“Can We All Just Relax?” Julia Hartley-Brewer Clashes With Meteorologist Over Global Warming

Julia Hartley-Brewer clashes with meteorologist Jim Dale over global warming after reports that the world is more likely than not to be 1.5C warmer in the next five years.

Jim Dale said: “It will take time, it will not be a straight line, but you’ve been warned.”

Julia Hartley-Brewer said: “We’ve been warned again and again, pretty much every few years. I think New York and Miami are supposed to be under water. Julia: Can we all just relax on the basis we are all going to hell in a handcart and you lot can stop nagging us to stop turning our heating off?”

