interruptions of Russian gas supplies and a disgracefully incompetent renewable-transition policy ensured a shortage of fuels to generate power.

Thomas Moller-Nielsen in The Brussels Times notes that “the EU’s increase in coal consumption is particularly ironic, given that the bloc has previously impressed on major polluters the need to take urgent steps to tackle climate change. Indeed, in an unprecedented reversal of roles, China recently urged European leaders to take ‘positive action’ to address human-induced global warming.”

So what we have is a situation where the reality of energy demand beckons these advanced economies to fall back on trustworthy fossil fuels and embrace highly efficient nuclear energy. Unreliable solar and wind cannot meet the needs, and attempts to have them do so will likely lead to national bankruptcies.

This commentary was first published at Daily Caller, May 5, 2023, and can be accessed here.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Virginia. He holds a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, UK and resides in India.

Tags: fossil fuelsnuclear energyVijay JayarajFukushimaJapanFukushima Japan

Tom Halla
May 20, 2023 6:12 am

Green prayer wheels are not the answer.

5
Leo Smith
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 20, 2023 7:19 am

We know that. The Greens know that. The governments know that. The eco journalistas know that… but there is so much political and economic capital to be made, it would be a shame not to squeeze every last drop out of the taxpayer.

3
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Leo Smith
May 20, 2023 7:57 am

every last trillion dollars! like taking candy from a baby!

0
William Howard
May 20, 2023 6:15 am

Fossil fuels and nuclear energy – the worst forms of energy production except for all the rest

7
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  William Howard
May 20, 2023 7:11 am

What’s wrong with fossil fuel and nuclear energy?

0
Leo Smith
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
May 20, 2023 7:20 am

Well fossil is in short supply, expensive, and running out and creates lots of pollution before its burnt.

-5
Bill Toland
Reply to  Leo Smith
May 20, 2023 7:54 am

“The world has proven reserves equivalent to 133.1 times its annual consumption. This means it has about 133 years of coal left (at current consumption levels and excluding unproven reserves)”.

The world has a lot of coal left. There is almost certainly a lot more coal to be found, especially if demand grows.

https://www.worldometers.info/coal/#:~:text=The%20world%20has%20proven%20reserves%20equivalent%20to%20133.1,%28at%20current%20consumption%20levels%20and%20excluding%20unproven%20reserves%29.

0
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
May 20, 2023 7:41 am

I think you missed it.

1
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
May 20, 2023 7:59 am

nothing’s perfect- but it’s a good analogy with the wise saying of Churchill

0
John Oliver
May 20, 2023 6:46 am

It’s a cold cruel world out there without King coal. Most virtue signaling types don’t last a weekend in the wild before they want to head on home to their “ smell me” upper middle class homes.

2
strativarius
May 20, 2023 6:54 am

“Unreliable Green Energy Has the World Running Back to Coal and Nuclear”

Lol. Then you can count the UK out.

Last edited 1 hour ago by strativarius
2
Leo Smith
Reply to  strativarius
May 20, 2023 7:20 am

I dunno. There is a limit to how long the Green charade can be made to last.

0
commieBob
May 20, 2023 7:02 am

As far as I can tell, Small Modular Reactors (SMR) are the way forward. Much of the cost of the price of a conventional reactor is due to design costs (every plant is essentially designed from scratch) and regulatory costs. Because SMRs are mass produced, those costs are spread over many units. That takes nuclear power from being expensive to being affordable.

Ontario (Canada) has applied for a construction permit for a plant which will come on line in 2029. link That’s only six years away, which, in nuclear time, is pretty fast. 🙂

3
Leo Smith
Reply to  commieBob
May 20, 2023 7:24 am

The race is on to chrun out as many passively cooled under SCRAM (inherently safe) type approved small reactors as possible. The reality is it doesn’t matter a [rude phrase deleted] what technology is use, or whether its thorium or uranium.
Right now provided its safe the only metric that matters is time to market and time to generation.

The terrifying thing is that they wont be coming into generation much before 2029. Which is still time to put up more [unprintable] windmills.

1
kwinterkorn
May 20, 2023 7:10 am

It seems that China is getting concerned that, having lifted the chalice of green poison to their lips, the European and Anglophone countries are hesitating to drink it down.

“Drink…..swallow…..Save the Earth!…..All will be fine!” Xi’s minions are whispering, eyes gleaming with hopes of world dominance.

2
mleskovarsocalrrcom
May 20, 2023 7:13 am

No surprises here. Despite all the hoopla the world continues to use more, not less, fossil fuel every year.

2
Leo Smith
Reply to  mleskovarsocalrrcom
May 20, 2023 7:25 am

The problem is that that cannot go on indefinitely.
No ‘easy, conventional’ oil has been discovered in decades.

0
Leo Smith
May 20, 2023 7:17 am

If a fool would persist in his folly, he will become wise.

Or to paraphrase Churchill,

“Governments can always be relied upon to do the right thing. After they have exhausted every other alternative”.

3
BurlHenry
May 20, 2023 7:23 am

“China recently urged European leaders to take ‘positive action’ to address human-induced global warming'”

That is a sinister effort to complete the destruction of the European nations by having them take further action on Net-Zero.

Human-induced global warming is real, but it is NOT caused by CO2 or other greenhouse gasses. It is, unfortunately, caused by global Clean Air and Net-Zero efforts to remove SO2 aerosol pollution from the atmosphere. The cleaner the air becomes, the more intense is the solar radiation striking the Earth’s surface, and the greater the warming.

See: “Net-Zero Catastrophe Beginning?”

https://doi.org/10.30574/wjarr.2022.16.1.1035

1
antigtiff
May 20, 2023 7:51 am

China and India and much of the world was never in…..but thorium liquid salts cooled reactors can provide cheap abundant electric power.

0
